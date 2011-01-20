They desperately need at least one win from the next two games. Apart from the centre backs, the players are mostly fit and they've shown they can go on short runs. If they don't get a result from those two they'll sink like a stone. Leeds looked all right in their first game under Marsch, Burnley have the discipline to grind out results and only have two of the top six left to play. It's possible Everton could win the six-pointers against Brentford, Burnley and Watford, but those teams all look like they have a lot more fight in them.