Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Oofthat Watford games falls at a potentially pivotal time, Watford have four games with potential to pick up points before it.
AHA!

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Keane suspended for the Burnley game. A good or bad thing for the Bloos?
 :-\
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
I am dreading the piss taking they will be doing when they escape the drop. They will be merciless and we will be getting it tight from them all over social media. They will have the last laugh, just you wait and see.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Quote from: Raid on Yesterday at 06:36:52 pm
Woah woah woah. I thought other Premier League clubs when faced with problems stopped and thought 'what would the Everton board do because they always get it right?'
well giving yourself huge fukking pay increases - on the back of accomplishing the square root of fuckall - would make any other clubs' board members envious.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Yesterday at 08:20:27 pm
I am dreading the piss taking they will be doing when they escape the drop. They will be merciless and we will be getting it tight from them all over social media. They will have the last laugh, just you wait and see.
If I was an Ev fan, the last thing I'd be doing is taking the piss out of anyone. If they survive this season, they're bound to be in the shit up their necks next season. So the best thing any Ev fan can do, is to keep their heads below the firing line for a good while.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 06:37:49 pm


Their fixtures are now finalised.

You don't look at any game there and think "they'll win that one"
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
It took a long time but the threat of relegation finally became real just before that Leeds game when a bunch of results went against them, only for Leeds to fuck it up and get them out of trouble for a while. This next week feels like it has the potential to sink them right back in the shit, it's just unfortunate we're relying on Watford and Burnley to do the damage.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 06:37:49 pm


Their fixtures are now finalised.
Palace could have just played an FA cup final five days before the game, which would be good timing for the Bitters I think; not as good as if it was a few days beforehand mind! Chelsea will be favourites but Palace could do them.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 08:31:19 pm
If I was an Ev fan, the last thing I'd be doing is taking the piss out of anyone. If they survive this season, they're bound to be in the shit up their necks next season. So the best thing any Ev fan can do, is to keep their heads below the firing line for a good while.

I wasn't exactly being serious, but you do know that's exactly how they will react if they avoid relegation. They will think they are the world beaters and all those that doubted them are gobshites. It's part of their DNA.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:33:06 pm
You don't look at any game there and think "they'll win that one"

Having their easiest set (Watford, Brentford, Palace) of fixtures together could be a benefit. Then again 5 matches in 15 days to finish the season with their thin squad is a big ask
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 09:53:55 pm
Having their easiest set (Watford, Brentford, Palace) of fixtures together could be a benefit. Then again 5 matches in 15 days to finish the season with their thin squad is a big ask

They're not even that easy now, Watford are pretty solid, Brentford are in a bit of form and Palace deservedly beat Arsenal tonight. They could easily draw one and lose two of those three
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 07:43:48 pm
Keane suspended for the Burnley game. A good or bad thing for the Bloos?
 :-\

Considering that Mina is also out, probably bad news for Everton. Expect a lot of crosses targeting Weghorst ...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:20:13 pm
Considering that Mina is also out, probably bad news for Everton. Expect a lot of crosses targeting Weghorst ...

What was Coleman saying about clubs complaining about injuries to their centre backs?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:20:13 pm
Considering that Mina is also out, probably bad news for Everton. Expect a lot of crosses targeting Weghorst ...

They hate Keane though, mind you they hate Holgate, Branthwaite, Rondón and Iwobi too!
 ;D
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 11:07:54 pm
They hate Keane though, mind you they hate Holgate, Branthwaite, Rondón and Iwobi too!
 ;D

To be honest, they hate everyone, but they will be missing Mina and Keane against Weghorst ...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
 ;D
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 11:07:54 pm
They hate Keane though, mind you they hate Holgate, Branthwaite, Rondón and Iwobi too!
 ;D
They don't hate Branthwaite yet to be fair, though they inevitably will once he gets some game time.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
So it's Branthwaite and Holgate in the middle of the back for them, maybe Weghorst does have a chance at last.  Branthwaite is nearly as tall but it's only his 8th PL game so should be interesting.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:55:13 pm
So it's Branthwaite and Holgate in the middle of the back for them, maybe Weghorst does have a chance at last.  Branthwaite is nearly as tall but it's only his 8th PL game so should be interesting.

They've put Kenny in a back three before, so who knows. Coleman might be back for Burnley.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:40:31 pm




 ;D

As they should. Why should Everton get away with their corruption at the expense of teams that will go down?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Its about time there were some headlines about this situation.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
I would prefer it if it was football that took them down but one thing is for sure, whatever that regulation is and is for, they have broken it. If they are not penalised, one of the three that go down will be hiring lawyers.




https://resources.premierleague.com/premierleague/document/2022/03/11/7beb3e44-49e6-434f-8a7f-28d29d2e6a1b/PL_Handbook_2021_22_DIGITAL_10-03-22.pdf


https://www.evertonfc.com/club/our-people/alexander-ryazantsev
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Quote from: King Kenny 7 on Today at 12:15:36 am
Its about time there were some headlines about this situation.
Yeah the one thing that could get the PL to act is negative headlines and pressure from the media. They might well consider that more damaging to their brand than sanctioning a founder member. If there's no media prerssure they'll quietly collude with Everton to sweep it all under the carpet, which is what they are currently doing.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Their rationale that COVID has caused the valuations of players they want to sell to drop surely doesn't hold water. It's more likely either Everton initially overpaid for said players or they can't get the fees they want because the players' values have dropped due to poor performances and/or their contacts make them difficult to move. The fact they are in a formal arrangement with the PL should be a giant red flag. Portsmouth were given a transfer embargo by the PL after being unable to pay somewhere between £3m and £10m in outstanding transfer-related debts. Perhaps as long as Everton are capable of paying outstanding transfer payments and wages, the PL isn't particularly interested in punishing Everton further, in spite of their own FFP rules, which were brought in to prevent Portsmouth-like situations from occurring again.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:36:16 am
Their rationale that COVID has caused the valuations of players they want to sell to drop surely doesn't hold water. It's more likely either Everton initially overpaid for said players or they can't get the fees they want because the players' values have dropped due to poor performances and/or their contacts make them difficult to move.


That will interesting to watch in court.


Everton, yes, the value of Iwobi has plummeted because of the global pandemic


Watford/Burnley/Norwich-No, it's dropped because he is shite and he was when you bought him for £34m. M'lud, let me show you some videos of said player, maybe playing against West Ham or the 5 minutes video of the highlights of his career.


Deli Alli, Tosun, Keane, Allen, Klaasen etc, one by one.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:40:31 pm




 ;D
I bet it's the RS complaining about them.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
The first question I would be asking would be how they managed to overspend by so much and be so crap. Most financial fair play is about using losses to create an advantage, this is the almost unheard of position of a club overspending to get significantly worse.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:54:17 am
The first question I would be asking would be how they managed to overspend by so much and be so crap. Most financial fair play is about using losses to create an advantage, this is the almost unheard of position of a club overspending to get significantly worse.
M'lud, I believe the phrase "Everton that" explains this adequately
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:36:16 am
Their rationale that COVID has caused the valuations of players they want to sell to drop surely doesn't hold water. It's more likely either Everton initially overpaid for said players or they can't get the fees they want because the players' values have dropped due to poor performances and/or their contacts make them difficult to move. The fact they are in a formal arrangement with the PL should be a giant red flag. Portsmouth were given a transfer embargo by the PL after being unable to pay somewhere between £3m and £10m in outstanding transfer-related debts. Perhaps as long as Everton are capable of paying outstanding transfer payments and wages, the PL isn't particularly interested in punishing Everton further, in spite of their own FFP rules, which were brought in to prevent Portsmouth-like situations from occurring again.


It's all bollocks,if they actually gave a shit they wouldn't have kept buying players.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 12:44:58 am
I bet it's the RS complaining about them.

FSG organised the zoom call.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:58:30 am

It's all bollocks,if they actually gave a shit they wouldn't have kept buying players.
You see they care too much about winning the transfer window trophy to not buy players.
