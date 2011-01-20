« previous next »
Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit  (Read 535701 times)

Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10520 on: Today at 08:39:26 am »
Don't get your hopes up. Jammy bastards will stay up with the lowest points total of a non-relegated team in history
Online JRed

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10521 on: Today at 08:39:28 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 07:34:09 am
Just a quick scan of the internet, and loads of morose toffees moaning about Rafa. Even more attacking the players. But the weirdest ones are the ones who are supporting Frankie boy, and blaming everyone else, and say the players cant play Franks high line pressing game with three at the back, and then go on to say Frank is trying to play a system with shit players.

Surely a good manager would look at what he has in terms of players and design his tactics accordingly.
I have this image of Frankie in his tactics meeting saying the following.

Jordan, you can be like Mendy this week cos hes a good goalie yeah?
Mikey Keane I want you to play the  Van Dyke role, yes I know I told Klopp to fack off, but listen I fink you can do that for me, yeah?
Holgate stop playing with your facking chewie and listen. Can you stop hoofing it out of defence and start bringing it out on the floor, sort of like Reuben Diaz does, or even Harry Maguire.
Seamus Im playing to you in the Reece James role, I want to see loads of energy, up and dahn that touch line and whipping in those crosses to Dom. Is that tracksuit Prada Dom? Christine loved that D&G number btw.
Right Dom I want you to play like Tammy Abraham did for me at Derby, erm score some goals.
Anthony, I know you fink like me, and Im lovin your work, but you need to scream like Eden Hazard and Fernandez do when you dive, right?
Donny, you played under Ten Haag, can you show the ovvers how to press like Ajax did, start by showing Allan
Abdoulye, I know you love scoring just like I did, I want you to run box to box like Kante and then when you get around the opponents box I want to see a shot on target, just one will do currently. Here is a DVD of my greatest goals where you can see how I did it.
Richarlison, stop pulling Dominics  hair  or I will have to send you down to Mr Fergusons room for detention. Right! Stop that sulking and go, and no it is not unfair and I am not picking on you. Dele will you see that Richie gets to Mr Fergusons room and tell him that Richie is to miss his playtime.
Ok lads lets win, because Im a winner and thats what winners do!
The fans are in crisis and they have no idea who to blame so Rafa is the easy scapegoat. In reality the people to blame are Moshi for letting a succession of managers spend hundreds of millions on shite; Unlce Uzzy for being Putins mate; Ancelotti for his short-termism  then fucking off when the fans started coming back in; the players for being absolute shit bags; Frank for having absolutely no fucking clue what he is doing and then the fans themselves for being , well, Evertonians. The very last person to blame is Rafa, he wouldve kept them up. It wouldve been dire football but they wouldve ground out enough results to stay up. If all else fails tho, they can always blame the RS.
Online Original

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10522 on: Today at 08:40:40 am »
And to think, they were all crying out for him, the first fan led managerial appointment in Premier league history, so if they go down, it's on them, that'll be fun to watch
Online JRed

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10523 on: Today at 08:42:05 am »
Quote from: Original on Today at 08:40:40 am
And to think, they were all crying out for him, the first fan led managerial appointment in Premier league history, so if they go down, it's on them, that'll be fun to watch
Yeah but if Frank tells Klopp to fuck off again at Anfield that will keep them going in the Championship next season.
Offline boots

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10524 on: Today at 08:42:10 am »
Its only through his tactical genius that it wasnt 10-0
Online NarutoReds

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10525 on: Today at 08:42:16 am »
+ ESPN: "Tottenham make it clear: Frank Lampard's Everton are in the relegation scrap"

This also furthered the hypothesis that when Conte has a clear week to work with his players -- as when beating Manchester City and Leicester in the league, or Brighton in the FA Cup -- there is a notable uptick in their collective output.

But aside from Matt Doherty's continuing renaissance at wing-back -- "I'd like to underline his improvement" said Conte afterwards -- not much else could be drawn from this for Spurs given just how woeful the opposition was.

Lampard's last Premier League visit here came as Chelsea manager in December 2019, when he celebrated a thoroughly-deserved 2-0 win with a gleeful away section revelling in what that enclave of west London still refers to as "Three Point Lane."

The joke was on him here. To the tune of "Three Lions," Spurs fans sang: "He's going down, he's going down, he's going! Lampard's going down."

- https://global.espn.com/football/english-premier-league/story/4612036/tottenham-make-it-clear-frank-lampards-everton-are-in-the-relegation-scrap
Online RedForeverTT

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10526 on: Today at 08:42:55 am »
Quote from: Original on Today at 08:40:40 am
And to think, they were all crying out for him, the first fan led managerial appointment in Premier league history, so if they go down, it's on them, that'll be fun to watch

At what point will their fans realise its time to sack themselves?
Online PeterTheRed

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10527 on: Today at 08:45:28 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:07:44 am
Their home form and two games in hand are what will save them. They arent going down.

They have won two home games since September. Their remaining home fixtures are Wolves, Newcastle, Man Utd, Crystal Palace, Chelsea, Brentford and Leicester, including the postponed games. They are fucked ...
Online NarutoReds

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10528 on: Today at 08:47:47 am »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 08:42:55 am
At what point will their fans realise its time to sack themselves?
Wait... Mathematically, they could still qualified for Europa League. Mathematically.  :D  :D
Online JRed

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10529 on: Today at 08:50:57 am »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 08:47:47 am
Wait... Mathematically, they could still qualified for Europa League. Mathematically.  :D  :D
Mathematically the could still get in the champions league! So its not all doom and gloom!
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10530 on: Today at 08:56:21 am »
Just looking at Burnley there. Theyve claimed points from 15 games. 3 wins and 12 of them draws. Everton from 10 games,6 wins and 4 draws. Burnley are more likely to pick up points from games even though most of em are from draws.

I think thats what will save Burnley
Offline Sangria

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10531 on: Today at 09:06:17 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:45:28 am
They have won two home games since September. Their remaining home fixtures are Wolves, Newcastle, Man Utd, Crystal Palace, Chelsea, Brentford and Leicester, including the postponed games. They are fucked ...

Their radiant away form will get them through...
Online PeterTheRed

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10532 on: Today at 09:07:34 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 08:56:21 am
Just looking at Burnley there. Theyve claimed points from 15 games. 3 wins and 12 of them draws. Everton from 10 games,6 wins and 4 draws. Burnley are more likely to pick up points from games even though most of em are from draws.

I think thats what will save Burnley

Burnley are also playing Everton at home, in a relegation 6-pointer. Considering that Everton's other away fixtures are Watford, West Ham, LFC, Leicester and Arsenal, there are not many other places where Everton can pick up points ...
Offline No666

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10533 on: Today at 09:09:17 am »
I'm trying to think of the hundreds of times Lampard was in a relegation scrap at Chelsea, a past history, which he is implying, will give him valuable experience to solve the problems today with Everton.
Online Fromola

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10534 on: Today at 09:12:18 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 08:56:21 am
Just looking at Burnley there. Theyve claimed points from 15 games. 3 wins and 12 of them draws. Everton from 10 games,6 wins and 4 draws. Burnley are more likely to pick up points from games even though most of em are from draws.

I think thats what will save Burnley

Burnley could leapfrog Everton, although they need to bounce back quickly after the last two home defeats, big game against Brentford next. Apart from Man City who they always lose to and Spurs away the rest of their games are all very winnable, they've played most of the top sides twice already.

The problem is even if Burnley do finish above them there's still Leeds and Brentford right in trouble.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10535 on: Today at 09:15:55 am »
Apart from the good run under Rafa at the start of the season, they have been awful since. Here are the standings over the last 10 and the last 20 games. There is only one outcome ...
