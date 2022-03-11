Their rationale that COVID has caused the valuations of players they want to sell to drop surely doesn't hold water. It's more likely either Everton initially overpaid for said players or they can't get the fees they want because the players' values have dropped due to poor performances and/or their contacts make them difficult to move.
That will interesting to watch in court.
Everton, yes, the value of Iwobi has plummeted because of the global pandemic
Watford/Burnley/Norwich-No, it's dropped because he is shite and he was when you bought him for £34m. M'lud, let me show you some videos of said player, maybe playing against West Ham or the 5 minutes video of the highlights of his career.
Deli Alli, Tosun, Keane, Allen, Klaasen etc, one by one.