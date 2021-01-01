« previous next »
Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit  (Read 603895 times)

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11520 on: Yesterday at 07:14:42 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:12:44 pm
Everton twitter is full of the rumour that a sale to arsenal was agreed in January and hes basically off.  £60m 

Now that's a crime.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11521 on: Yesterday at 07:17:53 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:12:44 pm
Everton twitter is full of the rumour that a sale to arsenal was agreed in January and hes basically off.  £60m 

Dire Straits

Money for nothing.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11522 on: Yesterday at 07:21:07 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 06:56:24 pm
Saw this on Twitter. Calvert-Lewin to appear in court tomorrow apparently:

https://twitter.com/Drew1878/status/1503439178125750278

Arrested by the fashion police
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11523 on: Yesterday at 07:22:29 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 06:56:24 pm
Saw this on Twitter. Calvert-Lewin to appear in court tomorrow apparently:

https://twitter.com/Drew1878/status/1503439178125750278
crimes against fashion.

edit: damn you Qston !!  :)
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:24:08 pm by SamLad »
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11524 on: Yesterday at 07:35:05 pm »
Quote from: kopite77 on Yesterday at 07:09:13 pm
Could be for robbing a living as a footballer, whilst parading round in shit clothes and carrying a handbag!
   

If that was the case Tom Davies needs to be up on charges as well.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11525 on: Yesterday at 07:36:12 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 06:56:24 pm
Saw this on Twitter. Calvert-Lewin to appear in court tomorrow apparently:

https://twitter.com/Drew1878/status/1503439178125750278

I see Ricky Spong's been up to no good again
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11526 on: Yesterday at 07:37:32 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 06:56:24 pm
Saw this on Twitter. Calvert-Lewin to appear in court tomorrow apparently:

https://twitter.com/Drew1878/status/1503439178125750278

I hope Michael Keane isn't leading the defence, because if so he's going down
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11527 on: Yesterday at 07:53:13 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 07:37:32 pm
I hope Michael Keane isn't leading the defence, because if so he's going down
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11528 on: Yesterday at 08:25:08 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 06:56:24 pm
Saw this on Twitter. Calvert-Lewin to appear in court tomorrow apparently:

https://twitter.com/Drew1878/status/1503439178125750278
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11529 on: Yesterday at 08:29:06 pm »
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11530 on: Yesterday at 08:43:22 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 08:25:08 pm
DCL" border="0
How did you get photo access to court?

;D
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11531 on: Yesterday at 08:50:26 pm »
^
^^
 ;D
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11532 on: Yesterday at 08:54:57 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Yesterday at 01:26:29 pm
 

Serious question. Do any of us actually want to kill them off completely ? I know I don`t. I have mates who are blues and whilst the piss taking of a relegation would be fun I have no desire for their club to completely collapse.

Your point stands though. Relegation would be financially catastrophic for them. I don`t see how they could complete their current stadium plans without PL money backing them up.

I also recall reading somewhere a long time ago that Goodison would also be an issue for them in terms of safety in the championship or am I dreaming that ?

I don't, mate. I'm with you. I don't know what it would mean on the global stage but locally it would be a disaster. I couldn't wish that on me mates. The City's 30% blue, a lot of them good blues. They'll argue it's not but it is. Anyway, they don't deserve the club they love going under. I don't wanna live in a one club City. Cause murder in the end. Put them down for a year or two but not out of business. Not for me
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11533 on: Yesterday at 09:09:28 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:59:42 pm
Could be a driving offence . Dont have any context for it right now

Hes going to have more points on his licence than Everton have won this year.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11534 on: Yesterday at 10:05:55 pm »
Since September they've had more court appearances than league wins.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11535 on: Yesterday at 10:12:25 pm »
Quote from: Brissyred on Yesterday at 10:05:55 pm
Since September they've had more court appearances than league wins.

Used to be Big Dunc's home away from home,the other one is whichever shed Everton keep their cones in
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11536 on: Yesterday at 10:13:16 pm »
That's brilliant Capon :lmao
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11537 on: Yesterday at 10:35:25 pm »
Ha ha  ;D
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11538 on: Yesterday at 10:41:15 pm »
The Daily Star (I know, I know) are reporting that it's for speeding and failing to provide 'valid ID when questioned'

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11539 on: Yesterday at 10:52:05 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:59:42 pm
Could be a driving offence
At least he has a chance of getting 3 points...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11540 on: Yesterday at 10:53:29 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:59:42 pm
Could be a driving offence . Dont have any context for it right now

Are driving offences not as serious as other offences? Speeding leads to deaths or life changing injuries.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11541 on: Yesterday at 10:54:02 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Yesterday at 07:36:12 pm
I see Ricky Spong's been up to no good again
He's probably kept it quiet from his family and friends and boss, thinking 'In and out, plead guilty, show contrition, quick fine. No-one will ever even know I was there".

Then he goes on Everton Twitter...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11542 on: Yesterday at 10:55:04 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 10:54:02 pm
He's probably kept it quiet from his family and friends and boss, thinking 'In and out, plead guilty, show contrition, quick fine. No-one will ever even know I was there".

Then he goes on Everton Twitter...

At least he has a common name. Not me love, must be a different Ricky Spong.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11543 on: Yesterday at 10:56:17 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 06:56:24 pm
Saw this on Twitter. Calvert-Lewin to appear in court tomorrow apparently:

https://twitter.com/Drew1878/status/1503439178125750278

I dont live too far from those courts, Ill pop down and give him a familiar boo to make him feel at home.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11544 on: Yesterday at 10:56:25 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:59:42 pm
Could be a driving offence . Dont have any context for it right now
you mean there's a chance he could pick up some points?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11545 on: Yesterday at 10:57:17 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:55:04 pm
At least he has a common name. Not me love, must be a different Ricky Spong.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Richard_Spong

It must be footballers day at Chester courts.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11546 on: Yesterday at 11:42:45 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 03:52:39 pm
No club actually collapses though. Look at Rangers or Fiorentina, worst comes to the worst you rebuild again down the leagues.

I'd like to see them do a Sheff Wed. Be crap enough so we never have to play them.

Sheff Wed would be an apt comparison given historical links. Tony Kay wasThe former SW player who was the record transfer from SW to Everton in 1962. As Everton captain he was banned from football in 1964 for match fixing whilst he was at SW. He is still regarded as a legend at Everton.


I do recognise that all clubs have 'bad uns', that includes us as well.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11547 on: Yesterday at 11:44:49 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 10:52:05 pm
At least he has a chance of getting 3 points...


Top class sir
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11548 on: Yesterday at 11:58:16 pm »
I know they have release some classic DVDs over the year but I never expected them to branch into horror films


EFC 21/22, Nightmare on Gladys Street


Top class entertainment for those with the stomach to take it apparently
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11549 on: Yesterday at 11:58:35 pm »
Wonder if he's friends with Roger Tweedle.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11550 on: Today at 12:15:20 am »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Yesterday at 02:43:08 pm
From my recollections, I don't recall the animosity & vitriol actually starting until many years after the Heysel tragedy. They won the league in 1985, & then again 2 years later in 1987. There was very little nastiness or name calling from the bluenoses at the time as they were happy little bunnies because they were winning big trophies, & most supporters, Evertonians included, accepted that the ban was implemented because of football violence becoming endemic in the English game. It wasn't just a 'Liverpool thing'. However, with the passing of time, Everton's fall from grace became a gradual process, thus unearthing this false narrative that Liverpool Football Club, & its supporters, were to blame for their demise. Like we were the ones who spent millions of pounds on crap players, & we were responsible for them employing managers who weren't up to the job. This delusion has been passed down now through the generations, which has effectively indoctrinated thousands of fans into believing their woes were the evil, insidious, birth-child born in Anfield. They're a lost cause now who are just learning - when it's probably too late - that their destiny has always been in the hands of those in power at Goodison. Except that those same people in charge have been happy to hide behind the real truth, as it makes their lives a little bit easier if they can fool others into thinking that their long-standing problems, & decline, are not a lot closer to home than they'd every dare to admit.
My experience is similar to yours. I don't recall any resentment over Heysel until the 90s. Everyone around at the time knew full well that the ban came in for numerous reasons, not just because of Liverpool.

It was cumulative. Football and wider society had become sick to the stomach of organised thuggery right across the UK. It was a pervasive, relentless problem the game seemed unable to eradicate. A problem for clubs, and a major problem with the England team following. Heysel was the horrible, horrific final straw. If it had been specifically a Liverpool problem then only Liverpool would have been banned. Problem was, the issue was national. Those around at the time knew this full well. Its just revisionism and/or pure ignorance that now sees Bitters banging on about the human tragedy of Heysel as though it was their own tragedy and the reason for their decline.

I first noticed their scapegoating in the 90s, and it coincided exactly with the time when it finally dawned on them that the most successful period in their entire history had come and gone. They realised that they'd blew it by resting on their laurels and become complacent. It must have been tough realizing that your most successful period in your history was little more than a blip in otherwise wall-to-wall Liverpool domination. Their time came, but they got complacent. They thought they'd made it, and that was that. They stood still. Problem there is, if you stand still in football, you go backwards.

That was a pivotal time for them. Do they take personal responsibility, or do they look to blame others and deflect instead? Well, we all know what their choice was. The cowardly, gutless choice. it was that very choice that gave birth to the Everton we know today. The spineless, whinging, scapegoating, bitter Everton that revels in its own sense of victimhood. They've not taken an ounce of personal responsibility for any of their dreadful mistakes and failures since. Everything has to be someone else's fault. This has led to this horrible malaise their club is now drowning in. Problem for them is, this gutless malaise and scapegoating is now firmly engrained into their cultural DNA. Shifting it will be extremely difficult now. They are in a trap of their own making.

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11551 on: Today at 12:18:57 am »
Who was worse?,
Liverpool under Hodgson or Everton under the Fraud?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11552 on: Today at 12:22:29 am »
I'd take Everton being worse. Their determination to be relegated at the moment is phenomenal.
