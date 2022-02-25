« previous next »
They are soo fucked without realising how fucked they are.  ;D
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 12:08:27 pm
There will be plenty of options to replace gazprom as sponsors.
Not sure any one else will pay the £30m rights to name a fantasy stadium.
The reason Uncle Uzzy is so involved in sponsoring them is that no one else is interested.

He is basically covering their FFP.
Given their disastrous showing on the pitch, you have to wonder what Uzzy is doing throwing money in to the project.
Whats in it for him? Its not as if he was born in the Winslow or something. I bet he hasnt got a clue about who Sandy Brown is.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Quote from: Raid on Today at 12:53:10 pm
Thats surely got to screw them financially

Certainly if it's indefinitely rather than temporary. Their commercial revenues are basically doped money from Usmanov. The 30 mill for the stadium option has been spent already at least (directly or not on filling in the dock). The millions they get a year from USM sponsoring the training ground they don't even own.

In terms of the stadium though. You'd assume any hope of that being financed was from USM.

Added to the fact Moshiri can't keep putting more artificial money in by more share issues as he now owns the vast majority of them.

Tory Boy's budget for the summer has just gone up in smoke.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Immediate effect
AHA!

Hoyo de Monterrey  Rio Seco cigar... Check.
Knockando 30 year aged single malt... Check.
Reclining chair... Check.
Comfy slippers... Check.

*Waits...
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Uncle Uzzzzzzzzy!!!! Say it aint so!!
SKY have just said a new sponsor has just turned up at the training ground

Spoiler
sdadas" border="0
[close]
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Quote from: Lycan on Today at 11:45:03 am
Another GOT loon. All the Kopite media's fault. ::)

https://twitter.com/jamiebennett_r/status/1498979462028873728/photo/1
Funny isn't it. That lot claim that absolutely everyone hates LFC. Despite that, they also claim everyone, everywhere is a Kopite trying to do Everton down. Seems everyone hates us but, simultaneously, there are Kopites literally everywhere.  :rollseyes
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

It will be alright lads. The FA will not let a big club like us  go under oh hang on all that shit to the FA about small clubs like us getting shafted?.?
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 02:06:44 pm
SKY have just said a new sponsor has just turned up at the training ground

Spoiler
sdadas" border="0
[close]

Capon, you get better every day :lmao
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 02:06:44 pm
SKY have just said a new sponsor has just turned up at the training ground

Spoiler
sdadas" border="0
[close]

Isnt Jim White a good friend of the Usmanov regime?
Surprised Moshi Lad hasnt got him onside with the sob storyline
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

In all seriousness though, how does the stadium now go ahead? I was under the (perhaps ignorant) assumption that a positive for them would be being able to source materials for cheaper considering Usmanov's background (I do acknowledge that given Brexit and other impacts in regards to trade it wasn't totally straightforward).


It isn't a good look for the club and they can't pretend to not have known considering they were a 'rich man's play thing' for so long. They are in a really precarious position on and off the field right now.
They protested and tried to get rid of the board the other week...

...fast forward to today and the only person who's been fucked off is the one bloke they really wanted to keep around!

You'd have to have a heart of stone not to laugh.
I betcha they are still going to receive money from them during this "suspension".
The GOT line:

Quote
1985 all over again this as @Drico Pointed out.

2020: "people are dying, void the football season" (only because of who was top).

2022: There's a war going on. "Everton are the main victims again"
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Quote from: Kekule on Today at 02:19:10 pm
They protested and tried to get rid of the board the other week...

...fast forward to today and the only person who's been fucked off is the one bloke they really wanted to keep around!

You'd have to have a heart of stone not to laugh.

It was 'sack the board' until they got Lampard in and won a game. Been quiet ever since.
Quote from: 12C on Today at 02:09:20 pm
Isnt Jim White a good friend of the Usmanov regime?
Surprised Moshi Lad hasnt got him onside with the sob storyline

All the pundits that have blown smoke up the arses of the likes of Chelsea. That have been blinded by all the money and flash signings and got themselves over excited as football inflation has raged. That asked no probing questions about the sources of funds and turned a blind eye to what the rest of us could see straight away. That even worse, have told the sustainable clubs that "they have set the standards and it's up to the rest to catch up". They have long since forfeited the right to be taken seriously and need to have a long hard look at themselves.

A big well in to the few that went against the grain and called it out.
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 02:21:59 pm
I betcha they are still going to receive money from them during this "suspension".

It seems to be more a visual thing of removing branding. They'd be bankrupt without the dodgy money.

If sponsorship payments come annually, for example, then a suspension can in theory be lifted in time for the next payment.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

These are done if they go down.
They might not get this new stadium but they at least have a massive sand pit. They can form a beach volleyball team.
Long Live Lucas Leiva!

Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 02:21:59 pm
I betcha they are still going to receive money from them during this "suspension".

I've wondered this myself. Is it just the USM/Megafon ads that are coming down, or are they not taking the sponsorship money?
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 02:21:59 pm
I betcha they are still going to receive money from them during this "suspension".

Theyve probably already had the money and payments will continue when they deem it socially acceptable. As its only a suspension, i.e. its ok to take the money just not right now while we are being watched.
The consequences of rejecting reality are not immediate but they are inevitable

Quote from: Kekule on Today at 02:19:10 pm
They protested and tried to get rid of the board the other week...

...fast forward to today and the only person who's been fucked off is the one bloke they really wanted to keep around!

You'd have to have a heart of stone not to laugh.

Dont forget Uncle Uzzy had his nephew on the board, until he was shuffled. But but who is this Usmanov feller youre talking about? Never heard of him, no connection to the club, Moshiri is not Russian and neither is this Usmanov that we dont know and has nothing to do with us
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Quote from: Lycan on Today at 11:45:03 am
Another GOT loon. All the Kopite media's fault. ::)

https://twitter.com/jamiebennett_r/status/1498979462028873728/photo/1
Yeah were definitely going to be helping City mask themselves as the good guys ;D

Quote
This happens just around the time (Burnley dependent) we hit the bottom 3 and become nearly as worthless as the rouble.

Typical

Ambitious to think theyre worth more than the Ruble :D
Moshiri is the chairman of USM. Is he suspending himself or how is this working exactly?
Quote from: disgraced cake on February 25, 2022, 09:55:46 am
Alan Myers
@ALANMYERSMEDIA
Everton say the USM company sanctioned by the US government last night is not the same as the one which sponsors Finch Farm training ground, and the partnership with its USM Company remains unaffected
9:38 AM · Feb 25, 2022


Soppy Toffee
@SoppyToffee
Replying to @ALANMYERSMEDIA
Hi Alan, serious question: do they think were fuckin thick?
9:42 AM · Feb 25, 2022


Everton today.....Oh, you mean THAT USM.... :lmao
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.
