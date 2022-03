Serious question. Do any of us actually want to kill them off completely ? I know I don`t. I have mates who are blues and whilst the piss taking of a relegation would be fun I have no desire for their club to completely collapse.



Your point stands though. Relegation would be financially catastrophic for them. I don`t see how they could complete their current stadium plans without PL money backing them up.



I also recall reading somewhere a long time ago that Goodison would also be an issue for them in terms of safety in the championship or am I dreaming that ?



I don't, mate. I'm with you. I don't know what it would mean on the global stage but locally it would be a disaster. I couldn't wish that on me mates. The City's 30% blue, a lot of them good blues. They'll argue it's not but it is. Anyway, they don't deserve the club they love going under. I don't wanna live in a one club City. Cause murder in the end. Put them down for a year or two but not out of business. Not for me