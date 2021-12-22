« previous next »
Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12440 on: Yesterday at 08:10:09 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 07:18:44 pm
I wonder how this guy got on taking over at the league champions?




fghfghgf" border="0
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12441 on: Yesterday at 08:23:52 pm »
 :puke2
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12442 on: Yesterday at 08:56:44 pm »
fucking hell capon
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12443 on: Yesterday at 09:00:47 pm »
Capons browser history would take some explaining.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12444 on: Yesterday at 09:10:38 pm »
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12445 on: Yesterday at 09:13:53 pm »
Moshiri could be implicated further...

 https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-60825983

A Russian billionaire sanctioned by the UK says he no longer owns many former properties, potentially putting them beyond the reach of the law.

Ex-Arsenal shareholder Alisher Usmanov's £82m London home and Surrey mansion were put into trusts linked to the oligarch.

This raises questions over the effectiveness of sanctions imposed since the invasion of Ukraine began.

The UK government says Mr Usmanov "cannot access his assets".

On 3 March, seven days after Russias invasion of Ukraine, Alisher Usmanov was added to the list of sanctioned Russian businessmen.

His assets were frozen, he was banned from visiting the UK, and British citizens and businesses were banned from dealing with him.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said: We will hit oligarchs and individuals closely associated with the Putin regime and his barbarous war.

The government said sanctions would cut him off from significant UK interests including mansions worth tens of millions.

But this is now in doubt because Mr Usmanovs spokesman says he is no longer the legal owner of many of those assets.

Born in Uzbekistan in the Soviet Union, Alisher Usmanov, 68, owns USM Holdings, a huge conglomerate involved in mining and telecoms, including Russia's second biggest mobile network MegaFon.

Beechwood House in North London
IMAGE SOURCE,SHUTTERSTOCK
Image caption,
Beechwood House in Highgate, North London
His wealth has been estimated at $18.4bn (£14bn), including "Beechwood House in Highgate and the 16th Century Sutton Place estate in Surrey, the UK government said.

BBC research estimates that Beechwood House could now be worth about £82m.

But a spokesman for Mr Usmanov said that most of the billionaires UK property, as well as his yacht, had already been transferred into irrevocable trusts.

Those are trusts which cannot usually be amended, modified, or revoked after theyre created.

When the assets were transferred, Mr Usmanov no longer owned them, his spokesman said. Nor was he able to manage them or deal with their sale, but could only use them on a rental basis.

Mr Usmanov withdrew from the beneficiaries of the trusts, donating his beneficial rights to his family," he said.

The spokesman was answering questions about Mr Usmanovs wealth put to him as part of an investigation into the assets of 35 oligarchs close to Putin.

The Russian Asset Tracker is a global partnership involving 27 media organisations including the Guardian, the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) and BBC Panorama.

The project identified $3.4bn (£2.6bn) worth of specific assets which it says belong to Mr Usmanov.

But if Mr Usmanov is not the beneficial owner of much of this property, it could be beyond the reach of UK sanctions. And the same could be true for other oligarchs.

According to lawyer and sanctions expert Michael OKane, its very common for high net worth individuals to structure both their commercial enterprises and their personal wealth in a way that gives them maximum tax efficiency. Quite often that results in structures whereby they release ownership and control in return for more tax efficiency.

In order for an entity to be designated under sanctions it needs to be owned or controlled by a sanctioned person. The more opaque and complex the structures of ownership the more difficult that is to establish.

Sutton Place in Surrey
IMAGE SOURCE,ALAMY
Image caption,
Sutton Place in Surrey
Who really owns Sutton Place?
Tracing the ownership of the two houses targeted by the UK government is extremely difficult. They have been held through a complex web of trusts and companies registered in places like the British Virgin Islands, which have until recently not required the ultimate owner to be disclosed. This illustrates the difficulty investigators will have in working out which assets should be subject to sanctions.

Despite offshore secrecy the BBC has been able to identify two trusts that have owned the properties, and the involvement of one of Mr Usmanovs closest business associates.

Farhad Moshiri watching Everton Football Club
IMAGE SOURCE,GETTY
Image caption,
Farhad Moshiri watching Everton Football Club
They involve a long-time associate of Mr Usmanov, Farhad Moshiri, the owner of Everton football club, who is not subject to sanctions. Hes a shareholder in Mr Usmanovs company USM, which sponsored Everton until the club terminated the relationship in the wake of the Ukraine invasion.

Leaked documents obtained by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists and other corporate records show Mr Moshiri was the shareholder of a company in the British Virgin Islands called Coney Holdings Limited.

Until 2014 it owned the shares of the corporate trustees of the Sutton Place Property Unit Trust, which owns the Surrey Mansion, drawing a direct link between Mr Moshiri and the house.

After Sutton Place Property Unit Trust was set up in 2005, Mr Usmanov was given a £6m loan facility secured against the trust.

Mr Usmanov was also the beneficiary of the Pauillac Trust, the owner of Hanley Limited, the Isle of Man company that owns Beechwood, the other property targeted by the government.

Once again, Mr Moshiri was involved, this time as a director of Pauillac Properties Limited, a company owned by the trust, that held shares in Hanley Limited.

Mr Usmanov declined to respond to questions about his relationship with the two trusts, or whether he had ceased to have a beneficial interest in them. While the evidence confirms he was once involved, exactly who stands behind the two trusts now, and therefore owns the properties, is a mystery.

A spokesman for Mr Moshiri told the BBC that he ceased to be a director of Pauillac in 2016 and that Mr Moshiri has never been nor is he now involved in the management and/or control of the Sutton Place Property Unit Trust.

In relation to USM, Mr Moshiri's spokesman said he had sold 50% of his stake in the company but is prevented from selling the rest by the Russian government. He has resigned from the board.

Alisher Usmanov watching an Arsenal game
IMAGE SOURCE,GETTY IMAGES
Image caption,
Alisher Usmanov watching an Arsenal game
Two other properties link Usmanov and Moshiri
Mr Moshiri owns another property identified by our investigation.

Mr Usmanov bought a luxury property in north London for £15.8m in 2011.

In 2014 Russia invaded Crimea. In March that year Western sanctions targeting those closest to President Putin were imposed, and calls were made for Mr Usmanovs UK assets to be frozen.

A month later shares in the company that owned the property, Oakhill Avenue Limited, were transferred to a company owned by Mr Moshiri, for what his spokesman said was "north of £18m."

He told the BBC Oakhill Avenue "is 100% owned by Mr Moshiri and has been since 2014 when Mr Moshiri acquired the house."

He said Neither Mr Usmanov, nor any entities related to him, have any current connection to the house or indeed the company that owns the house.

But thats not the only property Mr Moshiri obtained from Mr Usmanov.

In 2004 Mr Usmanov had bought another property in north London for £2 million.

Five years later the property, on Tercelet Terrace in Hampstead, was transferred to Mr Moshiri not for money.

In June 2010, it was transferred, again not for money, this time to Mr Moshiris sister.

Its not the first time Mr Moshiri has faced questions over his complex financial relationship with Mr Usmanov, such as his investments in Arsenal and Everton FC.

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri
IMAGE SOURCE,GETTY IMAGES
Image caption,
Farhad Moshiri at Everton
Asked why Mr Usmanov had handed the property to Mr Moshiri not for money Mr Moshiris spokesman declined to comment.

One arm tied behind its back
The use of offshore entities makes it hard for governments to build a clear picture of what someone they have sanctioned actually owns.

Britains offshore financial centres, such as the British Virgin Islands, have long been a destination of choice for Kremlin cronies and kleptocrats, says Steve Goodrich, Head of Research and Investigations at Transparency International UK (TIUK).

Complex networks of secretive shell companies in these jurisdictions means the UK government is attempting to enforce these sanctions with one arm tied behind its back.

TIUK says the UK government should work with the Overseas Territories and Crown Dependencies to increase the pace of their own transparency reforms.

A spokesman for Mr Usmanov said that to characterise the source of his money as non-transparent is inherently incorrect and damages Mr Usmanovs reputation as an honest entrepreneur and philanthropist.

The entirety of Mr Usmanovs capital was built through successful, sometimes risky investments, as well as through the effective management of his assets.

The government says its sanctions are having an impact with $250bn (£189bn) wiped off the Russian stock market.

The sanctions against Alisher Usmanov were enacted with immediate effect said a spokesperson for the Foreign Office. It is now illegal for any person or company in the UK to do business with him.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12446 on: Yesterday at 09:14:26 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 07:50:15 pm
You're right, I missed that bit. I wasn't disagreeing with you, anyway. Just wanted to remind everyone of that glorious appointment.


No, I know, glad you did because Moyes v Lampard will very much be on the agenda next week. He did a good job at Everton and has at West Ham, he never stood a Wilf Mcguinness at United really. Always loved the way he laughed at the Suarez dive, Pardew would have nutted him.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12447 on: Yesterday at 09:14:54 pm »
I dread to think what goes on inside Capons head. :lmao
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12448 on: Yesterday at 09:59:03 pm »
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:01:14 pm by vivabobbygraham »
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12449 on: Yesterday at 10:13:51 pm »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Yesterday at 01:06:17 am
I guess it's all got a bit out of hand with Reds finding the need to have a pop at their fellow Reds and I'll hold my hands up and apologize for playing my not inconsiderable part in that Rushy. Clearly in my efforts to labour the points I was making I said things which you in particular took exception too. Anyroad, in the answer to Billy the Kid's question to me below I've tried to clarify where my red mist came from so hopefully you'll take it as an olive branch to try and return the thread to what I assume was its original objective which was to take the piss out of the Blues and particularly the really bitter element of the Blue following.



I understand why you might consider it a fair question Billy but thank god the grandsons are just not of that ilk. Our relationship is so close and so warm and so naturally we've openly discussed this whole subject of Blue bitterness many times and so they know only too well what it's all about. They're bright kids thank god if that's not a contradiction in terms for following their dad's godforsaken Blue path  ;D. As I say their dad too [my son-in-law] is also huge Blue but again not one who's eaten up by jealousy. All three are genuinely made up for me whenever we [the Reds] do well which as we know is pretty frequently these days. They don't exactly do fucking cartwheels like but it's always fine. My wider family and friends including some of kids of that late teen/early 20's age ripe for bitterness are similar and like my grandkids they suffer badly during this awful barren period for the Blues. Yeah we'll have banter but they're what I'd term normal Blues and so there's never any nasty stuff.

None of this means I'm blind to the bitterness and horrible behaviour that does go on. Of course I know of it and have experienced  it. Forinstance, there's a couple of dads in the grandaughter's schoolyard who I fucking hate bumping into when I drop her off or pick her up, one of whom is so fucking bitter you wouldn't believe. It's not not even worth responding to him as it would kick off so I don't even bother much as I'd like to. But, believe me, they're the exception in my measly little orbit. 

And that in a nutshell is precisely why I jumped into this thread in the first place.

It was because a few of the posters in here and in the Everton match threads attempted to tar all Evertonians with one brush of collective toxicity even going on to say that they felt Blues weren't like Liverpool people at all. [no it wasn't you Rushyman and humble apologies if I inferred it was you btw]. But no way was I going to let such a horrible totally untrue slur pass without contesting it. My own 100% pure wonderful Scouse flesh and blood being dismissed as not proper Liverpool people was so far out of order my head almost fucking exploded. Sorry but nothing evokes a red mist more than that in my book. It was fucking horrible.

Admittedly since then the whole thing has gotten out of hand a bit - in both directions I have to say with forinstance all the Everton love-in shite/open a new lovey/dovey Everton thread slurs etc which of course is nothing at all like the posts from myself, VBG, Andy, Kalito, Donkey and Red Mist have been - and I hold my hands up and apologise particularly to Rushyman for the not a small part I've played in that as I've gone too far in trying to make the point about just how easy it has been to be a Red supporter these past 40 years in comparison to being a Blue. And on that partyicular sore, you don't think I don't lie awake at night reproaching myself for not doing more to save our two boys from a very probable lifetime footy existence of sheer misery. But C'est la vie on that score. The die for them is well and truly cast so thank god as I say that they're not at all infested by the bitterness that pervades some young Blues.

Anyroad, as far as I'm concerned I hope that conveys  what you were asking Billy lad and hope it clarifies to you Rushy what had sparked me. And as long as there's no more assertions that the toxic shite applies to the entire Everton fanbase and certainly that there's anything non-scouse about that fan base then you won't see any more defending of the realm of my fantastic grandsons again in here.

Absolutely fair play that Timbo, I also apologise fir getting sparky, I do t like confrontation at the best of times really and with fellow reds, esp the ones on here it makes me feel fucking downright ill

One of my biggest vices admittedly, is trawling other platforms and chats across social media and in doing so the things Ive seen literally to a man from Everton fans ranges from bitterness and hate to what I can only describe as pitch black souled psychotic, leaving behind anything a United chelsea or city fan could say to get under my skin. In my years of attempting to douse these flames and reason with them its turned me against them to levels Id never imagined possible in the 90s. So this is the problem Id say. Social
Media has given people the platform to let that inner chimp, as someone mentioned, out for all to see

Brexit, Covid, Trump, Putin etc etc all of this shit with huge sways in opinion and ridiculous conspiracies I watch and become more insane by the day at. But I cant not look at it. Its a habit I desperately need to kick

However, even that isnt an excuse for them, the Internet is a big place and a huge % of football fans are on it. There are very few blues on it not hurling the shit I mention.

But weve said this now. As I say mate this place has been my refuge of sanity in the Internet (and.tv before it) for 20 years maybe. I cant lose that aswell or Ill go mad.

Olive branch accepted mate and extended back

YNWA
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:22:11 pm by rushyman »
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12450 on: Yesterday at 10:20:34 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 09:59:03 pm
Ey! Bit smutty that. I got a lob on

Not the chap in chaps, surely?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12451 on: Yesterday at 10:35:08 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 05:46:13 pm
Its not going well across the park is it? Dodgy owner, shite team, shite stadium, relegation battle, and shite fans. Have I missed anything?
Yeah, It was all Rafa's fault
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12452 on: Yesterday at 10:43:17 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 02:20:42 pm
Just look what it's done to Biden...




Christ, Poor Bloke has another 2 and a half years left to go as well.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12453 on: Yesterday at 10:53:59 pm »
Fucking hell these last few pages, Dino the watch dealer and now the collage above. Capon you're fucking mad mate. Cold War Steve levels of artistry.

I don't know if I'm rooting for Ev going down or not. On the one hand I think it will be shite for the city and obviously noone wants that loss of money coming in for boozers, hotels and the money the Ev pump back into the city.

On the other hand, their manager is a fat tory c*nt and I hope he fails at everything he does.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12454 on: Yesterday at 11:04:25 pm »
Quote from: Jake on Yesterday at 10:53:59 pm
Fucking hell these last few pages, Dino the watch dealer and now the collage above. Capon you're fucking mad mate. Cold War Steve levels of artistry.

I don't know if I'm rooting for Ev going down or not. On the one hand I think it will be shite for the city and obviously noone wants that loss of money coming in for boozers, hotels and the money the Ev pump back into the city.

On the other hand, their manager is a fat tory c*nt and I hope he fails at everything he does.
I'm not sure it would actually be bad for the city. I think Everton fans would still turn out. Once the shock of relegation subsided in the closed season I think there would be renewed optimism. Different teams to play and also a decent chance of fighting for a promotion place. A chance to feel like a big fish again.

Away fans would also turn out at Goodison. Again, a new team for them to play. Everton would be perceived as a big scalp. It would also be a great opportunity for fans of other clubs who don't get an away in Liverpool to come and see the place and, dare I say it, also visit Anfield while they are up here.

Other than the names and faces, I doubt much would change.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12455 on: Today at 12:06:59 am »
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Yesterday at 10:35:08 pm
Yeah, It was all Rafa's fault



And by default ours, if they do go down expect a lengthy diatribe from one their more embittered keyboard monkey's about the being taken down by a Liverpool devotee and having the next 27 years 'stolen' from them as a consequence.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12456 on: Today at 08:28:05 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:06:59 am



And by default ours, if they do go down expect a lengthy diatribe from one their more embittered keyboard monkey's about the being taken down by a Liverpool devotee and having the next 27 years 'stolen' from them as a consequence.
You say that like it's a bad thing. I can't wait to read the delusional ranting, it's a glimpse into the mind of the truly batty.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12457 on: Today at 09:10:42 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:04:25 pm
I'm not sure it would actually be bad for the city. I think Everton fans would still turn out. Once the shock of relegation subsided in the closed season I think there would be renewed optimism. Different teams to play and also a decent chance of fighting for a promotion place. A chance to feel like a big fish again.

Away fans would also turn out at Goodison. Again, a new team for them to play. Everton would be perceived as a big scalp. It would also be a great opportunity for fans of other clubs who don't get an away in Liverpool to come and see the place and, dare I say it, also visit Anfield while they are up here.

Other than the names and faces, I doubt much would change.

Yeah, I think your right and it won't be a big deal once it finally happens after bracing themselves for it for years. My mate is Preston fan, goes home and away and he's quite looking forward to visiting Goodison again.
 ;D
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12458 on: Today at 09:24:17 am »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 09:59:03 pm
Ey! Bit smutty that. I got a lob on
haha
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12459 on: Today at 09:43:07 am »
Fucking hellfire Capon  :puke2
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12460 on: Today at 09:53:04 am »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 09:10:42 am
Yeah, I think your right and it won't be a big deal once it finally happens after bracing themselves for it for years. My mate is Preston fan, goes home and away and he's quite looking forward to visiting Goodison again.
 ;D

Can't see the shite looking forward to going to Preston though, the away end is in the Bill Shankly stand ;D
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12461 on: Today at 10:00:38 am »
Rumours doing the rounds that Moshiri has an end of season termination clause in Lampards contract?
No wonder he is angry at the players
