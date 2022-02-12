At £40 a ticket, its almost £30 million in gate receipts, so what £42-43 million total?
Nowhere near Rob, they had gate receipts of £16.3m in 2018 and £14.2m in 2019
Like Fromola says their season tickets are dirt cheap, adults start at £465, 65+ are £330, 22-24 £410, 18-21 £330, 11-17 £180, 10 or under £125 & over 90's free, every ticket except adult can be anywhere in the ground so they're potentially losing money on the best seats (the ones behind the pillars
They've currently got 31.5k st holders and with 3k away allocation leaves about 5k tickets for general sale