here we go ....The UK has announced sanctions on two more Russian oligarchs - Alisher Usmanov and Igor Shuvalov following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.Mr Usmanov's company USM previously had sponsorship ties with Arsenal and - until this week - Everton.Mr Shuvalov was formerly Russian President Vladimir Putin's deputy prime minister and is currently chairman of the management board of a Russian bank.The BBC has contacted the two men for their response.