Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10480 on: Today at 01:03:19 am »
Still amazes me that these spent nearly £40m on two fullbacks in January and neither player really features for them. I think out of the five players they signed in January, only van de Beek has started a PL game.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10481 on: Today at 01:27:16 am »
Lampard famously scored highly in an IQ test during his time at Chelsea, recording one of the highest set of marks ever recorded by the company doing the tests, while he was also once noted as the only Premier League footballer with a Latin GCSE to his name.

Just saying . The man is a genius.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10482 on: Today at 01:33:24 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 10:16:07 pm
We've won more away games in Milan this season than Everton have in England.

That is a beauty !
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10483 on: Today at 01:49:25 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 10:16:07 pm
We've won more away games in Milan this season than Everton have in England.

 ;D
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10484 on: Today at 02:27:26 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:35:59 am
Who would have thought eh! 6 years ago Everton were newly rich, £500m later and it's all gone badly wrong on and off the pitch



Aha! Uzzy is a Redshite. Look at his tie.

It's quite interesting really. Seven years ago, if you told the shite that they'd soon be bought out by a billionaire who would spend over £500,000,000 on them in order to get them competing, they would be convinced they'd be challenging for titles, certainly winning cups, and definitely not worried about finances. Comfortable in their new stadium too.

Yet, here they are. Crippled with debt. Still no funding for the sandpit. Trounced in a must-win game against serial bottlers Spurs, having to suspend links to a pariah oligarch, desperately fighting off relegation. Heated protests against the board. Sacking managers with alarming regularity then having to pay them a fortune in severance packages. Without a trophy for 27 years and counting and blaming everything and everyone but themselves.

And to think, they said all they needed to surpass Liverpool was comparable finances to buy players. Funny that, because by spending far less than them, we have been recent English, European and World Club Champions and are by far the best non-sportswash team in Britain and one of the absolute best sides on the planet.

Edit: Oh, I actually forgot that we are this seasons League Cup winners too. A trophy they can only dream of winning, yet one that should be the bare minimum achievement expected from a club that's just spent £500,000,000. All it's bought them is a relegation battle, though.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10485 on: Today at 02:49:41 am »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 10:27:26 pm
Everton deserves a place in Urban Dictionary.
Their true recognition will come when the noun becomes widely accepted as a verb, like "to google". Imagine the possibilities of expressions "to Everton" something...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10486 on: Today at 03:18:22 am »
Set a schedule watching Blues, was smiling watching Blues, told wifey "this is fun" at 5-0, topping the cake crawling in the Grand Old Team forum...

Fuck me I am closet Blues, following Blues. Pardon for a c*ntish behaviour of mine, my beloved Red Scousers.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10487 on: Today at 03:26:35 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:27:16 am
Lampard famously scored highly in an IQ test during his time at Chelsea, recording one of the highest set of marks ever recorded by the company doing the tests, while he was also once noted as the only Premier League footballer with a Latin GCSE to his name.

Just saying . The man is a genius.

That was a misheard quote, it was actually a blood glucose test.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10488 on: Today at 03:28:03 am »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 03:18:22 am
Set a schedule watching Blues, was smiling watching Blues, told wifey "this is fun" at 5-0, topping the cake crawling in the Grand Old Team forum...

Fuck me I am closet Blues, following Blues. Pardon for a c*ntish behaviour of mine, my beloved Red Scousers.

I forgot there was a game on at all. Saw the scoreline only half an hour ago (2pm local time, 3am Tuesday GMT). Pissed self laughing.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10489 on: Today at 03:30:45 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 03:28:03 am
I forgot there was a game on at all. Saw the scoreline only half an hour ago (2pm local time, 3am Tuesday GMT). Pissed self laughing.
Hahahhaha!!! Your reaction to the game, 100% same as mine!!!  ;D  ;D  This is another level of entertainment, whatever you want to call it. Hahahhaha!!!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10490 on: Today at 04:00:51 am »
Were guaranteed to finish ahead of Everton this season and they still have 13 games left to play bahaha 😂
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10491 on: Today at 05:39:25 am »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 03:18:22 am
Set a schedule watching Blues, was smiling watching Blues, told wifey "this is fun" at 5-0, topping the cake crawling in the Grand Old Team forum...

Fuck me I am closet Blues, following Blues. Pardon for a c*ntish behaviour of mine, my beloved Red Scousers.

Ha ha - you nutter  ;D
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10492 on: Today at 05:40:15 am »
:lmao
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10493 on: Today at 05:55:16 am »
What's the point of inching closer to Dele Alli's transfer payments by bringing him on in a game like that?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10494 on: Today at 06:05:06 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:02:41 pm
You hated Rafa
And sacked him with glee
But your Tory replacement
Is just a shit Stevie G
Oh Everton...

Are you doing a poetry course or something. Seem to see little ditties from you in every thread :)

The financial crash might have come at the perfect time for them. In the increasingly likely event they get relegated this season, they'll be forced into a fire sale and have to start over. Wiping the slate clean might be just what they need.
Obviously it might ruin them entirely as a club and we can look forward to a phoenix club rising from Stanley park sunday league. Oh, except phoenixes are red. This could be a spanner in the works.

If they do go down, we should definitely put in a bid for Pickford, only to be unable to 'reach' an agreement at the last minute.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10495 on: Today at 06:49:31 am »
So , at the moment its only their good start under Rafa that is keeping them out of the bottom 3? Yet everything is blamed on Rafa?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10496 on: Today at 07:02:50 am »
Ill miss the derbies and pretty much guaranteed 4 points each season, but the fun of watching them go down will balance it.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10497 on: Today at 07:07:44 am »
Lampard is a shit coach.  Who would have guessed eh?


Their home form and two games in hand are what will save them. They arent going down.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10498 on: Today at 07:09:03 am »
Quote from: Wingman on Today at 07:02:50 am
Ill miss the derbies and pretty much guaranteed 4 points each season, but the fun of watching them go down will balance it.
I won't, derbies have turned into an excuse for them to try and injure our players. They can stay in the bottom leagues with the rest of the thugs and fight it out with Ferguson as their manager.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10499 on: Today at 07:10:58 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:07:44 am
Lampard is a shit coach.  Who would have guessed eh?


Their home form and two games in hand are what will save them. They arent going down.

What happens if they stop winning at home as well? I am struggling to see where their next win is coming from.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10500 on: Today at 07:12:48 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 06:49:31 am
So , at the moment its only their good start under Rafa that is keeping them out of the bottom 3? Yet everything is blamed on Rafa?

Pretty much.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10501 on: Today at 07:13:24 am »
Blimey only just seen it was 5.

They must all be on drugs.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10502 on: Today at 07:19:37 am »
ifithadntbeenforrafa
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10503 on: Today at 07:21:27 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:07:44 am
Lampard is a shit coach.  Who would have guessed eh?


Their home form and two games in hand are what will save them. They arent going down.
Theyve won 2 of the last 9 home league games. They are by far the worst form team in the league.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10504 on: Today at 07:34:09 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 06:49:31 am
So , at the moment its only their good start under Rafa that is keeping them out of the bottom 3? Yet everything is blamed on Rafa?

Just a quick scan of the internet, and loads of morose toffees moaning about Rafa. Even more attacking the players. But the weirdest ones are the ones who are supporting Frankie boy, and blaming everyone else, and say the players cant play Franks high line pressing game with three at the back, and then go on to say Frank is trying to play a system with shit players.

Surely a good manager would look at what he has in terms of players and design his tactics accordingly.
I have this image of Frankie in his tactics meeting saying the following.

Jordan, you can be like Mendy this week cos hes a good goalie yeah?
Mikey Keane I want you to play the  Van Dyke role, yes I know I told Klopp to fack off, but listen I fink you can do that for me, yeah?
Holgate stop playing with your facking chewie and listen. Can you stop hoofing it out of defence and start bringing it out on the floor, sort of like Reuben Diaz does, or even Harry Maguire.
Seamus Im playing to you in the Reece James role, I want to see loads of energy, up and dahn that touch line and whipping in those crosses to Dom. Is that tracksuit Prada Dom? Christine loved that D&G number btw.
Right Dom I want you to play like Tammy Abraham did for me at Derby, erm score some goals.
Anthony, I know you fink like me, and Im lovin your work, but you need to scream like Eden Hazard and Fernandez do when you dive, right?
Donny, you played under Ten Haag, can you show the ovvers how to press like Ajax did, start by showing Allan
Abdoulye, I know you love scoring just like I did, I want you to run box to box like Kante and then when you get around the opponents box I want to see a shot on target, just one will do currently. Here is a DVD of my greatest goals where you can see how I did it.
Richarlison, stop pulling Dominics  hair  or I will have to send you down to Mr Fergusons room for detention. Right! Stop that sulking and go, and no it is not unfair and I am not picking on you. Dele will you see that Richie gets to Mr Fergusons room and tell him that Richie is to miss his playtime.
Ok lads lets win, because Im a winner and thats what winners do!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10505 on: Today at 07:36:35 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:27:16 am
Lampard famously scored highly in an IQ test during his time at Chelsea, recording one of the highest set of marks ever recorded by the company doing the tests, while he was also once noted as the only Premier League footballer with a Latin GCSE to his name

Just saying . The man is a genius.

He might want help them rewrite this 'Nil Satis, Nisi Optimum'.

If they go down it would be interesting seeing if Pickford stays and how that impact his WC hopes.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10506 on: Today at 07:37:40 am »
They're 3/1 to go down now, it is very much on. Only thing stopping it is I can see them picking up a few random wins at home when their backs are against it.

If we win the treble and these go down then where do we even go from there, footy is complete. ;D
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10507 on: Today at 07:42:50 am »
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 07:37:40 am
They're 3/1 to go down now, it is very much on. Only thing stopping it is I can see them picking up a few random wins at home when their backs are against it.

If we win the treble quadruple and these go down then where do we even go from there, footy is complete. ;D

Yes, it would be our dream scenario. We'd have nothing else left to win apart from Crufts and the Grand National.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10508 on: Today at 07:45:31 am »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 07:42:50 am
Yes, it would be our dream scenario. We'd have nothing else left to win apart from Crufts and the Grand National.

And Eurovision.
