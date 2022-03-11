Their rationale that COVID has caused the valuations of players they want to sell to drop surely doesn't hold water. It's more likely either Everton initially overpaid for said players or they can't get the fees they want because the players' values have dropped due to poor performances and/or their contacts make them difficult to move. The fact they are in a formal arrangement with the PL should be a giant red flag. Portsmouth were given a transfer embargo by the PL after being unable to pay somewhere between £3m and £10m in outstanding transfer-related debts. Perhaps as long as Everton are capable of paying outstanding transfer payments and wages, the PL isn't particularly interested in punishing Everton further, in spite of their own FFP rules, which were brought in to prevent Portsmouth-like situations from occurring again.