Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13760 on: Today at 02:47:30 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 11:17:55 am
United have won 3 drawn 2 and lost 1 of their last 6 league games (11 points). They've lost 2 league games since mid- November.

For Everton they have won 11 points since November 3rd. Watford have won 12 points since November 20th. Burnley have won 11 points since Feb 8th (form team despite losing loads recently).

United are poor but they still have a points total that is more than double anyone's in the bottom 4.

I'm sure this was a p*ss take but United are far from the worst team in the league. I still think Everton's game with them on saturday is one of Everton's best chances of getting points this season. It being a 12:30pm KO doesn't help Everton though. I reckon 5:30pm Saturday night would have been better. Getting the Grand Old Lady Rocking at the early Saturday KO is much harder than Saturday evening.

As always I hope United batter the Blues this season. Only under very specific circumstances would I ever support Everton over United (or anyone else).

Losing that match last night is going to have a devasting effect on everyone at Goodison, whilst Burnley will be full of hope for the final games remaining. There was a lot more than just 3 points at stake at Turf Moor, & Everton were the big losers.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13761 on: Today at 02:48:20 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 02:44:03 pm
I saw a clip of Moshiri and Blue Bill at what looked like the final whistle of a close game, I've a feeling it was Arsenal this season.
When the whistle goes, Bill acts like any fan would letting out a huge "yes", an outpouring of relief, and is congratulated by the person behind him.

It's only when you watch it again, you see Moshiri on his phone, seemingly oblivious to the tension around him. It's only when the whistle goes that he furtively puts his phone away, fakes a smile, then stands up and claps half heartedly.

It's worth watching, I don't know how to embed, but it tells a story. Owners are never going to be as emotionally invested as lifelong fans, and for all his faults, that's what Bill is, but this was quite illuminating. He doesn't even try to be engaged in what's happening on the field.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13762 on: Today at 02:48:21 pm »
Ancelotti: I dont have a magic wand!!!
Lampard: I dont have a magic wand!!

My moneys on the great suprendo being their next manager. Him or Wizbit.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13763 on: Today at 02:51:53 pm »
How were they like half decent 12 months ago under Ancelotti and now they're probably going to go down
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13764 on: Today at 02:52:41 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:16:49 pm
what worries me is not what their fans would get up to, but their players.

if they're in the drop zone at that point and we get a comfortable lead, what else is left for their players to do except get to be BS heroes by maiming one of ours and damaging our chances for added success this year?

this genuinely worries me.

I've been rolling around in my head which fringe players we could field to keep our first teamers safe from their thugs. I'm sure our second team could get a comfortable result against them the way they're playing.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13765 on: Today at 02:53:12 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 01:35:10 pm
The Hodge is accomplished at setting up his teams to win points by any means, fair or fowl...

I see what you did there.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13766 on: Today at 02:54:08 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 02:51:53 pm
How were they like half decent 12 months ago under Ancelotti and now they're probably going to go down

I seem to remember they were 3/4 points clear of us with less than ten games to go last season. We looked closer to the Conference League than the Champions League, they didn't have a hard run in either. What's happened since has been absolutely incredible.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13767 on: Today at 02:54:30 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 02:51:53 pm
How were they like half decent 12 months ago under Ancelotti and now they're probably going to go down
Quite simple, since then their mutant fans have been allowed back in to Support them by booing week in week out!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13768 on: Today at 02:56:15 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:16:49 pm
what worries me is not what their fans would get up to, but their players.

if they're in the drop zone at that point and we get a comfortable lead, what else is left for their players to do except get to be BS heroes by maiming one of ours and damaging our chances for added success this year?

this genuinely worries me.

You're assuming their players care, they aren't arsed, its so funny to watch.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13769 on: Today at 02:58:27 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 02:51:53 pm
How were they like half decent 12 months ago under Ancelotti and now they're probably going to go down
if you get told youre not good enough your whole life , after a while  you start to believe it - Kerry Katona
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13770 on: Today at 02:59:52 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 02:20:27 pm
Fair enough. Just an interesting thought considering we've gone for relegated players before.

Good players, not shite like him.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13771 on: Today at 03:01:49 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 02:17:48 pm
Random question let's say they went down and Richarlison would be available for a good sum. Would you entertain us going for him? I know he's a massive prick and all.
On the one hand I can see why this might be an option to consider. Everton will be in dire need of funds and eager to offload their highest earning players. Opportunities might, therefore, arise for the discerning buyer, savvy of the market and well-informed to the relative merits of each individual on offer.

However, in the specifc case of Richarlison, a number of factors mitigate against such a  decision

a] He is fucking shit
b] He appears to have considerable rat DNA integrated within the general soma of his frame
c] He is a massive prick

Now, had that rat DNA manifested itself as a particularly muscled rodent tail, with plentiful caudal vertebrae and strong thermoregularity properties (for purposes of heat dissapation during strenuous exercise), the case would be stronger. For one thing it would have presented real potential for winning more penalties than normal, an extra appendage for clumsy defenders to thread on, as it were. Perhaps it could have been used to catch unaware keepers by surprise with unusually timed shots, or incredible one-on-one dribbling techniques.

Sadly Richarlisons rat DNA has instead largely been captured in his facial features, as they scrunch up in hideous delight when observing a Liverpool player being assaulted by a stupid, small armed, blinkers wearing, keeper. Considering that, and his apparent happiness whenever Liverpool players endure season ending injuries, I say fuck that guy.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13772 on: Today at 03:05:25 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 02:51:53 pm
How were they like half decent 12 months ago under Ancelotti and now they're probably going to go down

Because this lot weren't allowed in the ground





Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13773 on: Today at 03:08:09 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 02:48:20 pm


Bill looks like an avuncular teddy bear there. But one that you done fully trust and suspect will turn evil in the second act of the film.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13774 on: Today at 03:11:09 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:05:25 pm
Because this lot weren't allowed in the ground






Its no coincidence that the only time theyve been half decent recently is when their fans werent allowed in.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13775 on: Today at 03:11:52 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 02:58:27 pm
if you get told youre not good enough your whole life , after a while  you start to believe it - Kerry Katona
So Everton are the Kerry Katona of football clubs then
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13776 on: Today at 03:12:05 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 02:51:53 pm
How were they like half decent 12 months ago under Ancelotti and now they're probably going to go down

The fans. The fans being allowed back in the ground.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13777 on: Today at 03:12:57 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 02:48:20 pm

That's the one. He's not arsed.
Purely on face value , I think Bill sold him on the free stadium. Initially it was a case of invest a bit in the team, we're not far off competing, we get a free new stadium and you've increased the value of your investment.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13778 on: Today at 03:13:08 pm »
That Kenwright clip is fucking cringeworthy. Everything about the bloated prick is. He knew the cameras were probably on him so he does that over the top shite. Hes a fucking nob and I hope his shite team go down and hes ran outta town. Fucking fraud
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13779 on: Today at 03:13:20 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 02:17:48 pm
Random question let's say they went down and Richarlison would be available for a good sum. Would you entertain us going for him? I know he's a massive prick and all.

I think the youth team players clean the boots so we're covered.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13780 on: Today at 03:13:37 pm »
Fair play to Lampard for fully embracing the Everton way....he now has hair like Mike Parry and tits like Joe Anderson...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13781 on: Today at 03:13:49 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 02:18:47 pm




Comment from that blutack fellow pretty much embodies what I think most of them would want. Us lose and putting a massive dent in our title hopes than their team try and win to actually attempt to survive relegation.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13782 on: Today at 03:15:34 pm »
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Today at 03:11:52 pm
So Everton are the Kerry Katona of football clubs then
Yup, and the Board are Drug dealing taxi driver Mark Croft. Who squandered her millions on flash cars
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13783 on: Today at 03:20:49 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:33:10 pm
also one to put in the things that didnt actually happen pile!

And then everyone in Greggs burst into spontaneous applause
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13784 on: Today at 03:26:25 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 02:48:21 pm
Ancelotti: I dont have a magic wand!!!
Lampard: I dont have a magic wand!!

My moneys on the great suprendo being their next manager. Him or Wizbit.
Can just imagine the Great Suprendo after 3 games

GS I dont have a magic wand
Reporter But you were hired cos you did have a magic wand
GS fuck off mate, my real names Geoff and Im from Surrey. Its not a real wand ya fucking dickhead. The whole Spanish accent things an act. Its the only reason they hired me. Well that an that pretend fucking wand  I have. Honest to god, I Wish idve never took up this fucking magic now. If its not kids screaming for rabbits its you lot expecting miracles from a stick I got from B&M bargains and painted  black and white.If I never see another fucking wand in my life itll be too soon.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13785 on: Today at 03:29:39 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 02:17:48 pm
Random question let's say they went down and Richarlison would be available for a good sum. Would you entertain us going for him? I know he's a massive prick and all.

Not one of their first choice 11 makes our squad. And I'm not even talking matchday squad here I'm talking none - none - of them are good enough to even train with us.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13786 on: Today at 03:32:26 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 03:13:08 pm
That Kenwright clip is fucking cringeworthy. Everything about the bloated prick is. He knew the cameras were probably on him so he does that over the top shite. Hes a fucking nob and I hope his shite team go down and hes ran outta town. Fucking fraud

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13787 on: Today at 03:41:42 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 02:17:48 pm
Random question let's say they went down and Richarlison would be available for a good sum. Would you entertain us going for him? I know he's a massive prick and all.

They haven't got one player who would even get in our squad.

Unless Begovic fancies being 3rd choice keeper for the home grown option.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13788 on: Today at 03:46:31 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 02:48:20 pm

Did he think he was at the cricket?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13789 on: Today at 03:48:05 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 02:18:47 pm




I want them to go down because I'm sick of them severely injuring our players. Origi( never quite recovered his level from that injury), Virgil and Thiago. Them booing Virgil for being injured by their little gimp was disgusting. I hope they go down and stay there, dirty twats.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13790 on: Today at 03:51:50 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 03:46:31 pm
Did he think he was at the cricket?
:D

Either that or hes doing the Pizza Hut song dance.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13791 on: Today at 03:58:24 pm »
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13792 on: Today at 04:03:08 pm »
Feel for some of blue mates and my blue brother, but to all the murderer's chanters and pretend wall pushing c*nts, I am made up that you are in this situation.

Hope this massive turd that should have been flushed years ago finally goes down the pan and floats into the sewer that's next to the Seaforth Sandpit.  :tosser :shite:
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13793 on: Today at 04:09:01 pm »
this isnt one bad season or a blip, even if they stay up they are screwed. no money to invest so will have to sell players - only ones that you can imagine generating any decent fee would be calvert-lewin or richarlison (bet newcastle will be sniffing around) and even with that money no decent players are going to want to go there. if they survive by the sin of their teeth they'll be in massive trouble again next year
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13794 on: Today at 04:14:16 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 02:48:20 pm



When Usmanov texts you and tells you to stop wasting his money, it takes your attention.


He also does not appear to know how to clap (or has forgotten because of lack of need)


See, when Bill says they have had good times, that was it. Long may he reign behind the scene, good job Bill
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13795 on: Today at 04:17:33 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 02:18:47 pm





I fucking LOVE this. 'Yeah we might be getting relegated but there's an outside chance liverpool might not twat us home and away next year, so that's a victory for us you soft redshite twats'. Too good.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13796 on: Today at 04:18:30 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 02:48:20 pm

Is Moshiri saying "This is how big by dick is every time our Russian Gangster spunks some more money on the Ev" ?  As Uncle Usy was at the time.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13797 on: Today at 04:21:54 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 03:48:05 pm
I want them to go down because I'm sick of them severely injuring our players. Origi( never quite recovered his level from that injury), Virgil and Thiago. Them booing Virgil for being injured by their little gimp was disgusting. I hope they go down and stay there, dirty twats.

Karma can be such a sweet bitch sometimes.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13798 on: Today at 04:24:58 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 03:26:25 pm
Can just imagine the Great Suprendo after 3 games

GS I dont have a magic wand
Reporter But you were hired cos you did have a magic wand
GS fuck off mate, my real names Geoff and Im from Surrey. Its not a real wand ya fucking dickhead. The whole Spanish accent things an act. Its the only reason they hired me. Well that an that pretend fucking wand  I have. Honest to god, I Wish idve never took up this fucking magic now. If its not kids screaming for rabbits its you lot expecting miracles from a stick I got from B&M bargains and painted  black and white.If I never see another fucking wand in my life itll be too soon.
That so needs one of your boss pix to go with it!!!!!!! ;D
