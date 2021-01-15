« previous next »
Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit

Online red1977

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10120 on: Today at 09:26:27 pm »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 09:23:57 pm
Something in my closet, I want Everton to win and progress today. Fucking hell, what's wrong with me...

But yes, "closetly", I want them to win.  ???  ???

Not keen on Boreham Wood? 😁
Online Wabaloolah

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10121 on: Today at 09:26:28 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 09:12:30 pm
Do they though? Not so long ago on here people were sceptical of Everton saying uncle uzzy is paying for everything. Bit confused.
he may not have been fully paying for everything but he has definitely provided a lot of "sponsorship" money and £30m to have first dibs on stadium naming rights to help Everton with FFP.

His companies' names were all over Everton until yesterday
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10122 on: Today at 09:28:11 pm »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 09:23:57 pm
Something in my closet, I want Everton to win and progress today. Fucking hell, what's wrong with me...

But yes, "closetly", I want them to win.  ???  ???
fuck that, don't want to risk another fixture against these fuckers than we have to.

Would rather draw Boreham Wood in the next round and batter them
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10123 on: Today at 09:31:56 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 09:28:11 pm
fuck that, don't want to risk another fixture against these fuckers than we have to.

Would rather draw Boreham Wood in the next round and batter them


We got the winner of Forest v Huddersfield at their place.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10124 on: Today at 09:33:26 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 09:12:30 pm
Do they though? Not so long ago on here people were sceptical of Everton saying uncle uzzy is paying for everything. Bit confused.
He's obviously got his grubby paws involved in the club, but claims from the Bitters about him being their real owner seemed fanciful. I mean why hide in the wings if he's the real owner? What does he or the club gain from that? Bitters were hoping and praying that he was the real money man, and they bragged about him as though he was, but I'm not sure those claims were built on anything of real substance. They still don't have funding for the sandpit, and if Usmanov really was the sugar daddy they claimed he was, why were they still scratching around in the dirt begging for someone to fund it?

He seemed to be more of a dodgy dealer helping his mate Moshiri out with dubious sponsorships and the ridiculous £30m for first refusal on the sandpit naming rights. To one extent of another, his dodgy dealing has been helping them. They are a complete mess, in terrible levels of debt and in real trouble, so I think his exit could still hit them hard.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10125 on: Today at 09:39:38 pm »

The joy supporting Everton brings  to the world.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10126 on: Today at 09:40:45 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:39:38 pm

The joy supporting Everton brings  to the world.
That fucking tickled me  ;D
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10127 on: Today at 09:42:20 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Today at 09:40:45 pm
That fucking tickled me  ;D
A face that could freeze lava.

Its pure Everton isnt it?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10128 on: Today at 09:43:41 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:31:56 pm

We got the winner of Forest v Huddersfield at their place.
forgot the draw was before this game, I'll take that, City away to Southampton could be interesting!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10129 on: Today at 09:43:43 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:42:20 pm
A face that could freeze lava.

Its pure Everton isnt it?

Which one?!

Looks like Capons worked his magic on it already.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10130 on: Today at 09:44:10 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:43:43 pm
Which one?!

Looks like Capons worked his magic on it already.
The old guy throwing the vs
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10131 on: Today at 09:47:19 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:44:10 pm
The old guy throwing the vs

The woman on the other side of the player cracked me up too.

And little Josh from The Anfield Wrap there as well.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10132 on: Today at 09:48:19 pm »
Fucking cheating against Boreham Wood.  Fucking dogs.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10133 on: Today at 09:55:09 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:42:20 pm
A face that could freeze lava.

Its pure Everton isnt it?
I actually thought it was the girl in the gigs that was doing the V sign... Cannot be unseen  ;D
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10134 on: Today at 10:00:08 pm »
If it hadn't been for Rafa bringing Rondon in they wouldn't be beating Boreham fucking Wood  :lmao
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10135 on: Today at 10:05:05 pm »
Usmanov being sanctioned by the UK and the US
