Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit  (Read 541431 times)

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10640 on: Today at 03:28:08 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 11:36:45 am
A guy they all thought was shit themselves, that's what gets me about that one. NOBODY thought he was good

Thing is mate, Moshiri saw us buy Ox and saw how he came good once he was away from Arsenal (until the injury) and thought he could do better and hence took Walcott and then Owobi, because of course if at first you cock it up
Moshiri has interfered with the club trying to make it look like Liverpool in blue. Remember the bullshit he managed to get the echo to print where he claimed they had their own fab4 which included Rooney and three other randomers. Hiding the view with scaffolding towers clad in blue tarps was another sign of his obsession with us. If you believe the stories, he has been pushing managers to buy players that they didnt want or need, resulting in a crap squad. From Bolasie to Tosun to the lad from Villa they took on in January after Rafa left, recruitment has been crazy.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10641 on: Today at 03:28:13 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 02:47:31 pm
Serious question, if they do go down, this thread will shrink will it not? Do you even notice when Middlebrough Play Preston, will we notice or care when Everton draw with Rotherham?


How will we get our fun?

What, seeing those self entitled players go to Rotherham, in a stadium sponsored by Mike's Carpets or whoever it is, and watch them loose?

Not fun?
You try me once you beg for more.

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10642 on: Today at 03:29:49 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 11:40:18 am

This is the sort of thing that happens from time to time though, sides get into a rut and theres nothing can be done to get them out of it.  The West Ham squad that went down in 2003 is unbelievable.
Cole as captain in that squad.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10643 on: Today at 03:32:14 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 03:11:10 pm
Wasnt he part of that West Ham side that was bouncing  around the bottom along with Cole and Carrick?

He left in 2001 and West Ham went down in 2003. Think they may have had a relation wobble in 99/00 though, around the time he was getting flak off their fans for being in the team because he was the managers nephew!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10644 on: Today at 03:32:16 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 11:03:41 am
maybe he is an actual bad manager. I thought he did well at Chelsea in the first season but the gaps between midfield and defence last night were astonishing, shit you wouldn't see at schoolboy level

He took on Chelsea just after theyd won the Europa league, then after he left they won the Champions League. He didnt win anything with them.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10645 on: Today at 03:32:54 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 11:47:55 am
i have to ask, the general mood on here seems to be that carraghers a twat - much the same RE: neville in certain pockets of United fans

why is that? All I see is a guy absolutely thrilled when Liverpool win and delighted to throw digs at United whenever he can. I thought people would like him. is it because of the way he helped run Rafa out?

Its the way he harps on with Sky scripted talking points. Can Trent Defend or risky high line and criticises players in a team where he wouldnt get a seat on the bench, because he couldnt play a high line.
His whiny negativity makes my wife turn the sound down and shes a blue.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10646 on: Today at 03:40:28 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 03:25:12 pm
One good thing they can take from being relegated is that when they were relegated in the 1930s they were promoted at the first attempt then won the league also at the first attempt

Spoiler
Like thats gonna fucking happen.   :lmao
[close]

 :D Gordon looks like one who used a time machine and travelled from the 1930's,they should consult him for some advice.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10647 on: Today at 03:43:33 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 03:40:28 pm
:D Gordon looks like one who used a time machine and travelled from the 1930's,they should consult him for some advice.
haha Yeah, hes got a Conk on him like a Puffin. Got that Arthur from Peaky Blinders lard on toast and gruel look/  complexion
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10648 on: Today at 03:46:27 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 11:34:33 am
£28 million for Alex Iwobi.

Theyre still laughing in the Arsenal boardroom.

Moshiri's Arsenal friends took him for a ride, either that or it was just a dodgy agent deal.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10649 on: Today at 03:47:27 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 11:40:18 am

This is the sort of thing that happens from time to time though, sides get into a rut and theres nothing can be done to get them out of it.  The West Ham squad that went down in 2003 is unbelievable.

They did get 42 points though. Everton have got less than that and stayed up a few times. Someone will stay up on about 34 this season.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10650 on: Today at 03:51:37 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 03:40:28 pm
:D Gordon looks like one who used a time machine and travelled from the 1930's,they should consult him for some advice.

I dunno mate, thats a good fifty years after John Merrick was in his prime
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10651 on: Today at 03:57:01 pm »
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 07:37:40 am
They're 3/1 to go down now, it is very much on. Only thing stopping it is I can see them picking up a few random wins at home when their backs are against it.

If we win the treble and these go down then where do we even go from there, footy is complete. ;D

We've won the league
We've won the cups
We conquered Europe to
We played to toffees for a laugh
And all they did was Booooooooooo
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

« Reply #10652 on: Today at 04:03:24 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 11:47:55 am
i have to ask, the general mood on here seems to be that carraghers a twat - much the same RE: neville in certain pockets of United fans

why is that? All I see is a guy absolutely thrilled when Liverpool win and delighted to throw digs at United whenever he can. I thought people would like him. is it because of the way he helped run Rafa out?

Carragher is like the Liverpool fans' on Twitter. Revels in the good times and the wins and the trophies and cant wait to shout about it from the rooftops and let everyone know how great it is as its his team.  But then he cant wait to stick the boot in when something goes wrong and does so with great glee and gusto. Hes had digs at all sorts, including Klopp over the years. Hes a gobshite.

 
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10653 on: Today at 04:07:40 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:47:27 pm
They did get 42 points though. Everton have got less than that and stayed up a few times. Someone will stay up on about 34 this season.

I agree that about 34-35 points should be enough to stay up. It's not that unusual. Fulham finished 18th with 28 points last season. 18th was Bournemouth with 34 points in 2019/20 and Cardiff with 34 points in 2018/19 finished 18th. In fact 35 points would have been enough to survive in every season since 2015/16 (Newcastle relegated with 37 points).

Watford and Norwich might have a big say in who gets relegated, even if they both get relegated. I think that's likely. Burnley play Brentford, Norwich and Watford over the next 6 league games.  Leeds have Norwich and Watford during the same period.

Ideal situation is that Watford and Norwich bomb and Leeds/Burnley pick up points in these games. If they all take points off each other than it'll help Everton massively and it probably won't be enough for Norwich or Watford to get to 35 points or more.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10654 on: Today at 04:14:17 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 04:03:24 pm
Carragher is like the Liverpool fans' on Twitter. Revels in the good times and the wins and the trophies and cant wait to shout about it from the rooftops and let everyone know how great it is as its his team.  But then he cant wait to stick the boot in when something goes wrong and does so with great glee and gusto. Hes had digs at all sorts, including Klopp over the years. Hes a gobshite.

He's just got an unpleasantness about him. I went from thinking he was a boss lad and one of us to thinking he was a tit after reading his book. Some of the absolute shite he spouted in that. Ultimately he was a self-confessed Evertonian into his 20s, so there's always a part of his psyche that doesn't like us as he grew up hating LFC. He didn't care who he sold out to get his contract extensions and stay here well past his sell by date.

I think he's a bit resentful of this team as well. When Rodgers was in charge and we couldn't defend for shit, he revelled in it when people would say "Liverpool need a Jamie Carragher" (a bit like Keane and United now on Sky, where he could just spend his time ripping into the defence or whatever) whereas nobody has said anything like that since Klopp took over. Instead he just goes on about the high line when he spent his career defending the 6 yard box and dragging the line back.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10655 on: Today at 04:16:26 pm »
22 points from 25 games is shocking.   ;D
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10656 on: Today at 04:17:40 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 04:16:26 pm
22 points from 25 games is shocking.   ;D
Not to mention, remarkably amusing. :)
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10657 on: Today at 04:18:34 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 04:17:40 pm
Not to mention, remarkably amusing. :)
Oh, there is that..   :P
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10658 on: Today at 04:26:52 pm »
They desperately need at least one win from the next two games. Apart from the centre backs, the players are mostly fit and they've shown they can go on short runs. If they don't get a result from those two they'll sink like a stone. Leeds looked all right in their first game under Marsch, Burnley have the discipline to grind out results and only have two of the top six left to play. It's possible Everton could win the six-pointers against Brentford, Burnley and Watford, but those teams all look like they have a lot more fight in them.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10659 on: Today at 04:41:33 pm »
Say what you like about Everton but some of the stuff Everton in the community do is excellent. Which other club would think of spending £100m on a sandpit for the local kids.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10660 on: Today at 04:41:50 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 03:17:11 pm
I remember Leon Osman going on about them "turning Goodison into a fortress" or some other shit.




A wooden one, obviously
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10661 on: Today at 04:57:09 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:42:19 pm
The Origi one was the real crippler. Ultimately didn't matter in the grandest scheme of things as we didn't go on to win the title, but fucking hell can you imagine the fewm they must have that that day. Sat there all smug loving that they've just hindered our title chase and then that happens.

We might not have won the title but I think it was one of the biggest goals under Klopp. If Origi didn't have that moment he could have been gone the next month. Might not have been like but it was massive. I think it planted a big seed that saw us go on to win the Champions League. Also, it was dead, dead funny.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10662 on: Today at 05:02:52 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:42:19 pm
The Origi one was the real crippler. Ultimately didn't matter in the grandest scheme of things as we didn't go on to win the title, but fucking hell can you imagine the fewm they must have that that day. Sat there all smug loving that they've just hindered our title chase and then that happens.

Everton crippled Origi first. Payback's a bitch.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10663 on: Today at 05:05:56 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 11:03:41 am
maybe he is an actual bad manager. I thought he did well at Chelsea in the first season but the gaps between midfield and defence last night were astonishing, shit you wouldn't see at schoolboy level

Or even at Old Trafford. Oh hang on ...
"What's passive smoking? There's passive lots of things. Like passive listening to shitheads. I have to put up with that every day. Are you going to ban people from talking crap? They give me a headache. Believe me, they're killing me. One day people's conversations on the street will do me in." Terry Hall

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10664 on: Today at 05:26:42 pm »
Quote from: wet echo on Today at 12:00:29 pm
https://twitter.com/paddypower/status/1501136256515903488?s=25


Not sure if posted previously.
:lmao

Hated Everton for 26 years

:lmao

Brilliant.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10665 on: Today at 05:28:41 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 11:03:41 am
maybe he is an actual bad manager. I thought he did well at Chelsea in the first season but the gaps between midfield and defence last night were astonishing, shit you wouldn't see at schoolboy level
If you were in real trouble, and desperately needed points, why would you appoint a manager with absolutely no experience of managing a team in that situation? (Not a solskjaer gag or may be it is ;D)
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10666 on: Today at 05:30:51 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 03:43:33 pm
haha Yeah, hes got a Conk on him like a Puffin. Got that Arthur from Peaky Blinders lard on toast and gruel look/  complexion

Hell have boils on the back of his neck as well, mark my words.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10667 on: Today at 05:31:33 pm »
Noticed recently some of their fans referring to us as Big Red. Is this a new thing? It's a bit confusing as it's not uncomplimentary...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10668 on: Today at 05:32:04 pm »
Quote from: wet echo on Today at 12:00:29 pm
https://twitter.com/paddypower/status/1501136256515903488?s=25


Not sure if posted previously.

Why is the United logo posted on the secondary dart board?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10669 on: Today at 05:33:11 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 04:26:52 pm
They desperately need at least one win from the next two games. Apart from the centre backs, the players are mostly fit and they've shown they can go on short runs. If they don't get a result from those two they'll sink like a stone.

Totally agree with this. The next game against Wolves is absolutely crucial, I actually think that game alone could define whether or not they go down. They absolutely have to win.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10670 on: Today at 05:34:16 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 05:32:04 pm
Why is the United logo posted on the secondary dart board?
Presume because like their players they're not doing what they're supposed to be doing: i.e be better than the RS
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10671 on: Today at 05:49:26 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 02:49:41 am
Their true recognition will come when the noun becomes widely accepted as a verb, like "to google". Imagine the possibilities of expressions "to Everton" something...

Would it be the definition of when somebody accidentally hits themselves in the nuts with a sledgehammer while claiming that they meant to do that, but it is still the fault of their neighbour?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10672 on: Today at 05:50:20 pm »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 07:42:50 am
Yes, it would be our dream scenario. We'd have nothing else left to win apart from Crufts and the Grand National.

A quintuple the following season while they go bust would be a good follow-up.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10673 on: Today at 05:55:51 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 05:50:20 pm
A quintuple the following season while they go bust would be a good follow-up.

We have 7 trophies to play for next season, including the Community Shield and the Super Cup.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10674 on: Today at 06:26:02 pm »
Quote from: Carra-ton on Today at 10:55:52 am
I don't want them relegated, I want them to survive on the last day, so that Frankie Lamps would be the hero they cannot sack. Next year will be their year unfortunately, i.e to go down.

They are not sacking Frank even if they get relegated. They might even be favorite for another relegation based on the state of their finances. United are fucked, but these are proper fucked.

Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 11:32:39 am
i would be one to talk but £20m+ on Keane, klaasen, tosun, etc beggars belief as deals to do

Baffling, absolutely baffling. The only explanation is that agents were making the calls and took huge slices out of the inflated prices.

In comparison, Rafa at Newcastle got Florian Lejeune, Federico Fernandez and Fabian Schar for maybe around 20 million combined or even less, and they are twice the players Keane is.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10675 on: Today at 06:28:37 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 04:57:09 pm
We might not have won the title but I think it was one of the biggest goals under Klopp. If Origi didn't have that moment he could have been gone the next month. Might not have been like but it was massive. I think it planted a big seed that saw us go on to win the Champions League. Also, it was dead, dead funny.

It was also karma for the dogs of war thuggery of Funes Mori.
