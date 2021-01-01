I wonder if any Blue stops and thinks with some self reflection.."weve been shite for best part of thirty years..players..managers..owners! come and go....there must be something constantly fucking up our club....maybe ..maybe the bitter self gradiosing angry culture of the fans infects every aspect of the club preventing it from moving on from the past and accepting the reality of what we are...a failed club..that is finally paying the price for its inward thinking".....then they think " ..Nah!..its the Red Shites fault..I it hadnt have been..."



You only have to look at the farcical situation they had prior to Lampard being hired, the owners ran scared of their own choice for manager in the face of opposition from the fans, now there's no assurances that the other guy would have definitely done a better job, but the capitulating to the fans is the problem.