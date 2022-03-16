That's more like it



I'm still firmly on the relegation train



It is.I can't believe some are being nice about them in this thread, after the absolutely disgraceful, disrespectful and downright nasty way the vast majority treat all things Liverpool red.Looking at those fixtures, it's not inconceivable that they lose them all, maybe with the exception of Brentford. I don't watch their games (life's too short to waste) but by all accounts they were abject last night, a dreadful Saudicastle were the better side, and they only scored so late when some clown protesting on the pitch gave them an extra 14 minutes.