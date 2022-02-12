Re: the ticket price thing. I really regret that I can't take my kids to the game like my Dad did in the 1970s & 80s. I can only afford to take my kids to U23s matches. Recently went to the England U21 game v Andorra at Bournemouth. Been to a few legends matches too.



There was a really interetsing chapter in the 'Got Not Got' football memorabilia book. It said that in 1950 the average price of a ticket was 3 shillings (= 15p) which was around 1.7 per cent of the national average weekly income. By 1980, the average ticket price had risen to £1.50 but interestingly, that was STILL 1.7 per cent of the weekly average income. Fast forward to 2010 (around the time the book was written) and the average weekly income was £400 (about £25,000 a year) meaning that had admission prices remained around 1.7 per cent of weekly income, we should have been paying around £6.80 for a ticket.



Today it would be around £10.40 but the cheapest average premier league ticket is £30. So, tickets are almost three times the amount relative to the weekly income. No wonder many people can't take their kids.