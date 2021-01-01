« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 301 302 303 304 305 [306]   Go Down

Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit  (Read 655103 times)

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,884
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12200 on: Yesterday at 09:48:55 pm »
Not a patch on the 95 vintage
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,884
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12201 on: Yesterday at 09:59:20 pm »
Time to get your Pixar t-shirts outs!

Do blues buy their kids Lightning McQueen cars?
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,405
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12202 on: Yesterday at 10:03:09 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 04:39:03 pm
'Frank Lampard talking about the average and fluke goals Crystal Palace scored vs. Everton' - https://v.redd.it/fum99dcjgko81

Frank massive deflection Lampard complaining about fluke goals.  ;D
Logged

Offline johnny74

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,580
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12203 on: Yesterday at 10:03:43 pm »
Blaming the players - is that something he's absorbed from Mourinho?

Probably would have worked on Frank but possibly only because of his desire for approval. I'm not sure these players care.
Logged

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,331
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12204 on: Yesterday at 10:13:07 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:41:28 pm
Fast foward this to 1:00 and besides watching a fantastic Dalglish goal, look at the Gwaldys Street

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HNuq-lDtTCM&amp;t=55s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HNuq-lDtTCM&amp;t=55s</a>

I mentioned earlier in the thread how good some of those derby games were back then it was this particular one I was thinking about. I was in the Park End for this one, you can see me at 4:52 with the Red bobble hat on, and what a smart boy I looked too, if I do say so myself.
 8)

I remember being in the Bullens in '87 when Gary Stevens broken Beglin's leg right in front of us, horrible sight and soured what was another great victory on their soil.

Was in the Park End to see Houghton's winning header in the FA Cup tie in '88. Some great times, in fact I don't think I've ever been there and seen us lose or even draw!
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,027
  • Seis Veces
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12205 on: Yesterday at 10:21:54 pm »
Today's spanking at Selhurst Park has gone under the radar given our tie later in the day. Thus confirms the incoming 27th year celebrations.

Had Some Good Times FC
Worrying Times
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,572
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12206 on: Yesterday at 10:34:58 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 04:39:03 pm
'Frank Lampard talking about the average and fluke goals Crystal Palace scored vs. Everton' - https://v.redd.it/fum99dcjgko81

For fucks sake he sounds like a GOT loony

What on Earth is he on about allow no synopsis or reasoning to it. Youre the bloke in charge mate

Embarrasing
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,331
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12207 on: Yesterday at 10:36:12 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 04:39:03 pm
'Frank Lampard talking about the average and fluke goals Crystal Palace scored vs. Everton' - https://v.redd.it/fum99dcjgko81

I actually quite like this comment:-

It's kind of rare that you find a combination of both a person so undeserving of getting the opportunities they have received and yet so unappreciative and arrogant about it at the same time. Hopefully this is the last top flight management job he ever gets.

 :thumbup
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,940
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12208 on: Yesterday at 10:43:03 pm »
Frankie De Tory is turning into the owl. Repeatedly mentioning not having a magic wand?

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ghDB7KrL0XI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ghDB7KrL0XI</a>
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,467
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12209 on: Yesterday at 10:44:54 pm »
Quote
"There is only so much you can keep trying to butter someone up to give them confidence," manager Lampard said.

"We are playing at the cut-throat end of football here. This is a cup quarter-final to get to Wembley and if you haven't got the confidence to play, you can quickly flip it and say have you got the bollocks to play?

"Sorry, excuse me, but that is the football reality. If you fall somewhere in the middle then don't worry about it."

First-half goals from Marc Guehi and Jean-Philippe Mateta put Palace in full control, before Wilfried Zaha and Will Hughes secured the win.

"We didn't play that badly today and Palace didn't play that well and we lost 4-0 because of a lack of confidence and a lack of what I just said," Lampard added.

"It wasn't tactics. Tactics showed in the first 20 minutes Palace couldn't get out of their half."

Arrogant wanker. Anything positive is down to him, anything negative and it's the players' fault.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,610
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12210 on: Yesterday at 10:46:28 pm »
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,088
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12211 on: Yesterday at 10:48:16 pm »
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,572
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12212 on: Yesterday at 10:48:28 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:44:54 pm
Arrogant wanker. Anything positive is down to him, anything negative and it's the players' fault.

Jesus Christ where did he say that to?

Thats unbelievable

With him , their form and the fixtures theyve got left they should be bricking it.
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline JohnSullie

  • van, missing in burma, any news contact Dave, Grace n' Terry
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,578
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12213 on: Yesterday at 10:54:28 pm »
Hands Frank a magic wand
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,066
  • 27 Years...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12214 on: Yesterday at 10:55:23 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 10:34:58 pm
For fucks sake he sounds like a GOT loony

What on Earth is he on about allow no synopsis or reasoning to it. Youre the bloke in charge mate

Embarrasing

I just watched that video.  :o  He's a strange one, isn't he.

Someone needs to explain to him that "fluke" goals and "average" goals count too. Also, if you concede four of them, it sort of tells you that you're doing something wrong.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,296
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12215 on: Yesterday at 10:55:32 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 10:36:12 pm
I actually quite like this comment:-

It's kind of rare that you find a combination of both a person so undeserving of getting the opportunities they have received and yet so unappreciative and arrogant about it at the same time. Hopefully this is the last top flight management job he ever gets.

 :thumbup
It wont be.

They will stay up and he will get credit for it. 

Then he will get sacked at some post next season and some other schmuck will pick the tit
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,572
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12216 on: Yesterday at 11:00:48 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:55:23 pm
I just watched that video.  :o  He's a strange one, isn't he.

Someone needs to explain to him that "fluke" goals and "average" goals count too. Also, if you concede four of them, it sort of tells you that you're doing something wrong.

I dont know of on single other person whos dropped in my estimation as much as him since his horrible overheard, disrespectful, unchecked ranting and swearing at klopp

I used to think he was ok as a player

Hes shown himself to be a horrible arrogant angry tosser whos up his own arse

And his looks follow the same trajectirh aswell. My Mrs couldnt believe it was him today
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,066
  • 27 Years...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12217 on: Yesterday at 11:08:34 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:00:48 pm
I dont know of on single other person whos dropped in my estimation as much as him since his horrible overheard, disrespectful, unchecked ranting and swearing at klopp

I used to think he was ok as a player

Hes shown himself to be a horrible arrogant angry tosser whos up his own arse

And his looks follow the same trajectirh aswell. My Mrs couldnt believe it was him today
I've never had much time for him, but that might be more to do with him being at Chelsea, who I find repulsive. The rant at Klopp was embarrassing. Who the hell is he to act like that towards a man, a manager and a human being the calibre of Klopp? He's not fit to lace Klopp's trainers.

Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,610
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12218 on: Yesterday at 11:08:46 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:44:54 pm
Arrogant wanker. Anything positive is down to him, anything negative and it's the players' fault.


Who does he think the man in charge is and what that means? I suspect that comment will either make or break their season.


Managers get sacked for the results because they are their to get the best out the players they have. If they cannot, someone else has to.

That should put the players in a good mood to travel to play a highly motivated West Ham team followed by another team that will fight to the death, Burnley at Turf Moor. At least they have United at home then who seem equally lethargic and should be fighting to avoid the Europa Conference by then.


If it is the players then Rafa is off the hook as well, you cannot have it both ways.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:11:33 pm by Black Bull Nova »
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,354
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12219 on: Yesterday at 11:11:17 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:08:34 pm
I've never had much time for him, but that might be more to do with him being at Chelsea, who I find repulsive. The rant at Klopp was embarrassing. Who the hell is he to act like that towards a man, a manager and a human being the calibre of Klopp? He's not fit to lace Klopp's trainers.

I disliked him the moment he cynically did Alonso's ankle in....prick....

His fall from grace, is glorious viewing...
Logged

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,572
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12220 on: Yesterday at 11:12:49 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:08:34 pm
I've never had much time for him, but that might be more to do with him being at Chelsea, who I find repulsive. The rant at Klopp was embarrassing. Who the hell is he to act like that towards a man, a manager and a human being the calibre of Klopp? He's not fit to lace Klopp's trainers.



Exactly

Hes a fat balding scruffy prick.
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,066
  • 27 Years...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12221 on: Yesterday at 11:16:15 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:08:46 pm

Who does he think the man in charge is and what that means? I suspect that comment will either make or break their season.


Managers get sacked for the results because they are their to get the best out the players they have. If they cannot, someone else has to.


If it is the players then Rafa is off the hook as well, you cannot have it both ways.
As it stands, the start under Rafa is the high point of their season.

It's pretty disgusting if this clown is throwing the players under the bus. He knew who and what he had to work with when he accepted the contract. He knew what he was getting into and what was expected of him.

I don't have much sympathy for the fanbase though, because they pretty much railroaded the club into appointing him in the first place.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,146
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12222 on: Yesterday at 11:26:02 pm »
You look at Arteta at Arsenal and Vieira at Palace, and all of a sudden Lampard's limitations as a manager become painfully exposed. You need more than being able to get in Klopp's face to make something of yourself - as Arteta himself found to his cost earlier this season.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Jack_Bauer

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 235
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12223 on: Yesterday at 11:31:02 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:08:34 pm
I've never had much time for him, but that might be more to do with him being at Chelsea, who I find repulsive. The rant at Klopp was embarrassing. Who the hell is he to act like that towards a man, a manager and a human being the calibre of Klopp? He's not fit to lace Klopp's trainers.
I guess this is how you end up at middle age when your a tory and spent the bulk of your playing career playing for Chelsea and their sorry excuse of a fanbase.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,132
  • Dutch Class
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12224 on: Yesterday at 11:32:39 pm »
First time they've lost twice to Palace in the same season.
Logged

Offline Lotus Eater

  • "The first picture of you! The first picture of summer. See the flowers scream their joy!" Father of Water Melon Eater.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 650
  • Yer Ma wears army boots
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12225 on: Yesterday at 11:34:42 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 04:39:03 pm
'Frank Lampard talking about the average and fluke goals Crystal Palace scored vs. Everton' - https://v.redd.it/fum99dcjgko81

Thats embarrassing.
Its the kind of stuff some no-mark would say in the pub
Logged
11 September 1999 - Slater Street. 2 beers, a packet of crisps and a truncheon please.

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,610
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12226 on: Yesterday at 11:46:39 pm »
Quote from: Lotus Eater on Yesterday at 11:34:42 pm
Thats embarrassing.
Its the kind of stuff some no-mark would say in the pub

They have failed to score either a 'fluke' or 'average' goal in 6 of Frank's 9 games (and one the games they did score was Boreham Wood at home)

The man is losing it, quicker than any other of the previous failures. I do not think I have seen any other club knock the stuffing out of so many managers (who have then gone on to better things afterwards as well)


https://english.stadiumastro.com/videos-sports/dishevelled-defeated-despondent-everton-pressure-getting-koeman-1583088


Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Timbo's Goals

  • Petrified of THE BEAST
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,323
  • JFT96
    • Timbos Liverpool
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12227 on: Yesterday at 11:54:12 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:36:16 am
Ok thats as much as I can take

Mate theres no toxicity in here

Only reaction to the worst toxicity youll see from a set of football fans in Western Europe. I do wish youd give it a rest with that. Never seen a liverpool fan give us so much shit about reacting to their constant vile crap. I mean theres one post you call us as all spoiled blessed pampered condescending arseholes Im
Sorry I dont want to start anything but I can only take so much name calling of us reds from someone claiming to be one in defence of their fucking steadily worsening abhorrent behaviour which you excuse with the walk a mile in their shoes line



But we arent allowed to react to that lot calling us wall pushers, murderers and sending each other framed pictures of pickfords challenge on VVD as a Christmas present and much much more. Then calling me on the 80s trophies they won and we won over a time period trying to favour them

The spys from GOT must be absolutely loving you. esp your username lol

Ive literally never fell out with anyone on here and I dont want to start now but I can only take us all being called all sorts so many times



It's more than evident from what you post that me and you have got absolutely fucking nothing in common whatsoever so feel free to.. er.. fall out with me  :) anytime you fucking like. Thing is pal, you continue to tar all Blues with the same brush and by inference slag off the likes of my grandsons and all the good Blues I know and love and have known and loved in this amazing city of ours and I'll continue to tell you you're talking through your fucking arsehole. Perhaps try taking a long hard look in the mirror - and you'll find we are all fucking spoilt and pampered to fuck by this incredible manager and his incredible team and some of the incredible managers, players and teams we've been so privileged to have play for us across seven fucking decades and if you don't happen to realise it then more fucking fool you.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,811
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12228 on: Today at 12:44:08 am »
I have Blues in my family too and they're all good people...well most of them. Anyway turn the subject onto Liverpool Football Club and it's like a s switch goes off and they become a diffrent breed of human. They genuinely think they should be where we are as a club.  Before we won the League a couple of years back they used to mock us for not having won the league in 3 decades. The fact we won everything bar the league title in my lifetime didn't matter.  Have to keep point out to them the last time they won anything of note their cuckoo clock was still working.
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,610
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12229 on: Today at 12:48:10 am »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Yesterday at 11:54:12 pm


It's more than evident from what you post that me and you have got absolutely fucking nothing in common whatsoever so feel free to.. er.. fall out with me  :) anytime you fucking like. Thing is pal, you continue to tar all Blues with the same brush and by inference slag off the likes of my grandsons and all the good Blues I know and love and have known and loved in this amazing city of ours and I'll continue to tell you you're talking through your fucking arsehole. Perhaps try taking a long hard look in the mirror - and you'll find we are all fucking spoilt and pampered to fuck by this incredible manager and his incredible team and some of the incredible managers, players and teams we've been so privileged to have play for us across seven fucking decades and if you don't happen to realise it then more fucking fool you.


The only things I know are that


-Football fans crow and laud it over the fans of other teams, not because they are better than them as individuals but only because the choice they (or possibly their parents) made has turned out (at a particular time) to be a better choice.


-every football team has dickheads as fans, that % is somewhere between 0 and 100%, I defy anyone to say it is either of those numbers or precisely what % it is. Every team. My experience is that figure is not a constant (for evidence- see Chelsea, Millwall)


-What determines that % is really complicated, most fans from this City have either made a choice to support us or Everton, some may have been unduly influenced by their parents. It's not random but it is complicated.


-This City has seen a peculiar dynamic in that LFC have been so much better than EFC for so long that it has distorted why and how those choices have been made and the implications for the individuals who made those choices. The same applied to Manchester until 10 years ago. I suspect those choosing Everton will have suffered badly for that choice they made as a kid, at school, with mates and at work.


-So, if they % differs between our two clubs then it's either comes from the family (and don't take that wrong way), comes from suffering decades of relentless piss takes, comes from some form initial masochistic or perverse choice based upon your personality, the impact of ongoing disappointment and the consequent chronic stress that creates, or some collective malfunction for those who are too socialised into that collective (usually regular match goers)


We only hear the voices of the loud at the match, those we live, work or socialise with or those who concentrate their vitriol on social media, that may be a reasonable sample for some but don't think it ever enough to be definitive, not for me anyway. I like the club in many ways, many of their fans also, just not that % above, whatever it is (which I think, on my limited experience, may well be higher for them. but not sure why).


There, but I still want them to go down, so they can have some limited success, but not at our expense and at our level. Just a bit of respite for the good ones.

« Last Edit: Today at 12:51:56 am by Black Bull Nova »
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,014
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12230 on: Today at 12:57:39 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:44:54 pm
Quote
"It wasn't tactics. Tactics showed in the first 20 minutes Palace couldn't get out of their half."

Arrogant wanker. Anything positive is down to him, anything negative and it's the players' fault.

Ifithadnthavebinferthelast70minutes
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online rodderzzz

  • Plonkah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,153
  • That's Bullshit Miss!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12231 on: Today at 01:05:19 am »
The hilarity that he can't understand the fact that Veira maybe watched the first 20 minutes and readjusted his tactical approach accordingly. Speaks volumes for his actual ability as a manager
Logged

Offline Lotus Eater

  • "The first picture of you! The first picture of summer. See the flowers scream their joy!" Father of Water Melon Eater.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 650
  • Yer Ma wears army boots
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12232 on: Today at 01:08:16 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:48:10 am

Snip

And here Endeth the lesson!

This has died a death now.
Basically we go off our own experiences.

Lets do what we enjoy best: seeing our team go to glory!
Logged
11 September 1999 - Slater Street. 2 beers, a packet of crisps and a truncheon please.

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,610
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12233 on: Today at 01:11:25 am »
Quote from: Lotus Eater on Today at 01:08:16 am
And here Endeth the lesson!

This has died a death now.
Basically we go off our own experiences.

Lets do what we enjoy best: seeing our team go to glory!


Indeed, but this one is a nasty dickhead


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YiLnROOiXF8
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,132
  • Dutch Class
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12234 on: Today at 02:21:32 am »
Have to laugh at Lampard blaming the scheduling as a factor. They do realise they're going to be playing three games a week for almost the remainder of the season to make-up all their games in hand once the international break is done.
Logged

Online BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,215
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12235 on: Today at 02:47:09 am »
Funny how the broadcast doesn't fixate on him how they normally would with a struggling manager.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 301 302 303 304 305 [306]   Go Up
« previous next »
 