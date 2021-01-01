haha they only take me minutes. Im not spending all fucking day doin cartoons mate. Ive got shit to do
The good start they had under Rafa (4 early wins) are what could/should still keep them up because to go down after that they'd practically need Derby County form for the rest of the season, from when they broke the points record. They've lost the vast majority of their games since September as it is.Benitez also had DCL out injured the whole time pretty much (apart from those early wins), Richarlison was injured a lot after being allowed to play the Olympics and the rest of the spine of their team. That's when the rot set in. Not to excuse Benitez completely because he can't claim to have done a good job given the overall record but he spent 1.5 mill in the summer on 3 players. The goals of 2 of them early season (Townsend and Gray) have kept their heads above water throughout this terrible run.
Yeah that isn't too far fetched. Their fans were calling for their player to start taking out the Wolves players once they started getting beat.
Wasn't there some reason where (if they get relegated 🤞🏻) they wouldn't be allowed back in the PL because of the state of Woodison. Or have I just imagined that?
they are in big big trouble nowthe worst thing for them is the manager they have. he is utterly clueless. could see them sacking him shortly though.
Page created in 0.013 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.24]