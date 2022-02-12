Good news for Everton. Three points for DCL.Dominic Calvert-Lewin fined £900 and given three points on license after pleading guilty to speeding offence
They are equally, if not more obsessed with us. Genuinely think they could win the quadruple and if we stayed up itd ruin the season for some of them.
Quite enjoying the feeling on Everton forums that it's a good time to sell their club because there are reportedly 200 investors interested in buying Chelsea, the world champions who have a massive turnover and reasonable prospects.Apparently, a good number of the 199 investors will be interested in buying Everton, so they'll get a good sugar daddy.It's like thinking you've got a good chance of selling a patch of scorched earth land on the outskirts of Basra because there are 200 people interested in buying land on the edge of Central Park. LOGIC.
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.
So many people in so much pain!This guy: They are equally, if not more obsessed with us. Genuinely think they could win the quadruple and if we stayed up itd ruin the season for some of them. Utter deluded. Theyre just a little bit of entertaining comedy at this point. Irrelevant except for the six points we can get off them every season.
Actually I would have to look to see where they are in the table.......I really couldn't care less if they stay up or go down as it has no bearing on us (other than an easy 6 points every season).They on the other hand would swap places with our league position in a flash.They have played them selves into a position of irrelevance. They are just another club who we have to play and they are one of the easiest to beat. Their season revolves around playing us.
Level on points with his club in 2022
Serious question. Do any of us actually want to kill them off completely ? I know I don`t. I have mates who are blues and whilst the piss taking of a relegation would be fun I have no desire for their club to completely collapse. Your point stands though. Relegation would be financially catastrophic for them. I don`t see how they could complete their current stadium plans without PL money backing them up.I also recall reading somewhere a long time ago that Goodison would also be an issue for them in terms of safety in the championship or am I dreaming that ?
Will include a fully paid for new stadium...sure it will
It was 1970-71 - I was at that match too - it was reported in the press but as far as I remember Everton blamed Liverpool fans loosening the bolts that held the barrier in place. Like anyone could've got on their hands and knees with a spanner in that crush! I don't think anything further was mentioned though.
The Park end pre and post wall was shite! as was the Street...always aimed for Enclosure or Paddock for Derbies...not great views there either to be honest
'Who gives a toss' (about Liverpool). Posted last night at 10.35pm, 9 pages long this morning...
In the next 2 weeks Everton will be realising their 20/21 accounts. Normally when it's not published until the last minute it's usually bad news and they are scrambling to find ways round huge losses.
