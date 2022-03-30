If you're going off their fixtures on the BBC they have 2 unscheduled games that don't show up and are a bit easier I think. With how bad the bottom 4 teams have been there aren't any guarantees, Leeds were so bad for so long and after a couple of good results they're basically safe.



The two that are still TBC are Watford away and Palace at the pitThey've got two 6 pointers at Burnley & Watford, win them and they're safe but their away form is absolute shite, I fancy Watford to beat them, Burnley not so sure as it seems like they had about 6 games where they could've gone above Everton and lost every single one, they've got the mancs and Leicester at the pit coming up which look the most likely games for them to pick up points depending on whether the opposition turn up or not, also Chelsea at the pit 3 or 4 days before a potential CL semi 2nd leg could end up being a bit easier than it should beIdeally they lose the 6 pointers and Watford who have home games against Leeds & Brentford and have to go to Burnley manage to do enough to finish 17th and send both the shite & Burnley down