That eyesore of a pit is at the end of my road, just noticed the MegaFon signs have gone from the Park End.
You wouldn't know their is a match on their tonight, same every game. Absolute zero activity around the ground, just a big ugly, depressing, silent blue shack.
LFC have worked wonders with what they've done to Anfield, it's so open, appealing and inviting now to what it was. Always something going on outside (match day or not) be it stadium tours, a busy shop or fans just chilling out taking pics.
I know EFC are pretty much hemmed in, but so were we, I'm sure some feasible plans did the rounds involving a refurbished and expanded Goodison Park, but they threw up a tacky and tiny new Park End instead.
If the new Stadium doesn't go ahead (and I seriously hope it does) they are in deep deep shit, Goodison now is so far past its sell by date, I am struggling to think what they can actually do with it.