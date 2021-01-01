If it was a straight shootout between them and Burnley to go, then I could see them staying up - just.



But it just needs either Watford or Burnley to overhaul them and that's where I think they may be in trouble. Whatever we may have said in the past about the Hodge, this is his perfect scenario. No expectations. They were down when he arrived so anything more is a bonus. He knows his way around the league, he'll target games, he'll organise, he'll make them obdurate.



Dyche has run course and distance and they're up against Lampard. Both those managers will be saying that Everton have one of the bottom 3 places and will be looking to out perform each other.



In the Dyche and Hodgson's heads, the shootout is between the 2 of them.