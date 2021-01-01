

Serious question. Do any of us actually want to kill them off completely ? I know I don`t. I have mates who are blues and whilst the piss taking of a relegation would be fun I have no desire for their club to completely collapse.





I want Everton to get relegated but don't want them killed off completely.Firstly, they are an important part of the community in Liverpool. It would leave a void for 10,000's of people in the city if Everton completely went to the wall.Secondly, and most importantly, since watching football they are the football club that has brought me most joy beyond Liverpool. The list is endless in terms of the funny moments they've given me over the last 25 years. The pitch invasion at Bournemouth when they went 3-2 up in the 95th minute is one of my favourites. The Lonsdale trainers. The fact they still didn't even win, condign an equaliser in the 98th minute. It was perfect Everton.If Everton went out of business we wouldn't have the opportunity to add to these fond memories. Imagine what a rich experience it might be watching Everton flounder in The Championship. Some sort of comedy caper that means they get beat in the play-offs via a controversial goal could bring footballing memories that are hard to match elsewhere.Relegation? Yes. Out of business? Definitely not