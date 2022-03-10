I do think that the toxic relationship between Everton and Liverpool stems from the fact that they haven't been proper rivals in so long they no longer have a frame of reference as to how rivalry works. They think it's about hating what they fear (Nietzschean ressentiment) but that is just an inherited legacy from a time when they were proper rivals. In actual fact Liverpool and it's current status as an international superclub has no real relevance for them. If they were being honest, Everton's true rivals are currently Leeds, Burnley, Villa and Wolves, mid-ranking PL sides seeking to reestablish themselves as top sides with a European focus.



The anger towards Liverpool is now part of some fans' identity, bequeathed the current generation by the previous one, those who remember the 1980s when Everton were a competitive, top side. But that was nearly 40 years ago, and since then Everton have produced so few moments of magic for the fans, that they have had to eke out their pleasures elsewhere, and that has taken the form of schadenfreude, deriving their happiness from Liverpool's misfortunes. And since Liverpool can't win everything every year, that means they get 3-4 annual moments of genuine pleasure, versus a long season of grind with Everton, the end result of which is yet another season of disappointment. For these types of Everton fan (and there is a mix of the more rational in with the obsessed, as acknowledged by posters above) I am sure they envy the genuine moments of success Liverpool fans regularly enjoy, but to admit that would be to undermine the only means of satisfaction currently available to them.



In other words, their anger and dislike of Liverpool is not real, it's not even remembered for many. It is in fact, an invention, a means of resolving the contradiction between apparent rivalry and true rivalry created by past success and current failure.



And just to finish on a moment of self-reflection (so as not to become complacent and arrogant) it's worth noting that some Liverpool fans themseves were in danger of treading this very same path when the club was in the doldrums and United were on top, particularly around the 2010s. This course has only recently been reversed as success on Liverpool's side and failure on United's has improved the toxicity between both sets of fans, but now the opposite is in danger of happening as United fans are undergoing their own travails.