When Lampard took control, Everton's relegation risk was theoretical. All he had to do was win a couple of games and he'd be hailed as a saviour from a non existent drop.



Fast forward a couple of months, and they're a club in crisis. They're fighting for their Premier League lives, lost key revenue streams, an owner who wants out, likely to face some form of sanction for breaching FFP, and Lampard likely to have even less money than Rafa did for transfers last summer - assuming they're allowed to make any transfers at all.



There's no doubt that Rafa's spell was disastrous but at the point he left Newcastle and Leeds were below them, Brentford, Leicester, Southampton, Palace and Villa were all within 2 wins away, Watford, 5pts, and Burnley 8pts were well behind.Every single one of those teams has performed better than Everton during that period, despite Lampard having the chance to bring in players and him bringing in 3 players. None of those teams who have improved are looking back at their last manager and blaming him for the poor results under the current one (and ignoring the previous regimes that have led to this position), they blame the players but moreso only the last manager who inherited them, why, well we know the answer to that.It is this myopic view of the world, based on a detestation of anything red that blinds them to real truths. Whilst we pay no attention to the previous history of Dave Hickson, David Johnson, Nick Barmby, Steve McMahon etc Lonergan is called out by some as a Koppite Rat and Westerveld is viewed as one of their worst players (for no good reason)A spell away from us, as far from us as Tranmere are, would do them a world of good.