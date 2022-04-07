« previous next »
Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit

kesey

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13880 on: Yesterday at 09:46:00 pm
I seen my first Evertonian today about half five. 
BOBSCOUSE

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13881 on: Yesterday at 10:03:27 pm
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 09:46:00 pm
I seen my first Evertonian today about half five. 

What a time to be doing the walk of shame, probably lives on Breck Road and decided to cry-walk back from the match via Old Trafford, Warrington and Speke to try and avoid any Reds.
Fromola

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13882 on: Yesterday at 10:12:52 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:40:08 pm
Remember, it usually takes them several weeks to get someone in, as they rarely have a replacement lined up. They sacked Rafa during the January transfer window after he had sold players, and gave the funds raised to Lampard to spunk on more dross - after taking an eternity to decide to hire him at all.

If they sack Lampard now it will be a knee jerk on a knee jerk and will be praying then can get someone in fast who can bag them 7 points from a nightmare of a fixture list.

They've got a couple of weeks till the next game after United. If they lose badly they could panic and sack him.

Rafa would have got sacked if Arsenal beat them but that fluke last minute win and open goal misses kept him in a job, so Moshiri is very reactionary. They then sacked him just after he'd signed players because of the Norwich defeat.
kavah

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13883 on: Yesterday at 10:25:16 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 07:17:04 pm
Panic on the streets of Ruthin...

Deeside, Wrexham, Denbighshire ... 
Tesco tearaway

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13884 on: Yesterday at 10:28:00 pm
Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 10:25:16 pm
Deeside, Wrexham, Denbighshire ...
Everybody talk about M Pop Music...
thegoodfella

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13885 on: Yesterday at 10:46:38 pm
Why do they have an eleven day break after the weekend match? Something to do with the FA cup fixtures?
Red Berry

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13886 on: Yesterday at 10:50:10 pm
Quote from: thegoodfella on Yesterday at 10:46:38 pm
Why do they have an eleven day break after the weekend match? Something to do with the FA cup fixtures?

Because they're shit and nobody wants to watch them.
Skeeve

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13887 on: Yesterday at 11:19:06 pm
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Yesterday at 11:57:40 am
I wonder if any Blue stops and thinks with some self reflection.."weve been shite for best part of thirty years..players..managers..owners! come and go....there must be something constantly fucking up our club....maybe ..maybe the bitter self gradiosing angry culture of the fans infects every aspect of the club preventing it from moving on from the past and accepting the reality of what we are...a failed club..that is finally paying the price for its inward thinking".....then they think " ..Nah!..its the Red Shites fault..I it hadnt have been..."

You only have to look at the farcical situation they had prior to Lampard being hired, the owners ran scared of their own choice for manager in the face of opposition from the fans, now there's no assurances that the other guy would have definitely done a better job, but the capitulating to the fans is the problem.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13888 on: Yesterday at 11:26:13 pm
Quote from: thegoodfella on Yesterday at 10:46:38 pm
Why do they have an eleven day break after the weekend match? Something to do with the FA cup fixtures?

Yeah, think they were meant to be playing Palace who obviously are now in the Cup against Chelsea. That games been rescheduled to the last midweek of the season.
Skeeve

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13889 on: Yesterday at 11:28:53 pm
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 02:51:53 pm
How were they like half decent 12 months ago under Ancelotti and now they're probably going to go down

Combination of players being injury-free and a lack of their fans being in the grounds "supporting" them.
tonysleft

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13890 on: Yesterday at 11:50:58 pm
Quote from: The Cobbler on Yesterday at 04:48:08 pm
I was asked the other day by a friend who isnt really that bothered about football: Do you really want Everton to be relegated?
I considered my answer for all of 0.2 second & said: Yes I do!

He asked this question because he knew my family is a mix of reds & blues and wouldnt such an outcome upset my blue relatives?  My blue relatives (mostly sound but with a number of bitter pricks, especially my younger brother) know how I feel because they cringe at the behaviour & attitudes of most Evertonians these days.

My cousin - a proper blue & I travelled together to the 84 LC final (both games) and the 86 & 88 FAC finals. We had a few bevvies before and saw each other afterwards. We supported our respective teams and took the piss as you do, but what united  us what that we were both scousers and proud of being from the City of Liverpool!

When they were struggling in 1994 & 1998 I was pleased for him that they stayed up, but now I so want them to go down and disappear up their Manc kissing arses. How can you welcome Man Utd (and now City) fans to your home games and lay on buffets for them at the Brick and call yourself Scousers?  They have a real dilemma this weekend because normally they lay down for Utd!

Ive been called a red shite murdering bastard when coming out of a Derby match at Goodison and been spat at by grown men standing outside the Winslow pub outside the ground, when I gave my daughter a hug after we had won there in 2001 by the Gary Mac goal. She had her red & white scarf on so being the shithouses that they were, they called her the most appalling names (she was 15 years old).

Since the mid 1990s Ive watched their fans turn into a poisonous rancid mob, looking for any chance to blame LFC & us supporters for their failings. I now hate Derby games and will not go to Goodison anymore. I go home & away to all other games but they can keep their toxic shithole for hopefully games against Luton, Coventry and Reading etc next season.

At Anfield, I just want us to beat them and pray that none of our players are seriously injured in doing so. Origi, Virgil and Thiago have all been whacked by one of their hatchet men and others like Henderson & Lovren were lucky not to have their legs broken by Barkley in both games in the 16-17 season.

My arl fella was a passionate red who followed the team home & away in the 1950s. He hated Everton as he was bated unmercifully by their fans when we were shite for years in the old Second Division. He always said that the day will come when they will go down and make sure you give them no fuckin mercy. Well Dad your wish has every chance of coming true.

I cheered Burnleys winner last night like I would cheer any goal for Liverpool. I will (with slightly mixed feelings) cheer a winning goal for Man Utd on Saturday. I will feel a bit grubby for doing it but needs must.

Goodbye Everton, go down stay down and never darken our doors again. You can have Tranmere as your Derby match, but don,t forget that you will need 2 tickets for the game at Prenton Park, 1 for the match and 1 for the Ferry☺️
of course as a utd fan I like Everton, but this was a great read. I love posts like this that give you a sense of a time and place I never experienced as if I was there, its why I read football forums. you really had me there in the mid 80s!
Black Bull Nova

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13891 on: Yesterday at 11:54:17 pm
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Yesterday at 06:29:29 pm
I would not like to be in their shoes. It must be depressing to see their team gear up for relegation while their historic opponent races for the titles.


And Marco Silva prepare for the PL with Fulham and Carlo chase CL and La Liga with Real and Moyesy chase CL football and the Europa League with West Ham and Martinez prepare one of the favourites for the World Cup and Ronald Koeman prepare another of the favourites for the same competition (and Rafa at the cash machine in Heswall)
Son of Spion

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13892 on: Today at 12:06:20 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:54:17 pm

And Marco Silva prepare for the PL with Fulham and Carlo chase CL and La Liga with Real and Moyesy chase CL football and the Europa League with West Ham and Martinez prepare one of the favourites for the World Cup and Ronald Koeman prepare another of the favourites for the same competition (and Rafa at the cash machine in Heswall)
They love blaming everyone and everything for their enduring failure, but the reality captured in your post points to the real culprits - the club and it's fans.

The toxic, negative and obsessive environment sets all who enter through the Goodison doors on a downward spiral. The fact that so many go on to flourish once they get out of there tells us so much.
Jack_Bauer

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13893 on: Today at 12:12:46 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:54:17 pm

And Marco Silva prepare for the PL with Fulham and Carlo chase CL and La Liga with Real and Moyesy chase CL football and the Europa League with West Ham and Martinez prepare one of the favourites for the World Cup and Ronald Koeman prepare another of the favourites for the same competition (and Rafa at the cash machine in Heswall)
Amazing that every manager they have had over the past decade who is still currently managing is in a very good position since leaving Everton.
Jack_Bauer

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13894 on: Today at 12:15:09 am
Quote from: rodderzzz on Yesterday at 08:35:29 pm
Is Lampard gone if they lose this weekend? Genuinely concerned they'll get someone competent enough in to get them the 6/7 points they need
Only 2 months in and we are already dumping the great saviour. I mean who do you get to see out the last batch of games if they do actually sack him? Drunken?
JasonF

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13895 on: Today at 12:22:56 am
Quote from: rodderzzz on Yesterday at 08:35:29 pm
Is Lampard gone if they lose this weekend? Genuinely concerned they'll get someone competent enough in to get them the 6/7 points they need

He's just got to hang in there another 16 days, then he can tell Klopp to fuck off and guarantee himself at least another 6 months and the opportunity to lead them next year in the Championship.
Black Bull Nova

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13896 on: Today at 12:33:31 am
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 12:22:56 am
He's just got to hang in there another 16 days, then he can tell Klopp to fuck off and guarantee himself a mural on County Road at least another 6 months and the opportunity to lead them next year in the Championship.


Fixed
Crosby Nick

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13897 on: Today at 12:34:15 am
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Yesterday at 08:38:45 pm
I thought that was Vic Reeves for a second.

Wheres the Eranu money Bill?
Kopenhagen

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13898 on: Today at 12:57:03 am
Fitzy.

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13899 on: Today at 12:59:56 am
Their predicament is delicious and their fate is precarious but my advice to any blues reading this* is to not post anything about Liverpool Football Club until this season is done. Nothing good will come of it. Cheers.

*probably loads
Black Bull Nova

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13900 on: Today at 01:06:52 am
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 12:57:03 am
https://twitter.com/TTTLLLKK/status/1511824015396159488?s=20&t=YpbfrXZcZC18IJ7X2J8P4w

Oh my.  :lmao


The finest balance of attempted analysis and pure rage I have seen for a while, poor lad, he could have supported anyone.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13901 on: Today at 08:04:51 am
"Relegation, it if were to happen, would desecrate the history of a once-proud club. Those responsible would never be forgiven."

https://theathletic.com/3235525/2022/04/07/the-warning-signs-have-not-been-heeded-everton-are-at-risk-of-relegation-for-the-first-time-since-1951/

 ::)

Tesco tearaway

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13902 on: Today at 08:16:25 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 08:04:51 am
"Relegation, it if were to happen, would desecrate the history of a once-proud club. Those responsible would never be forgiven."

https://theathletic.com/3235525/2022/04/07/the-warning-signs-have-not-been-heeded-everton-are-at-risk-of-relegation-for-the-first-time-since-1951/

 ::)
First time since 1951?
What about 1994?  ;D
JRed

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13903 on: Today at 08:19:26 am
Quote from: The Cobbler on Yesterday at 04:48:08 pm
I was asked the other day by a friend who isnt really that bothered about football: Do you really want Everton to be relegated?
I considered my answer for all of 0.2 second & said: Yes I do!

He asked this question because he knew my family is a mix of reds & blues and wouldnt such an outcome upset my blue relatives?  My blue relatives (mostly sound but with a number of bitter pricks, especially my younger brother) know how I feel because they cringe at the behaviour & attitudes of most Evertonians these days.

My cousin - a proper blue & I travelled together to the 84 LC final (both games) and the 86 & 88 FAC finals. We had a few bevvies before and saw each other afterwards. We supported our respective teams and took the piss as you do, but what united  us what that we were both scousers and proud of being from the City of Liverpool!

When they were struggling in 1994 & 1998 I was pleased for him that they stayed up, but now I so want them to go down and disappear up their Manc kissing arses. How can you welcome Man Utd (and now City) fans to your home games and lay on buffets for them at the Brick and call yourself Scousers?  They have a real dilemma this weekend because normally they lay down for Utd!

Ive been called a red shite murdering bastard when coming out of a Derby match at Goodison and been spat at by grown men standing outside the Winslow pub outside the ground, when I gave my daughter a hug after we had won there in 2001 by the Gary Mac goal. She had her red & white scarf on so being the shithouses that they were, they called her the most appalling names (she was 15 years old).

Since the mid 1990s Ive watched their fans turn into a poisonous rancid mob, looking for any chance to blame LFC & us supporters for their failings. I now hate Derby games and will not go to Goodison anymore. I go home & away to all other games but they can keep their toxic shithole for hopefully games against Luton, Coventry and Reading etc next season.

At Anfield, I just want us to beat them and pray that none of our players are seriously injured in doing so. Origi, Virgil and Thiago have all been whacked by one of their hatchet men and others like Henderson & Lovren were lucky not to have their legs broken by Barkley in both games in the 16-17 season.

My arl fella was a passionate red who followed the team home & away in the 1950s. He hated Everton as he was bated unmercifully by their fans when we were shite for years in the old Second Division. He always said that the day will come when they will go down and make sure you give them no fuckin mercy. Well Dad your wish has every chance of coming true.

I cheered Burnleys winner last night like I would cheer any goal for Liverpool. I will (with slightly mixed feelings) cheer a winning goal for Man Utd on Saturday. I will feel a bit grubby for doing it but needs must.

Goodbye Everton, go down stay down and never darken our doors again. You can have Tranmere as your Derby match, but don,t forget that you will need 2 tickets for the game at Prenton Park, 1 for the match and 1 for the Ferry☺️
Good post that I think echos many peoples feelings.
Do I really want them to go down? Absolutely fucking yes I do! The reason is nothing to do with local rivalry; until recently I wouldve liked a return to both clubs fighting it out for titles. The reason is the part of their fanbase( a very large part of their fanbase)  that has become bitter horrible twats. Celebrating serious injuries to our players, also idolising their players that cause the injuries, is just horrific. The whole peoples club nonsense is a large part of why they turned so bitter , it gave them a false sense of being superior to Liverpool and that lead to them believing they should have what we have. I actually think that they do believe the peoples club shite. They dont realise how pathetic it is.
So yes, I want them to get relegated and relegated again and againbecause of the fans.
Jack_Bauer

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13904 on: Today at 08:28
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Today at 08:16:25 am
First time since 1951?
What about 1994?  ;D
Or 1995 (5pts above relegation)
1997 (2pts above relegation)
1998 (Survived on GD)
Online gazzam1963

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13905 on: Today at 08:29:15 am »
Calvert lewin trolling them now , that picture wearing a bra ....and a red one to send them over the edge
Online JRed

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13906 on: Today at 08:32:51 am »
Quote from: gazzam1963 on Today at 08:29:15 am
Calvert lewin trolling them now , that picture wearing a bra ....and a red one to send them over the edge
Wearing a bra? Seriously?
Online Slippers

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13907 on: Today at 08:33:57 am »
Quote from: gazzam1963 on Today at 08:29:15 am
Calvert lewin trolling them now , that picture wearing a bra ....and a red one to send them over the edge

The little minx.
Online gazzam1963

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13908 on: Today at 08:36:55 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:32:51 am
Wearing a bra? Seriously?

Yeah but far worse for my blue mates if the bra wasnt bad enough for them the colour has sent them over the edge 😀
Offline rob1966

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13909 on: Today at 08:40:30 am »
Quote from: gazzam1963 on Today at 08:29:15 am
Calvert lewin trolling them now , that picture wearing a bra ....and a red one to send them over the edge

its the only cups an Everton player will see this season.
Online Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13910 on: Today at 08:46:34 am »
Thats the break glass option to escape. Be seen in red.

I was looking at Toffeeweb last night and theres still a couple having a go at Rafa for hounding out Rodriguez First off theres no evidence hed have either been fit or available. But also, while they say its the PLs involvement in their accounts that have prevented sanctions, they fail to see the possibility that the PL themselves suggested getting rid to save 10m wages. Which for this season will be around 5% of turnover.

Easier to blame the FSW
Online FiSh77

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13911 on: Today at 08:49:16 am »
Offline thejbs

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13912 on: Today at 08:53:00 am »
Quote from: gazzam1963 on Today at 08:29:15 am
Calvert lewin trolling them now , that picture wearing a bra ....and a red one to send them over the edge

Hes a disgrace. Not fit to wear their skirt.
Offline Lusty

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13913 on: Today at 08:53:12 am »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Today at 08:16:25 am
First time since 1951?
What about 1994?  ;D
They flirted with relegation pretty regularly in the early 2000s did they not?
Offline thejbs

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13914 on: Today at 08:54:26 am »
Online cdav

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13915 on: Today at 08:55:26 am »
Online JRed

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13916 on: Today at 08:57:34 am »
Online ChaChaMooMoo

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13917 on: Today at 08:57:48 am »
Red bra? Definitely fake.
Online Musketeer Gripweed

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13918 on: Today at 09:01:16 am »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 08:57:48 am
Red bra? Definitely fake.

Yeah, he only ever wears a blue one.
Online JRed

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13919 on: Today at 09:15:35 am »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 08:57:48 am
Red bra? Definitely fake.
Well he did wear a girls school uniform so who knows.
