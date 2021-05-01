« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 304 305 306 307 308 [309]   Go Down

Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit  (Read 664138 times)

Online OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,368
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12320 on: Yesterday at 10:27:39 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Yesterday at 09:17:47 pm
Everton twitter awash with corruption shouts and claims that there is a massive agenda to make sure they go down.

Only agenda I see, is them buying overpriced shite for years.
Logged
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Offline mallin9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,618
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12321 on: Yesterday at 11:18:38 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 02:25:35 pm
Yeah been saying it for a while now, he's a very promising player, Gordon.  Great delivery, composure on the ball, good size and speed for the league and puts the legwork in.  Dunno what his best position is though, he usually plays on the right, which is weird for right-footed forwards in this day and age.

I was asking about Dwight McNeil earlier in the season because I disagree with you and think Gordon is Dwight McNeil in disguise.

Hes a spark of creativity in a horrendous side, one of the few players turning out for Everton who didnt cost exponentially more money than they could get for them today.  I think hell end up having a solid low level PL career but wont be playing midweeks
Logged
You'll Never Walk Alone

Offline Jack_Bauer

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 242
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12322 on: Yesterday at 11:32:37 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 05:38:53 pm
The way he distances himself from the team. He reminds me of Harry Redknapp in his style, management is there to be obeyed and if the team fails it's because they didn't implement his plan properly. Players are disposable, the plan inviolable.
I guess Uncle Arry is where he gets his managerial inspiration from then.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,703
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12323 on: Yesterday at 11:53:49 pm »
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Yesterday at 11:32:37 pm
I guess Uncle Arry is where he gets his managerial inspiration from then.
The owl says "hello".
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,625
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12324 on: Yesterday at 11:58:18 pm »
at the risk of being yelled at - I'm laughing a lot at what's happening to them. Partly because - at least at the board room level - they should have been cognizant of the huge issues they had for almost 15 years now. Instead, for whatever reason, they kept turning a blind eye and trying to compete with everyone else instead of trying to build squads. And then when they "got rich" - they figured they would just spend like drunken sailors and buy their way out of any problems while lording it over everyone about how rich they were.

Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,611
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12325 on: Today at 12:12:21 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 08:35:46 pm
When Lampard took control, Everton's relegation risk was theoretical. All he had to do was win a couple of games and he'd be hailed as a saviour from a non existent drop.

Fast forward a couple of months, and they're a club in crisis. They're fighting for their Premier League lives, lost key revenue streams, an owner who wants out, likely to face some form of sanction for breaching FFP, and Lampard likely to have even less money than Rafa did for transfers last summer - assuming they're allowed to make any transfers at all.


There's no doubt that Rafa's spell was disastrous but at the point he left Newcastle and Leeds were below them, Brentford, Leicester, Southampton, Palace and Villa were all within 2 wins away, Watford, 5pts, and Burnley 8pts were well behind.


Every single one of those teams has performed better than Everton during that period, despite Lampard having the chance to bring in players and him bringing in 3 players. None of those teams who have improved are looking back at their last manager and blaming him for the poor results under the current one (and ignoring the previous regimes that have led to this position), they blame the players but moreso only the last manager who inherited them, why, well we know the answer to that.


It is this myopic view of the world, based on a detestation of anything red that blinds them to real truths. Whilst we pay no attention to the previous history of Dave Hickson, David Johnson, Nick Barmby, Steve McMahon etc Lonergan is called out by some as a Koppite Rat and Westerveld is viewed as one of their worst players (for no good reason)


A spell away from us, as far from us as Tranmere are, would do them a world of good.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,085
  • 27 Years...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12326 on: Today at 12:20:58 am »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:58:18 pm
at the risk of being yelled at - I'm laughing a lot at what's happening to them. Partly because - at least at the board room level - they should have been cognizant of the huge issues they had for almost 15 years now. Instead, for whatever reason, they kept turning a blind eye and trying to compete with everyone else instead of trying to build squads. And then when they "got rich" - they figured they would just spend like drunken sailors and buy their way out of any problems while lording it over everyone about how rich they were.
The spending has been absolutely disastrous. Staggeringly so, when you think of it. I well remember the days when they believed we were ahead of them simply due to spending more than them. They lamented being skint and said it was the only difference between us. If only they had the money Liverpool could spend, they'd be well ahead of us, was the mantra.

Fast forward, and they've literally thrown away over £500,000,000 to regress to the point of being a decent bet for relegation. The sheer waste is nothing short of obscene. Like Man United, they've outspent us consistently yet turned into an absolute laughing stock.

I don't think they'll go down, but I won't miss them if they do. The derby is poison and actually dangerous for our players now. Yes, I know some good Blues who'd be upset, but they'd get over it and move on, just like I would if we ever went down.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:23:05 am by Son of Spion »
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,611
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12327 on: Today at 12:27:49 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:20:58 am
The spending has been absolutely disastrous. Staggeringly so, when you think of it. I well remember the days when they believed we were ahead of them simply due to spending more than them. They lamented being skint and said it was the only difference between us. If only they had the money Liverpool could spend, they'd be well ahead of us, was the mantra.

Fast forward, and they've literally thrown away over £500,000,000 to regress to the point of being a decent bet for relegation. The sheer waste is nothing short of obscene. Like Man United, they've outspent us consistently yet turned into an absolute laughing stock.

I don't think they'll go down, but I won't miss them if they do. The derby is poison and actually dangerous for our players now. Yes, I know some good Blues who'd be upset, but they'd get over it and move on, just like I would if we ever went down.


Worst spending sprees ever


Imelda Marco and her shoes
Vivienne Nicholson and her pools win
William Hearst and his Castle (Citizen Kane)
Everton FC under Moshiri


The article below tries to suggest that AC Milan's splurge was the worst ever but it absolutely pales into insignificance when compared to Everton, just what have they got left of value after that £500m spree, a crocked forward and a Brazilian Pigeon (and possibly a youngster they have not had time to destroy yet)


https://www.footballtransfers.com/en/transfer-news/it-serie-a/2021/05/the-worst-spending-spree-in-history-the-e240m-splurge-that-destroyed-ac-milan
« Last Edit: Today at 12:30:36 am by Black Bull Nova »
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.
Pages: 1 ... 304 305 306 307 308 [309]   Go Up
« previous next »
 