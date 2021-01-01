

Moshiri's wealth is derived almost entirely from his association with Usmanov and his companies.



How much of that Moshiri wealth is tied up in Usmanov companies in the form of stock? Stock that would now be worth an awful lot less than it was.





Indeed, they could be financially ruined if Moshiri loses access to his cash, but as Moshiri is a UK citizen and not a Russian oligarch Everton are not going to be caught up in sanctions, a la Chelsea, through him. The crucial question is whether Usmanov, who is already sanctioned, is actually the de facto owner of EFC, as a lot of their fans loved to claim until quite recently (now desperately scrabbling about to claim the opposite).If it turns out he is, and it can be proved, then Everton could be in similar trouble to Chelsea, having to operate under a similar licence, but being in a far more parlous state financially. So far, though, it doesn't seem like the gov have found a smoking gun, so to speak, otherwise the sanctions and licence would already have been applied.