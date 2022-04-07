I was asked the other day by a friend who isnt really that bothered about football: Do you really want Everton to be relegated?

I considered my answer for all of 0.2 second & said: Yes I do!



He asked this question because he knew my family is a mix of reds & blues and wouldnt such an outcome upset my blue relatives? My blue relatives (mostly sound but with a number of bitter pricks, especially my younger brother) know how I feel because they cringe at the behaviour & attitudes of most Evertonians these days.



My cousin - a proper blue & I travelled together to the 84 LC final (both games) and the 86 & 88 FAC finals. We had a few bevvies before and saw each other afterwards. We supported our respective teams and took the piss as you do, but what united us what that we were both scousers and proud of being from the City of Liverpool!



When they were struggling in 1994 & 1998 I was pleased for him that they stayed up, but now I so want them to go down and disappear up their Manc kissing arses. How can you welcome Man Utd (and now City) fans to your home games and lay on buffets for them at the Brick and call yourself Scousers? They have a real dilemma this weekend because normally they lay down for Utd!



Ive been called a red shite murdering bastard when coming out of a Derby match at Goodison and been spat at by grown men standing outside the Winslow pub outside the ground, when I gave my daughter a hug after we had won there in 2001 by the Gary Mac goal. She had her red & white scarf on so being the shithouses that they were, they called her the most appalling names (she was 15 years old).



Since the mid 1990s Ive watched their fans turn into a poisonous rancid mob, looking for any chance to blame LFC & us supporters for their failings. I now hate Derby games and will not go to Goodison anymore. I go home & away to all other games but they can keep their toxic shithole for hopefully games against Luton, Coventry and Reading etc next season.



At Anfield, I just want us to beat them and pray that none of our players are seriously injured in doing so. Origi, Virgil and Thiago have all been whacked by one of their hatchet men and others like Henderson & Lovren were lucky not to have their legs broken by Barkley in both games in the 16-17 season.



My arl fella was a passionate red who followed the team home & away in the 1950s. He hated Everton as he was bated unmercifully by their fans when we were shite for years in the old Second Division. He always said that the day will come when they will go down and make sure you give them no fuckin mercy. Well Dad your wish has every chance of coming true .



I cheered Burnleys winner last night like I would cheer any goal for Liverpool. I will (with slightly mixed feelings) cheer a winning goal for Man Utd on Saturday. I will feel a bit grubby for doing it but needs must.



Goodbye Everton, go down stay down and never darken our doors again. You can have Tranmere as your Derby match, but don,t forget that you will need 2 tickets for the game at Prenton Park, 1 for the match and 1 for the Ferry☺️



Good post that I think echos many peoples feelings.Do I really want them to go down? Absolutely fucking yes I do! The reason is nothing to do with local rivalry; until recently I wouldve liked a return to both clubs fighting it out for titles. The reason is the part of their fanbase( a very large part of their fanbase) that has become bitter horrible twats. Celebrating serious injuries to our players, also idolising their players that cause the injuries, is just horrific. The whole peoples club nonsense is a large part of why they turned so bitter , it gave them a false sense of being superior to Liverpool and that lead to them believing they should have what we have. I actually think that they do believe the peoples club shite. They dont realise how pathetic it is.So yes, I want them to get relegated and relegated again and again because of the fans.