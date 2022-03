Quite a change this, admitting we have world class players all over the field.



Cant possibly find a way to say something else positive so it has to be doping, but its just those two clubs. Wonder what we are using, must be a collabortation with City since it seems that we achieve very similar effects. Oh and building a set up that the club follows cant be because then everyone else would do it, so simple duh. The only valid strategy is to throw money about like drunken idiots and hope it all hits off or sends you towards relegation. Would be so nice to see them go down.



Besides, as far as I know there're no drugs that make an average player into a super skillful, productive player. PEDS can make you run further and longer and become stronger, bulkier etc but can't give you skills and talent.But then I guess Everton fans won't understand what 'good coaching' even means, having had no experience of it