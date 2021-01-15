when did that change? Is it really all to do with Heysel? Even after that I still remember the 1986 Cup Final where there was no segregation, red and blue stood side by side, the same in 1989 (although maybe that was more to do with the events of Hillsborough and them showing solidarity with us).



I'm not from Liverpool but I was pleased that Everton won the League in 1985 as we didn't win it. Not sure what the feeling was of city based fans at the time though.



Now though, I'll be disappointed if they don't go down



At some point in the 90s, probably the Royle era.When they nearly went down against Wimbledon there wasn't really a big deal about it with reds that I can remember, as to whether they went down or not. There wasn't the same hatred in the air. 94/95 they won the cup and Liverpool fans were cheering them on, without so much even the 'lesser of two evils', United were the hated club. Maybe they didn't like that, as they made a big deal of cheering United on in 96 and singing United/Cantona songs on the Kop in 96/97 and thus started a 25+ years ongoing love affair with all things Manchester.It gradually got worse from there. Late 90s though you still had loads of reds and blues dotted all over the home ends in the derby. It still wasn't that nastiness in the games themselves (in terms of chants at least). Then you had the Gary Mac derby, their fans were feral that night even before the game (minutes silence interruption) and then the bitterness over the trophies we won that season. Next season the 'murderers' chant started and the derbies became more segregated and spiteful. Moyes took over around that time as well and his rhetoric didn't help.