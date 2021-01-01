« previous next »
Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13600 on: Today at 12:13:56 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:52:39 pm
I think Brentford's win at Chelsea and Eriksen's arrival has made the biggest impact, they were in free fall recently and Everton only needed a few points to drag them back in. They either start performing or hope that Marsch's revival falters.


Of course there is always Newcastle to fall back again.


Watford v Leeds and Norwich V Burnley up next



Watching the highlights, that felt like 3-0 tonight

Maybe they'll get a surprise win but I just can't see Everton hitting 30 points. I think Leeds, Newcastle and Brentford are as good as safe and it's 2 of Everton, Burnley and Watford to go down. And at the moment Everton are the worst of the lot, 3 and 5 points worse than Watford and Burnley respectively over the last 10 games. Which takes some doing as they're awful. Even Norwich are 2 points better off over the last 10 games.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13601 on: Today at 12:15:47 am
"Several senior members of the first team squad were actively briefing the press against Frank Lampard hours before tonight's kick off."

- THE ESK
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13602 on: Today at 12:19:38 am
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 12:04:07 am
Do any of our players get in the combined XI now lads  :'(


I actually think if you took a first XI of ours out and tried to make a combined XI out of what was left there would still be no blues left. That is how big the gap is. This also after Everton spent more assembling their squad since 2016 than we did. Astonishing really.


Allison, Arnold, Van Dijk, Matip, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago, Salah, Mane, Jota




Kelleher
Gomez
Konate
Tsmikas
Milner
Jones
Keita
Elliot
Firmino
Origi
Diaz


And you can probably add in Minimino and Chamberlain to that as well
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13603 on: Today at 12:20:34 am
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 12:15:47 am
"Several senior members of the first team squad were actively briefing the press against Frank Lampard hours before tonight's kick off."

- THE ESK

Fucking hell Big Dunc back for the Derby !
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13604 on: Today at 12:21:31 am
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 12:15:47 am
"Several senior members of the first team squad were actively briefing the press against Frank Lampard hours before tonight's kick off."

- THE ESK

"He's clueless, we're clueless, the Directors are clueless, let's get Drunken in for the rest of the season because he's..."
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13605 on: Today at 12:25:35 am
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:21:31 am
"He's clueless, we're clueless, the Directors are clueless, let's get Drunken in for the rest of the season because he's..."
Just as clueless.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13606 on: Today at 12:25:38 am
Quote from: kavah on Today at 12:20:34 am
Fucking hell Big Dunc back for the Derby !

Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:21:31 am
"He's clueless, we're clueless, the Directors are clueless, let's get Drunken in for the rest of the season because he's..."

 :lmao
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13607 on: Today at 12:27:47 am
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:21:31 am
"He's clueless, we're clueless, the Directors are clueless, let's get Drunken in for the rest of the season because he's..."


Since Rafa


0-0-3-0-0-0-0-3-0-0-Utd-Lei-Liv


Worst start by a manager in the history of the club, ever and that's the easier games done
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13608 on: Today at 12:44:15 am
FiveThirtyEight now have them at 30% to finish 18th the most likely outcome for them
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13609 on: Today at 01:19:04 am
I'm just glad our game against them is at Anfield.  I'd honestly be worried some of their fans would try and assault our players when they went over for a throw in or to take a corner. 
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13610 on: Today at 01:25:16 am
I think Ped is right - the fight will totally go now amongst the fans. I think they know they're in deep shit and it'll turn toxic from the off- it won't be "Fortress Goodison" anymore.

I do think they can get some results, though - they can nick points of Leicester and United, two hopeless sides - but Burnley's run looks pretty favourable, particularly with a bit of wind in their sails.

Starting to remind me a bit of Sunderland's freefall.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13611 on: Today at 01:30:49 am
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13612 on: Today at 01:32:03 am
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 01:25:16 am
I think Ped is right - the fight will totally go now amongst the fans. I think they know they're in deep shit and it'll turn toxic from the off- it won't be "Fortress Goodison" anymore.

Sorry, but since when has it been "Fortress Goodison"? It's not been that for years upon years.


Quote
I do think they can get some results, though - they can nick points of Leicester and United, two hopeless sides - but Burnley's run looks pretty favourable, particularly with a bit of wind in their sails.

Yeah both Leicester and United are hopeless, but they are two hopeless sides wellllllll fucking above the level Everton are. Burnley scraped a win against them tonight but United and Leicester are another level and won't be taking it to the 86th min.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13613 on: Today at 01:39:10 am
Best part about this is Rafa was probably their best shout at avoiding relegation this season but they had to let him go because of the fans  ;D
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13614 on: Today at 01:43:00 am
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 01:32:03 am
Sorry, but since when has it been "Fortress Goodison"? It's not been that for years upon years.


Yeah both Leicester and United are hopeless, but they are two hopeless sides wellllllll fucking above the level Everton are. Burnley scraped a win against them tonight but United and Leicester are another level and won't be taking it to the 86th min.

Their home form is the only thing going for them. They have six points from their away games this season. It's shocking.

Leicester and United could roll over. They have nothing to play for, unlike Everton. United look on the beach and Rangnick is getting nothing from them.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13615 on: Today at 02:04:14 am
You like to act hard
Think your Dogs of War
But you went and got pipped
Down at Turf Moor
Oh Everton...

You think you'll win cups
But your stuck as 'The Other'
While the Real Team in town
Go win yet another
Oh Everton...we're all laughing at you!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13616 on: Today at 02:51:43 am
Bet Duncan is loving this... he will get his chance in the Championship.

And then take them down to League One.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13617 on: Today at 03:37:30 am
Manchester United, Leicester, Liverpool and Chelsea next

 ;D
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13618 on: Today at 03:37:35 am
If Frank manages to relegate Everton then he deserves a status build near Anfield.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13619 on: Today at 03:55:28 am
Quote from: CS111 on Yesterday at 10:08:48 pm
Only downside of them going down is they guarantee us 6 points a season if they stay up

Do they though, most seasons it seems like they manage to nick a draw in one of their cup finals, whereas they roll over and ask for their tummy to be tickled when playing either manc side.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13620 on: Today at 04:34:26 am
They will panic and sack Lampard, sadly.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13621 on: Today at 04:41:02 am
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 12:12:04 am
"Several senior members of the first team squad were actively briefing the press against Frank Lampard hours before tonight's kick off."

- THE ESK

 If there is the slightest bit of truth about this, they're doomed.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13622 on: Today at 04:43:31 am
Quote from: CS111 on Yesterday at 10:08:48 pm
Only downside of them going down is they guarantee us 6 points a season if they stay up

Keep seeing this, but it has not really been the case, has it? This season is the first time we've beat them at Goodison in ages. Besides, there will be some other cannon fodder who would come up to replace them. Who'll be just as bad and won't be out to injure all our players either.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13623 on: Today at 04:55:55 am
Saw on GOT "every game is a cup final now"

Well you don't do so well in those either. Though I suppose you'd have to reach one first
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13624 on: Today at 06:19:14 am
United are still within touching distance of a top 4 finish, so I reckon they go for it at Goodison, keep the pressure on Spurs, Arsenal and West Ham.

Heres hoping.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13625 on: Today at 06:36:47 am
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 12:12:04 am
"Several senior members of the first team squad were actively briefing the press against Frank Lampard hours before tonight's kick off."

- THE ESK

His arrogance, tactical ineptitude and throwing players under the bus won't fly well in a dressing room.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13626 on: Today at 06:38:44 am
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 04:43:31 am
Keep seeing this, but it has not really been the case, has it? This season is the first time we've beat them at Goodison in ages. Besides, there will be some other cannon fodder who would come up to replace them. Who'll be just as bad and won't be out to injure all our players either.

Whereas they've lost 10 in a row against City.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13627 on: Today at 06:42:44 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:38:44 am
Whereas they've lost 10 in a row against City.

You are talking home and away or have they lost 10 in a row at Goodison?  :o
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13628 on: Today at 06:50:38 am
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 06:42:44 am
You are talking home and away or have they lost 10 in a row at Goodison?  :o

Overall. Lost last 6 at Goodison.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13629 on: Today at 06:52:41 am
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 11:19:48 pm
Which begs the question how the fuck did he reach across to put the armband on?
:lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13630 on: Today at 07:07:51 am
Maybe its just me being pessimistic but I see their run in and fancy them against the better teams more than if they were facing teams around them.

Nothing to lose so they just go out and play type of football. Hope I'm wrong though, absolutely desperate to see them go down.
