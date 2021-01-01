I forgot Barmby yeah, that was a big catalyst. That was in 2000. A few months later he scored at Anfield in the derby



The atmosphere at that home derby in 2000 was unreal.We'd only beaten them once in 12 games at that point. Roy Evans record against them was horrendous plus we'd been outfought on many occasions. We beat them in Houllier's 1st home derby. That was the 3-2 when Fowler scored twice and sniffed the goal line. It was also Gerrard's derby debut and the one were he knocked one off the line at 3-2. There was a lot of celebration that day when we finally beat them for the 1st time in 5-6 years.The next season was the 1-0 defeat at home when Campbell scored. Jeffers and Westerveld had a scrap and got sent off. Then Gerrard snapped Campbell in half and got sent. Despite our indiscipline in that game it was indicative of the previous couple of derbies where we almost refused to be bullied by them but obviously over stepped the mark.What those run of games in the 1990's did though was provide a sense of pride for Everton. It definitely riled up our crowd that we couldn't beat them under Evans. You then had 2 or 3 derbies that were high octane, physical and controversial. You then had Barmby move across and it was melting pot of factors that led to powder keg atmosphere at the Anfield derby. The fact that Barmby scored and we won added fuel to the fire. We revelled in it that day.The atmosphere was replicated at their gaff later in the season, with their natural desire to push our season off course. If they'd held on to the 2-2 then I very much doubt we do the treble or qualify for CL. I think that Gary Mac goal turned the tide on the season and broke Everton's stranglehold over us. They knew it as well. They celebrated widely when it went 2-2 with about 10 mins to goI do think the hostility had been building during the late 90's but those 2 fixtures in 2000/01 were the turning point for me. Particularly with us doing the treble in 2001 and them floundering. We'd got back to winning trophies, broken their stranglehold over us in the most dramatic of fashions and poached one their best players at the time.