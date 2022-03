Some devastated posters in this thread







As for me, well I'm in a great place cos me and the missus got to share the most wonderful moment with our two grandsons who went absolutely mental when Dreadlock Holiday slotted in that winner. The joy in their faces was something to behold. Finest hugs ever. Unbelievable to share with them such a rare shaft of ecstacy. Wonderful



I wish I could be the same. I have some decent work mates who are Blues but even they were saying that relegation might be the best thing for them, as it will rid them of the ones who don't want to be there. I hate derbies now they are dirty buggers who just want to wreck our players rather than play a game of football, and the refs won't protect our players either.