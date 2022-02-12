« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 330 331 332 333 334 [335]   Go Down

Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit  (Read 745363 times)

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,632
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13360 on: Today at 03:04:35 pm »
Logged

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,078
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13361 on: Today at 03:05:21 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 02:18:28 pm
I heard a story a while back that they hadnt really given any consideration  to the playing conditions down there on the docks. No impact evaluation was done as to the effect of the weather on actual playing conditions.

Was down by the new freight ferry terminal today. The weather? Westerly winds.It was brutal. It is April.

It is almost the mouth of the river. Winter with cold NW winds and banging waves against the sea wall? It  will not be a nice place either to watch or play football.

Remember Morrisons supermarket on the front at New Brighton. And then remember the footage of cars floating round their car park in sea water.
Incredible if true, but then again with the state the club's in, nothing surprises you any more.
I walked along the river front at the end of January - Freezing
Same walk early March - Freezing
As you say, still freezing in April, then the season's over next month. They may feasibly have games in August, September and May when it isn't freezing, but even then it could still be windy.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,158
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13362 on: Today at 03:06:19 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 02:58:56 pm
I'll go to the odd game if I get given a ticket, but I'm just not that bothered anymore. I've passed the baton and my son's going on young adult tickets that cost between £18 and £23 which is outstanding value to see some of the best players in the world. I appreciate all the effort that's gone into making those tickets available to help out the lads and girls who are dead keen. It's so important to keep the match going habit going for the next generation.

I still love going back to the city to see friends and family, but I'd rather spend the money on a decent hotel and meal these days.

I remember as a kid, you'd here stories about who had packed the match in and who was still going. Some went from the Kop to the seats, others just packed it in all together. We all have our jumping off points. Mine was moving away, kids, getting time off, so the ST went. Then it became the hassle of getting tickets and the expense on top of the logistics. After a while habits change as others have said.

I noticed this season that U16s have to be accompanied by an adult, what the fuck is that all about? I started going on my Todd when I was 12, I took our kid with me who was 10,
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,959
  • YNWA
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13363 on: Today at 03:07:15 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:06:19 pm
I noticed this season that U16s have to be accompanied by an adult, what the fuck is that all about? I started going on my Todd when I was 12, I took our kid with me who was 10,

Likely H&S / insurance issues.
Logged

Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,497
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13364 on: Today at 03:12:22 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 01:23:46 pm
It's funny obviously because it's Everton, but the scheduling is really poor. They're playing three league games in six days - West Ham on Sunday there at 2pm, Burnley tonight and then United at 12.30 on Saturday. No real need for the game with United to be that time on Saturday, could easily have moved it to Sunday since neither are in action the following midweek. Or could have played the West Ham game last Saturday instead of Sunday. Just the usual shite with Sky/BT being inflexible with televised games.

Obviously don't care like  ;D

If clubs/managers/players/fans had sided with Klopp when he'd made this point in the past then, then yes they perhaps deserve a modicum of sympathy.

If they called him a moaning wanker/said if he doesn't like the way things are done in England then he can piss of back to Germany/mocked him for getting a tad frustrated with it all then they ought to stop fucking whining themselves and "just get on with it" or whatever bollocks they've said before.

It can't be highly amusing when Liverpool get a crappy deal but terribly unfair when other sides have to endure it too.  Bit like getting injuries really... 8)
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,944
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13365 on: Today at 03:14:44 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 02:55:54 pm

Just don't think any team should have to play Wednesday night and Saturday lunchtime. Klopp's rightly called it out when we've had to do it, hence the change coming in to avoid it in the future.


Again, it's funny because it's Everton and fingers crossed Burnley do the business.

There is sufficient material there for one of Catchers endless, philosophical essays.

If Klopp complains about a footballing matter which also adversely effects Everton is that egregious Kopite behaviour and we should suffer in silence or should we support him in ensuring a reasonable and equitable balance in fixture scheduling. Discuss.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,158
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13366 on: Today at 03:29:44 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 03:07:15 pm
Likely H&S / insurance issues.

Fucking health and safety gone mad 😂

Our kid stood on a Unigate milk crate so he could see the game, took that through the turnstile for about 3 seasons.
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,708
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13367 on: Today at 03:30:12 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 03:12:22 pm
If clubs/managers/players/fans had sided with Klopp when he'd made this point in the past then, then yes they perhaps deserve a modicum of sympathy.

If they called him a moaning wanker/said if he doesn't like the way things are done in England then he can piss of back to Germany/mocked him for getting a tad frustrated with it all then they ought to stop fucking whining themselves and "just get on with it" or whatever bollocks they've said before.

It can't be highly amusing when Liverpool get a crappy deal but terribly unfair when other sides have to endure it too.  Bit like getting injuries really... 8)
Also if their captain hadnt said we dont harp on about injuries, there are other clubs that do that when we were having an unprecedented injury crisis which stopped us winning the league. Maybe then if wouldnt be so funny that Everton have to play games in quick succession which increases their chances of finally being flushed.
Logged

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,078
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13368 on: Today at 03:32:39 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:06:19 pm
I noticed this season that U16s have to be accompanied by an adult, what the fuck is that all about? I started going on my Todd when I was 12, I took our kid with me who was 10,
I think it's been that way for a while. I started taking my lad on adult /child tickets and they were always clear that the child ticket wouldn't be sold on its own.

Back to the Blues, I wonder what % of their attendances are older fellas on kids tickets?
Logged

Offline Paisley79

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 252
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13369 on: Today at 03:37:04 pm »
Re: the ticket price thing. I really regret that I can't take my kids to the game like my Dad did in the 1970s & 80s. I can only afford to take my kids to U23s matches. Recently went to the England U21 game v Andorra at Bournemouth. Been to a few legends matches too.

There was a really interetsing chapter in the 'Got Not Got' football memorabilia book. It said that in 1950 the average price of a ticket was 3 shillings (= 15p) which was around 1.7 per cent of the national average weekly income.  By 1980, the average ticket price had risen to £1.50 but interestingly, that was STILL 1.7 per cent of the weekly average income. Fast forward to 2010 (around the time the book was written) and the average weekly income was £400 (about £25,000 a year) meaning that had admission prices remained around 1.7 per cent of weekly income, we should have been paying around £6.80 for a ticket.

Today it would be around £10.40 but the cheapest average premier league ticket is £30. So, tickets are almost three times the amount relative to the weekly income. No wonder many people can't take their kids.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,225
  • 27 Years...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13370 on: Today at 03:46:56 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 02:30:55 pm
I lived down that part of the docks for 5 years, and yup the wind is absolutely brutal at the best of times. Not sure how much the stadium design will mitigate that, but you'd have at least hope they looked into that.
The "can you do it on a cold, wet night at Stoke" may we'll be replaced with "can you do it on a cold, wet night at BMD."

The riverfront is a great location for a house, flat, stadium in theory. But in practice it really does have its drawbacks. Especially if you are on a west coast with a prevailing west/northwest wind whipping off the sea. With a stadium, the best weather window in the year is when the season is actually over. The worst being slap bang in the middle of the playing season.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,158
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13371 on: Today at 04:01:41 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 03:46:56 pm
The "can you do it on a cold, wet night at Stoke" may we'll be replaced with "can you do it on a cold, wet night at BMD."

The riverfront is a great location for a house, flat, stadium in theory. But in practice it really does have its drawbacks. Especially if you are on a west coast with a prevailing west/northwest wind whipping off the sea. With a stadium, the best weather window in the year is when the season is actually over. The worst being slap bang in the middle of the playing season.

They year before I met the Mrs I was thinking of moving back to Liverpool and liked the look of some Apartments that have balconies overlooking the river, near the Jag dealers I think they were, but the reality would be a lot different than the dream.

Anyone who has been done the Pier Head knows how bad it can get, I've dropped trailers at the docks just further up from BMD and its fucking freezing at times. I do wonder if some bitter will get blown into the dock in the wind.

They'd better get a sponsorhsip deal off Nike or Mitre cos Pickford will be losing about 5 balls a game into the Mersey ;D
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,959
  • YNWA
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13372 on: Today at 04:07:08 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:01:41 pm
They year before I met the Mrs I was thinking of moving back to Liverpool and liked the look of some Apartments that have balconies overlooking the river, near the Jag dealers I think they were, but the reality would be a lot different than the dream.

Anyone who has been done the Pier Head knows how bad it can get, I've dropped trailers at the docks just further up from BMD and its fucking freezing at times. I do wonder if some bitter will get blown into the dock in the wind.

They'd better get a sponsorhsip deal off Nike or Mitre cos Pickford will be losing about 5 balls a game into the Mersey ;D

I lived in West Tower down there and that thing swayed in the wind it was that bad, you could feel it moving!
Logged

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,988
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13373 on: Today at 04:07:57 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0yP--pQ5J8Y" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0yP--pQ5J8Y</a>

Did someone say corner?

Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,225
  • 27 Years...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13374 on: Today at 04:13:59 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:01:41 pm
They year before I met the Mrs I was thinking of moving back to Liverpool and liked the look of some Apartments that have balconies overlooking the river, near the Jag dealers I think they were, but the reality would be a lot different than the dream.

Anyone who has been done the Pier Head knows how bad it can get, I've dropped trailers at the docks just further up from BMD and its fucking freezing at times. I do wonder if some bitter will get blown into the dock in the wind.

They'd better get a sponsorhsip deal off Nike or Mitre cos Pickford will be losing about 5 balls a game into the Mersey ;D
We used to walk the dogs along the prom there. The cold wind would tear your face off in winter. Lovely in those brief warm, settled spells in summer, but the rest of the time it could be brutal.

One year I did a Christmas at Copperas Hill sorting office in town. They'd ask some workers to go down to a site on the docks. Everyone hated working down there due to the weather, so hoped they wouldn't be asked.

Living/working/playing on the docks is a bit like owning an outdoor swimming pool. Absolute bliss for about two weeks a year, but a very high maintenance luxury you can't really enjoy for the rest of the year.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,523
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13375 on: Today at 04:23:21 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:01:41 pm
I do wonder if some bitter will get blown into the dock in the wind.



Docks, in the wind
All we are is docks in the wind..
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,595
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13376 on: Today at 04:25:04 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:37:52 pm
In my case that money went on nursery fees and then as the kids got older it went on family holidays, going out, replacing broken tellies,  etc.

Amended
Logged
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,584
  • Believer
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13377 on: Today at 04:28:31 pm »
Massive game for them tonight. Lose this and then Burnley beat Norwich at the weekend they could be firmly planted in the bottom 3 come Sunday
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline BriarcliffInmate

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 21
  • I like football the way I like my politics: Red.
    • Radical Red Review
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13378 on: Today at 04:35:59 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:06:19 pm
I noticed this season that U16s have to be accompanied by an adult, what the fuck is that all about? I started going on my Todd when I was 12, I took our kid with me who was 10,

We don't get a safety certificate without it. Thanks, Police! I know the clubs weren't best pleased when that little rule came in.
Logged
"This club has been my life. Id go out and sweep the street and be proud to do it for Liverpool FC if they asked me to." - Bob Paisley

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,158
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13379 on: Today at 04:58:11 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:25:04 pm
Amended

:lmao

Little twat paid for his own ;)

Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 04:07:08 pm
I lived in West Tower down there and that thing swayed in the wind it was that bad, you could feel it moving!

HGV's used to rattle yer plates ;)
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,158
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13380 on: Today at 05:00:38 pm »
Quote from: BriarcliffInmate on Today at 04:35:59 pm
We don't get a safety certificate without it. Thanks, Police! I know the clubs weren't best pleased when that little rule came in.

Luckily I missed out on being forced into the Boys Pen, can you imagine that these days :lmao.

Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,132
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13381 on: Today at 05:00:53 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 02:58:19 pm
This is it really.

Going back to season 18/19, they averaged 39,043 per game (from their accounts) over 24 games (19 PL, 1 FA Cup, 3 EFL Cup & 2 friendlies). This brought in £14.2m, so an average of £15.15 a ticket.

Now lets assume best case and they sell out 53k seats for 25 games a season, at that average price per seat it would bring in just £20,073,750 a season.

That would likely just about cover the financing costs, and leave them £15m or so out of pocket compared to what they bring in at a finance free Goodison.

Sure, they may see an increase in corps (I mean the market for these in the city is limited, and it's highly likely we'll take the vast majority of them) which will bump the average income per seat slightly, but in reality they are going to have to increase ticket prices across the stadium... which when increasing supply by nearly 15k is not exactly ideal.
This is the crux of it for me. A bigger stadium only works if you have excess demand. Liverpool, even after increasing capacity, felt confident enough to keep upping ticket prices (until the fans revolted). Everton struggle to fill their current stadium, so there will be no movement on the ticket prices front. Which means the only way to make big profits and bridge the gap to Liverpool (their revenue is 40% of liverpool's) is commercial operations. But how are they going to do that if they are broke, mired in relegation and are competing for attention with Liverpool? Sunderland, Derby, Coventry, all mid-tier teams that got destroyed by a new stadium build. In fact, i can barely think of a team that hasn't got progressively worse after a new stadium build. Instead, the teams that profit are those that renovate, expand, or invest in infrastructure around the stadium. Most cannot afford the rebuild and maintain a team.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,158
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13382 on: Today at 05:08:44 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 05:00:53 pm
This is the crux of it for me. A bigger stadium only works if you have excess demand. Liverpool, even after increasing capacity, felt confident enough to keep upping ticket prices (until the fans revolted). Everton struggle to fill their current stadium, so there will be no movement on the ticket prices front. Which means the only way to make big profits and bridge the gap to Liverpool (their revenue is 40% of liverpool's) is commercial operations. But how are they going to do that if they are broke, mired in relegation and are competing for attention with Liverpool? Sunderland, Derby, Coventry, all mid-tier teams that got destroyed by a new stadium build. In fact, i can barely think of a team that hasn't got progressively worse after a new stadium build. Instead, the teams that profit are those that renovate, expand, or invest in infrastructure around the stadium. Most cannot afford the rebuild and maintain a team.

I'm roughly 4,000 on the ST waiting list, I went on it in 2003. I'm not sure how many of us paid the £5 to stay on the list, but I'd say its currently stands at 20k +? There's are probably given away in a Lucky Bag.

These dickheads, if they HAD to move, should have built a 40k stadium, but built in a way that it could be easily expanded to go up to 60k IF THEY EVER NEEDED IT THAT BIG ;D
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,659
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13383 on: Today at 05:10:13 pm »
Just imagine how many "Buy a 6 pack of beer, get a free Everton ticket" they'd have to sell just to fill the stadium.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,917
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13384 on: Today at 05:14:25 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 05:10:13 pm
Just imagine how many "Buy a 6 pack of beer, get a free Everton ticket" they'd have to sell just to fill the stadium.

People would just start buying 2 sets of 3 packs.
Logged

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,078
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13385 on: Today at 05:20:54 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:08:44 pm
I'm roughly 4,000 on the ST waiting list, I went on it in 2003. I'm not sure how many of us paid the £5 to stay on the list, but I'd say its currently stands at 20k +? There's are probably given away in a Lucky Bag.

These dickheads, if they HAD to move, should have built a 40k stadium, but built in a way that it could be easily expanded to go up to 60k IF THEY EVER NEEDED IT THAT BIG ;D
They could have been starting their 3rd season in a new stadium if they hadn't been motivated by trying to get one over on the RS and/or trying to blag a freebie.
As you say, 40k a better corporate offering, lower build costs than BMD. Had they done that as well as wasting less money buying shite, it's difficult to imagine them in a worse position than they are now.
Logged

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,708
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13386 on: Today at 05:43:02 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:00:38 pm
Luckily I missed out on being forced into the Boys Pen, can you imagine that these days :lmao.
Yeah no way would I be letting my lad in the boys pen with some of the kids around today!
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,647
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13387 on: Today at 05:53:26 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 02:18:28 pm
I heard a story a while back that they hadnt really given any consideration  to the playing conditions down there on the docks. No impact evaluation was done as to the effect of the weather on actual playing conditions.

Was down by the new freight ferry terminal today. The weather? Westerly winds.It was brutal. It is April.

It is almost the mouth of the river. Winter with cold NW winds and banging waves against the sea wall? It  will not be a nice place either to watch or play football.

Remember Morrisons supermarket on the front at New Brighton. And then remember the footage of cars floating round their car park in sea water.

It'll be the coldest/windiest ground in the country. And football is a winter sport. It might be great in August on a hot day.

How many times in winter now are we playing in really strong winds? It'll be brutal there. Even in the summer walking along the Mersey is chilly/blustery.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline McSquared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,620
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13388 on: Today at 05:56:42 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:53:26 pm
It'll be the coldest/windiest ground in the country. And football is a winter sport. It might be great in August on a hot day.

How many times in winter now are we playing in really strong winds? It'll be brutal there. Even in the summer walking along the Mersey is chilly/blustery.

All the bile and fewm would keep it warm
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,595
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13389 on: Today at 05:58:40 pm »
All that sand will give it good drainage, mind.

Can one teensy problem, though...


Logged
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,647
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13390 on: Today at 05:58:53 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 02:58:19 pm
This is it really.

Going back to season 18/19, they averaged 39,043 per game (from their accounts) over 24 games (19 PL, 1 FA Cup, 3 EFL Cup & 2 friendlies). This brought in £14.2m, so an average of £15.15 a ticket.

Now lets assume best case and they sell out 53k seats for 25 games a season, at that average price per seat it would bring in just £20,073,750 a season.

That would likely just about cover the financing costs, and leave them £15m or so out of pocket compared to what they bring in at a finance free Goodison.

Sure, they may see an increase in corps (I mean the market for these in the city is limited, and it's highly likely we'll take the vast majority of them) which will bump the average income per seat slightly, but in reality they are going to have to increase ticket prices across the stadium... which when increasing supply by nearly 15k is not exactly ideal.

It won't give them a gamechanging increase in matchday revenues, short of a major price hike. West Ham are a case in point: https://www.newhamrecorder.co.uk/news/west-ham-s-new-stadium-made-little-difference-to-profits-3159288

West Ham United would have made a similar profit last year had they remained at Upton Park according to the clubs annual report this week.

They had 52,000 season tickets renewed, ticket sales were up by 6.3 per cent, retail up by 2 per cent and the community and sponsorship departments increased revenue by some 35.7 per cent.

It is worth noting that the club would have made a similar profit had it remained at the old stadium, she said.

The majority of the profit for the year has been generated from the new broadcast agreement and by profit on player sales.






« Last Edit: Today at 06:00:57 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,995
  • kopite
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13391 on: Today at 06:11:40 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 04:13:59 pm

One year I did a Christmas at Copperas Hill sorting office in town. They'd ask some workers to go down to a site on the docks. Everyone hated working down there due to the weather, so hoped they wouldn't be asked.

Haha...me too, a long long time ago. I was a regular postie but not based in Copperas Hill, so normally, the postiies on overtime from the districts and the casuals would be sent out to the site on the docks to work. It was a horrible place to work, especially on nights, dirty, dark and freezing!



Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,086
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13392 on: Today at 06:29:36 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 02:30:55 pm
I lived down that part of the docks for 5 years, and yup the wind is absolutely brutal at the best of times. Not sure how much the stadium design will mitigate that, but you'd have at least hope they looked into that.

From what I heard, and who they were quoting, I believe not.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,995
  • kopite
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13393 on: Today at 06:59:04 pm »
From my all time favourite artiste, Stuart Adamson (of The Skids and Big Country fame)....

'We built it all with our own hands
But who could know we built on sand
But now it's barren all to soon
There is no miracle in ruin.

It's actually about the Town of Corby and the demise of the British steel industry but could apply to the BMD project if it goes tits  up!
Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)
Pages: 1 ... 330 331 332 333 334 [335]   Go Up
« previous next »
 