Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit  (Read 643990 times)

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12040 on: Today at 10:01:00 am »
Don't become that which you hate. Disdain is legitimate, but keep it real too.

I don't really know any blues, so I don't have to worry about how this situation affects them. But we don't need to resort to insulting fellow reds because of their blue connections either
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12041 on: Today at 11:10:04 am »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 02:09:42 am
Oh you cant imagine how delighted me and the missus were for them. Off the fucking scale mate.  ;D

Footy wise with the Blues its been such a miserable time for them so this explosion of joy was just so fantastic to behold.

Anyone whos got grandkids will know only too well the depth of the bond you have with them as a grandparent. They literally mean everything. Id say possibly even more intense than that for your own kids. Dont ask me to explain why, it just is. Maybe an age thing.

So seeing them lost in the sheer joy of that moment was just so emotional to be a part of with them.

Of course as spoilt, blessed, pampered and so far up our own condescending arseholes as we Reds are , we can sneer all we want as we demean such small time occasions compared to the majesty of our own Barca, Dortmund and Istanbul miracles but when youre a young lad and starved and impoverished of anything remotely as momentous as those miracles then believe me a glorious out of the blue MOwobi [thats what their younger sister whos a Red like her grandad christened him] injury time winner in a vital relegation dogfight can assume the emotional magnitude of all three of those precious Red miracles combined.

So yeah Kalito an unforgettable night and yeah I was with them earlier tonight and their silly grins are still very much in evidence.

Wonderful stuff
 ;D
Wonderful stuff.  :D


MOwobi - quality.  8)
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12042 on: Today at 11:14:20 am »
its not over, the danger is still real  8)
YNWA

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12043 on: Today at 11:23:25 am »
Quote from: King Kenny 7 on Today at 12:42:05 am
Its in Evertons hands.

Keep Pickford out and they have a chance.



Not to worry, he'll be back and it'll slip through his/their fingers.  :o

Or just past his fingertips...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12044 on: Today at 11:31:48 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:44:32 am
For me, the Pickford derby changed everything. The derby had already lost it magic and was just a nasty game to get out the way, but the reaction from the club and fans to that derby changed everything. I wasnt arsed about them before that , they were never a threat and are from our city so was actually quite pleased when they started the season well and we were both at the top of the league. After that derby I want them relegated and to continue being relegated out of existence.
Also, the peoples club nonsense is fucking ridiculous.

I have family who are Blues, grew up with decent blues, one of my best mates was a blue and for those I didn't want Everton to get relegated, it was actually great in the 80's when our City dominated football. However, the fucking horrible rats who are in the away end at the Derby, going on about murderers, just for the 39 and all the other vile shite they come out with deserve nothing but seeing their club go to the wall, same as the ones who do nothing but boo their own, act like twats and shame their club.

I hate the Derbies now, they've been fucking horrible for years and I have no problems wanting Everton relegated now, last seasons was the final straw, VVD done for the season, Thiago out for months, had enough of it now.
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12045 on: Today at 12:56:14 pm »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 02:22:07 am
Oh by the way Rushy lad you appear to have missed this response to your earlier total misinterpretation of what constitutes the mid 80s and the honours won by the respective Liverpool and Everton teams in that incredibly fiercely contested mid decade spell.

Those of us around back then will never forget it as it put our city at the very forefront of not just the British footy map but the European too.

Ive linked it below for yer pal

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=348992.msg18236069#msg18236069

 :)

Quote from: Timbo's Goals on March 17, 2022, 12:56:59 am
Mid '80's - er that's roughly '84 to '87 give or take a few days by my reckoning  ;D

Them

Fa cup - 1Nr
League - 2Nr
Cup Winners Cup - 1Nr


us

Fa Cup - 1Nr
League - 1Nr
Euro Cup - 1Nr

By my reckoning that's er..... 'relative red/Blue equality'  :)
I hate be a pedant but here goes anyway - you've not only missed out a couple of our trophies from 84  but your parameters are a bit selective too. If you are going to class 87 as mid 80's then surely you'd have to include 83 too ? By my reckoning that makes it

League - LFC 3 EFC 2
FA Cup - LFC1 EFC 1
League Cup - LFC 2 EFC 0
Europe - LFC Champions Of Europe v EFC Cup Winners Cup ? Haha, absolutely no fckin contest.

Yep it was a great era for both clubs at a time when the city really needed it  - but make no mistake Rushyman's point was correct... we were still better .  ;D
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12046 on: Today at 01:00:56 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 06:47:00 am
"disgraceful, disrespectful and downright nasty way the vast majority treat all things Liverpool red"

See. That's just not true. Maybe you wind them up, maybe you know some absolute whoppers, but generally Everton fans I know personally are fine.

We have some dickhead fans as well - as do every club.
But, in my lived experience, it is actually true.

Personally, I don't wind any Blues up. I deleted the mouth-foamers from my life long ago. The decent Blues I know are fine and we get on great. I don't even mention football unless they bring it up, and that's rare.

One of my best mates is a Blue. She comes from a family of Blues. She married a Man United fan. We get on brilliantly. Another lovely Blue married my staunch Red cousin. Thing is, both of these acknowledge that they have very real problems within their fanbase. Problems they distance themselves from. Problems often highlighted in this thread. We all see it from their match-going fanbase in derbies. I simply go on my experience.

I offer respect to all, but when disrespect is shown to me or my own, I call it. Those not involved in that disrespect are not included in the criticism.





Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12047 on: Today at 01:15:28 pm »
The anger of the blue brethren about us getting Benfica in  the quarter finals is incredible.

Firstly, its intensely disrespectful  to Benfica, a team who Everton would lose to home and away.

Secondly its bizarrely giving huge credit to us that we will wipe the floor with another team in the champions league quarter finals.

Blues, youve never been here, how bewildered can you be to criticise a team that is?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12048 on: Today at 01:26:55 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:15:28 pm
The anger of the blue brethren about us getting Benfica in  the quarter finals is incredible.

Firstly, its intensely disrespectful  to Benfica, a team who Everton would lose to home and away.

Secondly its bizarrely giving huge credit to us that we will wipe the floor with another team in the champions league quarter finals.

Blues, youve never been here, how bewildered can you be to criticise a team that is?

The first thing I thought when I heard they were whinging about the draw was how horribly disrespectful it is to Benfica.

Benfica are legendary European giants. As you said, they'd beat Everton home and away, no problem. They are where they are on merit. Yes, we should have enough to beat them, but you take nothing for granted, particularly at this stage.

It beggars belief that the likes of Everton are disrespecting a club of Benfica's standing.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12049 on: Today at 01:28:36 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:15:28 pm
The anger of the blue brethren about us getting Benfica in  the quarter finals is incredible.

Firstly, its intensely disrespectful  to Benfica, a team who Everton would lose to home and away.

Secondly its bizarrely giving huge credit to us that we will wipe the floor with another team in the champions league quarter finals.

Blues, youve never been here, how bewildered can you be to criticise a team that is?

We have a genuine chance of winning the quadruple. They have a genuine chance of being relegated. The gap has never been bigger ...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12050 on: Today at 01:33:51 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:26:55 pm
The first thing I thought when I heard they were whinging about the draw was how horribly disrespectful it is to Benfica.

Benfica are legendary European giants. As you said, they'd beat Everton home and away, no problem. They are where they are on merit. Yes, we should have enough to beat them, but you take nothing for granted, particularly at this stage.

It beggars belief that the likes of Everton are disrespecting a club of Benfica's standing.

Yep they are very dismissive of most top names in European football despite only having knocked out one top European team in their entire history; Bayern Munich in 85. To do that they had to kick the absolute shit out of them too. As the great Udo Lattek said at the time... 'this is not football Mr Kendall'... a quote which still sums their club up almost 40 years later.

https://www.11v11.com/teams/everton/tab/opposingTeams/opposition/Benfica/   ;D

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12051 on: Today at 02:05:20 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 09:16:38 am
They're still very much waste deep here. Absolutely no doubt about it.
:)
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12052 on: Today at 03:33:15 pm »
Quote from: Six Beardy on Today at 12:56:14 pm
I hate be a pedant but here goes anyway - you've not only missed out a couple of our trophies from 84  but your parameters are a bit selective too. If you are going to class 87 as mid 80's then surely you'd have to include 83 too ? By my reckoning that makes it

League - LFC 3 EFC 2
FA Cup - LFC1 EFC 1
League Cup - LFC 2 EFC 0
Europe - LFC Champions Of Europe v EFC Cup Winners Cup ? Haha, absolutely no fckin contest.

Yep it was a great era for both clubs at a time when the city really needed it  - but make no mistake Rushyman's point was correct... we were still better .  ;D

Ha ha. Fair cop Beardy lad. Nowt pedantic about it mate. You're spot on.

Fuck knows how I only counted '84 as a single Euro cup. We almost bought the house right next door to Joe Fagan in Lynholme Road just off Utting Avenue but we got gazumped. He'll be turning in his grave that I denied him his incredible treble!!  ;D As for the '83 bit. Nah. Not giving you that one. I was setting the fuckin parameters so it remains '84 to '87 which in my very verrrrrrrry broooooooooooooooooad brush terms can still be stretched to relative Red/Blue equality for the purposes I was using it for in my original post - the one that Rushy was attempting to trash by listing every trophy we won in the entire '80's as distinct from the '84-'87 period I was alluding to.

The point I was trying to make in my original post being that it's little wonder that Blues are fucking envious and jealous as they've had nigh fuck all to savour since - and I quote - the relative Red/Blue equality of the '60's and mid '80's whilst watching our relentless trophy ride of great teams, great players and peerless glory and success. 

And now look what you've turned me into - the biggest fucking pedant in the entire thread!!  ;D
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12053 on: Today at 04:04:36 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:00:56 pm
But, in my lived experience, it is actually true.

Personally, I don't wind any Blues up. I deleted the mouth-foamers from my life long ago. The decent Blues I know are fine and we get on great. I don't even mention football unless they bring it up, and that's rare.

One of my best mates is a Blue. She comes from a family of Blues. She married a Man United fan. We get on brilliantly. Another lovely Blue married my staunch Red cousin. Thing is, both of these acknowledge that they have very real problems within their fanbase. Problems they distance themselves from. Problems often highlighted in this thread. We all see it from their match-going fanbase in derbies. I simply go on my experience.

I offer respect to all, but when disrespect is shown to me or my own, I call it. Those not involved in that disrespect are not included in the criticism.


Come on David lad. You're now being more than a bit disingenuous mate.

If this thread had been purely about dissing Everton and taking the piss then the like of myself would either have joined in with it or else ignored it. However, the reason I initially posted in here was because some including your goodself had begun to broaden the vilification of Blues to encompass Evertonians as a breed even going so far as to say you didn't regard them as true Liverpudlians [as in Liverpool people].

That for me was more than a step too far as I've now emphasised many times since on here due to the fact that not only are my two wonderful eldest grandsons Blues but so are many of my close family, friends and neighbours both current and in the past who are/were as Blue and wonderfully Scouse as they come and bear not a shred of connection to the vile picture painted in here by some of those vilifying them.

Sadly most of those doing the vilifying have chosen to totally ignore what myself and other local reds with close family/friend Blues have tried to say and have chosen to stick rigidly to the mantra.

Fact is Rancid c*nts exist in every fanbase. Pure and simple. Including ours. And in the case of fanbases subjected to endless misery and unbearable and relentless direct comparison to hugely successful immediate neighbours those rancid c*nts are inevitably going to reveal that rancid trait more than ever.

For the record here are the relevant posts which caused me to enter this awful fucking toxic thread which I only wish I'd never set eyes upon

Quote from: iamnant on December  2, 2021, 10:48:51 pm
They're a different fucking breed aren't they. How the fuck do we share a city with them?!

Quote from: Son of Spion on December  2, 2021, 11:53:33 pm
I genuinely don't recognise them as Liverpool people. I don't recognise the mindset as that of Liverpool people either. The city has its issues like everywhere else has, but it's predominantly fair, warm, decent, welcoming and honest. There's also a positivity despite adversity. A pulling together and a certain level of loyalty to our fellow citizens. Thing is, I just don't see any of that in the bulk of the Everton support. It does genuinely feel like they are from some alternative, depressed, angry, bitter and toxic dimension I'm not familiar with.

Football, and life in general seems to have passed these by and left them floundering in a different realm of existence. These dimensions meet twice a season and the gulf between them can be seen by all. Neanderthal man and woman meets 21 century man/woman. Positivity meets rampant negativity. Fun meets anger. Hope and endeavor meets despair and laziness. Application meets entitlement. The sublimely skilled meet the cloggers from the last century. This, is now the Merseyside Derby. Two clubs in the same league, but different planets. The same city, but mindsets light years apart.
   
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12054 on: Today at 04:10:48 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:15:28 pm
The anger of the blue brethren about us getting Benfica in  the quarter finals is incredible.

Firstly, its intensely disrespectful  to Benfica, a team who Everton would lose to home and away.

Secondly its bizarrely giving huge credit to us that we will wipe the floor with another team in the champions league quarter finals.

Blues, youve never been here, how bewildered can you be to criticise a team that is?


Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:26:55 pm
The first thing I thought when I heard they were whinging about the draw was how horribly disrespectful it is to Benfica.

Benfica are legendary European giants. As you said, they'd beat Everton home and away, no problem. They are where they are on merit. Yes, we should have enough to beat them, but you take nothing for granted, particularly at this stage.

It beggars belief that the likes of Everton are disrespecting a club of Benfica's standing.

Wow. What a shock. Jealous Blueshite in vain attempt to discredit Red good fortune in favourable Champions League Draw by dissing Benfica. Fuck me. Whatever next. Jeez.

 ;D
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12055 on: Today at 04:11:52 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 07:23:15 am
Well go and suck them off in another thread and leave this for us who want to laugh at them and see them flushed, hopefully for good

 :thumbup
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12056 on: Today at 04:15:46 pm »
I'm probably going to regret this, but I'm really tired of the "We have dickheads in our fanbase too" argument.

I would really really like to believe that the vast majority of Blues are sound, and what we see are a gaggle of isolated, but vocal, lunatics on social media. But is that really true?  We've seen how they behave on a match day - it's feral. And explaining their behaviour doesn't excuse it.

Yes, we've had wankers chant the Munich song - and they richly deserve full condemnation for it. But have we called our own murderers?  Because Everton fans have, haven't they? Towards fellow scousers.

Timbo says the implication is we don't regard them as true Liverpudlians - this about the fanbase that claims all Liverpool fans are Norwegian. ;D  But we haven't thrown parties for our rival's rival. So you tell me - which side is being more true to their city?

This "People's Club" bullshit has brainwashed Everton fans into thinking Liverpool fans aren't scouse, which gives them free rein to unload the most diabolical bullshit in our direction. But we're the ones who have to be mindful of their feelings? Sorry, but I'm not buying into that.

We could go round in circles on this debate, and we frequently do whenever it crops up. I'm lucky because I don't have to deal with Blue supporting friends or relatives on a day to day basis, so I don't have to worry about their feelings. But I will say this - it's not OUR fault they are shit, and it never was. And if the decent fans over at the Blue Eighth are too cowed to slap down their own Blunatics, then that tells me everything I need to know about their fanbase, which is that it's out of control and nobody seems able to rein them in.

That's bad news for us, worst news for them, and awful news for the city as a whole.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12057 on: Today at 04:19:28 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:05:20 pm
:)
Must have been talking about the sewage plant next to their imaginary new stadium  ;)
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12058 on: Today at 04:35:05 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:44:32 am
For me, the Pickford derby changed everything. The derby had already lost it magic and was just a nasty game to get out the way, but the reaction from the club and fans to that derby changed everything. I wasnt arsed about them before that , they were never a threat and are from our city so was actually quite pleased when they started the season well and we were both at the top of the league. After that derby I want them relegated and to continue being relegated out of existence.
Also, the peoples club nonsense is fucking ridiculous.

I can´t be bothered getting into the whole Liverpool-Everton relationship debate - but I find it interesting that, however contentious that derby was, it was in the only season in history in which the derbies and their subsequent fallout were played out in empty stadiums and entirely within the absolute cesspit that is online football fandom, which, in my own personal experience at least, is far removed from face-to-face interactions

For the record I know far more sound Blues then dick´eds, even when it comes to talking about footy, and generally fall more on the Timbo-side of things, albeit I´m from a younger generation that has only ever known the one-sided relationship. Personally I would find it far more sad then funny to see them get relegated - especially knowing it would probably destroy them and might not see them come back up for many many years. On a personal level I would be sad for my Blue mates, but on an even bigger level it would sad to see such an old and venerable (and Scouse) institution go down the pan like that. Sad when thinking about the state of some of the other non-Scouse clubs succeeding this hyper-monetised age.

Although I find some of their more bitter antics disgusting and unforgivable (wall pushing gestures and the like) - it is still a horrible minority. I think its easy to preach about bitterness considering the comparative trajectories of our clubs - if it was the other way around we would 100% have our own bitter minority taking things too far.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12059 on: Today at 04:48:29 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 04:35:05 pm
I can´t be bothered getting into the whole Liverpool-Everton relationship debate - but I find it interesting that, however contentious that derby was, it was in the only season in history in which the derbies and their subsequent fallout were played out in empty stadiums and entirely within the absolute cesspit that is online football fandom, which, in my own personal experience at least, is far removed from face-to-face interactions

For the record I know far more sound Blues then dick´eds, even when it comes to talking about footy, and generally fall more on the Timbo-side of things, albeit I´m from a younger generation that has only ever known the one-sided relationship. Personally I would find it far more sad then funny to see them get relegated - especially knowing it would probably destroy them and might not see them come back up for many many years. On a personal level I would be sad for my Blue mates, but on an even bigger level it would sad to see such an old and venerable (and Scouse) institution go down the pan like that. Sad when thinking about the state of some of the other non-Scouse clubs succeeding this hyper-monetised age.

Although I find some of their more bitter antics disgusting and unforgivable (wall pushing gestures and the like) - it is still a horrible minority. I think its easy to preach about bitterness considering the comparative trajectories of our clubs - if it was the other way around we would 100% have our own bitter minority taking things too far.

Youve watched a gahe at goodison and looked in the crowd at some point yes?

I went to a evertonians house for my job. Who I supported was dealt with as I was going up the stairs. From that point it was like a horror film Sequence

He was so fucking vile to me in building anger over 2 hours  I had to pick up my tools up and walk off the job. It was one of the most ridiculous days of my life

He was getting to the point where he wanted to fight me and I was doing everything to veer the talk away from football but I could take no more.

The main point is can you see any Liverpool fan behaving like that towards an Everton fan in their house trying to do a job for them ?

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12060 on: Today at 05:00:13 pm »
Even the other night when they had a class win, their atmosphere was as hostile to their own team as it was to Newcastle. Ready to boo and jeer at every opportunity. I couldn't live like that  :butt
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12061 on: Today at 05:19:43 pm »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 04:04:36 pm
Come on David lad. You're now being more than a bit disingenuous mate.

If this thread had been purely about dissing Everton and taking the piss then the like of myself would either have joined in with it or else ignored it. However, the reason I initially posted in here was because some including your goodself had begun to broaden the vilification of Blues to encompass Evertonians as a breed even going so far as to say you didn't regard them as true Liverpudlians [as in Liverpool people].

That for me was more than a step too far as I've now emphasised many times since on here due to the fact that not only are my two wonderful eldest grandsons Blues but so are many of my close family, friends and neighbours both current and in the past who are/were as Blue and wonderfully Scouse as they come and bear not a shred of connection to the vile picture painted in here by some of those vilifying them.

Sadly most of those doing the vilifying have chosen to totally ignore what myself and other local reds with close family/friend Blues have tried to say and have chosen to stick rigidly to the mantra.

Fact is Rancid c*nts exist in every fanbase. Pure and simple. Including ours. And in the case of fanbases subjected to endless misery and unbearable and relentless direct comparison to hugely successful immediate neighbours those rancid c*nts are inevitably going to reveal that rancid trait more than ever.

For the record here are the relevant posts which caused me to enter this awful fucking toxic thread which I only wish I'd never set eyes upon
 

Nope mate, I'm not being disingenuous at all.

The bit you highlighted in that older post of mine was something Guillem Balague also said himself very recently. He said that he just doesn't equate much of their recent behaviour as coming from people in the Liverpool he knows so well. Absolutely no one jumped on him for saying that. I waited for the pile-on on him, but it never came. Maybe because he was just telling the truth.

It's difficult when posting on forums. I came here after many years posting on really deep shit on mental health forums. Friends there are now dead, after committing suicide. I needed a break, so decided to post here instead, and to do so in a much more light-hearted and sometimes flippant way. Thing is, even in a single post, I can sometimes say things I mean seriously, and things I'm saying through pure emotion. In short, I could have stayed purely serious and worded that post differently and in a more serious way, but the gist would still be the same.

I know this point gets ignored all the time, but my disdain is towards Bitters, not Evertonians in general. I've never once in my life ever had a single issue with a decent Evertonian and I've never, in 59 years, given a single Evertonian any grief over football. Others might disagree, and that's fine, but I just don't equate the behaviour of the large bitter and twisted element as that of Scousers. Honestly, I grew up believing we were better than that in this city, and we certainly used to be too. As I said, Guillem Balague said the very same, and no one batted an eyelid on here or elsewhere.

Like you, I'm a local Red. Born in Broadgreen, brought up in the north end, an Anfield regular from 1971 onwards... Mind you, calling out horrible behaviour from match-going fans of other clubs (or our own) should not be something only locals can do.

Personally, I don't feel sorry for Everton at all. Their demise was of their own making. Those in their number who constantly blame us for everything need a reality check. Yes, I do find EFC to be lazy. I do find them to be generally very negative. Yes, I do believe that the collective mindset at Goodison is regressive. And yes, I do believe that there is always a tendency there to seek scapegoats rather than work hard and actually build something themselves that they can be proud of. They are observations that far more intelligent people than me have made also. Their club has let their fans down. No question there, but it's an Everton problem for Everton to sort out.

Absolutely none of that disrespects Evertonians as a whole. It doesn't disrespect your family members or my Blue friends and wider family members.

The Liverpool I grew up in had it's problems, but we pretty much stuck together when it mattered. I genuinely don't see an issue with stating now, in 2022, that this has changed in many ways. I'm sorry if it offends some, but no, I just don't recognise the mindset of too many of those across the park as being a Scouse mindset. I mean what kind of Scouser sings about Heysel, Hillsborough, pushing walls, always the victim etc....? Sorry, but no, I don't recognise that in the city I live in and grew up in, although I/we've had to get used to it.

Thing is, you can call out EFC and you can call out the behaviour of far too many who follow them, and still not be disrespecting in the slightest the genuine Everton fan.

For me, no one gets a free pass just because jealousy might be natural. Liverpool FC have had plenty of ups and downs throughout their/our history , so, too, have Everton. It's up to our clubs to work hard, build and grow. Why should we be a scapegoat just because their club can't get its act together. The mindsets at our respective clubs are totally different. I'm just one of thousands of people who have said exactly that. I don't see anything wrong with stating what are clear facts.

Anyway, the proof of my attitudes towards Evertonians is exhibited in my daily life, where I get on just fine with those I know. The 'Bitters' though, well I avoid them. But saying that, so do my Evertonian friends.

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12062 on: Today at 05:22:48 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:15:28 pm
The anger of the blue brethren about us getting Benfica in  the quarter finals is incredible.

Firstly, its intensely disrespectful  to Benfica, a team who Everton would lose to home and away.

Secondly its bizarrely giving huge credit to us that we will wipe the floor with another team in the champions league quarter finals.

Blues, youve never been here, how bewildered can you be to criticise a team that is?
Saint Dildo couldn't wait to post his usual shite straight after the draw.

For a staunch blue he's obsessed with everything LFC, reading back in the match threads when we win, just constantly whinging about teams bending over, PEDS, PL and CL at its weakest ever, how strange when our players settle in quick under Klopp, Allison saving shots....

The definition of a Bitter Blue.

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12063 on: Today at 05:27:14 pm »
What exactly a club like Everton brings to the Premier League? They are playing awful football since I can remember, their fan base is toxic, their stadium is a shithole, and they have massive debts because they've spent a fortune on garbage. Do they even belong to the Premier League?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12064 on: Today at 05:28:34 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:15:28 pm
The anger of the blue brethren about us getting Benfica in  the quarter finals is incredible.

Firstly, its intensely disrespectful  to Benfica, a team who Everton would lose to home and away.

Secondly its bizarrely giving huge credit to us that we will wipe the floor with another team in the champions league quarter finals.

Blues, youve never been here, how bewildered can you be to criticise a team that is?

This is the most hilarious bit

We are a jammy pub team that scores pace goals. Surely no problem for Benfica

Theyre either already calling future luck or referee is going to win it for us because we are corrupt and any success is corruption

So why be mad its benfica if the ref is going to win it for us anyway? We couldve got anyone for that
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12065 on: Today at 05:42:15 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 05:27:14 pm
What exactly a club like Everton brings to the Premier League? They are playing awful football since I can remember, their fan base is toxic, their stadium is a shithole, and they have massive debts because they've spent a fortune on garbage. Do they even belong to the Premier League?
They are the peoples club and every single fan hails from within a 5 mile radius of their ground, whilst all the fans of their illustrious neighbours come from Norway. They are seemingly the only club in the league that does good for the community. They are a shining light and their fans are born Evertonions so that makes them the only true football fans in the city.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12066 on: Today at 05:47:13 pm »
I wonder if fans of Torino, Espanol, Rayo Vallecano, 1860 Munich, Paris FC, are as bitter, jealous, vile and poisonous as Evertonians?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12067 on: Today at 06:14:33 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 05:27:14 pm
What exactly a club like Everton brings to the Premier League? They are playing awful football since I can remember, their fan base is toxic, their stadium is a shithole, and they have massive debts because they've spent a fortune on garbage. Do they even belong to the Premier League?
Woodworm.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12068 on: Today at 07:28:53 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 04:48:29 pm

Youve watched a gahe at goodison and looked in the crowd at some point yes?

I went to a evertonians house for my job. Who I supported was dealt with as I was going up the stairs. From that point it was like a horror film Sequence

He was so fucking vile to me in building anger over 2 hours  I had to pick up my tools up and walk off the job. It was one of the most ridiculous days of my life

He was getting to the point where he wanted to fight me and I was doing everything to veer the talk away from football but I could take no more.

The main point is can you see any Liverpool fan behaving like that towards an Everton fan in their house trying to do a job for them ?

Probably would have spat on your money before handing it to you, right to your face.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12069 on: Today at 08:33:44 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 05:42:15 pm
They are the peoples club and every single fan hails from within a 5 mile radius of their ground, whilst all the fans of their illustrious neighbours come from Norway. They are seemingly the only club in the league that does good for the community. They are a shining light and their fans are born Evertonions so that makes them the only true football fans in the city.

I've heard all this rubbish from their fans, but I am genuinelly struggling to understand what are they bringing to the PL. I mean, maybe 30+ years ago they were relevant, but now I can see a lot of clubs with bigger following and better stadiums that are not in the PL ...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12070 on: Today at 08:52:37 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 07:28:53 pm
Probably would have spat on your money before handing it to you, right to your face.

I mentioned my old man was a red whod recently passed away hoping that would soften him up

Not a bit of it. He insulted him

That was it. I was gone
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12071 on: Today at 09:04:26 pm »
I often read this thread but sometimes despair when I see people posting shite coming from St Domingo or other such dickhead on GOT. Why give these lunatics any publicity or promotion of their twisted minds?

Although now living 150 miles from the city, Im a born & bred scouser from Wavertree -  a mixed family of reds and blues. My arl fella was a red, my 2 brothers (1 older 1 younger) both blues. The eldest now sadly passed on was sound. Loved his football. We often used to go to games together when we were younger. If we were playing away Id often go to an Everton home game sometimes with him, sometimes on my own. We just loved football despite supporting different local teams! He came to Anfield with me and we had a great time. Just 2 brothers having a laugh!

He would now be in deep despair if he could see how their support behaves today.

My younger brother (who is now 62) is however a complete and utter prick. Hates LFC with every breath he takes. Is obsessed with us, no make that consumed. I no longer speak with him or see him. Its impossible to have any form of rational conversation with him. I was at Heysel in 1985 and when one day in 2007, he called me a Murdering Red Shite Bastard when a group of us were discussing European football, I thought thats it for me..

Theres a whole adult generation of them now (mostly 35+years old) who are now totally brainwashed and have become Anti-LFC supporters. The old joke about if you are want to know how Liverpool are doing, ask an Evertonian is no longer funny. Its now a sad summary of the way things have become and its now irreversible.

Son of Spion captures it far more accurately than I can, he calls it 100% correctly. it makes me both sad and angry that fellow Scousers now behave in this way. They swallow all the Peoples Club shite spewed out by their own club to disguise all of their failings and structural mistakes made over the last 30 years.

My wife and I are both season ticket holders, for over 50 years - we go home and away. But neither of us will now go to Goodison. Its the modern equivalent of Bedlam. Look at their fans faces & the pure hatred on show. Thats not passion its poison!

When the main prize in a Derby match for their fans & players is a seriously injured LFC player - think Origi, VVD & Thiago , its time to say no more! Get them relegated ASAP. They are not worth all of the toxicity and unpleasantness that comes with a Derby match now. I used to stand with my big brother on the Kop or Gladwys Street at Derby matches each wearing our respective scarf. Imagine trying to do that at Goodison now?

If and when they finally get relegated (and lets hope its in May 2022) I will crack open a bottle of champagne. They cannot disappear quick enough for me.

My 3 kids - but adults now, are all passionate reds. They cant believe that Reds & Blues once stood together at Wembley in the 1980s and sang Merseyside as one. They think their daft old Dad is just telling them fairy tales. They just see Everton as something they have to endure and in some ways pity
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12072 on: Today at 09:06:26 pm »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on March 17, 2022, 12:56:59 am
Mid '80's - er that's roughly '84 to '87 give or take a few days by my reckoning  ;D

Them

Fa cup - 1Nr
League - 2Nr
Cup Winners Cup - 1Nr


us

Fa Cup - 1Nr
League - 1Nr
Euro Cup - 1Nr

By my reckoning that's er..... 'relative red/Blue equality'  :)

Just seen that fella

Yeah mid 80s thats fair dos

I mean if you want to count 4 years as some sort of era then on you go I suppose ;D

Tell you what though lad they were better days for the relationship of the clubs. And yes I was about, I grew up watching everton wanting them to win a cup if we were out of it if you can imagine that.

Theres only one set of supporters responsible fir the decline in that relationship.


Ps why havent you give us our 2 leagues? (84,86)
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12073 on: Today at 09:19:16 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 05:42:15 pm
They are the peoples club and every single fan hails from within a 5 mile radius of their ground, whilst all the fans of their illustrious neighbours come from Norway. They are seemingly the only club in the league that does good for the community. They are a shining light and their fans are born Evertonions so that makes them the only true football fans in the city.

It's ever been so. Back then we used to laugh about it, never took it seriously. Knew they were on the wind up. We had them over loads back. Tesco bags. Woodison, sheepshaggers, Merry Christmas, all that'. Those who wanna listen to the loons on GoT, go 'ed, yers prolly haven't got proper bluenose mates cos if you did you'd know it's bollocks. St Domingo, catcher all those loons. Probably reds, catfishing the dopes while smoking it...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12074 on: Today at 09:35:10 pm »
I always remember wanting Everton to win if we couldn't. It was nice to be able to swing behind one club over the other. I can't remember when that changed. I think part of the issue is I think they themselves would struggle to enjoy any win because they see everything through the prism of what we have achieved. I actually think I might quietly be happy for them, but for reds to openly congratulate them would be taken as patronising by a lot of them.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12075 on: Today at 09:43:24 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 09:19:16 pm
It's ever been so. Back then we used to laugh about it, never took it seriously. Knew they were on the wind up. We had them over loads back. Tesco bags. Woodison, sheepshaggers, Merry Christmas, all that'. Those who wanna listen to the loons on GoT, go 'ed, yers prolly haven't got proper bluenose mates cos if you did you'd know it's bollocks. St Domingo, catcher all those loons. Probably reds, catfishing the dopes while smoking it...

I don't think StD or Catcher are reds on a windup. The stuff they come out with is absolutely vile at times. It's one of the reasons I hate seeing their posts screencapped on here, or even seeing the gist reported. Can't imagine any self-respecting red spouting it, even as parody.

Whatever is eating some of them seems more to do with mental or emotional issues, and football gives it some focus.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12076 on: Today at 09:45:52 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 05:47:13 pm
I wonder if fans of Torino, Espanol, Rayo Vallecano, 1860 Munich, Paris FC, are as bitter, jealous, vile and poisonous as Evertonians?

Its an interesting point but who knows, they may well be bitter and poisonously jealous of their city rivals. But in England theres no other city to compare to Liverpool with one world famous club and one underperforming no mark also ran.
Big cities with more than one teamSheffield Bristol Birmingham dont have any one dominant club, while Newcastle Leeds Coventry Plymouth are all one club cities with shit teams but with no reason to feel bitter and twisted with any inferiority complex.

So really our city is unique in this country and as much as I hate Everton with a vengeance and want them to lose every game who knows as another poster said how we would react if the roles had been reversed.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12077 on: Today at 09:55:03 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 09:43:24 pm
I don't think StD or Catcher are reds on a windup. The stuff they come out with is absolutely vile at times. It's one of the reasons I hate seeing their posts screencapped on here, or even seeing the gist reported. Can't imagine any self-respecting red spouting it, even as parody.

Whatever is eating some of them seems more to do with mental or emotional issues, and football gives it some focus.

Wharever they're on it's just noise. Who are we to judge? We're no angels  ;)
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12078 on: Today at 10:00:13 pm »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 02:09:42 am
Oh you cant imagine how delighted me and the missus were for them. Off the fucking scale mate.  ;D


Speaking of grandkids.  ;D

I have a 6 1/2 year old grandson. The family was leaving for Hawaii last Wednesday. They picked me up and I would bring their vehicle back after they got to the airport. So my grandson is always teasing me about rooting for the Blue team. I keep telling him the Red team won after our matches. But he tries to bust my chops by saying he roots for the Blue team.

So along the way with Dad, Mom, grandson, granddaughter in the car, I tell him I had a dream that the entire family went to Liverpool. We're on the tour of Anfield and as they lead you up to the top floor of the Main stand, the guide says.. if you look over there, that's where the Blue team plays. Grandson pipes up..I root for the Blue team.  :-[ I give it the Noooooooooooooooo like Luke Skywalker when told Vader is his dad. Grandson thought that was funny.  :D

So I tell him, do you know some of the followers of the Blue team only have Blue Christmas ornaments on their tree, they won't put Red ones on. He goes, they won't put Red on their tree? I said nope and you know what else? He says what. I said they even wear Blue Santa suits and get my phone out to show him one. He goes they're crazy, Santa wears a Red suit. So I tell him, you know what else..as I pull up a blue bottle of Ketchup. they only want Blue ketchup and not Red. Show him the picture of Blue Ketchup bottle and he can't believe it. He goes, they're crazy. I tell him that's the Blues for you. They are Crazy. He asks, will they drive a Red car? I said nope, they won't drive a Red car only other colors. He just has this perplexed face.. :lmao. I could see the wheels turning in his head.  ;D

So we get close to the Airport and he tells me, I root for the Blue team.  So I tell him he is crazy and i'm going to get him some Blue Ketchup. He goes ewwww.

Off they go.

Daughter in law sends me some pictures from Hawaii...and he's got his Red LFC hat on ( which was packed in his luggage).  8)

Grandkids, eh... :lmao

