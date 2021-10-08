« previous next »
Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit  (Read 510303 times)

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:40:06 pm
What a grotesque piece of shit that utter gobshite is.  :tosser
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:41:11 pm
beat yer to it!!  :)
I just noticed that you did. So I deleted mine.  ;D
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:53:03 pm
I just noticed that you did. So I deleted mine.  ;D
crap!  now I can't update my CV - no proof !
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 01:38:39 pm
Goodison is a H&S risk... you could go blind from the venom being sprayed and the awfulness of the football.

Never mind the risk of splinters.
I knew that DaveK lad was an idiot. The scale of which though I thought was measurable. But to honestly think your football club is the biggest victim in a fucking war. Beyond actual words
That eyesore of a pit is at the end of my road, just noticed the MegaFon signs have gone from the Park End.

You wouldn't know their is a match on their tonight, same every game. Absolute zero activity around the ground, just a big ugly, depressing, silent blue shack.

LFC have worked wonders with what they've done to Anfield, it's so open, appealing and inviting now to what it was. Always something going on outside (match day or not) be it stadium tours, a busy shop or fans just chilling out taking pics.

I know EFC are pretty much hemmed in, but so were we, I'm sure some feasible plans did the rounds involving a refurbished and expanded Goodison Park, but they threw up a tacky and tiny new Park End instead.

If the new Stadium doesn't go ahead (and I seriously hope it does) they are in deep deep shit, Goodison now is so far past its sell by date, I am struggling to think what they can actually do with it.
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Today at 02:18:28 pm
I knew that DaveK lad was an idiot. The scale of which though I thought was measurable. But to honestly think your football club is the biggest victim in a fucking war. Beyond actual words

They aren't even going to be the biggest victim in English football. Barely anyone even knows that they're linked.
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 02:47:57 pm
That eyesore of a pit is at the end of my road, just noticed the MegaFon signs have gone from the Park End.

You wouldn't know their is a match on their tonight, same every game. Absolute zero activity around the ground, just a big ugly, depressing, silent blue shack.

LFC have worked wonders with what they've done to Anfield, it's so open, appealing and inviting now to what it was. Always something going on outside (match day or not) be it stadium tours, a busy shop or fans just chilling out taking pics.

I know EFC are pretty much hemmed in, but so were we, I'm sure some feasible plans did the rounds involving a refurbished and expanded Goodison Park, but they threw up a tacky and tiny new Park End instead.

If the new Stadium doesn't go ahead (and I seriously hope it does) they are in deep deep shit, Goodison now is so far past its sell by date, I am struggling to think what they can actually do with it.

Our kid was up from Bournemouth the other week, same day we played Leeds and as he'd not been to the ground since about 1988, he went for a look before visiting our Nans grave in Anfield cemetery. He was thinking about putting his drone up, but even at 12pm there were people and police all over the place, so even if the weather hadn't have been crap, he said it was far too busy to fly.

Pity you living by the Pit, my Auntie used to live on Andrew Street my Nan on Lind and another pair of aunties live on Frodsham and Dyson, so seen far too much of that dump as it is, never mind seeing it every day.
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 02:47:57 pm
That eyesore of a pit is at the end of my road, just noticed the MegaFon signs have gone from the Park End.

You wouldn't know their is a match on their tonight, same every game. Absolute zero activity around the ground, just a big ugly, depressing, silent blue shack.

LFC have worked wonders with what they've done to Anfield, it's so open, appealing and inviting now to what it was. Always something going on outside (match day or not) be it stadium tours, a busy shop or fans just chilling out taking pics.

I know EFC are pretty much hemmed in, but so were we, I'm sure some feasible plans did the rounds involving a refurbished and expanded Goodison Park, but they threw up a tacky and tiny new Park End instead.

If the new Stadium doesn't go ahead (and I seriously hope it does) they are in deep deep shit, Goodison now is so far past its sell by date, I am struggling to think what they can actually do with it.

I think the plan was to rotate the ground 180 degrees and have more space to build. Would have involved buying up houses - Kopite behaviour that though la (despite Everton doing that before us)

If BM does not get built then the only viable option would be if Liverpool got something like the Commonwealth Games, which won't be for some years now. Especially with all the corruption from Chippy Tits and his mates
Quote from: 12C on Today at 09:22:24 am
Serious question.
Seeing as the money for the new stadium was, as someone pointed out, listed as capital investment and was exempted from FFP, what happens now if they cant pay the lease, because Moshiri via his wealth which is largely tied up in USM was funding that along with the initial groundworks, outside of FFP.  Is the council still involved with the deal as guarantor? Remember they had first dibs on revenue in case of default under that dodgy finance deal? Or will Peel take back their land?
Moshi wasn't funding the stadium build, as far as can be ascertained. He provided some money for enabling works but unless I've missed it he has yet to secure the finance for the actual build. As it stands EFC have paid to fill-in the dock, creating a new building site which may, or may not, be built upon at some point. Who might build upon it remains to be seen.

In addition to Moshi's footing the in-fill bill, the Liverpool Combined Authority agreed to provide a 15m grant to go towards local infrastructure imporvements, and have offered a 30m loan towards the stadium costs (that's a loan, not a grant) if various conditions are met. As far as I can see that's the totality of monies so far secured - nothing like the 600-700m that might be needed to complete a stadium on the site.

The council no longer seem to be involved in the funding process - at least not Joe's elaborate lend and relend plan. I believe the site is leased by EFC from Peel so in the case of default presumably it reverts back to them? Or maybe the lease can be sold on. Not sure about that.

However, there may be stuff I've missed. So as with my response to Dave earlier, if anyone knows more please include it here. This might be a good time for a state-of-affairs recap, to see where our neighbours currently stand. So we have the facts rather than the myths that the Bitters tend to peddle.

Many of us have to take taxis in the Liverpool area from time to time, so it's worth being properly prepped :)

Quote
Or will Johnson shit his Russian undies and fail to implement any sanctions? Hence the suspension rather than the severing of ties to USM
That's quite likely
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 07:34:52 am
Blame the Redshite, obviously.
Of course now they have two different kinds of Redshite to blame: those from the Kemlyn and those from the Kremlin.

Knowing them they'll probably blame the former more than the latter
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 03:12:47 pm
Of course now they have two different kinds of Redshite to blame: those from the Kemlyn and those from the Kremlin.

Knowing them they'll probably blame the former more than the latter

Ironic though. They could have built a stadium on cheap land at Stonebridge Cross and been in there now.
But..
They went for the lease option and now will be struggling to pay the rent to Peel - who will have no qualms about repossession
If yer know yer history
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Today at 02:18:28 pm
I knew that DaveK lad was an idiot. The scale of which though I thought was measurable. But to honestly think your football club is the biggest victim in a fucking war. Beyond actual words
Never mind the women and children, won't someone think of the Everton fans? (in fairness, he said cultural victim)
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:39:00 am
He looks like he hasnt seen it in a good few years.
How does he feel about it being seized?



(And the yacht as well! Boom! Way-hey! ;) )
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 03:09:20 pm
Moshi wasn't funding the stadium build, as far as can be ascertained. He provided some money for enabling works but unless I've missed it he has yet to secure the finance for the actual build. As it stands EFC have paid to fill-in the dock, creating a new building site which may, or may not, be built upon at some point. Who might build upon it remains to be seen.

In addition to Moshi's footing the in-fill bill, the Liverpool Combined Authority agreed to provide a 15m grant to go towards local infrastructure imporvements, and have offered a 30m loan towards the stadium costs (that's a loan, not a grant) if various conditions are met. As far as I can see that's the totality of monies so far secured - nothing like the 600-700m that might be needed to complete a stadium on the site.

The council no longer seem to be involved in the funding process - at least not Joe's elaborate lend and relend plan. I believe the site is leased by EFC from Peel so in the case of default presumably it reverts back to them? Or maybe the lease can be sold on. Not sure about that.

However, there may be stuff I've missed. So as with my response to Dave earlier, if anyone knows more please include it here. This might be a good time for a state-of-affairs recap, to see where our neighbours currently stand. So we have the facts rather than the myths that the Bitters tend to peddle.

Many of us have to take taxis in the Liverpool area from time to time, so it's worth being properly prepped :)
That's quite likely

The bitters seemed to believe they'd get the steel free/with a massive discount, so that is in a way indirect funding
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 03:09:20 pm
Moshi wasn't funding the stadium build, as far as can be ascertained. He provided some money for enabling works but unless I've missed it he has yet to secure the finance for the actual build. As it stands EFC have paid to fill-in the dock, creating a new building site which may, or may not, be built upon at some point. Who might build upon it remains to be seen.

In addition to Moshi's footing the in-fill bill, the Liverpool Combined Authority agreed to provide a 15m grant to go towards local infrastructure imporvements, and have offered a 30m loan towards the stadium costs (that's a loan, not a grant) if various conditions are met. As far as I can see that's the totality of monies so far secured - nothing like the 600-700m that might be needed to complete a stadium on the site.

The council no longer seem to be involved in the funding process - at least not Joe's elaborate lend and relend plan. I believe the site is leased by EFC from Peel so in the case of default presumably it reverts back to them? Or maybe the lease can be sold on. Not sure about that.

However, there may be stuff I've missed. So as with my response to Dave earlier, if anyone knows more please include it here. This might be a good time for a state-of-affairs recap, to see where our neighbours currently stand. So we have the facts rather than the myths that the Bitters tend to peddle.

Many of us have to take taxis in the Liverpool area from time to time, so it's worth being properly prepped :)
That's quite likely

I was told by a blue over Christmas that the steelwork was already going up, he looked stunned when I told him I had ridden past there that morning and it wasnt. He then said that the board have signed a contract with the builders which means the club have to pay massive penalty payments if they subsequently cancel the contract, which he reckons was a major reason it will go ahead.
I think a lot of our Blue friends are looking at the steelwork going up round Princes Dock for the freight and cruise terminal and assuming it is BMD. I think some of them think they are getting the whole north docks instead of the plot next to Sandon Sewage works
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:35:08 pm
The bitters seemed to believe they'd get the steel free/with a massive discount, so that is in a way indirect funding

Mates rates was the term they were using.

Or, in Oligarchspeak, a prime money laundering operation.
Quote from: 12C on Today at 03:41:25 pm
I was told by a blue over Christmas that the steelwork was already going up, he looked stunned when I told him I had ridden past there that morning and it wasnt. He then said that the board have signed a contract with the builders which means the club have to pay massive penalty payments if they subsequently cancel the contract, which he reckons was a major reason it will go ahead.
I think a lot of our Blue friends are looking at the steelwork going up round Princes Dock for the freight and cruise terminal and assuming it is BMD. I think some of them think they are getting the whole north docks instead of the plot next to Sandon Sewage works
I just find it amazing that people will repeat something as the absolute truth based on no evidence at all.
Given its importance to the club and all the delays so far, if it were me I'd want to either be seeing it with my own eyes, or relying on decent pictures before confidently telling people how the job's going.
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 12:01:32 pm
Thast would be fine if they were themselves appalled by their ownership and all it's questionable activities. Had they been against the ownership from the beginning, and were now being punished, that would be different. But they, like City, Newcastle and Chelsea fans, happily embraced their ownership, lauded them in fact, and chose to turn a blind eye to their behaviour. Everton have enjoyed a huge increase in spending over the last 6 years (since Moshiri took over), they knew their money was part sourced from dodgy Russian investments and the largesse of an oligarch 'friend' of the owner. Even if they weren't recieving huge sums from him, they were depending on Usmanov to bail out Moshiri if he fucked up.

Now, after Moshiri has proved himself a dud and put the club in a financially awful position, in relegation and exceeding FFP limits (about the only billionaire owner who has achieved such a shitty outcome) they are outraged because the 'safety net' (the one they decided they had, though the evidence is not there that it actually exsists and up to now they had pretended it wasn't) has been pulled from beneath them and they are wobbling on a tightrope, staring into the abyss, how are they responding?

"Look over there, there are other bad people, why aren't you punishing them?" Imagine going into a court with that line of defence. "Yes your honour, I did steal that car, but look at all the other car thieves that you could be arresting..." It's not much of a defence, is it? "I am guilty, but so are others." In the fullness of time we can but hope City and Newcastle get their comeuppance, but for now it is Chelsea's and Everton's turn, clubs that have happily spent dirty roubles and defended their owners, eventhough they were cosying up with an autocrat to maximise their return on the monies made from the collapse of the USSR.

If FSG cosied up to Kim Jung Un to extract cash from the North Korean peoples, and subsequently got burned, I would be much more circumspect about who I complained to afterwards.


They're not saying "Don't impose sanctions that negatively impact us, because Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia do worse shit"

They're saying, "It's shit that the PL will get behind sanctions against club owners/benefactors with links to Putin, but are happy to accept evil and mass-murdering regimes as club owners"

To borrow your court analogy, it's more akin to "We're not saying we shouldn't be punished, but we want to know why you're not punishing those c*nts over there who've done worse than us."

Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:46:51 pm

That would make a great urban beach this summer, seriously

I suggested an end of season rave there.
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 07:42:58 am
Why should we be purer than any other club? Why should we hold ourselves to an impossible standard?


What parallel universe they live in.  :o members of that forum need good hard slap
More pain for Uncle Uzzy with US preparing sanctions https://archive.ph/ws0b3
Quote from: nycjon on Today at 04:20:04 pm
More pain for Uncle Uzzy with US preparing sanctions https://archive.ph/ws0b3
only the UK left then, Johnson and his cronies failing to act promptly on anything as usual
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:11:54 pm

They're not saying "Don't impose sanctions that negatively impact us, because Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia do worse shit"

They're saying, "It's shit that the PL will get behind sanctions against club owners/benefactors with links to Putin, but are happy to accept evil and mass-murdering regimes as club owners"

To borrow your court analogy, it's more akin to "We're not saying we shouldn't be punished, but we want to know why you're not punishing those c*nts over there who've done worse than us."


Are there any sanctions against UAE and Saudi Arabia then?
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 04:23:29 pm
only the UK left then, Johnson and his cronies failing to act promptly on anything as usual

'LOCKSTEP' with our allies!  ::)
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 06:03:34 am
Sigh. Just give us the figures and sources if you have them instead of blustering, please. I've told you I'm not challenging you, I'm asking you. If you have the details then state them. Then if you're correct that Usmanov is clearly their owner, bankrolling them in a sugar daddy way, we can all say 'Ah yes, you're correct, Usmanov is clealry bankrolling them in a sugar daddy way. They're an asset of his which could now be at risk'
It's what they've said. That theirs in a normal commercial partnership, not secret ownsershp by Usmanov; can you prove otherwise in a clear way which could be used by the authoities to show that Usmanov is the owner of Everton and thus put them at risk? That's all I'm asking about. You must see that our 'feelings' on the matter don't constitute the sort of proof that could land Everton in hot water.
Details and sources, please, and details of how that's proof that Usmanov is using Moshiri as a front to spend his own money to own Everton
Once again details and sources. If it's that obvious and clear, why is Usmanov not cited commonly as the owner of Everton?
But as true as that may be that's a different issue as to whether the sanctioned oligarch Alisher Usmanov is the legal owner of Everton, thus rendering the club at genuine risk. That is the issue at hand at the moment.

I had this whole response written up but then saw the DCMS report and all I can figure is either you lead that department or are somehow in cahoots with one of them. The "whataboutery' on display is mind boggling. Yes you can close your eyes and say "well we can't prove it 100%" but that's how we got in this fucking mess in the first place. Ridiculous.
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 04:37:40 pm
I had this whole response written up but then saw the DCMS report and all I can figure is either you lead that department or are somehow in cahoots with one of them. The "whataboutery' on display is mind boggling. Yes you can close your eyes and say "well we can't prove it 100%" but that's how we got in this fucking mess in the first place. Ridiculous.
You really are an odd, disputatious fellow, always treating every conversation as a fight. Not just this one, every engagement you have on this forum seems to go that way.

I'll say once again: the point isn't what you or I think or believe; it's not what we can read between the lines, however persuasive that might seem, it's what can be proved and therefore what the authorities can use, if they wish to.

It's that which will govern what kind of risk Everton Football Club itself faces. Will they just lose a sponsor, whom at least in theory they can replace? Or is there a more existential threat looming, esp if this (for want of an understatement) Russia thing drags on or intensifies.
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 04:37:40 pm
I had this whole response written up but then saw the DCMS report and all I can figure is either you lead that department or are somehow in cahoots with one of them. The "whataboutery' on display is mind boggling. Yes you can close your eyes and say "well we can't prove it 100%" but that's how we got in this fucking mess in the first place. Ridiculous.

Do you have anything that proves in any way what you're saying though Dave?
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 04:25:36 pm
Are there any sanctions against UAE and Saudi Arabia then?

That not only misses the point, but also leads us to a whole other shitpit of double standards from certain nations:

https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20211008-un-ends-war-crimes-probe-in-yemen-in-major-setback-for-rights-body

Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 05:38:57 pm
What are they going to do if Bramley Moore doesn't get built and they've promised Goodison to developers?


Groundshare with Marine
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 01:50:26 pm
Wow, can't believe the Pillock actually thinks that, then again...

Even the regulars on GOT think he's a tit, especially for his hilarious predictions of doom & gloom for everything LFC related.
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 04:45:32 pm
You really are an odd, disputatious fellow, always treating every conversation as a fight. Not just this one, every engagement you have on this forum seems to go that way.

I'll say once again: the point isn't what you or I think or believe; it's not what we can read between the lines, however persuasive that might seem, it's what can be proved and therefore what the authorities can use, if they wish to.

It's that which will govern what kind of risk Everton Football Club itself faces. Will they just lose a sponsor, whom at least in theory they can replace? Or is there a more existential threat looming, esp if this (for want of an understatement) Russia thing drags on or intensifies.

It's not a fight, just I don't really care to continue talking about it as I find you're "well you can't prove it" just kind of odd as well. Everton's books are public. Nobody is disputing £500m has been plowed into them. How that was done is not transparent but you can infer some things based on what else is publicly available or you can sit there and say "well we can't prove it 100%" and do nothing.

Sanctions are a political act, what can be proven is almost immaterial though it seems DCMS agrees with you.
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:47:56 pm
Do you have anything that proves in any way what you're saying though Dave?

That proves what Everton's own public finances say are factual? Ghost is like "Well USM could one day be a real company and it probably operates like a real company but I can't prove it and neither can you so prove it". Yeah, I'm done with that.
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 04:23:29 pm
only the UK left then, Johnson and his cronies failing to act promptly on anything as usual

Aren't Mosh and Uzi Tory donors?

Frankie might be a card carrying member as well. Basically a Tory club now, so they've got some sway with the government.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:50:10 pm
That not only misses the point, but also leads us to a whole other shitpit of double standards from certain nations:

https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20211008-un-ends-war-crimes-probe-in-yemen-in-major-setback-for-rights-body


well the point is that sanctions are being imposed on Russia and Russian individuals, if similar were to happen to Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia then action could be taken.

As sanctions have not been imposed then there is little that can be done

Not saying I agree with it though
