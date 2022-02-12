« previous next »
Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit  (Read 632140 times)

Offline afc turkish

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11880 on: Today at 04:22:38 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 04:20:32 pm
Why on earth would they bring the stupid siren back?

Clarion call to born not bred?
Logged


Offline Red Berry

  
  
  
  
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11881 on: Today at 04:42:52 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 02:58:33 pm
Well, if they lose tonight, the break won't help them much ...

It will stall their losing streak by a few weeks at least. ;)
Logged




Offline Dave McCoy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11882 on: Today at 04:55:11 pm »
So I've never figured this out, in the pre-game are they blaring an Air Raid Siren or a normal police siren? Why do they do that exactly?
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11883 on: Today at 05:16:49 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 04:55:11 pm
So I've never figured this out, in the pre-game are they blaring an Air Raid Siren or a normal police siren? Why do they do that exactly?

It's an air raid siren. They probably want to give some pensioner PTSD
Logged

Offline Henry Kissinger

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11884 on: Today at 05:25:32 pm »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 12:33:19 pm
Anyone want to predict the score tonight?

I think Eddie Howe will tell his players how the Saudi's treat people who disappoint them.

He's been doing that since they took over the club.
Logged


Offline courty61

  
  
  
  
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11885 on: Today at 05:26:10 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 05:16:49 pm
It's an air raid siren. They probably want to give some pensioner PTSD

After Konate posted that vid after the cup final of him playing COD or something they were all up in arms on social media.

Wonder what their Ukrainian full back will make of a fucking air raid siren in the ground
Logged


Offline Kopenhagen

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11886 on: Today at 05:31:11 pm »
Everton 0-2 Newcastle
Logged


Online Tesco tearaway

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11887 on: Today at 06:07:47 pm »
Everton 1 - 2 Bloodstained Arseholes
Everton to score first around the 70 minute mark and get them all giddy; then a Jonjo brace to deflate them completely.
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm


Offline Son of Spion

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11888 on: Today at 06:22:52 pm »
Quote from: Lad on Today at 08:14:44 am
Weren't they thinking of Walton Hall Park at one point ?  Not very glamorous but with hindsight would probably have been perfect for them. And would only put an extra few minutes on the drive back to Wales.

They were. Which is amazing given that when we were going to move to Stanley Park they went berserk. It was ''important green space for the people of Liverpool'' then. Odd, because when they were looking at WHP, that ''important green space for the people of Liverpool'' was suddenly no more than a ''dogs toilet and hang-out for scumbags, thus in need of their new stadium to bring the area up.''  ::)


Logged




Online 4pool

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11889 on: Today at 06:27:41 pm »
Kings Dock.

Tesco Kirkby

Walton Hall Park.

Bramley Moore Docks.

Next choice? lol.
Logged


Offline Son of Spion

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11890 on: Today at 06:30:50 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 06:27:41 pm
Kings Dock.

Tesco Kirkby

Walton Hall Park.

Bramley Moore Docks.

Next choice? lol.
Groundshare with Tranmere?
Logged




Online Tesco tearaway

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11891 on: Today at 06:30:58 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 06:27:41 pm
Kings Dock.

Tesco Kirkby

Walton Hall Park.

Bramley Moore Docks.

Next choice? lol.
Sharing Prenton Park with any luck  ;)
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm


Offline Son of Spion

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11892 on: Today at 06:37:23 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Today at 06:30:58 pm
Sharing Prenton Park with any luck  ;)
Get your own joke, Mister.  ;D
Logged




Offline Kopenhagen

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11893 on: Today at 06:55:56 pm »
Just saw the lineup. Wow.

That's a relegation side.
Logged


Offline Graeme

  
  
  
  
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11894 on: Today at 06:59:34 pm »
Pickford and Van de Beek out with illness
Logged

Offline Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11895 on: Today at 07:00:54 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 06:22:52 pm
They were. Which is amazing given that when we were going to move to Stanley Park they went berserk. It was ''important green space for the people of Liverpool'' then. Odd, because when they were looking at WHP, that ''important green space for the people of Liverpool'' was suddenly no more than a ''dogs toilet and hang-out for scumbags, thus in need of their new stadium to bring the area up.''  ::)

It was okay when Everton's name was mooted for a groundshare though.
Logged


Online rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11896 on: Today at 07:07:29 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on Today at 06:59:34 pm
Pickford and Van de Beek out with illness

Lies, Pickford can't catch anything.
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm


Offline Terry de Niro

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11897 on: Today at 07:07:43 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on Today at 06:59:34 pm
Pickford and Van de Beek out with illness
Nerves are shot from the boos?
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11898 on: Today at 07:08:13 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:00:54 pm
It was okay when Everton's name was mooted for a groundshare though.
Yes, they were fine with it then.

Once it was clear we were going it alone, they were suddenly signing petitions outside Goodison on their matchdays to ''Save Stanley Park.''  ::)
Logged




Online 12C

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11899 on: Today at 07:09:25 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:00:54 pm
It was okay when Everton's name was mooted for a groundshare though.

Dont forget it was Uncle Joe and his council mates who made us scale back the plans for Anfield Road,saying it couldnt be above the tree line as it would upset the view of the locals. I assume he meant the ducks in Stanley park.
Logged


Online JRed

  
  
  
  
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11900 on: Today at 07:11:56 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 04:42:52 pm
It will stall their losing streak by a few weeks at least. ;)
Would be their longest unbeaten run since August.
Logged

Online Yosser0_0

  
  
  
  
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11901 on: Today at 07:13:52 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on Today at 06:59:34 pm
Pickford and Van de Beek out with illness

Finally a bit of good news for the Bitters.
Logged


Offline Qston

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11902 on: Today at 07:16:20 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on Today at 06:59:34 pm
Pickford and Van de Beek out with illness

Probably code for pickford having had too many orange smarties
Logged


Online Yosser0_0

  
  
  
  
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11903 on: Today at 07:16:43 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Today at 06:07:47 pm
Everton 1 - 2 Bloodstained Arseholes
Everton to score first around the 70 minute mark and get them all giddy; then a Jonjo brace to deflate them completely.

Hemorrhoids? You can get cream for that you know.
Logged


Online spen71

  
  
  
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11904 on: Today at 07:17:15 pm »
The bitters will win now.   No Pickford
Logged

Online fredfrop

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11905 on: Today at 07:20:12 pm »
Apparently Pickford has got covid, which must be the first thing he's caught in ages.

Stole this.
Logged


Online King Kenny 7

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11906 on: Today at 07:21:01 pm »
The Devil and the Deep Blue Sea, this one.

Expect the Barcodes to pinch it although with no Pickford the home side have a chance. 
Logged

Online Yosser0_0

  
  
  
  
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11907 on: Today at 07:21:24 pm »
3-4-3 according to the Beeb. How long have they been playing three at the back?
 :o
Logged


Online Lynx the saucy mynx

  
  
  
  
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11908 on: Today at 07:22:49 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 07:08:13 pm
Yes, they were fine with it then.

Once it was clear we were going it alone, they were suddenly signing petitions outside Goodison on their matchdays to ''Save Stanley Park.''  ::)

Serious question, if Everton languish in the Championship for years to come, and Tranmere establish themselves as a top half but never get promoted League 1 side, surely theres an argument for them to build a mini 35k-40k seater together somewhere.

Would actually be ideal for them to join forces against the RS. Everton can just focus on them instead, probably increase the life expectancy of the bitters having a rivalry on an even keel.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:24:29 pm by Lynx the saucy mynx »
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11909 on: Today at 07:23:00 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 07:21:24 pm
3-4-3 according to the Beeb. How long have they been playing three at the back?
 :o
Theyve been flipping between all sorts of formations since the tactical genius took over. Not sure how Coleman keeps getting games, hes absolutely done.
Logged


Online Tesco tearaway

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11910 on: Today at 07:23:33 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 06:37:23 pm
Get your own joke, Mister.  ;D
I was just 9 seconds from glory  :-[

Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:07:29 pm
Lies, Pickford can't catch anything.
;D

Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 07:16:43 pm
Hemorrhoids? You can get cream for that you know.
Here's a tip for you...
Never ever ask a Genie for piles of gold  :(
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm


Online rushyman

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11911 on: Today at 07:23:42 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 06:27:41 pm
Kings Dock.

Tesco Kirkby

Walton Hall Park.

Bramley Moore Docks.

Next choice? lol.

Hickory Dickory Docks ?
Logged




Online jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11912 on: Today at 07:24:31 pm »
What's this other goal keeper like that? Is he actually any good? Surely he's an improvement on their regular one?
Logged


Online Machae

  
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,605
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11913 on: Today at 07:25:25 pm »
Newcastle team look shit
Logged

Online Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,325
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11914 on: Today at 07:30:01 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 07:24:31 pm
What's this other goal keeper like that? Is he actually any good? Surely he's an improvement on their regular one?

Yeah, he's miles better than Pickford. Can't tell their passionate fanbase that though.
 ::)
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,834
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11915 on: Today at 07:33:29 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 07:24:31 pm
What's this other goal keeper like that? Is he actually any good? Surely he's an improvement on their regular one?

Scored the longest goal in football playing for Stoke that puts him at least on Allis level, if not better.

And was on Chelseas books so must be great.
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,998
  • Seis Veces
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11916 on: Today at 07:40:31 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 07:24:31 pm
What's this other goal keeper like that? Is he actually any good? Surely he's an improvement on their regular one?

Old and shit
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online wet echo

  • trapped paper puncher in need of a work out
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 699
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11917 on: Today at 07:41:47 pm »
They have the grand old team on a loop and plastic flags 😂😂😂😂
Logged

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,862
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11918 on: Today at 07:42:06 pm »
Pickford's in the Newcastle end tonight, always thought he supported Sunderland

Logged

Online andyrol

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,254
  • might bring you boys a rabbit up in the week
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11919 on: Today at 07:42:37 pm »
inflatable t rex in newcastle end. plastic flags in the other!
Logged
