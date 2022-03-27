He gave an interview to the S*n. He's a gobshite.
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.
I don't think we can be surprised by that.This is a fella who dumped his boyhood club at the drop of a hat and took the Manc dollar and played for them as their fans celebrated poverty and sang about both the Hillsborough and Heysel disasters and called his old friends and neighbours 'victims and murderers.' He let his wife (a Liverpool fan) sit in the stands listening to all that too. The wife he's cheated on. The 'man' has no morals.
Newcastle will buy him for 100m
Rumours surfacing that theyre not expecting to keep Alli beyond the summer. They have a really strangely structured deal whereby the bulk of the fee only comes once fairly achievable targets have been met. Hes yet to start a PL game for them and has only played a couple of hours of football across his sub appearances.Would love to know whats happened to him, other than the obvious of he plays for Everton. I still think theres a player in there. He wont because of his ego, but hed be better dropping down to a competitive Championship side who are willing to build round him and play to his strengths. Hed soon be back in the Premier League then - or even do as Abraham and Smalling have done and go and bolster your confidence and reputation in Italy.
