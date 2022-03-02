« previous next »
Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit  (Read 500138 times)

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9800 on: Yesterday at 06:00:21 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 02:36:20 pm
They have had their apology,


Can they now provide 2 apologies themselves


1. For aligning with a Putin backer
2. For being shit

They need not apologise for that, I think plenty of people are quite enjoying it.  :)
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9801 on: Yesterday at 06:10:22 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 05:06:17 pm
This apology from Riley, where was ours after the derby last year? They doubled down on us for months because we complained.

Frank Lampard as an 'England legend' being indulged. If it was a foreigner he'd have been charged and banned.

Because Riley's come out personally, his minions will be less inclined to screw Everton over to back their mate like they did with us.

If anything they will be trying to balance it out. You can bet on Everton getting some favorable decision going their way.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9802 on: Yesterday at 06:13:01 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 12:00:52 pm
They weren't happy when it was only 52,000 as they wanted it bigger than Anfield.

They'll turn anything into a positive given enough time, mental gymnastics is their forté.

I'm not all that convinced Usmanov does have close ties with them, there's little reason to operate "from the shadows" and given his experience with club ownership, you'd think he'd do a better job than just letting Moshiri choose who he wants to sign while watching MotD reruns. The USM funding seems more like Moshiri's attempt to get money into the club after running afoul of FFP.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9803 on: Yesterday at 06:45:00 pm »
Everton have 14 matches left in the League. Should they go down by a point, it wasn't the City fiasco that did it. They will claim that of course. But they've got 14 chances to gets things right.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9804 on: Yesterday at 06:49:25 pm »
Quote from: masher on Yesterday at 06:10:22 pm
If anything they will be trying to balance it out. You can bet on Everton getting some favorable decision going their way.

Lampard's definitely crafty. Knows every trick in the book and learnt a lot from Mourinho on being a shithouse.

Glad he called out Kavanagh though, it's the fact he gets away with it and indulged because he's a popular Englishman. We're too soft at times but we're ignored anyway when we complain, or just make it for worse ourselves.

Just wish he'd brought up him being a Manc or finished the sentence to call him corrupt.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9805 on: Yesterday at 06:58:33 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Yesterday at 02:53:11 pm
It's the old saying - "Follow the money".

He and his blood money are all over Everton. Not enough to make them super rich but enough to stain them forever!
Outraged by everything, ashamed of nothing. Everton aren't we.  :wanker
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9806 on: Yesterday at 07:00:18 pm »
Everton should lose against Boreham Wood on Thursday so they can concentrate on the League.

You know it makes sense.  ;D
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9807 on: Yesterday at 07:01:52 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 06:45:00 pm
Everton have 14 matches left in the League. Should they go down by a point, it wasn't the City fiasco that did it. They will claim that of course. But they've got 14 chances to gets things right.

Hope so
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9808 on: Yesterday at 07:14:45 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 05:00:10 pm
'But what about Saudi Arabia' is the line now on GOT.

All well and good if they were coming at it from a position of "Usmanov needs to take his blood money and stay away from Everton'. Au contraire.

Remember when it was FFP that was the problem and nation states and petro billionaiores should be able to invest whatever they want.
This lot have been on their knees for ages, praying that Usmanov really is pulling Moshiri's strings. Many have been absolutely sure that he is, and have been revelling in it. Gloating about how rich they supposedly are and how he's funding everything, including the Sandpit.

We've also seen Man United fans rioting and vandalising their own stadium because they want their current billionaire out and an oil state or dodgy country to buy them back into relevance.

These fanbases have courted tyrants and their filthy money. They are as bad as each other. Well, the oligarch chickens are coming home to roost now. At some point so will the murderous oil state chickens too.

Suck it up you horrible twats.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9809 on: Yesterday at 07:24:37 pm »
Wonder if Everton supporters will bring out their We're Fuckin' Rich banner again..
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9810 on: Yesterday at 07:51:31 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 07:14:45 pm
This lot have been on their knees for ages, praying that Usmanov really is pulling Moshiri's strings. Many have been absolutely sure that he is, and have been revelling in it. Gloating about how rich they supposedly are and how he's funding everything, including the Sandpit.

We've also seen Man United fans rioting and vandalising their own stadium because they want their current billionaire out and an oil state or dodgy country to buy them back into relevance.

These fanbases have courted tyrants and their filthy money. They are as bad as each other. Well, the oligarch chickens are coming home to roost now. At some point so will the murderous oil state chickens too.

Suck it up you horrible twats.

Dead onVery eloquently put mate
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9811 on: Yesterday at 07:56:33 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 07:24:37 pm
Wonder if Everton supporters will bring out their We're Fuckin' Rich banner again..
That really summed them up, that did. Cheap, classless and vulgar. Nouveau riche nobodies who weren't even actually rich, just desperate dullards blinded by their own directionless cupidity.

Twats
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9812 on: Yesterday at 08:15:09 pm »
Has Riley ever apologized to anyone before for a crap referee / VAR decision?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9813 on: Yesterday at 08:18:57 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 08:15:09 pm
Has Riley ever apologized to anyone before for a crap referee / VAR decision?
This is his first time.

Hopefully we won't see Kavanagh and Tierney in any games that can influence the title race now.

I wonder if the PL had words with PGMOL.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9814 on: Yesterday at 08:20:35 pm »
Currently in the bottom three
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9815 on: Yesterday at 08:21:17 pm »
I appreciate I've been as ranty as anybody about that awful decision at the weekend but seeing everton actually in the bottom 3 in march [in the live table] is quite the thing.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9816 on: Yesterday at 08:35:19 pm »
Lets hope Leeds get a big dose of new manager bounce over the next few games.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9817 on: Yesterday at 08:37:53 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Yesterday at 08:35:19 pm
Lets hope Leeds get a big dose of new manager bounce over the next few games.

Could do with Brentford getting a couple of results too. Them and Leeds' form have looked Everton's best hope of staying up.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9818 on: Yesterday at 08:47:25 pm »
Anyone hear the end of this week's The Anfield Wrap, where they sussed their taxi driver after the final was a blue? :lmao
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9819 on: Yesterday at 09:02:19 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 08:37:53 pm
Could do with Brentford getting a couple of results too. Them and Leeds' form have looked Everton's best hope of staying up.

Yeah just looking at the table (as it stands!) with Everton in the bottom 3. Lovely. But if all the teams below Brentford pick up a win from their games in hand (I know they all wont win every game) theyd be in the bottom three so theyre in a pretty precarious spot.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9820 on: Yesterday at 09:05:02 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 07:56:33 pm
That really summed them up, that did. Cheap, classless and vulgar. Nouveau riche nobodies who weren't even actually rich, just desperate dullards blinded by their own directionless cupidity.

Twats

Fur coat and no knickers.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9821 on: Yesterday at 09:19:45 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 07:00:18 pm
Everton should lose against Boreham Wood on Thursday so they can concentrate on the League.

You know it makes sense.  ;D

I've absolutely no idea who Bru-C is but he's got Boreham Wood down for a 1-0 away win on that Lawro Predicts nonsense the BBC do.  ;D (I imagine he's already on the receiving end of a social media fatwa from their loons)
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9822 on: Yesterday at 10:58:08 pm »
Looks like the Beeb will be on the GoT shitlist, showed pics of woodison with the big fuck off Megafon logo when talking about oligachs and sanctions.

FC Class & Dignity
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9823 on: Yesterday at 11:07:23 pm »
Everton have fallen on the wrong side of world events, it's not the fans fault and probably not Kenwrights either. That said, once you find yourself on the wrong side of a line you are defined by how you react to it. Saturday was good but you have to back that up. At the moment they have found themselves propelled ahead of Newcastle and City and alongside the newly installed bad boys of English football, Chelsea. Let's see what their board and fans are like, this one is on them alone now.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9824 on: Yesterday at 11:21:27 pm »
so i had a look at the toffee tv lads (i dont mind those lads) to see their take on being cheated out of a pen

headfuck

all they could bang on about is how the top six get decisions and everton is targetted and of course focus on the red side of the city getting all the decisions  :o

now i dont have a problem with them feeling hard done by decisions but their bizarre obsession with us was just fucking daft, two stone wall decisions against us in the spurs game obviously escaped their notice to name just one game

it would've been much more useful in the greater footy sphere for podcasters to concentrate on the blatant cheating in their game in the best example of it i've seen but no

and their signoff? said with a smile, city you got away with one but you can get all the dodgy decisions you want now and go win the league (to our detriment of course, was the sentiment)

toffe tv lads, pretty sad my friends, pathetic really

it was the perfect opportunity to have a sound and well rounded appraisal of the clearest example of cheating by officials in our game and they blew it in the most bitter of fashions
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9825 on: Yesterday at 11:22:43 pm »
Yep, you've guessed it. The lunatic blues on GOT have managed to shoehorn Heysel into the Ukraine/Russia conflict and made Everton out to be the real victims in all of this.

https://twitter.com/EatTom01/status/1498760568039161866
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9826 on: Yesterday at 11:25:02 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Yesterday at 11:22:43 pm
Yep, you've guessed it. The lunatic blues on GOT have managed to shoehorn Heysel into the Ukraine/Russia conflict and made Everton out to be the real victims in all of this.

https://twitter.com/EatTom01/status/1498760568039161866
how long before they be a bit more honest and rename it QAnon-GoT?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9827 on: Yesterday at 11:33:12 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:25:02 pm
how long before they be a bit more honest and rename it QAnon-GoT?

Never. They're too busy calling us a cult, the weird twats.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9828 on: Yesterday at 11:35:42 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 09:11:46 am
He was so rabid at the weekend when posters were mentioning how close Usmanov is to Putin, he was actually asking for evidence. ;D

Then he started going off about British Imperialism and posting like a Russian bot, he seems to have vanished the last 2-3 day from those Russian/Ukraine related threads though, must have been tiring being the lone pro war Putin flag waver there.
Id love to see the head gymnastics he does in trying to defend some of these allegations against Uncle Uzzie


https://www.craigmurray.org.uk/archives/2007/09/alisher_usmanov/amp/
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9829 on: Yesterday at 11:45:51 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 09:05:02 pm
Fur coat and no knickers.


Oldie but goodie.   ;D
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9830 on: Today at 12:13:36 am »
Quote from: Lycan on Yesterday at 11:22:43 pm
Yep, you've guessed it. The lunatic blues on GOT have managed to shoehorn Heysel into the Ukraine/Russia conflict and made Everton out to be the real victims in all of this.

https://twitter.com/EatTom01/status/1498760568039161866

You've gone full Everton. Never go full Everton.

Surprised it took this long to be honest.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9831 on: Today at 12:28:20 am »
Quote from: Lycan on Yesterday at 11:22:43 pm
Yep, you've guessed it. The lunatic blues on GOT have managed to shoehorn Heysel into the Ukraine/Russia conflict and made Everton out to be the real victims in all of this.

https://twitter.com/EatTom01/status/1498760568039161866
They've got a grim history for such disgusting claims on that repulsive site.

I recall them claiming that Everton were the victims of WWII because they were champions when war broke out in 1939, preventing them from wining more titles. When football resumed, Liverpool were champions in '47. The fact that between 70,000,000 - 85,000,000 million people died due to that war and the resulting disease and famine seemed lost on them.

We've also all seen how they have made the tragic deaths of 39 football fans at Heysel all about them too. They seem to feel that they were the real victims of that appalling tragedy.

Now, here we are again. Women and children being bombed to death in their own homes, a country torn apart by an invading army doing the bidding of a deranged sociopath, and the real victims here are .... yes, you've guessed it .... Everton.

Shameful. Absolutely shameful.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9832 on: Today at 12:34:25 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:28:20 am
They've got a grim history for such disgusting claims on that repulsive site.

I recall them claiming that Everton were the victims of WWII because they were champions when war broke out in 1939, preventing them from wining more titles. When football resumed, Liverpool were champions in '47. The fact that between 70,000,000 - 85,000,000 million people died due to that war and the resulting disease and famine seemed lost on them.

We've also all seen how they have made the tragic deaths of 39 football fans at Heysel all about them too. They seem to feel that they were the real victims of that appalling tragedy.

Now, here we are again. Women and children being bombed to death in their own homes, a country torn apart by an invading army doing the bidding of a deranged sociopath, and the real victims here are .... yes, you've guessed it .... Everton.

Shameful. Absolutely shameful.

but like clockwork, predictable.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9833 on: Today at 12:50:42 am »
Times front page tomorrow




SPORT
"How Can Usmanov's Opaque Ties to Everton Survive Now?"




Oh dear
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9834 on: Today at 12:54:18 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:34:25 am
but like clockwork, predictable.
Sadly true.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9835 on: Today at 06:14:46 am »
Overall, £76 million of Evertons £186 million turnover in 2019-20 came from commercial deals, although it should be noted that this does not include the deferment of some revenue for the 2019-20 season, totalling just under £26 million, which will instead be included in the next set of accounts. This is due to the late conclusion of the COVID-impacted season.

With the values of some of the deals yet to be disclosed, a minimum of £42 million of the smaller £186 million turnover figure for 2019-20 can be attributed to partnerships with Usmanov-linked companies. Equally, at least £42 million of Evertons £64 million sponsorship receipts for that financial year came from USM alone.

----------------------------------------------

Everton recorded combined losses of £265 million in their last three sets of accounts (£140 million in 2019-20, £112 million in 2018-19 and £13 million in 2017-18), attributing £67 million of the 2019-20 total directly to COVID-19.

Premier League profit and sustainability rules allow for losses of £105 million over a three-year period, although restrictions have been relaxed as a result of the pandemic. Crucially for Everton that calculation does not include spending on capital expenditure  such as a new stadium  as well as areas such as the womens team, community projects and the academy.

Yet even taking into account deals with USM, MegaFon and Yota, the accounts showed a clear need to diversify and continue to grow revenue streams.

Sponsorships are important to the clubs ability to fall within FFP guidelines and were Everton to suspend or be deprived of USM-linked deals then there would be extra onus on the clubs commercial department to bring in new forms of revenue to compensate for significant chunks of the money the club rely on.

https://theathletic.com/3156497/2022/03/02/explained-everton-alisher-usmanov-sponsorships-and-sanctions/
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9836 on: Today at 06:20:50 am »
It's frankly amazing how everything revolves around them. Their constant need (including ex players) to bring up Heysel at every opportunity is disgusting.

