Am I the only local fanatical Red on this fucking forum who knows loads of Blues, none of whom actually conform to this mythical stereotype? Going by all the vitriol in here, I clearly must either live a charmed existence or else every Blue I know is a two faced lying twat.



I think the Evertonians we talk about are like those people you meet in motorway service stations who come from places like Mansfield or Chesterfield or Yeovil or somewhere who appear to come from another planet. You don't really know people like that because the circles you move in are different but you see them occasionally. For us it's usually some you tube clip or twitter or GOT or something backed up by the regular collective booing. The reality is those sorts of people are often a minority, even if sizable and the internet and their own behaviour magnifies their stupidity or ignorance and, indeed, their very existence. Before the internet you only occasionally met the stupid people on the bus, their new found ability to type has now projected those people onto the world stage.Yeah, most blues I know are quite sound (albeit carrying some deep seated pain and a little bitterness), I genuinely feel for the nice ones (but not the dickheads)Still want them relegated though so I can enjoy life without the Goodison Derby