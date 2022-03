Could never see them going down anyway to be honest. If they'd have lost today it'd have made it interesting, you could see the panic creeping in with all the bollocks about flags and fan videos.



Ultimately they were always going to get some home wins.



The two from the Premier League currently who I'm looking at already next season is Brentford and Everton. A couple of the new boys will likely struggle too. What happens off the pitch is massive for Everton but I'd certainly fancy to struggle more next season.Rafa's start keeping them up it seems. Next year if they have a rough start it could carry on through the season and finish the job.