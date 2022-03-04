« previous next »
Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit

Oldmanmick

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #10200 on: Today at 05:29:30 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 11:24:49 am
You just know his kids and grandkids kit him out with all the Everton gear every birthday and Christmas, and he wears it all to go for his paper with his dog.

I'm pretty sure I know the bloke. He's only 35. That's what supporting Everton does to you.
Kekule

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #10201 on: Today at 05:29:44 pm
And to think loads of them thought that Cazoo fella was going to sort them out with a load of other commercial deals and become some sort of power broker for them.

He just wanted his companys name on their shirts and has jibbed them off after a couple of years because Everton are no longer big enough for him.

Oh Everton.
12C

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #10202 on: Today at 05:56:56 pm
https://theesk.org/2022/03/04/everton-usm-moshiri-and-bramley-moore/

The Esk has really wised up since the early days of caveats and phony transfer scoops.
This, from a fan of the club is a chilling analysis of the place they were in before sanctions, and where they are today.
As we suspected, there is no finance in place for the stadium apart from the £45m from Rotherham and the region, and the £100m already poured literally into filling in the dock.
They worse off than when Moshiri arrived.

It is interesting think what will happen if the government are forced into sanctioning Usmanovs business partners.

 
DonkeyWan

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #10203 on: Today at 06:06:17 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:44:14 pm
That debt for them is shocking given they haven't even made a proper start on the stadium yet.

It's basically half a billion spent to be in a relegation battle.
Moshiri, bringing exciting times back to Everton. Being in a relegation battle is exciting, right?
Ghost Town

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #10204 on: Today at 06:06:41 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 05:56:56 pm
https://theesk.org/2022/03/04/everton-usm-moshiri-and-bramley-moore/

The Esk has really wised up since the early days of caveats and phony transfer scoops.
This, from a fan of the club is a chilling analysis of the place they were in before sanctions, and where they are today.
As we suspected, there is no finance in place for the stadium apart from the £45m from Rotherham and the region, and the £100m already poured literally into filling in the dock.
They worse off than when Moshiri arrived.

It is interesting think what will happen if the government are forced into sanctioning Usmanovs business partners.

 
Remember though that the 15m grant from the Combined Authority is for work around the stadium, not for the stadium build itself. The other 30m is a loan towards construction costs, which will come with conditions. That 30m does seem to be the only actual finance for construction that they have so far managed to wangle. 
TepidT2O

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #10205 on: Today at 06:32:44 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 05:56:56 pm
https://theesk.org/2022/03/04/everton-usm-moshiri-and-bramley-moore/

The Esk has really wised up since the early days of caveats and phony transfer scoops.
This, from a fan of the club is a chilling analysis of the place they were in before sanctions, and where they are today.
As we suspected, there is no finance in place for the stadium apart from the £45m from Rotherham and the region, and the £100m already poured literally into filling in the dock.
They worse off than when Moshiri arrived.

It is interesting think what will happen if the government are forced into sanctioning Usmanovs business partners.

 
This actually a very good piece.

What it brings home though, is that much of Moshiris wealth may have lost its value. 
« Last Edit: Today at 06:46:06 pm by TepidT2O »
Dave McCoy

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #10206 on: Today at 06:35:44 pm
They may not need to sanction Usmanov's business partners though. For all we know they're already fucked. There is no transparency between what is Moshiri's and what is Usmanov's via USM, keeping in mind again that all voting rights for USM are held by Usmanov. For all we know Moshiri's access to capital is already cut off because there is no way to distinguish a difference between those assets and the risk to do business with him is then too great.
Mighty_Red

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #10207 on: Today at 06:51:45 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 06:35:44 pm
They may not need to sanction Usmanov's business partners though. For all we know they're already fucked. There is no transparency between what is Moshiri's and what is Usmanov's via USM, keeping in mind again that all voting rights for USM are held by Usmanov. For all we know Moshiri's access to capital is already cut off because there is no way to distinguish a difference between those assets and the risk to do business with him is then too great.
Based on how slowly the sanctions are likely to take to bed in, I think Moshiri will get away with this. The govt will focus on the low hanging fruit (houses etc) and try avoid the harder to prove stuff like Everton as they are weak-willed and would rather avoid the boo-merchants

The main problem is the sponsorship situation and especially whether they are owed payments for this season - if they are, they're in a mess as replacing that at this time is probably even worse than during the pandemic.
12C

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #10208 on: Today at 06:54:18 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 06:06:41 pm
Remember though that the 15m grant from the Combined Authority is for work around the stadium, not for the stadium build itself. The other 30m is a loan towards construction costs, which will come with conditions. That 30m does seem to be the only actual finance for construction that they have so far managed to wangle.

True.
I didnt see the Telegraph bit about Laing. I would assume Moshiri is still paying for the groundworks at present currently down at £100m for sand.
I think they have two options, either abandon the project or Moshiri pays out of his pocket via a loan. Problem is Moshiri has a lot of his wealth tied up with USM.
I suppose he could sell the Liver buildings   ;)
67CherryRed

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #10209 on: Today at 06:58:47 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 04:22:38 pm
Cazoo shirt sponsorship ending after this season too.
Cazoo no you can't.
Al 666

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #10210 on: Today at 06:59:56 pm
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 06:51:45 pm
Based on how slowly the sanctions are likely to take to bed in, I think Moshiri will get away with this. The govt will focus on the low hanging fruit (houses etc) and try avoid the harder to prove stuff like Everton as they are weak-willed and would rather avoid the boo-merchants

The main problem is the sponsorship situation and especially whether they are owed payments for this season - if they are, they're in a mess as replacing that at this time is probably even worse than during the pandemic.

The problem for Everton though is that if the BMD was built then by the time it opened sanctions would have kicked in. Why would Moshiri risk half a billion on a Stadium in a Country that he could be sanctioned in at any time.

It would be the same for the financial institutions. Why lend money to someone as toxic as Moshiri.
Dave McCoy

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #10211 on: Today at 07:09:25 pm
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 06:51:45 pm
Based on how slowly the sanctions are likely to take to bed in, I think Moshiri will get away with this. The govt will focus on the low hanging fruit (houses etc) and try avoid the harder to prove stuff like Everton as they are weak-willed and would rather avoid the boo-merchants

The main problem is the sponsorship situation and especially whether they are owed payments for this season - if they are, they're in a mess as replacing that at this time is probably even worse than during the pandemic.

Everton are only able to currently function due to owner finance. If Moshiri can no longer plug the gap between what they spend and make then even if they avoid relegation this season the amount of cost cutting required to make them function without that funding may make that a formality next season.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #10212 on: Today at 07:14:59 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:32:44 pm
This actually a very good piece.

What it brings home though, is that much of Moshiris wealth may have lost its value.

Hes seen the light for a couple of years now to the point where his truth telling is categorised as R/S propaganda.
Son of Spion

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #10213 on: Today at 07:16:15 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:44:14 pm
That debt for them is shocking given they haven't even made a proper start on the stadium yet.

It's basically half a billion spent to be in a relegation battle.
So, if anyone was actually stupid enough to fund their vanity dome, they'll be in well over a billion quids worth of debt?  :o

Half a billion spent in order to mire themselves in a relegation battle. The chippy by Anfield probably generates more revenue than Everton too.

What an absolute shambles they are. They genuinely deserve to go down and fade away. The BMD mirage looked dodgy at best even with Putin's buddy lurking in the Goodison shadows. Now, it would be absolute suicide. If they have any sense at all they'll halt spending out to piss about in the sandpit, cut their loses and bin it off until some day in the future they might be able to redevelop the shed.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #10214 on: Today at 07:17:19 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 07:09:25 pm
Everton are only able to currently function due to owner finance. If Moshiri can no longer plug the gap between what they spend and make then even if they avoid relegation this season the amount of cost cutting required to make them function without that funding may make that a formality next season.

Player sales.

But when youre in the shit getting a good price will be impossible.

And they consistently over value their players so they may not bring in as much as required.
Schmidt

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #10215 on: Today at 07:41:51 pm
Sounds like they'll be sticking with Frankie for the foreseeable then, the last thing they need is more severance to pay.
JRed

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #10216 on: Today at 08:59:08 pm
I want Everton to disappear more than most. However,  whats happening with them and Chelsea just shows how dangerous it is inviting dodgy money into the game. The PL should be ashamed of themselves. There quite clearly is no fit and proper owners test. As well as Russian gangsters Oligarchs, we now have despotic regimes from Abu Dhabi and Saudi. Its fucking ridiculous.
Brissyred

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #10217 on: Today at 10:28:36 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:59:56 pm
Why would Moshiri risk half a billion on a Stadium in a Country that he could be sanctioned in at any time.
The likelihood of it 'only' being 500m are remote given current building costs and huge inflation in building materials.
Mighty_Red

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #10218 on: Today at 10:35:31 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:59:56 pm
The problem for Everton though is that if the BMD was built then by the time it opened sanctions would have kicked in. Why would Moshiri risk half a billion on a Stadium in a Country that he could be sanctioned in at any time.

It would be the same for the financial institutions. Why lend money to someone as toxic as Moshiri.

Haha, that assumes BMD will actually be built! Dave's probably right that their immediate concern is paying everyday costs for the next 6-12 months.

For those in IT, Sun Microsystems built their UK HQ around 99/2000 in a huge business park in Farnborough, Hampshire (GMP). They had a model of the site in their reception which showed 3 huge buildings it looked wonderful. Except that the 3rd building was never finished.

Back then Sun were huge (before my time) but the dotcom bubble burst and the 3rd building remained as a bare steel structure for over 10 years until Oracle took over and closed the site. Everytime I visited it seemed like a reminder of how big they were and the slow and steady decline.

The structure only came down a few years ago and Guilemont Park is now a housing development.

Think the sandpit is gonna do the same for Everton!

