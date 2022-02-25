Isnt Jim White a good friend of the Usmanov regime?

Surprised Moshi Lad hasnt got him onside with the sob storyline



All the pundits that have blown smoke up the arses of the likes of Chelsea. That have been blinded by all the money and flash signings and got themselves over excited as football inflation has raged. That asked no probing questions about the sources of funds and turned a blind eye to what the rest of us could see straight away. That even worse, have told the sustainable clubs that "they have set the standards and it's up to the rest to catch up". They have long since forfeited the right to be taken seriously and need to have a long hard look at themselves.A big well in to the few that went against the grain and called it out.