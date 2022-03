They are not compact, they don't press as a team, they don't understand what Lampard wants and the defenders are absolutely shite. The goalie likes to launch it into touch or straight back to the other team and he's also shite considering he is the established England number 1. They are relying on Gray, Richarlison or Gordon to score a belter against the run of play or one of the latter two getting a free kick or pen after a dive.