Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit

Offline Capon Debaser

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10600 on: Today at 12:05:24 pm »
Quote from: wet echo on Today at 12:00:29 pm
https://twitter.com/paddypower/status/1501136256515903488?s=25


Not sure if posted previously.
:lmao

Everyones cottoning onto them arent they. Fucking brilliant ;D
Logged




Online Jookie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10601 on: Today at 12:06:36 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:27:51 am
At some point in the 90s, probably the Royle era.

When they nearly went down against Wimbledon there wasn't really a big deal about it with reds that I can remember, as to whether they went down or not. There wasn't the same hatred in the air. 94/95 they won the cup and Liverpool fans were cheering them on, without so much even the 'lesser of two evils', United were the hated club. Maybe they didn't like that, as they made a big deal of cheering United on in 96 and singing United/Cantona songs on the Kop in 96/97 and thus started a 25+ years ongoing love affair with all things Manchester.

It gradually got worse from there. Late 90s though you still had loads of reds and blues dotted all over the home ends in the derby. It still wasn't that nastiness in the games themselves (in terms of chants at least). Then you had the Gary Mac derby, their fans were feral that night even before the game (minutes silence interruption) and then the bitterness over the trophies we won that season. Next season the 'murderers' chant started and the derbies became more segregated and spiteful. Moyes took over around that time as well and his rhetoric didn't help.

This is a good summary but with a few exceptions.

Personally I was gutted when they survived on the last day versus Wimbledon. I also wanted United to beat them in FA Cup final in 1995 (& 1985). Might have been different in other circles of Reds but I can remember most people in my friends and family circle wanting them down & United to win.

Felt like in the 90s there were loads of fans in home sections at both Goodison and Anfield derbies. I think the 90s was the last time things were cordial enough for that to be the case. Even though Everton struggled in the 90s I think there were 2 things that comforted them: 1) they beat us a lot and 2) we werent winning anything and our status was slipping.

The arrival of Houllier changed a lot. We stopped getting bullied by them and signalled the start of our dominance over them. We also had 2001. That season was huge in re-establishing Liverpool. Weve had downs since but 2001 was the season we re-established ourselves as a significant club in European football. Buying Barmby off them during this period added to the growing animosity.

This was the start of the change in relationship. I think 2005 CL win accelerated it. It was still relatively early in the re-invention of the European Cup as the CL and its increased importance as a competition you needed to be in to considered a big club and have finances to match. The disparity in standing of the clubs separated further. Not helped by comments by managers on both sides (Peoples club and calling Everton as small club or having small club mentality).

Theres been a continuation since. We are clearly a European superpower and they are a PL also-ran. Back in late 80s we were equals and peers. Due to poor management, poor recruitment and lack of success Everton are now only relevant to us because they reside in the same city 
« Last Edit: Today at 12:09:24 pm by Jookie »
Logged



Offline JohnSullie

  
  
  
  
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10602 on: Today at 12:08:56 pm »
I have every faith in the Blue-shite staying up
« Last Edit: Today at 12:10:56 pm by JohnSullie »
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10603 on: Today at 12:09:59 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 11:32:56 am
This is my thinking too.

Their home form across all comps since Lampard came in is W3 D0 L1 F9 A2. The loss versus City could easily have been a draw but in the other hand one of the wins is against Boreham Wood. However, with a small sample set it looks like their home form is better and probably the key to whether they escape relegation or not.

Next 2 home league games look massive. Theyll be targeting 4-6 points. If they dont win either then I think theyll be a lot more vulnerable.

Think it's tricky to put too much stock in their home form when of those three wins, two were in the FA Cup. Wolves on Sunday will be a challenge, bad run of form but their games are routinely tight so it's either a draw or one of them squeezing a victory by one goal.

If they lose that, with other results going against them, then think how that crowd will be a week on Thursday when Newcastle come - especially since they're close to safe and can play with some freedom.

Gun to my head, I think they survive, and probably by a few points - but who knows.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10604 on: Today at 12:22:47 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 12:06:36 pm
This is a good summary but with a few exceptions.

Personally I was gutted when they survived on the last day versus Wimbledon. I also wanted United to beat them in FA Cup final in 1995 (& 1985). Might have been different in other circles of Reds but I can remember most people in my friends and family circle wanting them down & United to win.

Felt like in the 90s there were loads of fans in home sections at both Goodison and Anfield derbies. I think the 90s was the last time things were cordial enough for that to be the case. Even though Everton struggled in the 90s I think there were 2 things that comforted them: 1) they beat us a lot and 2) we werent winning anything and our status was slipping.

The arrival of Houllier changed a lot. We stopped getting bullied by them and signalled the start of our dominance over them. We also had 2001. That season was huge in re-establishing Liverpool. Weve had downs since but 2001 was the season we re-established ourselves as a significant club in European football. Buying Barmby off them during this period added to the growing animosity.

This was the start of the change in relationship. I think 2005 CL win accelerated it. It was still relatively early in the re-invention of the European Cup as the CL and its increased importance as a competition you needed to be in to considered a big club and have finances to match. The disparity in standing of the clubs separated further. Not helped by comments by managers on both sides (Peoples club and calling Everton as small club or having small club mentality).

Theres been a continuation since. We are clearly a European superpower and they are a PL also-ran. Back in late 80s we were equals and peers. Due to poor management, poor recruitment and lack of success Everton are now only relevant to us because they reside in the same city

I remember listening to Wimbledon on the radio. Was laughing at 2-0 but remember briefly feeling a bit gutted there wouldn't be a derby next season (this was before the dogs of war mentality/hatred and bitterness spoilt the fixture). By the time of 1998 there was a lot more feeling of 'I hope these go down'. I was gutted they stayed up on that last day.

I forgot Barmby yeah, that was a big catalyst. That was in 2000. A few months later he scored at Anfield in the derby and then the return at Goodison was the Gary Mac game.

Fowler was another one. When he did that "eating the grass" goal celebration in front of them they went crazy and several went running to the police. Definitely not a case of being able to laugh it off. And that didn't come from a vacuum but from years of harassment from blues.
Logged


Online Ray K

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10605 on: Today at 12:32:46 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:37:40 am
Sigurdson for 40-50 million was up there
It wasn't just the Sigurdsson one, which in isolation would be just an overpay. It was that, in the same transfer window, they bought Davy Klaasen and bought Rooney back.  Three number 10s.

Might not get over that one myself.
Logged




Online RedSince86

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10606 on: Today at 12:52:37 pm »
They an angry bunch today, still going on about Peds, now it's going on to Standard Chartered being our sponsor.

Even if we dumped them as a shirt sponsor we'd get a even more lucrative deal widening the financial gap even more. ;D
Logged


Offline ScouserAtHeart

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10607 on: Today at 01:07:57 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 12:52:37 pm
They an angry bunch today

And every day
Logged


Online Red Berry

  
  
  
  
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10608 on: Today at 01:08:49 pm »
Quote from: Davidbowie on Today at 11:21:17 am
As much as we want it, I don't see them being relegated - it's wishful thinking!

They will scrape it, by 1 point or even goal difference, something ridiculous.

But even so, to finish 4th bottom or 5th bottom, considering what has been spent on that squad is absolutely staggering.

The West Ham/Chelsea man in charge hasn't got a clue and they were completely outclassed tactically last night, Kane ran the show for Spurs without actually putting a huge effort in.

Pickford is a laughing stock, Coleman should be playing in the MLS and I can now see exactly why 'Ole' didn't give Van De Beek a look-in at United. Absolutely anonymous!

I cannot wait for this lot to come to Anfield and get humiliated again. But unfortunately, I still think they'll survive.. just.

It's not wishful thinking though. Regardless of whether they stay up, relegation is a very real possibility.

They need to be on 30 points by the end of the month. That's when we'll know if they've scraped enough of a mentality together to escape - for this season.
Logged




Online Crosby Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10609 on: Today at 01:09:06 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:22:47 pm
I remember listening to Wimbledon on the radio. Was laughing at 2-0 but remember briefly feeling a bit gutted there wouldn't be a derby next season (this was before the dogs of war mentality/hatred and bitterness spoilt the fixture). By the time of 1998 there was a lot more feeling of 'I hope these go down'. I was gutted they stayed up on that last day.

I forgot Barmby yeah, that was a big catalyst. That was in 2000. A few months later he scored at Anfield in the derby and then the return at Goodison was the Gary Mac game.

Fowler was another one. When he did that "eating the grass" goal celebration in front of them they went crazy and several went running to the police. Definitely not a case of being able to laugh it off. And that didn't come from a vacuum but from years of harassment from blues.

They also had that last second goal disallowed against us back then too, when Wedterveld booted it into the back of their player and it looped in but the ref blew for full time. :lmao

All added to their sense of grievance.

I remember listening to that Wimbledon game too. Was t sure beforehand what I wanted but I remember being really annoyed when they survived and seeing the pitch invasions and all that. By 1998 I definitely wanted them down, partly down to the fact we could never beat them either back then!
Logged

Online Kekule

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10610 on: Today at 01:11:21 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 11:57:18 am
The funny thing being that that gif of the lad crying at a European away game is probably their glory years comparatively.

That was the year they were the last English team left in Europe after Premier League sides had a bit of a nightmare.  They seemed to think that being the last remaining side was some sort of guarantee of success and convinced themselves they were going to be running around Warsaw with the cup. They only got as far as the last 16 before getting tonked.  Hence the crying when reality bit.

The following season the Europa League was a Mickey Mouse cup right up until the second half of the final, at which point it became an important and prestigious trophy again
« Last Edit: Today at 02:18:05 pm by Kekule »
Logged

Offline Jack_Bauer

  
  
  
  
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10611 on: Today at 02:07:41 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 12:32:46 pm
It wasn't just the Sigurdsson one, which in isolation would be just an overpay. It was that, in the same transfer window, they bought Davy Klaasen and bought Rooney back.  Three number 10s.

Might not get over that one myself.
That was the year the wheels fell off for Koeman funnily enough after they had been good (by their standards) the previous year
Logged

Online Jookie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10612 on: Today at 02:20:23 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:22:47 pm
I forgot Barmby yeah, that was a big catalyst. That was in 2000. A few months later he scored at Anfield in the derby

The atmosphere at that home derby in 2000 was unreal.

We'd only beaten them once in 12 games at that point. Roy Evans record against them was horrendous plus we'd been outfought on many occasions. We beat them in Houllier's 1st home derby. That was the 3-2 when Fowler scored twice and sniffed the goal line. It was also Gerrard's derby debut and the one were he knocked one off the line at 3-2. There was a lot of celebration that day when we finally beat them for the 1st time in 5-6 years.

The next season was the 1-0 defeat at home when Campbell scored. Jeffers and Westerveld had a scrap and got sent off. Then Gerrard snapped Campbell in half and got sent. Despite our indiscipline in that game it was indicative of the previous couple of derbies where we almost refused to be bullied by them but obviously over stepped the mark.

What those run of games in the 1990's did though was provide a sense of pride for Everton. It definitely riled up our crowd that we couldn't beat them under Evans. You then had 2 or 3 derbies that were high octane, physical and controversial. You then had Barmby move across and it was melting pot of factors that led to powder keg atmosphere at the Anfield derby. The fact that Barmby scored and we won added fuel to the fire. We revelled in it that day.

The atmosphere was replicated at their gaff later in the season, with their natural desire to push our season off course. If they'd held on to the 2-2 then I very much doubt we do the treble or qualify for CL. I think that Gary Mac goal turned the tide on the season and broke Everton's stranglehold over us. They knew it as well. They celebrated widely when it went 2-2 with about 10 mins to go

I do think the hostility had been building during the late 90's but those 2 fixtures in 2000/01 were the turning point for me. Particularly with us doing the treble in 2001 and them floundering. We'd got back to winning trophies, broken their stranglehold over us in the most dramatic of fashions and poached one their best players at the time.
Logged



Online Lotus Eater

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10613 on: Today at 02:24:45 pm »
Going through their fixtures, I can see this going to the last game of the season with Everton 1-2 points ahead of Burnley.

Last game of the season:  Burnley @ home to Villa and Everton are away to Arsenal.

It could hinge on that
Logged


Online KurtVerbose

  
  
  
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10614 on: Today at 02:26:56 pm »
They are Newman to our Seinfeld.
Logged


Online lobsterboy

  
  
  
  
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10615 on: Today at 02:35:44 pm »
Quote from: wet echo on Today at 12:00:29 pm
https://twitter.com/paddypower/status/1501136256515903488?s=25


Not sure if posted previously.

Hah hah, that's brilliant, the fella booing the bus when its late.
Logged

Offline Davidbowie

  
  
  
  
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10616 on: Today at 02:39:36 pm »
When you consider what they have endured against us, you have to laugh, because it's almost hard to believe. They've been absolutely humiliated by us over the years.


Beat them at Goodison in the 93rd minute (Gary Mac)
Beat them at Anfield with 10 men in 2005
Their most hated rival Steven Gerrard grabs a hat-trick in a 3-0 win in 2012
Thrashed 4-0 at Anfield in 2014
Thrashed 4-0 at Anfield AGAIN in 2016
Mane scores in injury time (1-0) in 2016
Van Dijk scores on his Liverpool debut in a 2-1 win in 2018
THAT injury time goal from Origi in 2018
Thrashed 5-2 in 2019
Thrashed 4-1 at Goodison in 2021
Logged


Online Crosby Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10617 on: Today at 02:40:03 pm »
Quote from: Lotus Eater on Today at 02:24:45 pm
Going through their fixtures, I can see this going to the last game of the season with Everton 1-2 points ahead of Burnley.

Last game of the season:  Burnley @ home to Villa and Everton are away to Arsenal.

It could hinge on that

Ive heard Villa have City in the final day. I hope Gerrard sends his stronger squad to play City.
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10618 on: Today at 02:41:08 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 12:52:37 pm
They an angry bunch today, still going on about Peds, now it's going on to Standard Chartered being our sponsor.

Even if we dumped them as a shirt sponsor we'd get a even more lucrative deal widening the financial gap even more. ;D


Not been fed early on a CL game day, always makes them restless in their pens
Logged


Online RedSince86

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10619 on: Today at 02:41:24 pm »
Quote from: Davidbowie on Today at 02:39:36 pm
When you consider what they have endured against us, you have to laugh, because it's almost hard to believe. They've been absolutely humiliated by us over the years.


Beat them at Goodison in the 93rd minute (Gary Mac)
Beat them at Anfield with 10 men in 2005
Their most hated rival Steven Gerrard grabs a hat-trick in a 3-0 win in 2012
Thrashed 4-0 at Anfield in 2014
Thrashed 4-0 at Anfield AGAIN in 2016
Mane scores in injury time (1-0) in 2016
Van Dijk scores on his Liverpool debut in a 2-1 win in 2018
THAT injury time goal from Origi in 2018
Thrashed 5-2 in 2019
Thrashed 4-1 at Goodison in 2021
The kids beating them in the FA Cup.
Logged


Online El Lobo

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10620 on: Today at 02:42:19 pm »
The Origi one was the real crippler. Ultimately didn't matter in the grandest scheme of things as we didn't go on to win the title, but fucking hell can you imagine the fewm they must have that that day. Sat there all smug loving that they've just hindered our title chase and then that happens.
Logged


Offline Black Bull Nova

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10621 on: Today at 02:43:50 pm »
Quote from: Davidbowie on Today at 02:39:36 pm
When you consider what they have endured against us, you have to laugh, because it's almost hard to believe. They've been absolutely humiliated by us over the years.


Beat them at Goodison in the 93rd minute (Gary Mac)
Beat them at Anfield with 10 men in 2005
Their most hated rival Steven Gerrard grabs a hat-trick in a 3-0 win in 2012
Thrashed 4-0 at Anfield in 2014
Thrashed 4-0 at Anfield AGAIN in 2016
Mane scores in injury time (1-0) in 2016
Van Dijk scores on his Liverpool debut in a 2-1 win in 2018
THAT injury time goal from Origi in 2018
Thrashed 5-2 in 2019
Thrashed 4-1 at Goodison in 2021


Don't forget their first team being beaten by our under 11s in the FA cup


5 goals at Woodison in the 80s


FA cup semi 2012, 2 FA cup finals and a LC final



Logged


Online Kekule

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10622 on: Today at 02:44:04 pm »
Quote from: Davidbowie on Today at 02:39:36 pm
When you consider what they have endured against us, you have to laugh, because it's almost hard to believe. They've been absolutely humiliated by us over the years.


Beat them at Goodison in the 93rd minute (Gary Mac)
Beat them at Anfield with 10 men in 2005
Their most hated rival Steven Gerrard grabs a hat-trick in a 3-0 win in 2012
Thrashed 4-0 at Anfield in 2014
Thrashed 4-0 at Anfield AGAIN in 2016
Mane scores in injury time (1-0) in 2016
Van Dijk scores on his Liverpool debut in a 2-1 win in 2018
THAT injury time goal from Origi in 2018
Thrashed 5-2 in 2019
Thrashed 4-1 at Goodison in 2021

FA Cup Semi-Final 2012.  They went 1-0 up. Distin underhits a backpass for Suarez to equalise at a time when were perhaps looking like running out of ideas.  Andy Carroll winner in 87th minute.
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10623 on: Today at 02:45:04 pm »
Quote from: wet echo on Today at 12:00:29 pm
https://twitter.com/paddypower/status/1501136256515903488?s=25


Not sure if posted previously.


Hopefully made by Evertonians (or it will make them even more bitter)


If so then all credit for the humour.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,539
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10624 on: Today at 02:47:31 pm »
Serious question, if they do go down, this thread will shrink will it not? Do you even notice when Middlebrough Play Preston, will we notice or care when Everton draw with Rotherham?


How will we get our fun?
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Wullie160975

  • Oor Wullie! Your Wullie! A'body's Wullie!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,222
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10625 on: Today at 02:51:34 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 02:47:31 pm
Serious question, if they do go down, this thread will shrink will it not? Do you even notice when Middlebrough Play Preston, will we notice or care when Everton draw with Rotherham?


How will we get our fun?

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=344488.0
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,407
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10626 on: Today at 02:51:41 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 02:47:31 pm
Serious question, if they do go down, this thread will shrink will it not? Do you even notice when Middlebrough Play Preston, will we notice or care when Everton draw with Rotherham?


How will we get our fun?

I dunno I think we'll find plenty of fun in them playing Rotherham and Blackpool
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Lotus Eater

  • "The first picture of you! The first picture of summer. See the flowers scream their joy!" Father of Water Melon Eater.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 619
  • Yer Ma wears army boots
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10627 on: Today at 02:52:27 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:40:03 pm
Ive heard Villa have City in the final day. I hope Gerrard sends his stronger squad to play City.

You're right, I had read it wrong.

Burnley are at home to Newcastle (who could/should be safe by then)
Logged
11 September 1999 - Slater Street. 2 beers, a packet of crisps and a truncheon please.

Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,519
  • Indefatigability
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10628 on: Today at 02:57:11 pm »
The weird thing is that if they go down and then start to thrive in the Championship - winning loads on the spin - the Combined Merseyside XIs will re-emerge.

They beet Leeds 3-0 a few weeks ago and the disproportionate 'good vibes' were wild given their predicament.
Logged

Online davidlpool1982

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,523
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10629 on: Today at 02:58:11 pm »
There's a chance that the blues could go down by two points and we lose the title to City by two points on the same day. At which point Chris Kavanagh might as well plan to live his life never entering the boundaries of Merseyside ever again.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,407
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10630 on: Today at 02:59:51 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 02:57:11 pm
The weird thing is that if they go down and then start to thrive in the Championship - winning loads on the spin - the Combined Merseyside XIs will re-emerge.

They beet Leeds 3-0 a few weeks ago and the disproportionate 'good vibes' were wild given their predicament.

'Lee Trundle has scored more goals than Jota this season, and none of them pace goals. He's in'

Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,869
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10631 on: Today at 03:11:10 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 10:21:02 am
I don't ever recall him being in a relegation scrap in his career as a player!  He's the wrong man for this fight, he may get them out of it but it will be more down to the teams around them being equally as bad than anything Frankie boy does

Wasnt he part of that West Ham side that was bouncing  around the bottom along with Cole and Carrick?
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,769
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10632 on: Today at 03:12:46 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:07:44 am
Lampard is a shit coach.  Who would have guessed eh?


Their home form and two games in hand are what will save them. They arent going down.

A shit coach who thinks hes a genius and so wont likely improve.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,226
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10633 on: Today at 03:14:13 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:51:41 pm
I dunno I think we'll find plenty of fun in them playing Rotherham and Blackpool

Jurgen and his newest target might be able to catch an away match...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,612
  • Truthiness
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10634 on: Today at 03:16:19 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 03:11:10 pm
Wasnt he part of that West Ham side that was bouncing  around the bottom along with Cole and Carrick?
Not really. They had a shocking run in 2001 after Redknapp left and finished 15th, but never really looked like they were going to be relegated. He left that summer, a couple of years before they went down under Roeder.
That was the only time he finished in the bottom half with them.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,519
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10635 on: Today at 03:17:11 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 02:57:11 pm
The weird thing is that if they go down and then start to thrive in the Championship - winning loads on the spin - the Combined Merseyside XIs will re-emerge.

They beet Leeds 3-0 a few weeks ago and the disproportionate 'good vibes' were wild given their predicament.

I remember Leon Osman going on about them "turning Goodison into a fortress" or some other shit.
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,769
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10636 on: Today at 03:19:40 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 09:09:17 am
I'm trying to think of the hundreds of times Lampard was in a relegation scrap at Chelsea, a past history, which he is implying, will give him valuable experience to solve the problems today with Everton.

He certainly aint a genius in Maths...
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,407
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10637 on: Today at 03:21:59 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 03:17:11 pm
I remember Leon Osman going on about them "turning Goodison into a fortress" or some other shit.

Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,865
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10638 on: Today at 03:23:54 pm »
At home against Wolves and Newcastle in next 2 matches. If they somehow get 4 points, they should be fine as Leeds has been a total mess.
If Burnley stays up, Leeds will be the team to go down imo.
Logged
