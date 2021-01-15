« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 260 261 262 263 264 [265]   Go Down

Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit  (Read 536643 times)

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,114
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10560 on: Today at 10:27:51 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 10:06:54 am
when did that change?  Is it really all to do with Heysel?  Even after that I still remember the 1986 Cup Final where there was no segregation, red and blue stood side by side, the same in 1989 (although maybe that was more to do with the events of Hillsborough and them showing solidarity with us).

I'm not from Liverpool but I was pleased that Everton won the League in 1985 as we didn't win it.  Not sure what the feeling was of city based fans at the time though.

Now though, I'll be disappointed if they don't go down

At some point in the 90s, probably the Royle era.

When they nearly went down against Wimbledon there wasn't really a big deal about it with reds that I can remember, as to whether they went down or not. There wasn't the same hatred in the air. 94/95 they won the cup and Liverpool fans were cheering them on, without so much even the 'lesser of two evils', United were the hated club. Maybe they didn't like that, as they made a big deal of cheering United on in 96 and singing United/Cantona songs on the Kop in 96/97 and thus started a 25+ years ongoing love affair with all things Manchester.

It gradually got worse from there. Late 90s though you still had loads of reds and blues dotted all over the home ends in the derby. It still wasn't that nastiness in the games themselves (in terms of chants at least). Then you had the Gary Mac derby, their fans were feral that night even before the game (minutes silence interruption) and then the bitterness over the trophies we won that season. Next season the 'murderers' chant started and the derbies became more segregated and spiteful. Moyes took over around that time as well and his rhetoric didn't help.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:31:49 am by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,935
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10561 on: Today at 10:30:40 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:18:05 am
Did you see the (lovely) stats on Sky last night which listed Evertons worst PL seasons by PPG. Their worst was actually 03/04. Think they only got 39 points. They used to fluctuate under Moyes because they did ok the season before and then came 4th the next season but that was a bit mad. Dont recall them being quite that bad? Dont think they were ever in serious relegation bother.

Anyway, PPG wise I think this is shaping up to be their worst ever season, although obviously doesnt take that many wins to improve that.

The first two or three seasons under Moyes were a little wild as I recall. One year they'd do well, the next they slipped right back down again. Took a bit of time for them to settle and gain consistency.

Like I said, even if they survive this season, next year will be even more brutal.  They've got nothing to build on. Their foundations are literally built on sand. And the tide's coming in.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,935
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10562 on: Today at 10:34:39 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:19:28 am
Even this season since those fist 6 games: they've drawn at Chelsea, Old Trafford, drew at home to Spurs, beat Arsenal and should have got something against City.

All the points gained in the above were under Benitez though (given they lost against City), who's an expert in shutting up shop in games like that. No chance Lampard gets similar success in those matches.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,230
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10563 on: Today at 10:36:40 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:27:51 am
At some point in the 90s, probably the Royle era.

When they nearly went down against Wimbledon there wasn't really a big deal about it with reds that I can remember, as to whether they went down or not. There wasn't the same hatred in the air. 94/95 they won the cup and Liverpool fans were cheering them on, without so much even the 'lesser of two evils', United were the hated club. Maybe they didn't like that, as they made a big deal of cheering United on in 96 and singing United/Cantona songs on the Kop in 96/97 and thus started a 25+ years ongoing love affair with all things Manchester.

It gradually got worse from there. Late 90s though you still had loads of reds and blues dotted all over the home ends in the derby. It still wasn't that nastiness in the games themselves (in terms of chants at least). Then you had the Gary Mac derby, their fans were feral that night even before the game (minutes silence interruption) and then the bitterness over the trophies we won that season. Next season the 'murderers' chant started and the derbies became more segregated and spiteful. Moyes took over around that time as well and his rhetoric didn't help.
thanks for that  :thumbup
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,487
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10564 on: Today at 10:38:53 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 10:06:54 am
when did that change?  Is it really all to do with Heysel?  Even after that I still remember the 1986 Cup Final where there was no segregation, red and blue stood side by side, the same in 1989 (although maybe that was more to do with the events of Hillsborough and them showing solidarity with us).

I'm not from Liverpool but I was pleased that Everton won the League in 1985 as we didn't win it.  Not sure what the feeling was of city based fans at the time though.

Now though, I'll be disappointed if they don't go down

I wasn't happy that they won the League as it meant we didn't, really did not want them winning it at all, but did feel like it was better it stayed in the city and taking it back the next season was going to be sweet - cheered my head of watching the FA Cup final with my Dad though when Whiteside scored.
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Online johnny74

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,568
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10565 on: Today at 10:41:01 am »
Looking at their form and the inexperience of their manager they are heading for around the 29 pt mark which easily sends them down.

Looks like varying around 0.5ppg over the last ten games. Last 8 matches it's 0.38 ppg.

Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,638
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10566 on: Today at 10:44:18 am »
Just looked at their remaining fixtures, shocking run they got left. I dont think anyone has stayed up with 25 points because I cant see them getting more than that.
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,739
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10567 on: Today at 10:45:04 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 08:39:26 am
Don't get your hopes up. Jammy bastards will stay up with the lowest points total of a non-relegated team in history

Another first.
Logged

Online Alisson Wonderland

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 727
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10568 on: Today at 10:48:34 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:50:14 am
There's still loads of games left, but the fixture list isn't particularly kind to them.

Of their 13 remaining games, six of them are away from home - which is obviously where they've been particularly bad. West Ham, Liverpool, Leicester, Arsenal, and games to be rearranged with Burnley and Watford. Those last two in particular are huge. But the other ones you struggle to see where the points are coming from.

The home fixtures aren't much better. Wolves, Newcastle, Man Utd, Chelsea, Brentford, plus the rescheduled games against Leicester and Palace. There's what, one game there you'd expect them to win in Brentford (maybe two, if we count United...). And the Brentford game isn't until the second last game of the season, by which point it could be too late.

Could be a fascinating weekend coming up. Burnley at Brentford on Saturday, huge chance for them to leapfrog Everton on points. Then 2pm Sunday, Leeds host Norwich - should be a win - while Everton host Wolves. What I would say is that Wolves also play Thursday night (against Watford) so will be tired when Sunday rolls around so The Ev really should be winning it. If they don't, and Burnley and Leeds get wins, they'll be absolutely shitting themselves.
They should really beat Wolves on Sunday.  I might put a bet on them to do that because that usually stops teams getting results.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 260 261 262 263 264 [265]   Go Up
« previous next »
 