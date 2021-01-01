« previous next »
Reply #11480 on: Today at 03:01:02 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 02:43:37 pm
God knows mate, sorry. Dont listen to radio. Was an old advert on tv years ago though ;D
Ha. The tune in the clip above used to be used on the 'Our Tune'  section on the Simon Bates radio show to accompany real life sad stories sent in by listeners. I think it's originally from a film version of Romeo and Juliet

The Hovis ads, incidentally, used music from Aron Copeland's New World Symphony so it's one of those weird juxtapositions that music written to postively evoke and celebrate the Americas is now inextricably linked with cobbled Yorkshire streets and working class bread delivery boys. :)

Reply #11481 on: Today at 03:01:51 pm
Whatever happens this season, their Summer is going to be arduous.

They might have to sell, and maybe not bring people in - with a point deduction looming?

Starting next season with an awful squad and on -12 points.
Reply #11482 on: Today at 03:07:45 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 03:01:02 pm
Ha. The tune in the clip above used to be used on the 'Our Tune'  section on the Simon Bates radio show to accompany real life sad stories sent in by listeners. I think it's originally from a film version of Romeo and Juliet

The Hovis ads, incidentally, used music from Aron Copeland's New World Symphony so it's one of those weird juxtapositions that music written to postively evoke and celebrate the Americas is now inextricably linked with cobbled Yorkshire streets and working class bread delivery boys. :)



Think Hovis ad was Dvořák not Copeland
Reply #11483 on: Today at 03:10:20 pm
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 03:07:45 pm
Think Hovis ad was Dvořák not Copeland
Right you are! Dvorak's New World Symphony. Not sure what's wrong with my brain this afternoon. Think the weather is putting an Appalachian Spring in my step, hence the momentary brainfart
Reply #11484 on: Today at 03:11:32 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 02:56:32 pm

They now have 8 points from the last possible 60


That form, which appears ingrained now, would deliver a points total of 15 for a whole season, ironically a Derby County level of performance

And Derby County were under no illusions that they were shit. Nip over to GOT and, man for man, Everton have a better team than the RS, and all our players are just a flash in the pan, or juiced up on PED's.
Popcorn's Art

Reply #11485 on: Today at 03:13:27 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 02:17:25 pm
I actually quite fancy them to get through in the FA Cup against Palace. Think it's almost a chance for them to switch off from the horror show that is the league campaign.

Of course, going through will be terrible for their league hopes, as it'll lead to another match in their already crowded schedule. Also very funny if they go through and get us in the semis, since they'd have to play us twice in a week - first at Wembley then at Anfield.

They are due to play palace on the semi final weekend. So their game is definitely postponed to a midweek anyway
Reply #11486 on: Today at 03:13:37 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 03:11:32 pm
And Derby County were under no illusions that they were shit. Nip over to GOT and, man for man, Everton have a better team than the RS, and all our players are just a flash in the pan, or juiced up on PED's.
No, theyve gone the other way now.

Theyre in total despair and cant see a single positive thing about the club. Literally all the player apart from Gordon and Pickford deserve to be sacked etc etc


Its absolute gold.
Reply #11487 on: Today at 03:14:30 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 02:45:54 pm
It's Everton though.

They don't think out of the box, they just think of trying to out do the bigger more illustrious neighbour across the park.

I am starting to get this. They are so obsessed with LFC, they can't even think properly ...
Reply #11488 on: Today at 03:14:43 pm
Quote from: Qston on Today at 01:26:29 pm

Serious question. Do any of us actually want to kill them off completely ? I know I don`t. I have mates who are blues and whilst the piss taking of a relegation would be fun I have no desire for their club to completely collapse.


I want Everton to get relegated but don't want them killed off completely.

Firstly, they are an important part of the community in Liverpool. It would leave a void for 10,000's of people in the city if Everton completely went to the wall.

Secondly, and most importantly, since watching football they are the football club that has brought me most joy beyond Liverpool. The list is endless in terms of the funny moments they've given me over the last 25 years. The pitch invasion at Bournemouth when they went 3-2 up in the 95th minute is one of my favourites. The Lonsdale trainers. The fact they still didn't even win, condign an equaliser in the 98th minute. It was perfect Everton.

If Everton went out of business we wouldn't have the opportunity to add to these fond memories. Imagine what a rich experience it might be watching Everton flounder in The Championship. Some sort of comedy caper that means they get beat in the play-offs via a controversial goal could bring footballing memories that are hard to match elsewhere.


Relegation? Yes. Out of business? Definitely not
