« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 324 325 326 327 328 [329]   Go Down

Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit  (Read 730434 times)

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,080
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13120 on: Today at 07:07:11 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 06:59:05 pm
Burnley are the ones they need to worry about. Their fixtures are far easier. Watford are dead and buried.

Watford are actually looking the best organized team of the 3 at the moment, and they have Burnley and Everton at home. They are certainly not dead and burried ...
Logged

Offline deano2727

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,025
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13121 on: Today at 07:09:34 pm »
Looking at those fixtures, it could be on if Burnley can rack up some points.

If Everton win on Wednesday, you'd expect them to be about safe though.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,040
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13122 on: Today at 07:10:57 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 06:54:29 pm
Remaining games, Everton, Watford and Burnley

Watford
Leeds (H)
Brentfod (H)
Man City (A)
Burnley (H)
Palace (A)
Leicester (H)
Chelsea (A)

Burnley
Everton (H)
Norwich (A)
West Ham (A)
Saints (H)
Wolves (H)
Watford (A)
Villa (H)
Spurs (A)
NUFC (H)

Everton
Burnley (A)
Man U (H)
Leicester (H)
Liverpool (A)
Chelsea (A)
Leicester (A)
Brentford (A)
Arsenal (H)

Both Burnley and Watford probably need 4 points more than Everton (As Watford have an inferior goal difference)

Can see Burnley and Watford winning points here and there. I can't see an Ev win or a genuine chance of points at all.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,396
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13123 on: Today at 07:17:00 pm »
Burnley  have won 3 games. 

No way they can get enough points to stay up. Only chance they have is beating the ev on Wednesday
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,914
  • YNWA
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13124 on: Today at 07:21:25 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:17:00 pm
Burnley  have won 3 games. 

No way they can get enough points to stay up. Only chance they have is beating the ev on Wednesday

They've also only lost 13, compared to Everton's 17 - they can grind results out which when Everton have the harder run in could be invaluable.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,628
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13125 on: Today at 07:23:53 pm »
Quote
"I think Everton will be OK when they have the quality of players they have with a Brazil centre-forward (Richarlison) and an England centre-forward (Dominic Calvert-Lewin)," said Moyes.

"Everton have got good things going for them and should feel more positive. It's not a good place to be and you never know how it's going to go but Everton have quality in some areas that other clubs don't have."

Nice back handed compliment from Moyes, amidst all the excuse making for the media darling Tory.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,653
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13126 on: Today at 07:32:32 pm »
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,090
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13127 on: Today at 07:33:22 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:17:00 pm
Burnley  have won 3 games. 

No way they can get enough points to stay up. Only chance they have is beating the ev on Wednesday

Two of those wins were in February this year, away to Brighton and home to Spurs. They've lost 4 on the bounce but that was Leicester, Chelsea, a resurgent Brentford and City, but are capable of winning the next 2 v the shite and Norwich and scraping a few draws. I can't see Everton getting anything from their last 10 games.

I'm more inclined to think that Watford will be the ones who survive, I can see them picking up 6 or 7 points from their remaining games.
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,628
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13128 on: Today at 07:36:10 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 07:32:32 pm


Even more mind boggling, these were level on points with us at the start of last April with a game in hand  ???

What happened to the power shift?
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,396
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13129 on: Today at 07:47:58 pm »
They love Iwobi now.  That winner against Newcastle has totally changed their opinions on him..

:lmao hes so shit.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,603
  • Indefatigability
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13130 on: Today at 08:00:51 pm »
From Twitter:

Everton have lost 17 games this season.

You have to count back to the 2017-18 season for Liverpool to have accumulated that number of defeats.
Logged

Offline Lfc19ynwa

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 484
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13131 on: Today at 08:14:51 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 06:54:29 pm
Remaining games, Everton, Watford and Burnley

Watford
Leeds (H)
Brentfod (H)
Man City (A)
Burnley (H)
Palace (A)
Leicester (H)
Chelsea (A)

Burnley
Everton (H)
Norwich (A)
West Ham (A)
Saints (H)
Wolves (H)
Watford (A)
Villa (H)
Spurs (A)
NUFC (H)

Everton
Burnley (A)
Man U (H)
Leicester (H)
Liverpool (A)
Chelsea (H)
Leicester (A)
Brentford (H)
Arsenal (A)

Both Burnley and Watford probably need 4 points more than Everton (As Watford have an inferior goal difference)

Those last 4 games amended for Everton, not that theyre winning any of them either home or away
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,628
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13132 on: Today at 08:17:10 pm »
They're not all soft on GOT:

Quote
Support what? The guy is clueless.

A Gucci Tim Sherwood.

 :D
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,396
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13133 on: Today at 08:17:11 pm »
Everton have 10 games left.

Why are there only 8 on the list?
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Father Ted

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,671
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13134 on: Today at 08:20:05 pm »
They've got Palace and Watford (a) but they're still to be re-arranged I think.
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,080
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13135 on: Today at 09:04:36 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:05:32 pm
Never heard the girls sing that and I don't remember my Ma, who was from Everton, ever mentioning it.
https://genius.com/Bob-dylan-johnny-todd-lyrics

Bob Dylan picked it up when he was here.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,147
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13136 on: Today at 09:05:22 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 08:20:05 pm
They've got Palace and Watford (a) but they're still to be re-arranged I think.

So basically, you may as well leave them out, because it's highly unlikely they are winning either of those.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,040
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13137 on: Today at 09:11:12 pm »
Watford
Leeds (H) Draw
Brentfod (H) Draw
Man City (A) Lose
Burnley (H) Win
Palace (A) Draw
Leicester (H) Draw
Chelsea (A) Lose

Re-aranged
Everton (H) Win

Burnley
Everton (H) Win
Norwich (A) Draw
West Ham (A) Lose
Saints (H) Draw
Wolves (H) Lose
Watford (A) Lose
Villa (H) Draw
Spurs (A) Lose
NUFC (H) Draw

Everton
Burnley (A) Lose
Man U (H) Draw
Leicester (H) Lose
Liverpool (A) Lose
Chelsea (A) Lose
Leicester (A) Lose
Brentford (A) Lose
Arsenal (H) Lose

Re-arranged

Palace (A) Lose
Watford (A) Lose


Everton are fucked.


« Last Edit: Today at 09:18:32 pm by Terry de Niro »
Logged

Online Father Ted

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,671
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13138 on: Today at 09:20:27 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 09:05:22 pm
So basically, you may as well leave them out, because it's highly unlikely they are winning either of those.

Palace better watch out after that drubbing they dished out to them in the Cup, we ourselves know the error of awakening the revenge-seeking Everton beast.

....but seriously, yes they could very easily lose both those games.
Logged

Offline JohnSullie

  • van, missing in burma, any news contact Dave, Grace n' Terry
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,585
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13139 on: Today at 09:40:32 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:33:22 pm
Two of those wins were in February this year, away to Brighton and home to Spurs. They've lost 4 on the bounce but that was Leicester, Chelsea, a resurgent Brentford and City, but are capable of winning the next 2 v the shite and Norwich and scraping a few draws. I can't see Everton getting anything from their last 10 games.

I'm more inclined to think that Watford will be the ones who survive, I can see them picking up 6 or 7 points from their remaining games.
Nil Satis, Nisi Optimum to you Rob now behave!
Logged

Online RayPhilAlan

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,832
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13140 on: Today at 11:03:36 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 06:30:23 pm
Home:

Man Utd
Crystal Palace (PP)
Leicester
Chelsea
Brentford

Away:

Watford (PP)
Burnley
LFC
Leicester
Arsenal

Considering their away form this season, they are going down ...
If you wanted to be fair, it's possible to argue their away form looks so bad partly because they haven't yet had the chance to play away at Watford and Burnley, where most other teams have picked up points.
Watford are much worse at home than they are away.
The Burnley game is crucial!
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,281
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13141 on: Today at 11:13:00 pm »
Everton are capable of picking up points here and there, but they seem unlikely to stitch a run of results together. The question is, are any of the teams around them able to go on a run?  It wouldn't take much.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,702
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13142 on: Today at 11:15:30 pm »
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Today at 11:03:36 pm
If you wanted to be fair, it's possible to argue their away form looks so bad partly because they haven't yet had the chance to play away at Watford and Burnley, where most other teams have picked up points.
Watford are much worse at home than they are away.
The Burnley game is crucial!

You could argue that Burnley and Watford's home form might look a bit better if they'd had the opportunity to play Everton  :P

I think Watford will probably beat them. Burnley look awful though, I'm not even sure Everton are bad enough to lose that one. If they do they're in big trouble.
Logged

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 251,980
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13143 on: Today at 11:28:01 pm »
Lampard is a gift from the heavens.
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 251,980
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13144 on: Today at 11:40:44 pm »
MOTD2 not critical. Hes Teflon, this manager. :)
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,930
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13145 on: Today at 11:42:39 pm »
Have they had more red cards than wins since Lampard was appointed?
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18
Pages: 1 ... 324 325 326 327 328 [329]   Go Up
« previous next »
 