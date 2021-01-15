Do they though? Not so long ago on here people were sceptical of Everton saying uncle uzzy is paying for everything. Bit confused.



He's obviously got his grubby paws involved in the club, but claims from the Bitters about him being their real owner seemed fanciful. I mean why hide in the wings if he's the real owner? What does he or the club gain from that? Bitters were hoping and praying that he was the real money man, and they bragged about him as though he was, but I'm not sure those claims were built on anything of real substance. They still don't have funding for the sandpit, and if Usmanov really was the sugar daddy they claimed he was, why were they still scratching around in the dirt begging for someone to fund it?He seemed to be more of a dodgy dealer helping his mate Moshiri out with dubious sponsorships and the ridiculous £30m for first refusal on the sandpit naming rights. To one extent of another, his dodgy dealing has been helping them. They are a complete mess, in terrible levels of debt and in real trouble, so I think his exit could still hit them hard.