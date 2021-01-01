Id grown to dislike the derby in the noughties, especially at Goodison, the whining about every little thing from Moyes and the fans afterwards to delegitimise the result, the way the broadcasters seemed to go along with it, the seeming absence of any sort of humour attached to it.
Players got injured in the derby, it happened. Its one thing when the crowd celebrates Gerrard going off with a hamstring injury, it was an entirely different thing when players started celebrating causing injuries. I was well and truly done with it, and them, when this happened.
Its all well and good them saying after the event that they didnt like him doing it, but no fucker on their team or on their bench gave him a clip for it at the time.
Ill happily still take the piss when, or if, they drop a division, but Ill not have any sympathy and nor will I miss the games against them. I appreciate its a personal opinion, I dont expect everyone will share it.