The funniest thing is that they could probably guarantee safety by winning what, three or four of their remaining 12 games? It's such an easy points target, and yet it probably looks to them at the moment like a near impossible task.



Leeds, after yesterday, should feel they have enough to get out of it. Decent next three games for them too - Wolves, Southampton, Watford. Brentford look like they're closing in on safety after two wins on the spin, showing how quickly things can be turned around. But quite a nasty fixture list coming for them, five or their next six are Leicester, Chelsea, West Ham, Spurs and United. They do have Watford in that run too. Tasty end to the season though, Southampton, Everton, Leeds.



I don't know, push comes to shove I still think Everton make it. On the other hand, I think mentality will be a huge issue. All the other clubs will have probably expected a relegation scrap, and so will their fanbase, which means they should all be united and up for a fight. Whereas at Everton, none of their players signed up for this, Lampard has zero experience, and the fanbase is toxic. That could be pivotal.