Carragher is like the Liverpool fans' on Twitter. Revels in the good times and the wins and the trophies and cant wait to shout about it from the rooftops and let everyone know how great it is as its his team. But then he cant wait to stick the boot in when something goes wrong and does so with great glee and gusto. Hes had digs at all sorts, including Klopp over the years. Hes a gobshite.



He's just got an unpleasantness about him. I went from thinking he was a boss lad and one of us to thinking he was a tit after reading his book. Some of the absolute shite he spouted in that. Ultimately he was a self-confessed Evertonian into his 20s, so there's always a part of his psyche that doesn't like us as he grew up hating LFC. He didn't care who he sold out to get his contract extensions and stay here well past his sell by date.I think he's a bit resentful of this team as well. When Rodgers was in charge and we couldn't defend for shit, he revelled in it when people would say "Liverpool need a Jamie Carragher" (a bit like Keane and United now on Sky, where he could just spend his time ripping into the defence or whatever) whereas nobody has said anything like that since Klopp took over. Instead he just goes on about the high line when he spent his career defending the 6 yard box and dragging the line back.