Watford are actually picking up points under Hodgson. Win against Aston Villa and Southampton, draw against Burnley and Man Utd. With their remaining fixtures, they can easilly finish above Everton ...



Watford play Everton which seems a pivotal game.Hodgson certainly has the experience when it comes to relegation battles. They go to Burnley as well.Good wins for Brentford and Leeds this weekend. It was looking really ominous for both until Brentford's win last week and they followed that up. They probably only need one more win now. Leeds still in a lot of trouble but it gives them a lift and they've got players to come back.