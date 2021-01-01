« previous next »
Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit  (Read 620975 times)

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11720 on: Yesterday at 09:45:35 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 08:35:29 pm
Thats a terrible attempt at Howard Kendall. The greatest manager in their history and they make him look like one of the three stooges.
And why have the Barlinnie Bruiser twice? I cannot understand the fixation with him apart from a couple,of games in the Derby where he satisfied their violent fantasies about showing those footballing fancy dans in red how a real thug plays

They made him look like Steve Chance from Cuckoo :lmao
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11721 on: Yesterday at 10:10:30 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 08:10:01 pm
You don't have to sell your body to the red shite
Why has no1 mentioned:

Every breath you take?

Stalking LFC everyday of their lives...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11722 on: Yesterday at 10:12:09 pm »
Would pay good money to see what some of the fans say to them. Could be one of the funniest incidents in their recent history which is saying a lot
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11723 on: Yesterday at 10:12:47 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 01:03:59 pm
Currently they are struggling to find ways to offset losses against allowable Covid reductions so as not to exceed FFP sustainability rules. Even taking those into account, they will will probably overshoot by £100m. Now we also hear that Moshiri is trying to sell the club. Which means he's given one look at teh accounts, realised there is no Usmanov safety net, and is trying to offload the club before the accounts come due. They must be epically bad.

Any potential buyer would still want to see those accounts, he wouldnt be able to hide their financial positions.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11724 on: Yesterday at 10:19:21 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 10:12:47 pm
Any potential buyer would still want to see those accounts, he wouldnt be able to hide their financial positions.
I mean, he wants gone before the fans find out how bad it really is.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11725 on: Yesterday at 10:23:31 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 10:12:47 pm
Any potential buyer would still want to see those accounts, he wouldnt be able to hide their financial positions.
Yeah they'll have to do their boo diligence
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11726 on: Yesterday at 10:24:39 pm »
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11727 on: Yesterday at 10:36:27 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:08:37 pm
Quote
Everton players and staff are to listen to stories, emails and calls from Everton fans, ahead of the fixture against Newcastle United, on Thursday night. Goodison Park is also to be prepared with additional flags and banners ahead of the game

https://twitter.com/elbobble/status/1503817100263141383?s=21

Kopite behaviour?


Why do they need that?

Isn't that what they have Drunken Duncan for?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11728 on: Yesterday at 10:39:18 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 10:23:31 pm
Yeah they'll have to do their boo diligence

 :D

He probably wants to sell them because a lot of his other investments are in Russia?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11729 on: Yesterday at 10:45:38 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 07:08:48 pm
or maybe "the Ibes of March"

Depending on availability, of course. 

Cup-tied
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11730 on: Yesterday at 10:46:24 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:08:37 pm
Quote
Everton players and staff are to listen to stories, emails and calls from Everton fans, ahead of the fixture against Newcastle United, on Thursday night. Goodison Park is also to be prepared with additional flags and banners ahead of the game

https://twitter.com/elbobble/status/1503817100263141383?s=21

Kopite behaviour?


*presses play*

BOOOOOOOOOO! FuCCCKING.... BOOOOOO" "GETOUTOFOURCLUBOOOO" "what a boring game" "BOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO... ...  ...OOOOOOOOOOOOOOO"

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11731 on: Yesterday at 10:47:16 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:08:37 pm
Quote
Everton players and staff are to listen to stories, emails and calls from Everton fans, ahead of the fixture against Newcastle United, on Thursday night. Goodison Park is also to be prepared with additional flags and banners ahead of the game

https://twitter.com/elbobble/status/1503817100263141383?s=21

Kopite behaviour?


:lmao :lmao :lmao

This is going to go so well. Whoever came up with that has never ever been to a match.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11732 on: Yesterday at 11:01:22 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:08:37 pm
Quote
Everton players and staff are to listen to stories, emails and calls from Everton fans, ahead of the fixture against Newcastle United, on Thursday night. Goodison Park is also to be prepared with additional flags and banners ahead of the game

https://twitter.com/elbobble/status/1503817100263141383?s=21

Kopite behaviour?


😂😂

Not a lot of good insane people telling them to break liverpool players legs can do idve thought
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11733 on: Yesterday at 11:05:58 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 08:35:29 pm
Thats a terrible attempt at Howard Kendall. The greatest manager in their history and they make him look like one of the three stooges.

Willie Thorne
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11734 on: Yesterday at 11:06:51 pm »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zcS5UxTuo3c

Wonder what this kid is up to these days? Hope he sends a video to the players.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11735 on: Yesterday at 11:07:52 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 04:13:50 pm
E4z-Sv-Yl-XEAc7vj-R" border="0

How am I doing, Boss?

You're doing a great job son... a great job!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11736 on: Yesterday at 11:35:44 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:02:13 pm
I was thinking Max Wall.


That picture of Kendall is a travesty, he was a decent man in the main and making him look like  Stan Laurel and Coco the clown's love child is very poor
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11737 on: Yesterday at 11:37:18 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 11:06:51 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zcS5UxTuo3c

Wonder what this kid is up to these days? Hope he sends a video to the players.


Little did he know they were the good times, little dickhead
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11738 on: Yesterday at 11:47:48 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 08:41:34 pm
Why is Mick Miller there?
 :o

Ha  ha

 ;D  ;D

At long last a tiny oasis of genuine humour in a thread that has somehow managed to eclipse a level of toxicity even the bitterest of Blueshite would struggle to match
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11739 on: Today at 12:03:53 am »
What would most of us paid a few years ago to see United shit year on year, Everton spend £500m be shit and fucked and Chelsea totally financially fucked and exposed and Liverpool the best team in the world without hardly spending anything (relatively).


Please don't turn the shower to cold, please, I don't want to wake up


Just need Karma for City and Newcastle now
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11740 on: Today at 12:28:05 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:03:53 am



Please don't turn the shower to cold, please, I don't want to wake up




Ha ha

 ;D

OK just for you BB

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11741 on: Today at 12:42:43 am »
Quote from: Lynx the saucy mynx on Yesterday at 02:44:27 pm
https://twitter.com/eattom01/status/1503728702429052929?s=21

Ifithadntbeenforromanwewouldbeachampionsleaguesidebynow

ha ha

He's going on the list, it's fucking getting very long now, Heysel, Clive Thomas, Alan Handball ...   ;D



Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11742 on: Today at 12:44:21 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 11:06:51 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zcS5UxTuo3c


Wonder what this kid is up to these days? Hope he sends a video to the players.
Hopefully  he had a red Auntie or Uncle, I started out blue 💙  too, my nans fault till about 6/7thank god for my Uncle :)  and my mams side of the family


Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11743 on: Today at 12:49:38 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:08:37 pm
Quote
Everton players and staff are to listen to stories, emails and calls from Everton fans, ahead of the fixture against Newcastle United, on Thursday night. Goodison Park is also to be prepared with additional flags and banners ahead of the game

https://twitter.com/elbobble/status/1503817100263141383?s=21

Kopite behaviour?


It is in our DNA to rally around when things are bad. We revel in a back to the wall situation. They just see adversity as an opportunity to wallow in their supposed red-shite induced misfortune. Why bother to fight back when they can just blame us for all their woes.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11744 on: Today at 12:59:28 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:49:38 am
It is in our DNA to rally around when things are bad. We revel in a back to the wall situation. They just see adversity as an opportunity to wallow in their supposed red-shite induced misfortune. Why bother to fight back when they can just blame us for all their woes.

Am I the only local fanatical Red on this fucking forum who knows loads of Blues, none of whom actually conform to this mythical stereotype? Going by all the vitriol in here, I clearly must either live a charmed existence or else every Blue I know is a two faced lying twat.  :)
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11745 on: Today at 01:24:08 am »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 12:59:28 am
Am I the only local fanatical Red on this fucking forum who knows loads of Blues, none of whom actually conform to this mythical stereotype? Going by all the vitriol in here, I clearly must either live a charmed existence or else every Blue I know is a two faced lying twat.  :)


I think the Evertonians we talk about are like those people you meet in motorway service stations who come from places like Mansfield or Chesterfield or Yeovil or somewhere who appear to come from another planet. You don't really know people like that because the circles you move in are different but you see them occasionally. For us it's usually some you tube clip or twitter or GOT or something backed up by the regular collective booing. The reality is those sorts of people are often a minority, even if sizable and the internet and their own behaviour magnifies their stupidity or ignorance and, indeed, their very existence. Before the internet you only occasionally met the stupid people on the bus, their new found ability to type has now projected those people onto the world stage.


Yeah, most blues I know are quite sound (albeit carrying some deep seated pain and a little bitterness), I genuinely feel for the nice ones (but not the dickheads)


Still want them relegated though so I can enjoy life without the Goodison Derby
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11746 on: Today at 01:37:46 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:24:08 am

I think the Evertonians we talk about are like those people you meet in motorway service stations who come from places like Mansfield or Chesterfield or Yeovil or somewhere who appear to come from another planet. You don't really know people like that because the circles you move in are different but you see them occasionally. For us it's usually some you tube clip or twitter or GOT or something backed up by the regular collective booing. The reality is those sorts of people are often a minority, even if sizable and the internet and their own behaviour magnifies their stupidity or ignorance and, indeed, their very existence. Before the internet you only occasionally met the stupid people on the bus, their new found ability to type has now projected those people onto the world stage.


Yeah, most blues I know are quite sound (albeit carrying some deep seated pain and a little bitterness), I genuinely feel for the nice ones (but not the dickheads)


Still want them relegated though so I can enjoy life without the Goodison Derby

You are a wise soul BB
 :)
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11747 on: Today at 07:47:31 am »
But but but they bought the Liver building
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11748 on: Today at 07:59:56 am »
Quote from: Lotus Eater on Yesterday at 11:05:58 pm
Willie Thorne

Here he is posing with another of their striking legends.

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11749 on: Today at 08:06:34 am »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 07:59:56 am
Here he is posing with another of their striking legends.



That's Donny Benét before he grew his hair out.



Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11750 on: Today at 08:11:08 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:35:44 pm

That picture of Kendall is a travesty, he was a decent man in the main and making him look like  Stan Laurel and Coco the clown's love child is very poor

I guess artistry on and off the pitch is superior in the red part of Liverpool.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11751 on: Today at 08:23:38 am »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 07:59:56 am
Here he is posing with another of their striking legends.


Yep, Striking Legend who was there for a year and didn't win a single trophy with them then went off to Barca.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11752 on: Today at 08:25:45 am »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 07:59:56 am
Here he is posing with another of their striking legends.



Is Lineker stroking Wilie Thorne's chin with a dildo?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11753 on: Today at 08:34:30 am »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Yesterday at 10:10:30 pm
Why has no1 mentioned:

Every breath you take?

Stalking LFC everyday of their lives...

Dont Stand Too Close To Boo
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11754 on: Today at 08:39:06 am »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 12:59:28 am
Am I the only local fanatical Red on this fucking forum who knows loads of Blues, none of whom actually conform to this mythical stereotype? Going by all the vitriol in here, I clearly must either live a charmed existence or else every Blue I know is a two faced lying twat.  :)

Nope. I hear you mate. Blue mates are all, in the main, sound and will even discuss footy relatively sensibly
