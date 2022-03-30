In fairness, Everton have quite a few players out of contract this summer, which should save them £20m.
DVB 5.2
Ghazi 1.6
Kenny 0.8
Delph 4.1
Tosun 3.1
Begovic 2.2
Lonergan 0.25
Sigurdsson 5.2
22.45
They will go for nothing, but will give them some room to play with, if they stay up. Thing is, Benitez (for all the criticism) managed to bring in 4 players for a pittance, at least 2 of which improved the squad (Damarai Gray and Andros Townsend). His hand was forced by Digne, who kicked off so he could get a move. I can't see Lampard matching that.