« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 338 339 340 341 342 [343]   Go Down

Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit  (Read 755338 times)

Offline Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,391
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13680 on: Today at 09:34:06 am »
Is it Tony Pulis time yet?
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,182
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13681 on: Today at 09:37:20 am »
Quote from: blamski on Today at 09:29:40 am
Watford and Norwich are already down, so its between Everton and Burnley.
Everton's next 4 games are Man United, Leicester, us and Chelsea. I'm not seeing any points won there.
Burnley's next 4 games are Norwich, West Ham, Soton and Wolves. I reckon they can get 3, maybe 4 points from those and move out of the bottom 3 leaving Everton deep in it

Certainly not.

Leeds, Brentford, Burnley, Everton and Leicester all left to come at home (their away games are tough). Win 2 or 3 of those and they've got every chance of staying up
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,079
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13682 on: Today at 09:37:58 am »
If it was a straight shootout between them and Burnley to go, then I could see them staying up - just.

But it just needs either Watford or Burnley to overhaul them and that's where I think they may be in trouble. Whatever we may have said in the past about the Hodge, this is his perfect scenario. No expectations. They were down when he arrived so anything more is a bonus. He knows his way around the league, he'll target games, he'll organise, he'll make them obdurate.

Dyche has run course and distance and they're up against Lampard. Both those managers will be saying that Everton have one of the bottom 3 places and will be looking to out perform each other.

In the Dyche and Hodgson's heads, the shootout is between the 2 of them.
Logged

Online blamski

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 58
  • its weird, isn't it?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13683 on: Today at 09:42:49 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:37:20 am
Certainly not.

Leeds, Brentford, Burnley, Everton and Leicester all left to come at home (their away games are tough). Win 2 or 3 of those and they've got every chance of staying up

I mean, its possible, I guess. But Watford's form is inconsistent at best and terrible at worst. I don't see them taking points off Brentford, Burnley or Leicester.
The analysis on this page https://www.soccerstats.com/table.asp?league=england&tid=10 suggests that Everton are screwed, Burnley have a chance, and Watford.... no idea
Logged

Online FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,046
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13684 on: Today at 09:42:58 am »
I've nothing to add other than...this is fucking great!!

Cherish these days.
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,747
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13685 on: Today at 09:44:10 am »
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 08:33:16 am
Its just based on their name and history, it was same when Leeds & Newcastle first went down.

Surely it can't happen? Until it does.

I think there are small reasons why they might stay up, though the list is shrinking. Game in hand over Watford, more points on the board, Burnley/Watford both being chronically bad, DCL and Richarlison being much better in previous seasons and so could still find a patch of form. The margins between success and failure are razor thin, no matter how bad their fixture list is you can't really rule them out because all it takes is one shock win in 9 games and suddenly the gap is looking insurmountable for the other teams.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,182
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13686 on: Today at 09:47:20 am »
Quote from: blamski on Today at 09:42:49 am
I mean, its possible, I guess. But Watford's form is inconsistent at best and terrible at worst. I don't see them taking points off Brentford, Burnley or Leicester.
The analysis on this page https://www.soccerstats.com/table.asp?league=england&tid=10 suggests that Everton are screwed, Burnley have a chance, and Watford.... no idea

The analysis on that page suggests that Watford and Burnley have quite considerably easier games than Everton. Considering they've still got to play Burnley and Everton, I think it'll come down to those results. If Watford can win those two you'd think they'd be almost safe.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,690
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13687 on: Today at 09:48:42 am »
I think the big thing is how they start against United, those on the forums are starting to turn against Frank, I don't think match day fans have at all yet. Start poorly and go behind early and the crowd mood changes, that will get to Frank and the players.


First half against United, another cup final.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,437
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13688 on: Today at 09:49:02 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 09:44:10 am
I think there are small reasons why they might stay up, though the list is shrinking. Game in hand over Watford, more points on the board, Burnley/Watford both being chronically bad, DCL and Richarlison being much better in previous seasons and so could still find a patch of form. The margins between success and failure are razor thin, no matter how bad their fixture list is you can't really rule them out because all it takes is one shock win in 9 games and suddenly the gap is looking insurmountable for the other teams.

I think if Burnley win this weekend and Everton don't [ie they fall into the bottom 3] then to paraphrase shankly by god they'll take some shifting. Last night you saw blind panic is setting in, that'll magnify x100 once they're actually in the relegation places.

It's just an incredible cocktail of fans despising players, players hating fans, the manager hating his players, the players hating their manager. No one wants to be there. The only way is down.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,927
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13689 on: Today at 09:49:56 am »
Before the game I'd have preferred Everton to stay up over Burnley.  Then I watched Richarlison score from a really soft penalty and Pickford acting like they'd just won the Champions League and the fog lifted.

Their fans are on the backs of their players but by some distance they have the best squad out of themselves, Burnley and Watford.  Lampard also has Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison both available which Rafa didn't have.  If they do go down with that squad it's got to be the greatest cock-up in Premier League history!

Maybe Man U will return a favour and roll over for them as a thanks for all the times that Everton have laid out the red carpet for Man U in the past.
Logged

Online kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,182
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13690 on: Today at 09:53:48 am »
Saw some comments saying ManU and Leicester are shite and Everton might get something. I actually fancy United to fucking spank them this weekend, and Leicester are a lot more consistent now than 3 months ago.

Its almost 50/50 between Everton and Burnley on staying up. But even if Everton do survive, I think they'll struggle next season too - the rebuild needed there is astronomical. It must be grim as fuck knowing that as a 40+ year old Everton fan that you have almost certainly seen your club win its last trophy.
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,312
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13691 on: Today at 09:54:10 am »
United and one of the Leicester games are probably their best hope for points left this season.  If the stars align they could spawn two wins, but if they come away with anything fewer than four points their troubles can only deepen.

It's irrelevant if they stay.up. I'm simply enjoying the fact that Bitters everywhere will be tearing strips off each other and enduring sleepless nights. They'll only have to face it all again next season, and their financial problems won't have gone away.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,182
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13692 on: Today at 09:55:00 am »
If Rafa contributes to finally flushing the turd, he'll become even more iconic.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,747
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13693 on: Today at 09:57:00 am »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 09:49:02 am
I think if Burnley win this weekend and Everton don't [ie they fall into the bottom 3] then to paraphrase shankly by god they'll take some shifting. Last night you saw blind panic is setting in, that'll magnify x100 once they're actually in the relegation places.

It's just an incredible cocktail of fans despising players, players hating fans, the manager hating his players, the players hating their manager. No one wants to be there. The only way is down.

Yeah all it takes is one win for Watford/Burnley at this point and the whole situation changes, as I said the margins are razor thin right now. That Burnley v Watford game gets tastier the closer it gets.
Logged

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,014
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13694 on: Today at 09:57:13 am »
Quote from: blamski on Today at 09:42:49 am
I mean, its possible, I guess. But Watford's form is inconsistent at best and terrible at worst. I don't see them taking points off Brentford, Burnley or Leicester.
The analysis on this page https://www.soccerstats.com/table.asp?league=england&tid=10 suggests that Everton are screwed, Burnley have a chance, and Watford.... no idea

The premier league have just announced that no further games will take place, all results will now be decided on paper by some virgin in his ma's box room
Logged

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,713
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13695 on: Today at 09:58:33 am »
Maybe the masterplan all along has been to keep Big Dunc there so they can give him the job in the championship?
Logged

Online Damian V

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 365
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13696 on: Today at 10:05:18 am »
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,312
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13697 on: Today at 10:05:58 am »
Quote from: CS111 on Yesterday at 10:08:48 pm
Only downside of them going down is they guarantee us 6 points a season if they stay up

I guess I must have missed the six points we got off them last season?

This is a tired and worn out fallacy. It's true they've only beaten us once since 17 October 2010 when we were managed by the Owl (last season), but in the 25 fixtures played over those dozen or so years there have been twelve draws.

And as the likes of Thiago,  Virgil and Origi will attest to, there is nothing easy about any points we've gained.

They can sod off down the drain forever as far as I'm concerned. Whoever replaces them will be a far better prospect for points and my heart won't be in my mouth over every challenge.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,437
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13698 on: Today at 10:06:18 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 09:54:10 am
United and one of the Leicester games are probably their best hope for points left this season. 

I think they're massive, massive games as they're both at home - to stay in the fight they need at least 3 points from those two I'd say. Also, I think after they play us [which is the game after those two] and we fucking dismantle them their confidence will be parachuting out of a snakes arse.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,532
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13699 on: Today at 10:07:29 am »
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 09:30:34 am
Watford have the easiest games out of the 3, wouldn't rule them out just yet. A win against Leeds at home this weekend and they will fancy staying up.

If Everton fail to win Saturday lunchtime then the combination of results is pretty lousy for them regardless.

Watford win and they go level or within 1 point, Leeds win and they're basically out of sight and safe. A draw is probably the best result, but that still keeps Watford within one result.

Burnley win and Everton are in the bottom three, Norwich win and they might not be entirely out of it, and Burnley will still only be 1 or two points behind.  A draw might even see Everton drop into the bottom three.

It's not entirely a "must win" for Everton, but it's not far off.
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,312
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13700 on: Today at 10:12:04 am »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 10:07:29 am

It's not entirely a "must win" for Everton, but it's not far off.

It's definitely a "can't lose". :D
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online LanceLink!!!!!

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,625
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13701 on: Today at 10:12:07 am »
Some fucking power shift 🤣
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,945
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13702 on: Today at 10:16:18 am »
Burnley have blown about three chances to win and our Everton in the bottom 3 in recent weeks. Fairly sure Everton havent been in the drop zone all season? As and when they do end up in there I think their arses will go completely, if they havent already.
Logged

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 251,993
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13703 on: Today at 10:17:15 am »
I can't shake the post-match interviews from my mind. Lampard said something like 'Listen, we're still a point ahead of Burnley, and three points ahead of Watford, that's where we are'. It makes me think of the moment in Top Gun when Maverick and Goose cross Ice Man's jetwash, and the engine goes. Yes, they're in the air and they can see the other planes around them... but the engine has gone.

Cut to Dunc throwing Frank's dog tags into the Indian Ocean off the aircraft carrier.
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,227
  • 27 Years...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13704 on: Today at 10:18:32 am »
Quote from: rodderzzz on Today at 07:39:38 am
My biggest worry now is that they sack Frank and get someone in capable of picking up the two/three wins they need
My worry is that they rehire Rafa. After all, their start under him was their best run of the season. A run I still believe will keep them up.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,134
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13705 on: Today at 10:20:51 am »
Quote from: Damian V on Today at 10:05:18 am
One to print out and frame

https://twitter.com/chrisgill95/status/1511813407980371969?s=21&t=dcAT2aSFn8k1ukntCbbT-A
Everton thought him everything he needed to know in life! That's some quality parenting right there.

"Hmmm, wet the bed again son, what to do, what to do? Well now, let's just ask ourselves, what would Everton do in this situation?"

*Proceeds to boo the mattress for an hour and a half before throwing his son out the window at a passing footballer*
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...
Pages: 1 ... 338 339 340 341 342 [343]   Go Up
« previous next »
 