« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 343 344 345 346 347 [348]   Go Down

Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit  (Read 762589 times)

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,115
  • Bole Shiva ' Ki Jai ♡
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13880 on: Yesterday at 09:46:00 pm »
I seen my first Evertonian today about half five. 
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

Online BOBSCOUSE

  • Awestruck admirer of the families, YNWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,849
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13881 on: Yesterday at 10:03:27 pm »
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 09:46:00 pm
I seen my first Evertonian today about half five. 

What a time to be doing the walk of shame, probably lives on Breck Road and decided to cry-walk back from the match via Old Trafford, Warrington and Speke to try and avoid any Reds.
Logged
JFT96
Here comes retribution motherfuckers!

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,679
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13882 on: Yesterday at 10:12:52 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:40:08 pm
Remember, it usually takes them several weeks to get someone in, as they rarely have a replacement lined up. They sacked Rafa during the January transfer window after he had sold players, and gave the funds raised to Lampard to spunk on more dross - after taking an eternity to decide to hire him at all.

If they sack Lampard now it will be a knee jerk on a knee jerk and will be praying then can get someone in fast who can bag them 7 points from a nightmare of a fixture list.

They've got a couple of weeks till the next game after United. If they lose badly they could panic and sack him.

Rafa would have got sacked if Arsenal beat them but that fluke last minute win and open goal misses kept him in a job, so Moshiri is very reactionary. They then sacked him just after he'd signed players because of the Norwich defeat.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,854
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13883 on: Yesterday at 10:25:16 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 07:17:04 pm
Panic on the streets of Ruthin...

Deeside, Wrexham, Denbighshire ... 
Logged

Offline Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,309
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13884 on: Yesterday at 10:28:00 pm »
Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 10:25:16 pm
Deeside, Wrexham, Denbighshire ...
Everybody talk about M Pop Music...
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline thegoodfella

  • makes reindeer pizza
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,077
  • ...siempre es posible
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13885 on: Yesterday at 10:46:38 pm »
Why do they have an eleven day break after the weekend match? Something to do with the FA cup fixtures?
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,330
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13886 on: Yesterday at 10:50:10 pm »
Quote from: thegoodfella on Yesterday at 10:46:38 pm
Why do they have an eleven day break after the weekend match? Something to do with the FA cup fixtures?

Because they're shit and nobody wants to watch them.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,575
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13887 on: Yesterday at 11:19:06 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Yesterday at 11:57:40 am
I wonder if any Blue stops and thinks with some self reflection.."weve been shite for best part of thirty years..players..managers..owners! come and go....there must be something constantly fucking up our club....maybe ..maybe the bitter self gradiosing angry culture of the fans infects every aspect of the club preventing it from moving on from the past and accepting the reality of what we are...a failed club..that is finally paying the price for its inward thinking".....then they think " ..Nah!..its the Red Shites fault..I it hadnt have been..."

You only have to look at the farcical situation they had prior to Lampard being hired, the owners ran scared of their own choice for manager in the face of opposition from the fans, now there's no assurances that the other guy would have definitely done a better job, but the capitulating to the fans is the problem.
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,604
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13888 on: Yesterday at 11:26:13 pm »
Quote from: thegoodfella on Yesterday at 10:46:38 pm
Why do they have an eleven day break after the weekend match? Something to do with the FA cup fixtures?

Yeah, think they were meant to be playing Palace who obviously are now in the Cup against Chelsea. That games been rescheduled to the last midweek of the season.
Logged

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,575
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13889 on: Yesterday at 11:28:53 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 02:51:53 pm
How were they like half decent 12 months ago under Ancelotti and now they're probably going to go down

Combination of players being injury-free and a lack of their fans being in the grounds "supporting" them.
Logged

Online tonysleft

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,882
  • A manc
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13890 on: Yesterday at 11:50:58 pm »
Quote from: The Cobbler on Yesterday at 04:48:08 pm
I was asked the other day by a friend who isnt really that bothered about football: Do you really want Everton to be relegated?
I considered my answer for all of 0.2 second & said: Yes I do!

He asked this question because he knew my family is a mix of reds & blues and wouldnt such an outcome upset my blue relatives?  My blue relatives (mostly sound but with a number of bitter pricks, especially my younger brother) know how I feel because they cringe at the behaviour & attitudes of most Evertonians these days.

My cousin - a proper blue & I travelled together to the 84 LC final (both games) and the 86 & 88 FAC finals. We had a few bevvies before and saw each other afterwards. We supported our respective teams and took the piss as you do, but what united  us what that we were both scousers and proud of being from the City of Liverpool!

When they were struggling in 1994 & 1998 I was pleased for him that they stayed up, but now I so want them to go down and disappear up their Manc kissing arses. How can you welcome Man Utd (and now City) fans to your home games and lay on buffets for them at the Brick and call yourself Scousers?  They have a real dilemma this weekend because normally they lay down for Utd!

Ive been called a red shite murdering bastard when coming out of a Derby match at Goodison and been spat at by grown men standing outside the Winslow pub outside the ground, when I gave my daughter a hug after we had won there in 2001 by the Gary Mac goal. She had her red & white scarf on so being the shithouses that they were, they called her the most appalling names (she was 15 years old).

Since the mid 1990s Ive watched their fans turn into a poisonous rancid mob, looking for any chance to blame LFC & us supporters for their failings. I now hate Derby games and will not go to Goodison anymore. I go home & away to all other games but they can keep their toxic shithole for hopefully games against Luton, Coventry and Reading etc next season.

At Anfield, I just want us to beat them and pray that none of our players are seriously injured in doing so. Origi, Virgil and Thiago have all been whacked by one of their hatchet men and others like Henderson & Lovren were lucky not to have their legs broken by Barkley in both games in the 16-17 season.

My arl fella was a passionate red who followed the team home & away in the 1950s. He hated Everton as he was bated unmercifully by their fans when we were shite for years in the old Second Division. He always said that the day will come when they will go down and make sure you give them no fuckin mercy. Well Dad your wish has every chance of coming true.

I cheered Burnleys winner last night like I would cheer any goal for Liverpool. I will (with slightly mixed feelings) cheer a winning goal for Man Utd on Saturday. I will feel a bit grubby for doing it but needs must.

Goodbye Everton, go down stay down and never darken our doors again. You can have Tranmere as your Derby match, but don,t forget that you will need 2 tickets for the game at Prenton Park, 1 for the match and 1 for the Ferry☺️
of course as a utd fan I like Everton, but this was a great read. I love posts like this that give you a sense of a time and place I never experienced as if I was there, its why I read football forums. you really had me there in the mid 80s!
Logged
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,693
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13891 on: Yesterday at 11:54:17 pm »
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Yesterday at 06:29:29 pm
I would not like to be in their shoes. It must be depressing to see their team gear up for relegation while their historic opponent races for the titles.


And Marco Silva prepare for the PL with Fulham and Carlo chase CL and La Liga with Real and Moyesy chase CL football and the Europa League with West Ham and Martinez prepare one of the favourites for the World Cup and Ronald Koeman prepare another of the favourites for the same competition (and Rafa at the cash machine in Heswall)
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,234
  • 27 Years...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13892 on: Today at 12:06:20 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:54:17 pm

And Marco Silva prepare for the PL with Fulham and Carlo chase CL and La Liga with Real and Moyesy chase CL football and the Europa League with West Ham and Martinez prepare one of the favourites for the World Cup and Ronald Koeman prepare another of the favourites for the same competition (and Rafa at the cash machine in Heswall)
They love blaming everyone and everything for their enduring failure, but the reality captured in your post points to the real culprits - the club and it's fans.

The toxic, negative and obsessive environment sets all who enter through the Goodison doors on a downward spiral. The fact that so many go on to flourish once they get out of there tells us so much.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
Pages: 1 ... 343 344 345 346 347 [348]   Go Up
« previous next »
 