These are going down. If not this season, then next.



Financially they're screwed. They'll have no transfer budget in the summer. Frank will have to work with what he's got, and what he's got is shit.



He needs his team to be compact, sit tight, hit on the break etc. He needs a defence that's solid, alert and on the ball. He has none of this, and I don't think he can coach it into them. Pickford alone is too arrogant to take on board anything he might be told, and he's incapable of commanding his area. Never mind the rest of the team.



They are not getting to 40 points this season, whether they stay up or not. Combined with how well we're doing, I doubt there's an Everton fan anywhere sleeping well at night.



It's not if, it's when.