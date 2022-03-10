Random question let's say they went down and Richarlison would be available for a good sum. Would you entertain us going for him? I know he's a massive prick and all.



On the one hand I can see why this might be an option to consider. Everton will be in dire need of funds and eager to offload their highest earning players. Opportunities might, therefore, arise for the discerning buyer, savvy of the market and well-informed to the relative merits of each individual on offer.However, in the specifc case of Richarlison, a number of factors mitigate against such a decisiona] He is fucking shitb] He appears to have considerable rat DNA integrated within the general soma of his framec] He is a massive prickNow, had that rat DNA manifested itself as a particularly muscled rodent tail, with plentiful caudal vertebrae and strong thermoregularity properties (for purposes of heat dissapation during strenuous exercise), the case would be stronger. For one thing it would have presented real potential for winning more penalties than normal, an extra appendage for clumsy defenders to thread on, as it were. Perhaps it could have been used to catch unaware keepers by surprise with unusually timed shots, or incredible one-on-one dribbling techniques.Sadly Richarlisons rat DNA has instead largely been captured in his facial features, as they scrunch up in hideous delight when observing a Liverpool player being assaulted by a stupid, small armed, blinkers wearing, keeper. Considering that, and his apparent happiness whenever Liverpool players endure season ending injuries, I say fuck that guy.