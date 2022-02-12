« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 286 287 288 289 290 [291]   Go Down

Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit  (Read 609328 times)

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,943
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11600 on: Today at 11:14:25 am »
Well, the government has given the dodgy oligarchs they haven't sanctioned six months to get their assets out, so I imagine Moshiri will be taking full advantage of that.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,697
  • Truthiness
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11601 on: Today at 11:19:09 am »
Good news for Everton.  Three points for DCL.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin fined £900 and given three points on license after pleading guilty to speeding offence
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online jonkrux

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,561
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11602 on: Today at 11:21:40 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 11:19:09 am
Good news for Everton.  Three points for DCL.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin fined £900 and given three points on license after pleading guilty to speeding offence

 :lmao :lmao :lmao
Logged

Online boots

  • upon a hippo only look good if they match the tutu - fact! Oor Wullie, Your Wullie, A'Buddy's Wullie.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,020
  • Klopptimistic
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11603 on: Today at 11:23:27 am »
No chance getting caught speeding from the halfway line.

Logged
Typing with my finger on my computer. Other appendages are available.

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,455
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11604 on: Today at 11:23:34 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:49:43 am
https://twitter.com/TimesSport/status/1503660404836286473?s=20&t=adi8JYf654VWuwGZVjZSsg


Nick Harris
@sportingintel

1h
Actually, forgot about Man City, three-year loss in 2008-09, 2009-10 and 2010-11 of £408.5m!

Shameless club
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,862
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11605 on: Today at 11:25:11 am »
On march 15th 1892, the board members voted to seal their irrelevance. If only they knew their decision would bring sadness and botterness to so many...
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,861
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11606 on: Today at 11:28:25 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 10:30:57 am
This thread about not caring about what LFC do!!!! :lmao

It's in the main section so non members can read it.

https://www.grandoldteam.com/forum/threads/who-gives-a-toss.114728/

So many people in so much pain!

This guy:  They are equally, if not more obsessed with us. Genuinely think they could win the quadruple and if we stayed up itd ruin the season for some of them. Utter deluded. Theyre just a little bit of entertaining comedy at this point. Irrelevant except for the six points we can get off them every season.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

XB1 Gamertag: BrothersYork

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,455
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11607 on: Today at 11:31:29 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 10:30:57 am
This thread about not caring about what LFC do!!!! :lmao

It's in the main section so non members can read it.

https://www.grandoldteam.com/forum/threads/who-gives-a-toss.114728/



Quote
They are equally, if not more obsessed with us. Genuinely think they could win the quadruple and if we stayed up itd ruin the season for some of them.


Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,582
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11608 on: Today at 11:34:27 am »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 10:57:52 am
Quite enjoying the feeling on Everton forums that it's a good time to sell their club because there are reportedly 200 investors interested in buying Chelsea, the world champions who have a massive turnover and reasonable prospects.

Apparently, a good number of the 199 investors will be interested in buying Everton, so they'll get a good sugar daddy.

It's like thinking you've got a good chance of selling a patch of scorched earth land on the outskirts of Basra because there are 200 people interested in buying land on the edge of Central Park. LOGIC.

One of those could be Tom Hicks for all they know ;D
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Online Jack_Bauer

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 200
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11609 on: Today at 11:35:19 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 11:28:25 am
So many people in so much pain!

This guy:  They are equally, if not more obsessed with us. Genuinely think they could win the quadruple and if we stayed up itd ruin the season for some of them. Utter deluded. Theyre just a little bit of entertaining comedy at this point. Irrelevant except for the six points we can get off them every season.
Pretty sure he's just describing themselves at this point.
Logged

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,760
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11610 on: Today at 11:35:39 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 11:28:25 am
So many people in so much pain!

This guy:  They are equally, if not more obsessed with us. Genuinely think they could win the quadruple and if we stayed up itd ruin the season for some of them. Utter deluded. Theyre just a little bit of entertaining comedy at this point. Irrelevant except for the six points we can get off them every season.

Actually I would have to look to see where they are in the table.......I really couldn't care less if they stay up or go down as it has no bearing on us (other than an easy 6 points every season).
They on the other hand would swap places with our league position in a flash.

They have played them selves into a position of irrelevance. They are just another club who we have to play and they are one of the easiest to beat. Their season revolves around playing us.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,067
  • Dutch Class
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11611 on: Today at 11:36:05 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 11:19:09 am
Good news for Everton.  Three points for DCL.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin fined £900 and given three points on license after pleading guilty to speeding offence

Level on points with his club in 2022
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,582
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11612 on: Today at 11:38:27 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 11:28:25 am
So many people in so much pain!

This guy:  They are equally, if not more obsessed with us. Genuinely think they could win the quadruple and if we stayed up itd ruin the season for some of them. Utter deluded. Theyre just a little bit of entertaining comedy at this point. Irrelevant except for the six points we can get off them every season.

Their fight with relegation is a nice little distraction to laugh at when we are not concentrating on the importatnt stuff like actually trying to win everything. Be fucking great if they get relegated, certainly will not "ruin" the season for me if they don't.

Quote from: stockdam on Today at 11:35:39 am
Actually I would have to look to see where they are in the table.......I really couldn't care less if they stay up or go down as it has no bearing on us (other than an easy 6 points every season).
They on the other hand would swap places with our league position in a flash.

They have played them selves into a position of irrelevance. They are just another club who we have to play and they are one of the easiest to beat. Their season revolves around playing us.

Always has in the 55 years I've been alive.
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,566
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11613 on: Today at 11:46:08 am »
Any news on Ricky Spong?
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,775
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11614 on: Today at 11:47:14 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 11:28:25 am
So many people in so much pain!

This guy:  They are equally, if not more obsessed with us. Genuinely think they could win the quadruple and if we stayed up itd ruin the season for some of them. Utter deluded. Theyre just a little bit of entertaining comedy at this point. Irrelevant except for the six points we can get off them every season.

Unlike the Everton fans, we actualy know that they are going into bankruptcy, no matter if they stay up or not. Them staying up this season would only postpone the inevitable ...
Logged

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,772
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11615 on: Today at 11:56:25 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 11:36:05 am
Level on points with his club in 2022
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 11:46:08 am
Any news on Ricky Spong?

ha ha  ;D
Logged

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,553
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11616 on: Today at 12:03:55 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Yesterday at 01:26:29 pm
Serious question. Do any of us actually want to kill them off completely ? I know I don`t. I have mates who are blues and whilst the piss taking of a relegation would be fun I have no desire for their club to completely collapse.

Your point stands though. Relegation would be financially catastrophic for them. I don`t see how they could complete their current stadium plans without PL money backing them up.

I also recall reading somewhere a long time ago that Goodison would also be an issue for them in terms of safety in the championship or am I dreaming that ?

I just want them gone from the pl, we are likely to get the same 4-6 points from a promoted side, but crucially without the high chance of a player getting injured from playing them.

If they could get through the financial impact, the reset of expectations from a relegation would be good for them in the long run.
Logged

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,560
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11617 on: Today at 12:06:00 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 10:03:57 am
Will include a fully paid for new stadium...sure it will  ;D
Of course it will. Although there will be a premium. £200m without a paid for stadium or £1.2B with a paid for stadium.
Logged

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,956
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11618 on: Today at 12:14:35 pm »
Quote from: Zeppelin on Today at 08:21:27 am
It was 1970-71 - I was at that match too - it was reported in the press but as far as I remember Everton blamed Liverpool fans loosening the bolts that held the barrier in place. Like anyone could've got on their hands and knees with a spanner in that crush! I don't think anything further was mentioned though.

I remember a barrier being passed out of the Park End in the Derby where Waddle scored. The terracing under the stand was wood. The front part was concrete but it changed further back. The edge of those steps were crumbling under foot. I recall some chip papers catching fire that day probably from a ciggy end. Luckily it was on the concrete part.
No wonder they had to breezeblock it up. And the stand above used to leak on to you as well. Tea or piss.
Two side of that ground are still wooden floors.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,956
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11619 on: Today at 12:19:45 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 10:30:57 am
This thread about not caring about what LFC do!!!! :lmao

It's in the main section so non members can read it.

https://www.grandoldteam.com/forum/threads/who-gives-a-toss.114728/

The bio of this one


nsno-chris
Super Frank hates the FAT KOPITE

Lack of self awareness is incredible.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,956
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11620 on: Today at 12:25:41 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 11:46:08 am
Any news on Ricky Spong?

Ricky Spong Is Innocent ?

Free Spong ?

Actually sounds like a actor  from Eastenders

Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,998
  • 27 Years...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11621 on: Today at 12:27:12 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Yesterday at 06:41:10 pm
The Park end pre and post wall was shite! as was the Street...always aimed for Enclosure or Paddock for Derbies...not great views there either to be honest
I remember sitting in the upper Park End for a derby. I was amazed the entire end hadn't been condemned. I also went to see the shite play Fulham in the FA Cup with a couple of blue mates back in 1975. That was in the lower Gwladys. I was astounded to find the floor was wood. The Park End was something else though.  :o
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,090
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11622 on: Today at 12:31:16 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 10:30:57 am
This thread about not caring about what LFC do!!!! :lmao

It's in the main section so non members can read it.

https://www.grandoldteam.com/forum/threads/who-gives-a-toss.114728/


'Who gives a toss' (about Liverpool). Posted last night at 10.35pm, 9 pages long this morning...
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Online Jack_Bauer

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 200
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11623 on: Today at 12:34:05 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 12:31:16 pm
'Who gives a toss' (about Liverpool). Posted last night at 10.35pm, 9 pages long this morning...
Fair to say they care just a little bit
Logged

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,609
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11624 on: Today at 12:40:57 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:01:33 am
In the next 2 weeks Everton will be realising their 20/21 accounts.

Normally when it's not published until the last minute it's usually bad news and they are scrambling to find ways round huge losses.

I can't wait.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,020
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11625 on: Today at 12:47:10 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 11:46:08 am
Any news on Ricky Spong?

They're playing him Centre Half at the weekend
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 286 287 288 289 290 [291]   Go Up
« previous next »
 