Burnley have won 3 games.



No way they can get enough points to stay up…. Only chance they have is beating the ev on Wednesday



Two of those wins were in February this year, away to Brighton and home to Spurs. They've lost 4 on the bounce but that was Leicester, Chelsea, a resurgent Brentford and City, but are capable of winning the next 2 v the shite and Norwich and scraping a few draws. I can't see Everton getting anything from their last 10 games.I'm more inclined to think that Watford will be the ones who survive, I can see them picking up 6 or 7 points from their remaining games.