Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit  (Read 722671 times)

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13000 on: Yesterday at 09:37:57 am »
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13001 on: Yesterday at 10:12:12 am »
Quote from: AnfieldIron on Yesterday at 09:37:57 am
https://twitter.com/roadender76/status/1509815859979730946?s=21&t=53jtTBO9ACvri6mdCm-ROQ

All they ever do is moan. Still, if Everton stay on.this trajectory then their dream of watching non league football will soon be a reality.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13002 on: Yesterday at 10:36:07 am »
Just had my brekkie while heading to the match & the blue chef came over to wax lyrical about how we are doomed after Klopp & to enjoy it. Replied with I am are you? Scowled at me & called me red shite. Feel honoured that at 9am a woman angered him so much.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13003 on: Yesterday at 10:45:49 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:12:12 am
All they ever do is moan. Still, if Everton stay on.this trajectory then their dream of watching non league football will soon be a reality.

We are obsessed with them apparently.
In the same way you watch a car crash in slow motion.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13004 on: Yesterday at 06:49:41 pm »
Ambling through Mold town centre in Wales today I spotted a sports memorabilia shop with a Liverpool shirt in the window signed by Klopp. I was going to go in and look around until I saw who was behind the counter. Only the County Road Cutter himself, Andy Nicholls. I didn't bother going in.

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13005 on: Yesterday at 08:22:05 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 06:49:41 pm
Ambling through Mold town centre in Wales today I spotted a sports memorabilia shop with a Liverpool shirt in the window signed by Klopp. I was going to go in and look around until I saw who was behind the counter. Only the County Road Cutter himself, Andy Nicholls. I didn't bother going in.

You should've asked him to look at the shirt and then took a photo  ;D
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13006 on: Yesterday at 09:09:46 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 08:22:05 pm
You should've asked him to look at the shirt and then took a photo  ;D
;D

He had a full size European Cup replica in there too. I suppose that's the closest he'll come.

Mrs Spion said I should have gone in just to ask if he sold Stanley knives.

I googled later just to make sure it was him and I'm not doing down a decent business owner. Yes, it's him.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13007 on: Yesterday at 09:39:09 pm »
Quote from: sheepfest on Yesterday at 10:36:07 am
Just had my brekkie while heading to the match & the blue chef came over to wax lyrical about how we are doomed after Klopp & to enjoy it. Replied with I am are you? Scowled at me & called me red shite. Feel honoured that at 9am a woman angered him so much.

Hahaha. Thats just a weird boast by him, its like gloating to someone going to the Caribbean for their holidays because it might be raining when they come home. Thats life. We cant be the best team forever, so of course we enjoy it now. Its better than never being any good.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13008 on: Yesterday at 09:41:08 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 09:09:46 pm
;D

He had a full size European Cup replica in there too. I suppose that's the closest he'll come.

Mrs Spion said I should have gone in just to ask if he sold Stanley knives.

I googled later just to make sure it was him and I'm not doing down a decent business owner. Yes, it's him.

Haha. Next time Im down that way, Ill pop in and ask if he knows where I can buy a Stanley knife.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13009 on: Today at 09:07:22 am »
Has Klopp being making statements about there being only one real team in the city?

Toffeeweb was in full on fulmination mode last night over something hed said but they were so busy having a hissy fit I couldnt quite make out what they were rambling on about.

Bearing in mind these are the saner cousins of the rednecks hillbillies who inhabit GOT some of the takes on our game yesterday were out of this world. Ranging from it wasnt a penalty (obviously not if Pickfords assault doesnt reach the benchmark) to Everton wouldnt have been awarded it, Man City, shirt sleeve etc. One of them suggested Watford could have won 3-1.

A couple of the more realistic posters ventured to suggest that weve done them a favour and reminding the mob that Everton have to play them yet. That should be fun seeing Sarr up against Coleman.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13010 on: Today at 09:13:12 am »
https://twitter.com/barry1878/status/1510322913567727625?s=21&t=-hF5xbs-8l8B6fK2MO3i7A

They are all losing interest in football.
Some of the replies are so pitiful
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13011 on: Today at 09:17:51 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 09:07:22 am
Has Klopp being making statements about there being only one real team in the city?


From the Klopp thread:

Quote from: Ghost Town on March 30, 2022, 04:18:17 pm
The city is big enough for two clubs; the real one and the other one.

:lmao
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13012 on: Today at 09:18:24 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 09:07:22 am
Has Klopp being making statements about there being only one real team in the city?

Toffeeweb was in full on fulmination mode last night over something hed said but they were so busy having a hissy fit I couldnt quite make out what they were rambling on about.

https://youtube.com/clip/UgkxmYoAlIlfBK33th1_ZrJ2VNASyFtz-zcD
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13013 on: Today at 09:21:35 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 09:13:12 am
https://twitter.com/barry1878/status/1510322913567727625?s=21&t=-hF5xbs-8l8B6fK2MO3i7A

They are all losing interest in football.
Some of the replies are so pitiful

Fuck me! What a bunch of hypocrites. From the Mersey Millionaires in the 60s when John Moores was banrolling them to Moshiris £1.3 billion theyve never shut up about money.

If Moshiri wasnt such a fuckwit and bought some decent players and they were vying for the European places you would nt hear a peep out of them.

And they were founder members of the corrupt Premier League.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13014 on: Today at 09:23:43 am »
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13015 on: Today at 09:28:22 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 09:13:12 am
https://twitter.com/barry1878/status/1510322913567727625?s=21&t=-hF5xbs-8l8B6fK2MO3i7A

They are all losing interest in football.
Some of the replies are so pitiful
Haha

I@n 🚵🏌️⚽
@BootleBee
Replying to
@Barry1878
 and
@premierleagueTotally understandable, hard to support 19 teams every season, plus the FA cup teams, League cup teams and European teams, basically any team Liverpool play👀... costs a fortune buying all those tops 😂
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13016 on: Today at 09:44:26 am »
Lose today and on Thursday to Burnley and they're 100% going down. Their run in is horrendous.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13017 on: Today at 09:50:23 am »
I thought their accounts were an April fools joke at first. Haemorraging £300k a day  :o
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13018 on: Today at 09:52:06 am »
Another Everton fact for today.

Since Everton last scored at Stamford Bridge, Christian Eriksen has scored there, moved to Italy, scored a hatrick, won Serie A, died, come back to life, returned to the Premier League and scored there again!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13019 on: Today at 10:08:37 am »
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13020 on: Today at 10:13:27 am »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 09:44:26 am
Lose today and on Thursday to Burnley and they're 100% going down. Their run in is horrendous.

If you're going off their fixtures on the BBC they have 2 unscheduled games that don't show up and are a bit easier I think. With how bad the bottom 4 teams have been there aren't any guarantees, Leeds were so bad for so long and after a couple of good results they're basically safe.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13021 on: Today at 10:16:04 am »
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13022 on: Today at 11:08:17 am »
It will be really interesting to see how Moyes handles this game today.

Will he put the boot in or ease up when winning, if Everton go a goal up what has he in his bag.



Should be an enjoyable watch for everyone except the bitters.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13023 on: Today at 11:14:09 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 10:13:27 am
If you're going off their fixtures on the BBC they have 2 unscheduled games that don't show up and are a bit easier I think. With how bad the bottom 4 teams have been there aren't any guarantees, Leeds were so bad for so long and after a couple of good results they're basically safe.

The two that are still TBC are Watford away and Palace at the pit

They've got two 6 pointers at Burnley & Watford, win them and they're safe but their away form is absolute shite, I fancy Watford to beat them, Burnley not so sure as it seems like they had about 6 games where they could've gone above Everton and lost every single one, they've got the mancs and Leicester at the pit coming up which look the most likely games for them to pick up points depending on whether the opposition turn up or not, also Chelsea at the pit 3 or 4 days before a potential CL semi 2nd leg could end up being a bit easier than it should be

Ideally they lose the 6 pointers and Watford who have home games against Leeds & Brentford and have to go to Burnley manage to do enough to finish 17th and send both the shite & Burnley down
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13024 on: Today at 11:26:20 am »
Seems to be the opinion that they will shift either Pigeon fucker or DCL for millions and millions and rebuild the entire spine of the team with top class players next season.

Is anyone going to tell them that a/ they won't get that much for either and b/ no top class player is going to want to play for them?
