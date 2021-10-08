Serious question.

Seeing as the money for the new stadium was, as someone pointed out, listed as capital investment and was exempted from FFP, what happens now if they cant pay the lease, because Moshiri via his wealth which is largely tied up in USM was funding that along with the initial groundworks, outside of FFP. Is the council still involved with the deal as guarantor? Remember they had first dibs on revenue in case of default under that dodgy finance deal? Or will Peel take back their land?

Or will Johnson shit his Russian undies and fail to implement any sanctions? Hence the suspension rather than the severing of ties to USM



Moshi wasn't funding the stadium build, as far as can be ascertained. He provided some money for enabling works but unless I've missed it he has yet to secure the finance for the actual build. As it stands EFC have paid to fill-in the dock, creating a new building site which may, or may not, be built upon at some point. Who might build upon it remains to be seen.In addition to Moshi's footing the in-fill bill, the Liverpool Combined Authority agreed to provide a 15m grant to go towards local infrastructure imporvements, and have offered a 30m loan towards the stadium costs (that's a loan, not a grant) if various conditions are met. As far as I can see that's the totality of monies so far secured - nothing like the 600-700m that might be needed to complete a stadium on the site.The council no longer seem to be involved in the funding process - at least not Joe's elaborate lend and relend plan. I believe the site is leased by EFC from Peel so in the case of default presumably it reverts back to them? Or maybe the lease can be sold on. Not sure about that.However, there may be stuff I've missed. So as with my response to Dave earlier, if anyone knows more please include it here. This might be a good time for a state-of-affairs recap, to see where our neighbours currently stand. So we have the facts rather than the myths that the Bitters tend to peddle.Many of us have to take taxis in the Liverpool area from time to time, so it's worth being properly preppedThat's quite likely