Overall, £76 million of Evertons £186 million turnover in 2019-20 came from commercial deals, although it should be noted that this does not include the deferment of some revenue for the 2019-20 season, totalling just under £26 million, which will instead be included in the next set of accounts. This is due to the late conclusion of the COVID-impacted season.
With the values of some of the deals yet to be disclosed, a minimum of £42 million of the smaller £186 million turnover figure for 2019-20 can be attributed to partnerships with Usmanov-linked companies. Equally, at least £42 million of Evertons £64 million sponsorship receipts for that financial year came from USM alone.
Everton recorded combined losses of £265 million in their last three sets of accounts (£140 million in 2019-20, £112 million in 2018-19 and £13 million in 2017-18), attributing £67 million of the 2019-20 total directly to COVID-19.
Premier League profit and sustainability rules allow for losses of £105 million over a three-year period, although restrictions have been relaxed as a result of the pandemic. Crucially for Everton that calculation does not include spending on capital expenditure such as a new stadium as well as areas such as the womens team, community projects and the academy.
Yet even taking into account deals with USM, MegaFon and Yota, the accounts showed a clear need to diversify and continue to grow revenue streams.
Sponsorships are important to the clubs ability to fall within FFP guidelines and were Everton to suspend or be deprived of USM-linked deals then there would be extra onus on the clubs commercial department to bring in new forms of revenue to compensate for significant chunks of the money the club rely on.https://theathletic.com/3156497/2022/03/02/explained-everton-alisher-usmanov-sponsorships-and-sanctions/