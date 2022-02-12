Come on David lad. You're now being more than a bit disingenuous mate.



If this thread had been purely about dissing Everton and taking the piss then the like of myself would either have joined in with it or else ignored it. However, the reason I initially posted in here was because some including your goodself had begun to broaden the vilification of Blues to encompass Evertonians as a breed even going so far as to say you didn't regard them as true Liverpudlians [as in Liverpool people].



That for me was more than a step too far as I've now emphasised many times since on here due to the fact that not only are my two wonderful eldest grandsons Blues but so are many of my close family, friends and neighbours both current and in the past who are/were as Blue and wonderfully Scouse as they come and bear not a shred of connection to the vile picture painted in here by some of those vilifying them.



Sadly most of those doing the vilifying have chosen to totally ignore what myself and other local reds with close family/friend Blues have tried to say and have chosen to stick rigidly to the mantra.



Fact is Rancid c*nts exist in every fanbase. Pure and simple. Including ours. And in the case of fanbases subjected to endless misery and unbearable and relentless direct comparison to hugely successful immediate neighbours those rancid c*nts are inevitably going to reveal that rancid trait more than ever.



For the record here are the relevant posts which caused me to enter this awful fucking toxic thread which I only wish I'd never set eyes upon





Nope mate, I'm not being disingenuous at all.The bit you highlighted in that older post of mine was something Guillem Balague also said himself very recently. He said that he just doesn't equate much of their recent behaviour as coming from people in the Liverpool he knows so well. Absolutely no one jumped on him for saying that. I waited for the pile-on on him, but it never came. Maybe because he was just telling the truth.It's difficult when posting on forums. I came here after many years posting on really deep shit on mental health forums. Friends there are now dead, after committing suicide. I needed a break, so decided to post here instead, and to do so in a much more light-hearted and sometimes flippant way. Thing is, even in a single post, I can sometimes say things I mean seriously, and things I'm saying through pure emotion. In short, I could have stayed purely serious and worded that post differently and in a more serious way, but the gist would still be the same.I know this point gets ignored all the time, but my disdain is towards, not Evertonians in general. I've never once in my life ever had a single issue with a decent Evertonian and I've never, in 59 years, given a single Evertonian any grief over football. Others might disagree, and that's fine, but I just don't equate the behaviour of the large bitter and twisted element as that of Scousers. Honestly, I grew up believing we were better than that in this city, and we certainly used to be too. As I said, Guillem Balague said the very same, and no one batted an eyelid on here or elsewhere.Like you, I'm a local Red. Born in Broadgreen, brought up in the north end, an Anfield regular from 1971 onwards... Mind you, calling out horrible behaviour from match-going fans of other clubs (or our own) should not be something only locals can do.Personally, I don't feel sorry for Everton at all. Their demise was of their own making. Those in their number who constantly blame us for everything need a reality check. Yes, I do find EFC to be lazy. I do find them to be generally very negative. Yes, I do believe that the collective mindset at Goodison is regressive. And yes, I do believe that there is always a tendency there to seek scapegoats rather than work hard and actually build something themselves that they can be proud of. They are observations that far more intelligent people than me have made also. Their club has let their fans down. No question there, but it's an Everton problem for Everton to sort out.Absolutely none of that disrespects Evertonians as a whole. It doesn't disrespect your family members or my Blue friends and wider family members.The Liverpool I grew up in had it's problems, but we pretty much stuck together when it mattered. I genuinely don't see an issue with stating now, in 2022, that this has changed in many ways. I'm sorry if it offends some, but no, I just don't recognise the mindset of too many of those across the park as being a Scouse mindset. I mean what kind of Scouser sings about Heysel, Hillsborough, pushing walls, always the victim etc....? Sorry, but no, I don't recognise that in the city I live in and grew up in, although I/we've had to get used to it.Thing is, you can call out EFC and you can call out the behaviour of far too many who follow them, and still not be disrespecting in the slightest the genuine Everton fan.For me, no one gets a free pass just because jealousy might be natural. Liverpool FC have had plenty of ups and downs throughout their/our history , so, too, have Everton. It's up to our clubs to work hard, build and grow. Why should we be a scapegoat just because their club can't get its act together. The mindsets at our respective clubs are totally different. I'm just one of thousands of people who have said exactly that. I don't see anything wrong with stating what are clear facts.Anyway, the proof of my attitudes towards Evertonians is exhibited in my daily life, where I get on just fine with those I know. The 'Bitters' though, well I avoid them. But saying that, so do my Evertonian friends.