The problem for Everton though is that if the BMD was built then by the time it opened sanctions would have kicked in. Why would Moshiri risk half a billion on a Stadium in a Country that he could be sanctioned in at any time.
It would be the same for the financial institutions. Why lend money to someone as toxic as Moshiri.
Haha, that assumes BMD will actually be built! Dave's probably right that their immediate concern is paying everyday costs for the next 6-12 months.
For those in IT, Sun Microsystems built their UK HQ around 99/2000 in a huge business park in Farnborough, Hampshire (GMP). They had a model of the site in their reception which showed 3 huge buildings it looked wonderful. Except that the 3rd building was never finished.
Back then Sun were huge (before my time) but the dotcom bubble burst and the 3rd building remained as a bare steel structure for over 10 years until Oracle took over and closed the site. Everytime I visited it seemed like a reminder of how big they were and the slow and steady decline.
The structure only came down a few years ago and Guilemont Park is now a housing development.
Think the sandpit is gonna do the same for Everton!