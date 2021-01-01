« previous next »
Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit  (Read 556278 times)

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10920 on: Today at 01:30:48 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 12:21:51 pm
Their estimated losses are £260 million.

Wow!
And just how the fuck are they supposed to build that stadium. These are proper fucked
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10921 on: Today at 01:32:05 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:26:26 pm
Haha. I set that one up for you.

Yeah easy hit definitely, but someone's gotta knock it out of the park.

The truthful ones are always the best though.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10922 on: Today at 01:32:40 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:17:36 pm
Everton supporters are hoping that the PL will forget about them due to the Chelsea news.

Ah yes, the old media whining cycle.

"Why aren't you talking about us? Everton aren't we? We're a big club, why are you always talking about the Redshite and City and Chelsea and ignoring us?  Fucking biased Kopite media"

Someone writes an article on Everton:  "Why the fuck are you picking on us?  Why don't you concentrate on that lot/City/Chelsea and leave us alone. Fucking redshite media"
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10923 on: Today at 01:34:57 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:11:35 pm
I hope it's dawning on these fuckers how fucked they are after the Abramovich news today.

Nope. Listened to two Evertonians in work today discussing who they should sign from the Chelsea fire sale. Their lack of self awareness is breathtaking.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10924 on: Today at 01:36:54 pm »
Latest conspiracies from Toffeeweb;

A). VAR has been introduced to the FA Cup QF to ensure we go through by nefarious means.

B). CL draw will be fixed so we get an away tie first in the QF.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10925 on: Today at 01:46:28 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 12:21:51 pm
Their estimated losses are £260 million.

Wow!

Remember, when it was reported that a premier league team was losing millions daily during lockdown, you then had the bitters creaming themselves it was us losing money hand over fist, turns out it was them instead. ;D
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10926 on: Today at 01:47:33 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 01:36:54 pm
Latest conspiracies from Toffeeweb;

A). VAR has been introduced to the FA Cup QF to ensure we go through by nefarious means.

B). CL draw will be fixed so we get an away tie first in the QF.

Oh yeah it's that simple to win the champions league isn't it? Showing their European pedigree again.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10927 on: Today at 01:49:54 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 01:47:33 pm
Oh yeah it's that simple to win the champions league isn't it? Showing their European pedigree again.
Well, It is our fault they didn't win it in 1986
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10928 on: Today at 01:55:28 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 01:46:28 pm
Remember, when it was reported that a premier league team was losing millions daily during lockdown, you then had the bitters creaming themselves it was us losing money hand over fist, turns out it was them instead. ;D
Hahahah yes!!!! I remember how giddy they were at that article.

Next year our turnover will be around £400 million more than them. :lmao

Moshiri makes Peter Ridsdale look as good with money as Warren Buffet.

"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10929 on: Today at 02:09:25 pm »
Quote from: boots on Today at 11:54:47 am
Thats like the Tom Sharpe novels in SA. Where the cops get a load of agents to find and infiltrate a terrorist group, but all they do is find each other and become the terrorist group themsleves.

Harbinger is that you?
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10930 on: Today at 02:14:09 pm »
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Today at 01:03:59 pm
I am guessing that Moshiri has heard the news from Stamford Bridge and is crapping himself.

Only his assets are likely to be frozen. Everton are a liability.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10931 on: Today at 02:18:31 pm »
there is no club in world football that has been as badly run as Everton since 2016
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10932 on: Today at 02:22:54 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:26:26 pm
Haha. I set that one up for you.

This ones all yours mate

Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 02:18:31 pm
there is no club in world football that has been as badly run as Everton since 2016
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10933 on: Today at 02:23:10 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 02:18:31 pm
there is no club in world football that has been as badly run as Everton since 2016
And you're speaking with a high degree of expertise on the subject, so that's probably true.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10934 on: Today at 02:24:37 pm »
Uncle Uzzy gets a namecheck in the Abramovich sanction docs
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10935 on: Today at 02:25:13 pm »
signing Maguire for 80m is way less stupid than signing Klaasen Rooney and Sigurdsson all in one transfer window for probably £100m odd outlay total. That's just baffling at the highest level of football
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10936 on: Today at 02:28:17 pm »
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10937 on: Today at 02:31:10 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 02:25:13 pm
signing Maguire for 80m is way less stupid than signing Klaasen Rooney and Sigurdsson all in one transfer window for probably £100m odd outlay total. That's just baffling at the highest level of football

Tough one between Everton signing those or then Utd signing Maguire and AWB for £130m in one window.

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10938 on: Today at 02:31:42 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:24:37 pm
Uncle Uzzy gets a namecheck in the Abramovich sanction docs
Guess now we'll discover whether Usmanov really, demonstrably owns this shite
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10939 on: Today at 02:32:19 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 02:31:10 pm
Tough one between Everton signing those or then Utd signing Maguire and AWB for £130m in one window.
United can piss away £130m on flops and be badly hindered by it but not fucked like Everton are going to be
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10940 on: Today at 02:36:24 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 02:32:19 pm
United can piss away £130m on flops and be badly hindered by it but not fucked like Everton are going to be

You're right it'll soon change for you no doubt,you're Manchester United after all and simply won't keep doing everything so wrong for another 10+ years.
  • Klopptimistic
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10941 on: Today at 02:37:15 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 02:09:25 pm
Harbinger is that you?


Is that Lt Verkampf?
Typing with my finger on my computer. Other appendages are available.

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10942 on: Today at 02:39:56 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 02:36:24 pm
You're right it'll soon change for you no doubt,you're Manchester United after all and simply won't keep doing everything so wrong for another 10+ years.
I'm glad you understand 8)
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10943 on: Today at 02:40:45 pm »
Quote from: boots on Today at 02:37:15 pm
Is that Lt Verkampf?

The one where Harbinger shoots up the Saracen APCs from a block house in the shrubbery. Walks around to the police lines to be told that the casualties are as a result of them being shot by  a fucking bush

Genius. 
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10944 on: Today at 02:41:17 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:24:37 pm
Uncle Uzzy gets a namecheck in the Abramovich sanction docs

Surely its only a matter of time until he is sanctioned as well? I thought hed been done in the US already?
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10945 on: Today at 02:43:02 pm »
Everton have drawn up new plans for their ground, expected to be opened 2026

Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10946 on: Today at 02:45:53 pm »
Quote from: Lad on Today at 11:11:26 am
Cottage Homes in Fazak !! That's a blast from the past 😁
Haha yup. I once watch a grown man ride an imaginary horse through there then his mate kicked off cos hed took the horse without permission
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10947 on: Today at 02:46:42 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 02:41:17 pm
Surely its only a matter of time until he is sanctioned as well? I thought hed been done in the US already?
Uncle Ussy's already been sanctioned.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10948 on: Today at 02:47:21 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 02:41:17 pm
Surely its only a matter of time until he is sanctioned as well? I thought hed been done in the US already?

Johnson has been giving the Oligarchs a head start in the race to get their money hidden. Usmanovs Young nephew was on the Everton Board until he allegedly assaulted a woman. Seeing as he was appointed to the board with responsibilities for the womens team, Im not surprised.
What I am surprised at is that no one is asking why a 23yr old nephew of a sponsor  with no sporting experience or business experience was doing on the board.

"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10949 on: Today at 02:48:11 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 02:39:56 pm
I'm glad you understand 8)

Oh i do my friend.  8)
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10950 on: Today at 02:48:24 pm »
At this point, Everton would probably benefit from being barred from buying players, being seized from their owner and forcibly sold, with the debt written off. ;D

Lucky lucky Chelsea!
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10951 on: Today at 02:52:31 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 02:40:45 pm
The one where Harbinger shoots up the Saracen APCs from a block house in the shrubbery. Walks around to the police lines to be told that the casualties are as a result of them being shot by  a fucking bush

Genius. 

Genius indeed. It was through Wilt that I was re-introduced to reading. A 1 week spell in pentonville for lambretta related driving offences in the 80's and all there was was a Mike Gatting Autobiography and Wilt. I never knew books could be so funny. Ive been an avid reader ever since.

(Mike Gatting is a twat)
Typing with my finger on my computer. Other appendages are available.

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10952 on: Today at 02:53:45 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 02:48:24 pm
At this point, Everton would probably benefit from being barred from buying players, being seized from their owner and forcibly sold, with the debt written off. ;D

Lucky lucky Chelsea!

At least the Administrators would be competent businessman.
Imagine them totting up the assets.

One Shed on hard standing
Turf 120 x100yds approx
One Nearly New boiler
Screening Towers x 2
1doz tins of Ronseal
Sand (lots of it)





"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10953 on: Today at 02:56:52 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 02:18:31 pm
there is no club in world football that has been as badly run as Everton since 2016

Since 2016? WHAT?!!! They've been poorly run for over 3 decades, lad.
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10954 on: Today at 03:00:47 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 02:47:21 pm
Johnson has been giving the Oligarchs a head start in the race to get their money hidden. Usmanovs Young nephew was on the Everton Board until he allegedly assaulted a woman. Seeing as he was appointed to the board with responsibilities for the womens team, Im not surprised.
What I am surprised at is that no one is asking why a 23yr old nephew of a sponsor  with no sporting experience or business experience was doing on the board.


Moshiri's wealth is derived almost entirely from his association with Usmanov and his companies.

How much of that Moshiri wealth is tied up in Usmanov companies in the form of stock? Stock that would now be worth an awful lot less than it was.
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10955 on: Today at 03:19:42 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:00:47 pm

Moshiri's wealth is derived almost entirely from his association with Usmanov and his companies.

How much of that Moshiri wealth is tied up in Usmanov companies in the form of stock? Stock that would now be worth an awful lot less than it was.

Indeed, they could be financially ruined if Moshiri loses access to his cash, but as Moshiri is a UK citizen and not a Russian oligarch Everton are not going to be caught up in sanctions, a la Chelsea, through him. The crucial question is whether Usmanov, who is already sanctioned, is actually the de facto owner of EFC, as a lot of their fans loved to claim until quite recently (now desperately scrabbling about to claim the opposite).

If it turns out he is, and it can be proved, then Everton could be in similar trouble to Chelsea, having to operate under a similar licence, but being in a far more parlous state financially. So far, though, it doesn't seem like the gov have found a smoking gun, so to speak, otherwise the sanctions and licence would already have been applied.
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10956 on: Today at 04:01:33 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 02:53:45 pm
At least the Administrators would be competent businessman.
Imagine them totting up the assets.

One Shed on hard standing
Turf 120 x100yds approx
One Nearly New boiler
Screening Towers x 2
1doz tins of Ronseal
Sand (lots of it)
One antique cuckoo clock (covered in 27 years worth of dust)







Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10957 on: Today at 04:23:34 pm »
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10958 on: Today at 04:28:02 pm »
A portacabin, with changing facilities.
AHA!
