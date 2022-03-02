Overall, £76 million of Evertons £186 million turnover in 2019-20 came from commercial deals, although it should be noted that this does not include the deferment of some revenue for the 2019-20 season, totalling just under £26 million, which will instead be included in the next set of accounts. This is due to the late conclusion of the COVID-impacted season.With the values of some of the deals yet to be disclosed, a minimum of £42 million of the smaller £186 million turnover figure for 2019-20 can be attributed to partnerships with Usmanov-linked companies. Equally, at least £42 million of Evertons £64 million sponsorship receipts for that financial year came from USM alone.----------------------------------------------Everton recorded combined losses of £265 million in their last three sets of accounts (£140 million in 2019-20, £112 million in 2018-19 and £13 million in 2017-18), attributing £67 million of the 2019-20 total directly to COVID-19.Premier League profit and sustainability rules allow for losses of £105 million over a three-year period, although restrictions have been relaxed as a result of the pandemic. Crucially for Everton that calculation does not include spending on capital expenditure  such as a new stadium  as well as areas such as the womens team, community projects and the academy.Yet even taking into account deals with USM, MegaFon and Yota, the accounts showed a clear need to diversify and continue to grow revenue streams.Sponsorships are important to the clubs ability to fall within FFP guidelines and were Everton to suspend or be deprived of USM-linked deals then there would be extra onus on the clubs commercial department to bring in new forms of revenue to compensate for significant chunks of the money the club rely on.