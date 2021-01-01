By next set of accounts I mean the ones released next year .



They will be even more screwed.No Usmanov sponsorship of the training ground but still have to find the rent. Womens team will need money because no MegaFon deal (the one that saw Uncle Uzzys nephew briefly on the board) general sponsorship of EFC gone. Add in the Cazzoo shirt deal ending (and lets face it no one will be throwing cash at them for a new deal).Someone on here did an analysis of their commercial revenue and come to a figure that Usmanov was providing some where near 50% of their commercial income.The only light will be the termination of such contracts as Toscun etc,.Remember their match day revenues are basically paying their wage bill.Unless they offload their saleable assets - and Im not being snarky - the only ones who will bring in a wedge will be Richarlison and DCL and in a fire sale, their value will be lowered as the buyers will know how desperate the need for money is. Pickford might bring in a few bob as might Gordon.Rafa hinted how much of a shambles it was in his valedictory message.