I agree that their heads will go if they go in the bottom 3 at any point, Lampard has looked a ticking time bomb for weeks.They keep avoiding it though. Someone gifts them a result or Burnley keep losing. This weekend will be key as Burnley have a winnable game.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Given they reportedly don't have them in the players contracts, it would be like them to not have one in the manager's either
You didnt say their own teammate to be fair.
yep and for once they'll have to turn up against their favourite team too, they need a minimum of nine points I think to guarantee surviving, and the fixtures they have left they will struggle to get more than half of that
Out of the next five, one of the Leicester fixtures will probably be a realistic target given how up and down Leicester can be. They'll be hoping Palace and Brentford are already on the beach and Arsenal aren't in a CL qualification race on the last day of the season. Those two final home games are going to be massive.
They are fortunate that Burnley are rubbish sadly.
Apart from the penalties Richarlison couldnt find a barn door in a whore house
I iust saw their fixture, looks like relegation is really in the books.
Don't try to work it out, just enjoy the Word From Capon...
I hoping a picture will follow...
Reckon they'll stop pretending Richarlison is top quality soon? 4 league goals all season & somehow he's still valued at £45m on Transfermarkt 🤯
Ita mad that we are pushing for a quadruple yet I was buzzing when that cornet goal went in. Feels like we are on for a 5th trophy.
At least DCL has had time to organise a new fashion shoot this week
I'm sure somewhere down the line we'll get the blame for them being relegated.
Frank Lampard tells BBC Sport that "individual mistakes" cost his side.He's not wrong. The individual mistake being whoever decided to hire him.
Love how the handbag goes with that double denim
Look what Everton does fo you
