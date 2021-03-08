« previous next »
Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13480 on: Today at 09:43:21 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:39:25 pm
I agree that their heads will go if they go in the bottom 3 at any point, Lampard has looked a ticking time bomb for weeks.

They keep avoiding it though. Someone gifts them a result or Burnley keep losing. This weekend will be key as Burnley have a winnable game.
yep and for once they'll have to turn up against their favourite team too, they need a minimum of nine points I think to guarantee surviving, and the fixtures they have left they will struggle to get more than half of that
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13481 on: Today at 09:44:19 pm »
MAKE US DREAM
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13482 on: Today at 09:44:22 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 09:41:24 pm
Given they reportedly don't have them in the players contracts, it would be like them to not have one in the manager's either

They've got a no compo release clause in Lampard's contract, don't think they can trigger it until the end of the season though
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13483 on: Today at 09:44:35 pm »
Reckon they'll stop pretending Richarlison is top quality soon? 4 league goals all season & somehow he's still valued at £45m on Transfermarkt 🤯
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13484 on: Today at 09:45:40 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 09:41:24 pm
Given they reportedly don't have them in the players contracts, it would be like them to not have one in the manager's either
oh yes good point, I was forgetting that the level of ineptitude runs deep throughout all levels of the club
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13485 on: Today at 09:46:14 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:38:41 pm
You didnt say their own teammate to be fair.

To be honest I became a bit confused drafting that post as it was very difficult to find anyone from either team able to find a pass to a team mate.

And good to see Private Godfrey taking on Keanes role in gifting a goal to the opposition.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13486 on: Today at 09:46:28 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 09:43:21 pm
yep and for once they'll have to turn up against their favourite team too, they need a minimum of nine points I think to guarantee surviving, and the fixtures they have left they will struggle to get more than half of that

Out of the next five, one of the Leicester fixtures will probably be a realistic target given how up and down Leicester can be. They'll be hoping Palace and Brentford are already on the beach and Arsenal aren't in a CL qualification race on the last day of the season. Those two final home games are going to be massive.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13487 on: Today at 09:46:33 pm »
I iust saw their fixture, looks like relegation is really in the books.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13488 on: Today at 09:48:03 pm »
Apart from the penalties Richarlison couldnt find a barn door in a whore house
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13489 on: Today at 09:48:09 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 09:46:28 pm
Out of the next five, one of the Leicester fixtures will probably be a realistic target given how up and down Leicester can be. They'll be hoping Palace and Brentford are already on the beach and Arsenal aren't in a CL qualification race on the last day of the season. Those two final home games are going to be massive.

Crystal Palace's bus night before their game at the pit

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13490 on: Today at 09:48:17 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on April  3, 2022, 12:35:43 pm
They are fortunate that Burnley are rubbish sadly.
Mind games ;D
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13491 on: Today at 09:50:18 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 09:48:03 pm
Apart from the penalties Richarlison couldnt find a barn door in a whore house

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13492 on: Today at 09:52:30 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 09:48:03 pm
Apart from the penalties Richarlison couldnt find a barn door in a whore house
That's just an old wives tale from the sea
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13493 on: Today at 09:52:41 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 09:48:03 pm
Apart from the penalties Richarlison couldnt find a barn door in a whore house
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 09:50:18 pm


Don't try to work it out, just enjoy the Word From Capon...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13494 on: Today at 09:52:52 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 09:46:33 pm
I iust saw their fixture, looks like relegation is really in the books.

Nah Keane back from his suspension for the next game. Will sort that back line right out
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13495 on: Today at 09:52:59 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 09:52:41 pm
Don't try to work it out, just enjoy the Word From Capon...

I hoping a picture will follow...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13496 on: Today at 09:53:24 pm »
Ita mad that we are pushing for a quadruple yet I was buzzing when that cornet goal went in. Feels like we are on for a 5th trophy. :D
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13497 on: Today at 09:54:12 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 09:52:59 pm
I hoping a picture will follow...

He's been slacking off a bit of late in that regard... ;)
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13498 on: Today at 09:55:16 pm »
And Marco Silva about to bring his team up as these nudge nearer the trap door. Funny how things pan out
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13499 on: Today at 09:56:33 pm »
At least DCL has had time to organise a new fashion shoot this week

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13500 on: Today at 09:56:38 pm »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 09:44:35 pm
Reckon they'll stop pretending Richarlison is top quality soon? 4 league goals all season & somehow he's still valued at £45m on Transfermarkt 🤯

But he gets stuck in against the Rs, surely thats worth £40m alone
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13501 on: Today at 09:56:44 pm »
So funny. Two penalties against Burnley and still lost. Brutal next five fixtures too.

Can't believe I watched Burnley-Everton instead of the Champions League. If they weren't so shit, you couldn't have paid me to choose that match to watch.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13502 on: Today at 09:57:18 pm »
Quote from: Redknight60 on Today at 09:53:24 pm
Ita mad that we are pushing for a quadruple yet I was buzzing when that cornet goal went in. Feels like we are on for a 5th trophy. :D

Dare to dream of the Quintuple!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13503 on: Today at 09:57:23 pm »
Large Francis looks tired and emotional in the post match interview.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13504 on: Today at 09:57:47 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 09:56:33 pm
At least DCL has had time to organise a new fashion shoot this week



State of that.  ;D
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13505 on: Today at 09:58:21 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 09:56:33 pm
At least DCL has had time to organise a new fashion shoot this week



Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13506 on: Today at 09:58:22 pm »
Love how the handbag goes with that double denim
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13507 on: Today at 09:58:23 pm »
Do you still believe?

Yeah, of course. says Lampard with a wobbly bottom lip and a face that very much says fuck, no.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13508 on: Today at 09:58:50 pm »
I'm sure somewhere down the line we'll get the blame for them being relegated.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13509 on: Today at 09:59:54 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 09:58:50 pm
I'm sure somewhere down the line we'll get the blame for them being relegated.

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13510 on: Today at 10:01:40 pm »
Frank Lampard tells BBC Sport that "individual mistakes" cost his side.


He's not wrong. The individual mistake being whoever decided to hire him.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13511 on: Today at 10:02:14 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 10:01:40 pm
Frank Lampard tells BBC Sport that "individual mistakes" cost his side.


He's not wrong. The individual mistake being whoever decided to hire him.
;D
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13512 on: Today at 10:02:23 pm »
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13513 on: Today at 10:02:28 pm »


Caption: 'Givin it the big un'.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13514 on: Today at 10:03:41 pm »
Genuinely so looking forward to the Derby in 2 weeks time to sing "Going down, going down" at them. We're in L1 in the lower main as well so couldn't be any closer to see their miserable little faces as Pickford concedes the 4th.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13515 on: Today at 10:03:45 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 09:58:22 pm
Love how the handbag goes with that double denim
Imagine being his bird and going shopping with him. Her head must be chocka... His birds like 'What ya think of this? ' and hes like 'Ill take it...have they got it in Fuchsia?'
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13516 on: Today at 10:04:04 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 09:32:27 pm
Look what Everton does fo you



The shiny headed tory prick is going to need some new hair plugs
