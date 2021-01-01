« previous next »
Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Today at 10:13:12 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 09:21:33 pm
haha  they only take me minutes. Im not spending all fucking day doin cartoons mate. Ive got shit to do ;D ;)

I havent

Teach me Capon
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Mitch Hedberg

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Today at 10:13:20 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:59:02 pm
The good start they had under Rafa (4 early wins) are what could/should still keep them up because to go down after that they'd practically need Derby County form for the rest of the season, from when they broke the points record.  They've lost the vast majority of their games since September as it is.

Benitez also had DCL out injured the whole time pretty much (apart from those early wins), Richarlison was injured a lot after being allowed to play the Olympics and the rest of the spine of their team. That's when the rot set in.

Not to excuse Benitez completely because he can't claim to have done a good job given the overall record but he spent 1.5 mill in the summer on 3 players. The goals of 2 of them early season (Townsend and Gray) have kept their heads above water throughout this terrible run.

To be honest, since their early wins under Rafa, they've been on exactly such form ...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Today at 10:13:54 pm
Wasn't there some reason where (if they get relegated 🤞🏻) they wouldn't be allowed back in the PL because of the state of Woodison. Or have I just imagined that?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Today at 10:14:58 pm
they are in big big trouble now

the worst thing for them is the manager they have. he is utterly clueless. could see them sacking him shortly though.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Today at 10:16:38 pm
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 09:32:35 pm
Yeah that isn't too far fetched. Their fans were calling for their player to start taking out the Wolves players once they started getting beat.

Frank is getting a lot of stick for not bringing Allan on to kick shit from some, but others think its a clever move to keep him in reserve to kick the shit out of Shelvey on Thursday.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Today at 10:17:36 pm
Quote from: Shady Craig on Today at 10:13:54 pm
Wasn't there some reason where (if they get relegated 🤞🏻) they wouldn't be allowed back in the PL because of the state of Woodison. Or have I just imagined that?

Apparently its an urban myth.

Or the truth. Who knows. ;D
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Today at 10:18:57 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 10:14:58 pm
they are in big big trouble now

the worst thing for them is the manager they have. he is utterly clueless. could see them sacking him shortly though.

The saving grace is that they have 2-3 games in hand although I dont see them winning any of those apart from Burnley.
