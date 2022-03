No idea why they went for Lampard given even when they hired him they were already in deep shit and he clearly isn't experienced enough to deal with a relegation fight.



Because he wasn't Rafa and he told Klopp to fuck offIf they go down it's not really down to either of them, the club's in a right mess which is the result of the lack of management at the top of the club over the past 5 or 6 years, Rafa might have nicked a few more points than what they have now but he never stood a chance because of who he is, Lampard should never have been considered for the job, the only real blame you can level at him is thinking he had the ability to turn things around with that squad which he hasn't, he may keep them up simply by winning one of the six pointers or an unexpected result against Leicester or the mancs but only an idiot would put money on them winning any of their remaining games, they look toast right now and it might take Watford & Burnley being just that little bit shitter to keep them up