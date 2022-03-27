« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 314 315 316 317 318 [319]   Go Down

Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit  (Read 699472 times)

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,052
  • Seis Veces
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12720 on: Yesterday at 07:48:58 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 02:42:57 pm
He gave an interview to the S*n.

He's a gobshite.

Doesn't surprise me.

The prick.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,287
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12721 on: Yesterday at 09:02:44 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 02:42:57 pm
He gave an interview to the S*n.

He's a gobshite.
He's a bitter little shithead  :wanker
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,173
  • 27 Years...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12722 on: Yesterday at 10:39:12 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 02:42:57 pm
He gave an interview to the S*n.

He's a gobshite.
I don't think we can be surprised by that.

This is a fella who dumped his boyhood club at the drop of a hat and took the Manc dollar and played for them as their fans celebrated poverty and sang about both the Hillsborough and Heysel disasters and called his old friends and neighbours 'victims and murderers.' He let his wife (a Liverpool fan) sit in the stands listening to all that too. The wife he's cheated on.

The 'man' has no morals. 
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,652
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12723 on: Today at 01:18:04 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:39:12 pm
I don't think we can be surprised by that.

This is a fella who dumped his boyhood club at the drop of a hat and took the Manc dollar and played for them as their fans celebrated poverty and sang about both the Hillsborough and Heysel disasters and called his old friends and neighbours 'victims and murderers.' He let his wife (a Liverpool fan) sit in the stands listening to all that too. The wife he's cheated on.

The 'man' has no morals.


He's a little shit really but tries to come across as a decent bloke and a family man.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,604
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12724 on: Today at 02:54:34 am »
From what I heard Rooney was speaking at an event in Manchester, not directly to The Sun. They probably had someone there and used them as their own quotes.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,741
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12725 on: Today at 02:57:55 am »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 12:54:33 pm
Newcastle will buy him for 100m
paid in instalments, based on appearances, over the next 15 years.
Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,155
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12726 on: Today at 03:51:57 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on March 27, 2022, 10:59:00 pm
Rumours surfacing that theyre not expecting to keep Alli beyond the summer. They have a really strangely structured deal whereby the bulk of the fee only comes once fairly achievable targets have been met. Hes yet to start a PL game for them and has only played a couple of hours of football across his sub appearances.

Would love to know whats happened to him, other than the obvious of he plays for Everton. I still think theres a player in there. He wont because of his ego, but hed be better dropping down to a competitive Championship side who are willing to build round him and play to his strengths. Hed soon be back in the Premier League then - or even do as Abraham and Smalling have done and go and bolster your confidence and reputation in Italy.

He already did that in January, mate
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,137
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12727 on: Today at 05:57:25 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 03:51:57 am
He already did that in January, mate
Boom! ;D
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,532
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12728 on: Today at 07:10:35 am »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 02:54:34 am
From what I heard Rooney was speaking at an event in Manchester, not directly to The Sun. They probably had someone there and used them as their own quotes.

I remember he apologised though.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,816
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12729 on: Today at 07:50:53 am »
Richard Keys with something sensible:

Pickford makes me nervous. Imagine playing in front of him. Youd shit yourself. As a defender youve got to have total confidence in the guy behind you. Thats the last thing that Pickford inspires.  ;D :shite:

Logged

Offline Jack_Bauer

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 281
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12730 on: Today at 08:13:45 am »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 07:50:53 am
Richard Keys with something sensible:

Pickford makes me nervous. Imagine playing in front of him. Youd shit yourself. As a defender youve got to have total confidence in the guy behind you. Thats the last thing that Pickford inspires.  ;D :shite:
My god, We are at the point as to where things are so bad with Everton that Richard Keys is talking sense.
Logged

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,054
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12731 on: Today at 09:31:15 am »
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Today at 08:13:45 am
My god, We are at the point as to where things are so bad with Everton that Richard Keys is talking sense.
He flings so much shit at the wall, some is bound to stick. Then again with Pickford, anyone with the ability to see through the press hyperbole can see he's a liability.

They really are cutting it fine now with those accounts aren't they?
Logged

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,223
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12732 on: Today at 10:47:36 am »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 07:50:53 am
Richard Keys with something sensible:

Pickford makes me nervous. Imagine playing in front of him. Youd shit yourself. As a defender youve got to have total confidence in the guy behind you. Thats the last thing that Pickford inspires.  ;D :shite:



He probably blames Rafa for that as well
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,652
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12733 on: Today at 11:35:12 am »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 09:31:15 am
He flings so much shit at the wall, some is bound to stick. Then again with Pickford, anyone with the ability to see through the press hyperbole can see he's a liability.

They really are cutting it fine now with those accounts aren't they?


A broken clock is right twice a day
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,590
  • Indefatigability
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12734 on: Today at 11:42:34 am »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 02:54:34 am
From what I heard Rooney was speaking at an event in Manchester, not directly to The Sun. They probably had someone there and used them as their own quotes.
...and his wife is in court over Sun-related stuff, no?
Logged

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,608
  • JFT96.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12735 on: Today at 12:12:26 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 02:54:34 am
From what I heard Rooney was speaking at an event in Manchester, not directly to The Sun. They probably had someone there and used them as their own quotes.

Yeah, I thought it might have been something like that. Rooney is far from perfect but I'd like to think he wouldn't be that stupid.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,526
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12736 on: Today at 12:25:44 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 09:31:15 am
He flings so much shit at the wall, some is bound to stick. Then again with Pickford, anyone with the ability to see through the press hyperbole can see he's a liability.

They really are cutting it fine now with those accounts aren't they?



It's weird innit?

Liverpool fans have for years been saying he's a bit shit and very limited. Yet it's been like everyone else is watching someone else when they praise him as a top class keeper. It's like people are now removing magic spectacles that make him seem good, and are belatedly realising he's crap.

Exactly the same thing with 'Slabby' Maguire. When we were tentatively linked to him, so many fans were screaming 'No, he's absolute toss!' and citing his lack of pace, his gargantuan turning circle, his dodgy positioning, and him being nowhere as good on the ball as he thinks he is. Yet we were told we were wrong. Yes, he looks solid in a Southgate back 6 with two DM's sitting in front, but that's it. And now his head's gone (not literally... there isn't a new Moai being shipped to Easter Island)
Logged
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,682
    • @hartejack
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12737 on: Today at 12:33:23 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 02:54:34 am
From what I heard Rooney was speaking at an event in Manchester, not directly to The Sun. They probably had someone there and used them as their own quotes.

Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 12:12:26 pm
Yeah, I thought it might have been something like that. Rooney is far from perfect but I'd like to think he wouldn't be that stupid.

Assumed the former, and I'm inclined to agree with the latter.

Might be worth deleting some of the posts above - there's plenty we can hold against Rooney in a footballing context, but 'talking to them' is obviously a sensitive topic & I feel we should be careful not to point fingers where it may not be warranted.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,222
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12738 on: Today at 12:39:24 pm »
What's the pelanty for Everton if they fail to release their accounts?
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,054
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12739 on: Today at 01:55:03 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 12:39:24 pm
What's the pelanty for Everton if they fail to release their accounts?
Very minor compared with the shit they're in, but I guess reputational damage is worse than any financial penalty, especially if they are trying to borrow money.

Logged

Online Trotterwatch

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,957
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12740 on: Today at 02:14:10 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 12:39:24 pm
What's the pelanty for Everton if they fail to release their accounts?

Their ongoing existence is pelanty enough.
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,652
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12741 on: Today at 03:23:37 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:25:44 pm
his gargantuan turning circle


Which is now a phrase that needs to be built into football discussion for ever
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,222
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12742 on: Today at 04:18:53 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 01:55:03 pm
Very minor compared with the shit they're in, but I guess reputational damage is worse than any financial penalty, especially if they are trying to borrow money.

Can their reputation honestly get any worse? ;D
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,964
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12743 on: Today at 05:11:55 pm »
Logged

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,036
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12744 on: Today at 05:13:22 pm »
£121m losses.
Seems like they are blaming most of that on covid. But the headline says they have had record turnover??
Blaming the contraction of the transfer market for not being able to sell players at a higher price.
So much bullshit.
Who did they sell? Who couldnt they offload?
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,021
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12745 on: Today at 05:14:26 pm »
Logged

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,036
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12746 on: Today at 05:20:34 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 05:14:26 pm
They are fucked ...


Nope. Moshiri pumped in another £100m, and the debt is only £58m.
And the accountants have allocated the debt to the effects of the pandemic.
Record turnover as well.
Moshiri says it all good and the club is well placed to move forward on BMD
Must be selling the Liver Buildings to pay for it all.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,772
  • Truthiness
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12747 on: Today at 05:24:46 pm »
They've lost £380million between 2017 and 2021.  Sounds kinda bad to me, but I'm no accountant.

Nor is anyone at Goodison by the looks of it.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,964
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12748 on: Today at 05:26:55 pm »
The Telegraph reporter must read RAWK:

Quote
Worrying times for Everton

Considering he has been Evertons majority shareholder for six years, there is still precious little known about Farhad Moshiri.

In the absence of detail, certain assumptions can be made. Moshiri is either the worlds greatest Evertonian, a supremely optimistic gambler, or a philanthropist who cannot stop writing cheques to a depressed company which is bleeding cash.

Whatever his motivation, Moshiris ongoing commitment to the Merseyside club hovers somewhere between the admirable, the extraordinary and the baffling.

Evertons latest published accounts serve only to increase the yearning for a chance to ask Moshiri this: What do you get out of owning Everton?

Logged

Online Trotterwatch

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,957
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12749 on: Today at 05:27:30 pm »
So the turnover was helped by £197 million put in by Moshiri (or Usmanov).  These accounts are the definition of polishing a turd.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,173
  • 27 Years...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12750 on: Today at 05:33:31 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 05:26:55 pm
The Telegraph reporter must read RAWK:
It sounds like that fixation thing I mentioned recently.

Moshiri seems hell bent on ploughing on and throwing ridiculous amounts of money at it despite all the alarm bells and warning lights clearly telling him to stop before inevitable disaster.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,021
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12751 on: Today at 05:36:08 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 05:20:34 pm

Nope. Moshiri pumped in another £100m, and the debt is only £58m.
And the accountants have allocated the debt to the effects of the pandemic.
Record turnover as well.
Moshiri says it all good and the club is well placed to move forward on BMD
Must be selling the Liver Buildings to pay for it all.

It doesn't really matter how the accountants fix the books. The fact remains that they have made a £372 million loss over the last 3 years. They are going down as a business, no matter if they are relegated or not ...
Logged

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,169
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12752 on: Today at 05:37:14 pm »
"An owner of another premier league club told me he asks 'what would Everton do in this situation' "

Can't wait to hear how it's all actually fine for the Blues. They are in trouble if they go down. Real trouble
Logged

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,036
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12753 on: Today at 05:49:38 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 05:36:08 pm
It doesn't really matter how the accountants fix the books. The fact remains that they have made a £372 million loss over the last 3 years. They are going down as a business, no matter if they are relegated or not ...

Friendly Media hacks already suggesting they havent broke the Premier league sustainability FFP rules because of Covid. Can someone work out the expected match day revenues because that is the bulk of what they lost out on.
Transfer market depressed is bollocks. They must be trying to write down the inflated salary structure. What have they got to sell.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,926
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12754 on: Today at 05:53:30 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 05:49:38 pm
Friendly Media hacks already suggesting they havent broke the Premier league sustainability FFP rules because of Covid. Can someone work out the expected match day revenues because that is the bulk of what they lost out on.
Transfer market depressed is bollocks. They must be trying to write down the inflated salary structure. What have they got to sell.

At £40 a ticket, its almost £30 million in gate receipts, so what £42-43 million total?
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,338
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12755 on: Today at 06:02:22 pm »
£170m of covid losses?

Buuuuuuuulllllllssshhhhiiiiiiiiiiiiiit

Thats damn nearly their turnover lost due to covid in two years.

What utter utter bollocks
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,036
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12756 on: Today at 06:02:38 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:53:30 pm
At £40 a ticket, its almost £30 million in gate receipts, so what £42-43 million total?

Offset by record commercial activities, something like half of which were direct sponsorship from Uncle Uzzys USM holdings.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,532
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12757 on: Today at 06:11:26 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 05:13:22 pm
£121m losses.
Seems like they are blaming most of that on covid. But the headline says they have had record turnover??
Blaming the contraction of the transfer market for not being able to sell players at a higher price.
So much bullshit.
Who did they sell? Who couldnt they offload?

Goodison earns about a tenner a matchday, Covid has impacted the likes of Everton far less financially than clubs who have high matchday income.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online davidlpool1982

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,569
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12758 on: Today at 06:11:48 pm »
The bottom clubs will be looking through those books with a fine tooth comb for any dodgy stuff. Clubs will know what you can and can't out down to Covid and I imagine quick to point it out if they though Everton could get a points deduction.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,532
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12759 on: Today at 06:17:04 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:53:30 pm
At £40 a ticket, its almost £30 million in gate receipts, so what £42-43 million total?

Goodison earns half that a season at most.

A lot of the season tickets are dirt cheap and tickets for kids are very reasonable, their hospitality is also next to non-existent.

For matchday revenue and TV money lost, i'd say the pandemic has cost them in the region of 30 million. But they already used the Covid excuse for the last accounts.

For the figures to add up it must be 100 pound a ticket and 3 grand a season ticket.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Pages: 1 ... 314 315 316 317 318 [319]   Go Up
« previous next »
 