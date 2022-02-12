A quick read of the accounts and it's an appalling decision by the FA not to sanction Everton. Their operating costs are near £300m. The only reason their revenue is at a record high is because of the carry over from the previous season (i.e. a once off figure). The argument seems to be that Covid made them poor (not the £200m wasted on transfers) but Covid accountancy also made them rich.



They have no possibility of generating the numbers they need to break even next year, but the FA have deemed it fine because of the money Moshiri put in before the war in Ukraine broke out.



Very odd.