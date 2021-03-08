yep and for once they'll have to turn up against their favourite team too, they need a minimum of nine points I think to guarantee surviving, and the fixtures they have left they will struggle to get more than half of that



Out of the next five, one of the Leicester fixtures will probably be a realistic target given how up and down Leicester can be. They'll be hoping Palace and Brentford are already on the beach and Arsenal aren't in a CL qualification race on the last day of the season. Those two final home games are going to be massive.